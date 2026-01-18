Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Dear legacy media: you are not here to influence outcomes and policies you find desirable.

No one could have predicted…

I don’t recall signing up for living in a dystopian sci-fi novel.

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The “burn-it-down” people are good with that until they become part of the kindling.

President Musk and Trump are both poorly raised, coddled 8 year old boys.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

We’ve had enough carrots to last a lifetime. break out the sticks.

Beware of advice from anyone for whom Democrats are “they” and not “we.”

It’s always darkest before the other shoe drops.

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Their boy Ron is an empty plastic cup that will never know pudding.

Everything is totally normal and fine!!!

The worst democrat is better than the best republican.

The most dangerous place for a black man in America is in a white man’s imagination.

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

These days, even the boring Republicans are nuts.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

Sunday Morning Open Thread

Jack Smith will finally have the opportunity to testify publicly about his Trump investigations. We'll be watching on Jan 22!
What with one thing and another, I missed this announcement earlier in the week:

Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is set to testify publicly next week about his investigations into President Donald Trump that resulted in two indictments.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a Fox News Channel interview on Monday night that Smith would appear before the panel on Jan. 22, and a spokesman for Smith on Tuesday confirmed the committee hearing…

Smith has already testified behind closed doors before the committee. A transcript released of that private deposition shows that Smith told lawmakers last month that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol “does not happen” without Trump, and he vigorously pushed back at the suggestion that his investigations were meant to prevent Trump from reclaiming the presidency in 2024.

“So in terms of why we would pursue a case against him, I entirely disagree with any characterization that our work was in any way meant to hamper him in the presidential election,” Smith said, according to the transcript…

One of Smith’s lawyers, Lanny Breuer, said in a statement last week as a public hearing was being discussed: “Jack has been clear for months he is ready and willing to answer questions in a public hearing about his investigations into President Trump’s alleged unlawful efforts to overturn the 2020 election and his mishandling of classified documents.”…

Next week is gonna be pure hell for me — we are supposed to close on the sale of the house where we’ve been living for more than 30 years come Friday, and we are nowhere near done packing up our separate & mutual hoards. (Spousal Unit & I are both packrats. The 10,000 books / manga / DVDs are the easy loads.) The new-to-us house is, fortunately, only a few minutes from our old one… but it still needs some accessibility retro-fitting before we can move in, and meanwhile we (& the two cats) are renting a one-bedroom apartment. I’ve also got a small storage unit at the public facility between the old house & the apartment (which I privately suspect will have to be upgraded to a larger one shortly) and we’re frantically working the four-dimensional slide puzzle… So I hope some of y’all will be able to watch Mr. Smith’s testimony and report back!

    25Comments

    2. 2.

      BretH

      Wow. I thought our move after 17 years was hard. Best of luck and yes, thanks for keeping us informed in this time. Not sure I’ll watch the whole hearing but Aaron Rupar will make sure I see the highlights.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Waldo

      Good luck, AL! Made a similar move about 18 months ago. No regrets, though we’re still not nearly done unpacking.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      satby

      I hope you and your Spousal Unit have a bit of help to manage all that Anne Laurie; I wish I was closer to offer to help myself.

      Looking forward to Jack Smith’s public testimony and the complete beclowning we can expect from the Republicans.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      satby

      Norm Eisen is still hopeful in spite of it all:

      I believe that the rule of law will be up to the task–with multiple lawsuits already on file and the ACLU and partners just having scored the first injunction against ICE illegality….

      Josh Kolb and I explained that pro-democracy advocates like my colleagues at Democracy Defenders Action are part of the coalition winning two-thirds of the time. If you include the over 300 immigration cases, that winning percentage goes up to 76%.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Denali5

      Hope all goes well with your move. It is amazing how much stuff we accumulate – much of it associated with travel and family and friendships. I get attached to small things, but even then there gets to be too many small things. Wish I had the Japanese gift for minimalism. It clears the mind.

      I am sorry that SC is taking a break. Hope she returns. I did not always agree with her comments, but she brought some insightful views.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      Good luck with your renovations and your move! Both things are among the more maddening normal things we have to do. I hope you’re getting yourself some nice, wide doorways. In our PGH house, moving furniture and appliances is…. a task that requires a strategy. And when SuzMom was using a walker, there were a couple of pinch points.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      satby

      @Denali5: The trouble with “only keep it if it sparks joy” is that for many of us all our piles of stuff DO spark joy.

      I’m a pack rat too. I regularly purge and recycle and toss. And I still have too much of what other people consider unnecessary stuff, and I consider “things that spark joy”.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      SFAW

      @Baud:
      Are you talking about that fuckhead (last week) who wanted her deported? Or was there something even worse? [I hope not, ’cause that was pretty bad.]​

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Math Guy

      On our last big move we sold stuff (garage sale, fb marketplace) till I was confident we could get everything into U-Haul’s largest rental truck. Proceeds payed for the truck rental and hired help loading the van.
      Good luck with the move!

      Reply
    21. 21.

      satby

      @Gin & Tonic: SC has been subject to outright attacks and micro aggressions for years. One guy that we know of got bounced, but others have gotten a pass. The “comment policy” is vague enough that Potter Stewart would find it hard to interpret. And that’s some bullshit.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      O. Felix Culpa

      We did a major move last year and got rid of nearly everything. Went from about fifty boxes of books to five, for example. Interestingly, there is very little I miss, even though I’ve lugged tons of stuff that sparked joy though multiple international and domestic moves over the decades.

      The only things I regret not keeping are my elegantly simple white china and a beautiful carving I bought in Mozambique. Out of sight, out of mind? I was surprised by how liberating it was for me to lighten the load, and our new home is still cozy with homey things and significant memorabilia.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      RSA

      Good luck with the move. I discovered after a few moves in relatively quick succession that I was moving boxes that hadn’t even been unpacked.  Some things , like Christmas ornaments and other keepsakes, fine, but it was a good lesson for me about how much stuff I actually use in my day-to-day life.

      Reply

