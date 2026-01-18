Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

The Meeping Lion

by | 27 Comments

This post is in: , ,

I went to a friend’s birthday drinks for a few hours yesterday, and when I came home the Western Alliance had apparently shattered. In other words: just another day in 2026.

The right-wing UK press, if you were wondering, is not just okay with Trump’s insane plot to annex Greenland, but actually taking it further:

The Lion That Meeped

“Lie back and think of America,” in other words. Of course, a swivel-eyed insane take like that is in keeping with the grand British press tradition when it comes to fascism. I remind you of this banger from the Daily Mail in the 30s:

The Lion That Meeped 1

How’s the head of the UK government coping with this situation, you ask?

Sir Keir issued a surprisingly strong statement with equally surprising swiftness, per the Guardian:

The UK prime minister spoke to the US president on Sunday, as well as to Mette Frederiksen, the Danish PM, whose country’s territory includes Greenland; Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission; and Mark Rutte, the Nato secretary general.

“In all his calls, the prime minister reiterated his position on Greenland. He said that security in the high north is a priority for all Nato allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests,” a Downing Street summary of the calls said. “He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong.”

I use “strong” here in a relative sense, obviously. You won’t have anyone giving titles like “The Roaring Lion” to portraits of Starmer. In addition to being a constitutional waffler on issues of actual importance, the PM has disastrously hitched his government’s economic growth wagon to the American star. Back in May, he agreed to the terms of an “Economic Prosperity Deal” between the UK and US, and he is (rightly) terrified that crossing Trump would blow it up. He also went all-in on AI, even going so far as to authorise a new defense deal with Palantir—the largest such deal in UK history.

This state of affairs has led him to drag his feet for days before making remarks on any of Trump’s dangerous lunacy, and the remarks he does make have all the firmness and resolve of a wet tea towel. The fact that he spoke out within 24 hours and used unequivocal language like “wrong” counts as a win here.

Still, I can’t help but think that someone with more backbone—someone more like the Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, for instance*—would have issued a spicier statement and sent more than one military officer to Greenland.

The Lion That Meeped 2

He or she would also immediately have cancelled the King’s upcoming state visit to the US, then threatened to confiscate Trump’s golf courses in Scotland for good measure. That might actually break through to Trump in a meaningful way.

Ugh, this timeline. Open thread.

 

*This should not be interpreted as me yearning for a Lib Dem government as such; it’s just that, of all the party leaders, Davey has been the most forthright about the threat Trump (and Elon Musk) pose to UK sovereignty, world security, and what have you. 

    27Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Here and abroad, I think the one thing I can’t wrap my head around with our modern day fascists is how unpatriotic they all are.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      catclub

      is there any reliable news out of Iran? Tousi TV on Youtube is the only one I see
      regularly covering the revolution.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Ramalama

      (HIstorian) Rick Perlstein just posted this, saying

      This IS Stephen Miller’s ideology. Full fucking stop. I won’t even bother to pull out the salient quotes. Just click the link in the comments and read the whole thing.

      It’s a PDF file of a paper available on JSTOR called “The Klan’s Fight for Americanism.”

      BY HIRAM WESLEY EVANS Imperial Wizard and Emperor, Knights of the Ku Klux Klan, 1926.

      Do you think Miller knows that the Klan hates Jewish people (and thinks there’s a new exception)?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chetan Murthy

      @catclub: oh la, for sure, as you say.  There’s lots of times I don’t think we’re in the majority.  Lots of times.  It’s why I’m counting on Donnie’s rapacity and incompetence to make anti-Trump voters.

      The more carnage he wreaks in Red states, the better for the future of The Republic.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Baud

      cancelled the King’s upcoming state visit to the US,

      Am I misremembering, but didn’t the King talk some sense into Trump about something when Trump went to UK?

      Maybe Charles can do it again and earn himself the Nobel Peace Prize.

      I’m sure Trump won’t be jealous now that he has two Peace Prizes.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      rk

      “Britain ought to let him have it.”

      It’s not Britain’s to give nor America’s to take. You cannot take the colonialism out of the British not their American offsprings.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      I was talking about this with a friend today, because he’s confused about it too. How can all these Proud British Patriots be throwing stiff right arms erect at the thought of Trump laying down the law to the UK?

      My explanation was that they’re seeped in a social media conspiracy stew where their ‘patriotism’ is for a mythical past where the civilised White Man ruled all things and bowed to no one, as opposed to today where the White Man is expected to compete on a more or less level playing field with non-whites and non-males and isn’t even allowed to cheat!

