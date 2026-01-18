I went to a friend’s birthday drinks for a few hours yesterday, and when I came home the Western Alliance had apparently shattered. In other words: just another day in 2026.

The right-wing UK press, if you were wondering, is not just okay with Trump’s insane plot to annex Greenland, but actually taking it further:

“Lie back and think of America,” in other words. Of course, a swivel-eyed insane take like that is in keeping with the grand British press tradition when it comes to fascism. I remind you of this banger from the Daily Mail in the 30s:

How’s the head of the UK government coping with this situation, you ask?

Sir Keir issued a surprisingly strong statement with equally surprising swiftness, per the Guardian:

The UK prime minister spoke to the US president on Sunday, as well as to Mette Frederiksen, the Danish PM, whose country’s territory includes Greenland; Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission; and Mark Rutte, the Nato secretary general. “In all his calls, the prime minister reiterated his position on Greenland. He said that security in the high north is a priority for all Nato allies in order to protect Euro-Atlantic interests,” a Downing Street summary of the calls said. “He also said that applying tariffs on allies for pursuing the collective security of Nato allies is wrong.”

I use “strong” here in a relative sense, obviously. You won’t have anyone giving titles like “The Roaring Lion” to portraits of Starmer. In addition to being a constitutional waffler on issues of actual importance, the PM has disastrously hitched his government’s economic growth wagon to the American star. Back in May, he agreed to the terms of an “Economic Prosperity Deal” between the UK and US, and he is (rightly) terrified that crossing Trump would blow it up. He also went all-in on AI, even going so far as to authorise a new defense deal with Palantir—the largest such deal in UK history.

This state of affairs has led him to drag his feet for days before making remarks on any of Trump’s dangerous lunacy, and the remarks he does make have all the firmness and resolve of a wet tea towel. The fact that he spoke out within 24 hours and used unequivocal language like “wrong” counts as a win here.

Still, I can’t help but think that someone with more backbone—someone more like the Lib Dem leader Ed Davey, for instance*—would have issued a spicier statement and sent more than one military officer to Greenland.

He or she would also immediately have cancelled the King’s upcoming state visit to the US, then threatened to confiscate Trump’s golf courses in Scotland for good measure. That might actually break through to Trump in a meaningful way.

Ugh, this timeline. Open thread.

*This should not be interpreted as me yearning for a Lib Dem government as such; it’s just that, of all the party leaders, Davey has been the most forthright about the threat Trump (and Elon Musk) pose to UK sovereignty, world security, and what have you.