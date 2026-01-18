Pivoting off of last week’s widely reported announcement by Macron that France had replaced the US in supplying the vast majority of intelligence to Ukraine, the Kremlin recognized the opening this created in the information environment (IE) and decided to start up an influence line of effort: that French news is reporting that the Ukrainians fed false information to the US last year, which they were then able to trace all the way through to the Kremlin. THIS IS NOT TRUE!!!!

Here’s the original and accurate reporting about French-Ukrainian intelligence sharing:

France has replaced the U.S. as the main intelligence provider, now supplying two-thirds of the data. This shift allows Kyiv to reduce its reliance on U.S. intel. The U.S. has previously temporarily cut off intelligence to Ukraine. [image or embed] — Tim Mak (@timkmak.bsky.social) January 16, 2026 at 9:22 AM

From The Kyiv Independent:

France is now providing two-thirds of the intelligence supplied to Ukraine by its partners, President Emmanuel Macron said on Jan. 15. The change works to solve Kyiv’s heavy dependence on the U.S. for military intelligence, which has been wielded as leverage against Ukraine by the Trump administration on several occasions. In March 2025, after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly berated Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office, Washington notoriously stripped Kyiv of all intelligence provisions. The flow of intelligence was soon restored, but in November that year, Trump once again threatened to cut it off if Zelensky did not accept an openly capitulatory peace plan prepared by U.S. envoy Steve Witkoff in collaboration with Russia. Despite the threats, temporary cut-off and the often-strained relations between Trump and Zelensky, the U.S. continues to provide extensive intelligence support to Ukraine. Intelligence shared by partners — from fresh, high-quality satellite imagery to signals intelligence and cyber — plays a crucial role in Ukraine’s war effort, especially for information on Russian movements and equipment beyond the range of reconnaissance drones. Since such intelligence sharing is of a highly diverse character, and includes highly technical support like early warning for ballistic missile launches — which only the U.S. can provide — quantifying such support and comparing the input of different nations is questionable. “Where Ukraine used to be extremely dependent on American intelligence capacity, with a huge majority (provided by the U.S) a year ago,” Macron said, “over (the last) year, two-thirds is today provided by France.” The Kyiv Independent reached out to Ukraine’s military intelligence agency to confirm France’s ousting of the U.S. as Kyiv’s top intelligence provider, but did not receive a response by the time of publication. Macron’s comments came during his New Year’s address to the French military at the Istres air force base, where he praised Europe’s efforts to continue to provide military support to Kyiv amid the Trump administration’s ending of almost all newly funded aid. The French president also used the occasion to issue a challenge to the country’s domestic arms industry, saying that the military could need to look to foreign manufacturers to fuel its quick rearmament if in-country production does not ramp up fast enough.

Here’s the new disinformation and agitprop campaign:

And here’s the debunking from Ukrainian National News:

Today, distorted information is being spread on social media about an alleged report by a French TV channel, which discredits the activities of Ukrainian intelligence and special services regarding interaction with international partners. It was claimed that Ukrainian special services allegedly deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia. The published information has no objective basis or real grounds, writes UNN with reference to sources. Details According to sources in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense, the published information has no objective basis or real grounds. In addition, the information from the French media report was further distorted by Russian propagandists. Currently, Kremlin bot farms are once again spreading fakes, taking advantage of the Ukrainian delegation’s presence abroad to counteract the negotiation process on ending the war – the source notes. The interlocutor in the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense emphasizes that Ukrainian intelligence, like other authorized Ukrainian bodies and individuals, continues to actively interact with international partners, including the United States, on the principles of professionalism and responsibility. Our state remains committed to the process of a diplomatic end to the war and seeks to achieve a stable and just peace for Ukraine – the source adds. Addition Today, information was spread on social networks, particularly X, that the French news channel LCI stated that Ukrainian special services deliberately sent false strategic information to American intelligence, and later discovered that these materials had been transferred to Russia and subsequently used by Russian troops.

Here are some of today’s Ukrainian outgoing fires:

Reports say a drone threat is ongoing right now across several Russian regions, including Belgorod, Kursk, Voronezh, Lipetsk, Saratov, Tambov, Volgograd, and Rostov, as well as in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:53 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