      So they can call themselves British Patriots and still laud the actions of Trump, Putin, etc, because their embrace of White Power and hostility to the post-WW2 order is the quickest route to bringing down the current British system of Government, clearing the way for a proper White British State, after which Britain will once again be a first rate world power able to tell Johnny Foreigner what’s what.

      Or, shorter, they’re fucking idiots.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      We’ve had decent restaurants for ages, we just never told you lot about them out of concern that the lack of spray cheese on the menu might offend.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      WTFGhost

      Back in May, he agreed to the terms of an “Economic Prosperity Deal” between the UK and US, and he is (rightly) terrified that crossing Trump would blow it up.

      Trump just wiped his bottom with the “Economic Prosperity Deal” by throwing on additional tariffs, and this sod thinks a deal with Trump is worth the paper it’s printed on? Bollocks!

      (Sorry, I’m trying to learn to rant in UK (probably Londoner, I’d guess); I’m a beginner in a foreign language.)

      Reply
    20. 20.

      WTFGhost

      @Tony Jay: Plus the risk of Baud whipping it out, at a fancy restaurant, could cause a scene.

      What? He clunks down a heavy briefcase, an explosive charge deploys, out comes the emergency spray cheese… of course whipping it out causes a scene! What did you think I was talking about?

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Tony Jay

      @Chetan R Murthy:

      ‘Little Englander’ – pejorative. Term of mockery used for the pinched, xenophobic, painfully insular section of English society that clung to a dreary, damp, and vaguely musty myth of a nation made safe and orderly by unchanging Victorian values, in contrast to Great Britain, a forward looking nation with a vibrant, internationalist culture informed and enriched by immigrants from all over the world.

      Not used much since 2016, because they took over and it’s been a sinking grey chaos ever since.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Elizabelle

      The Economist is on my last nerve, too, with this headline:

      America’s hunger for Greenland is tearing NATO apart

      Donald Trump could gain an island and lose a continent

      Reading the article.  There is no support for the idea that an actual majority of Americans hunger to conquer or purchase Greenland.  In fact, the man or woman on the street would probably describe the idea as loopy.

      They have based the whole story on one Trump social media post, which they describe as “rambling.”

      In a rambling social-media post, Mr Trump accused allies of causing “a very dangerous situation for the Safety, Security and Survival of our Planet.”  [Me:  every accusation a confession.]  He said the 10% impost would rise to 25% in June and continue “until such time as a Deal is reached for the Complete and Total purchase of Greenland.”

      I have no idea how much they cleaned up Trump’s language about the tariffs.

      L’Etats-Unis ne sont pas M. Trump, my dear Economist magazine.

      This reminds me of how The Guardian and other sometimes insufferable Europeans assure us that Americans do not care about dead schoolchildren, because we did nothing in the wake of Sandy Hook.

      Complete misrepresentation of the situation, so they can feel superior.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      lowtechcyclist

      If it’s been mentioned here already, I’ve missed it. But on Friday, the Virginia state Senate passed a bill to amend the state Constitution to give the General Assembly temporary authority to redraw Virginia’s Congressional districts.   The House of Delegates had already passed the bill on Wednesday, and it will go before the voters as a referendum this spring, in time to redraw the map for the 2026 midterms.  This could enable the Dems to pick up three or four seats in Congress.

      Texas can go stuff it.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  I used to rant to myself that these people do not trust the Constitution they claim to love. They are singularly unworthy of their patrimony.

      After all, if the law and the Constitution are obeyed, what does it matter who does the governance?

      Instead conservatives have worked assiduously to attack that Constitution and that “rule of law” at every level to ensure that they continue to rule regardless of the will of the governed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      WTFGhost

      @Tony Jay: Here in America, our best shot at getting them is to get their hateful poison boiling at a fever pitch until it explodes, and Noem’s face is screaming “DOMESTIC TERRORISM!” at people trying to cross in the crosswalk, while her body runs stupidly around, looking for the head, which separated itself in the sudden realization that it was born American, and it would die American, but the contract with SATAN Noem signed in CRICKET’S BLOOD excluded mere neck breaking as a cause of death. Yet with the face having jumped off the head, to burn off excess hate by screaming at law abiding perambulators, the head had no eyes with which to hope to reunite them.

      Trump will insist that was caused by the Democrat Party calling ICE “gestapo” and “criminals” and “killers” and “rapists of canines,” because that video was FAKE news….

      And Stephen Miller will finally get caught on a hot mic saying “fucking n-words,” and will immediately be banned from polite society for dropping the F-bomb, and that will cause the collapse of American fascism.

      Reply