In the Coming Week, We Will Work to Build New Pressure and a Clear Global Position on Russia – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! All day today, I have been receiving briefings from Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko and Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal. Restoration efforts are ongoing after Russian strikes. Sadly, new hits occur every night. Russia’s main target remains unchanged: our energy sector. Practically around the clock, and in repair crews only, nearly 58,000 people are working on power grids and generation facilities, as well as on heating networks. Resources from Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies have been brought in. In Kyiv, where the situation is extremely tough, an additional 50 crews from across the country have been deployed. There are still buildings without heating, and for virtually every one of these buildings, the necessary equipment and the necessary crews are being dispatched manually. Things are also difficult in the Kyiv region – especially in the northern part of the region, and in the Boryspil district – as well as in border and frontline regions, where repairs to networks and repairs to facilities are complicated by almost constant shelling and constant strikes. This is Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Sumy, Dnipro, and Zaporizhzhia regions – these regions are receiving particular attention. A great deal of work was carried out in the Poltava region and in Odesa to stabilize the energy situation. I want to thank all the crews who are working, the energy companies, both public and private, and all the city and community leaders who are truly standing with their people and really helping us. Decisions to increase electricity imports are now being implemented. I want to thank our partners who are fulfilling our agreements on the supply of essential resources, machinery, and equipment. In particular, the implementation of our agreements with Italy has begun in recent days. Giorgia Meloni and I discussed this: now support packages – these are truly vital items, truly vital equipment – are being delivered to Ukraine. I would also like to recognize our Naftogaz team. Throughout the week, the company’s facilities in various regions have been under attack, with the latest strike on gas production – it happened yesterday. It is very important that private Ukrainian companies are working together with the Government, together with the state, and together with the public system to strengthen our country’s resilience. This is exactly how it should be – everyone working together, everyone on team Ukraine. Today, I also received briefings from our delegation in the United States: Rustem Umerov reported on meetings with envoys of President Trump. Several rounds of talks have already taken place. Work is underway on documents needed to end the war. And it is important that Ukraine’s team is fully informing the American side about what is happening in Ukraine and about Russia’s constant strikes on our energy system. If the Russians seriously wanted to end the war, they’d focus on diplomacy – not on missile strikes, blackouts, and even attempts to damage our nuclear power plants. We have information about the sites Russia reconnoitered in preparation for strikes. Everything clearly shows that diplomacy is not a priority for Russia. This must be acknowledged. Pressure on the aggressor and the real cause of this war must continue. The cause is in Moscow. In the coming week, we will work to build this new pressure and a clear global position on Russia. I also want to commend our warriors today: despite everything, despite harsh weather and constant Russian assaults, there are good results in defending our positions. It matters that, on many fronts, our warriors are doing exactly what Ukraine needs. I thank all of you, guys! Huliaipole: the 5th Assault Brigade; the 1st and 225th Separate Assault Regiments. Kupyansk direction: true examples for others – the 429th Unmanned Systems Brigade “Achilles,” the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard “Khartiia,” the 101st Guard Brigade of the General Staff, and the 475th Separate Assault Regiment. Thank you very much! Also, the Kharkiv region: the 127th Heavy Mechanized Brigade. Thank you so much! Pokrovsk direction: our 25th Airborne Brigade and our units of the 425th Separate Assault Regiment. Thank you! The Sumy region: the 71st Jaeger Brigade. Well done! Ocheretyne direction: the warriors of the 14th Operational Brigade of the National Guard “Chervona Kalyna” and the 25th Separate Assault Battalion. Well done! And our positions in the Orikhiv direction: the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade. Thank you, warriors! Glory to everyone who is fighting for Ukraine just as fiercely as for themselves. I thank everyone who works so that our Ukraine lives. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

The Georgian Dream regime will go to ANY lengths to make life harder for daily protesters. They’ve cleared surrounding streets of snow but left the area in front of Parliament—where protesters stand—in slippery mush. Day 417 of daily protests is about to begin.

🎥 Mo Se [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:34 AM

Georgians continue to protest despite the snow and freezing cold, and all the repressive laws that now lead to criminal cases and imprisonment for protesting on the pavement. #GeorgiaProtests

Day 417 [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 12:30 PM

Day 417 of daily #GeorgiaProtests Amid the whirlwind of global disasters, my people persist against the Russian-backed regime that finds its role as the connecting puzzle-piece to Iran and China. 1/3 📷 MOSE [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM

Despite having corrupted the financial elites and parts of the society, Georgians refuse to give in to Russia and the Autocracy, Inc., with endurance and maintenance of political and civil society fabric amid the crackdown as the main weapon and 2/3 — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM

a bridging tool to when the society is consolidated against the regime. What helps is international isolation, targeted sanctions, and aid to civil society and independent media. 3/3. — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:13 PM

Georgian Dream propaganda outlets insist that the German Ambassador instructed activists to “repeat the Iranian scenario in Georgia.” The visuals are very telling of their own too. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 1:13 PM

Poland:

⚡️ Update: ‘Warmth from Poland’ — More than $650,000 raised to buy generators for Kyiv amid energy crisis. After reaching the initial target, organizers increased the goal to 2 million zloty ($550,000), which has been surpassed with donations now exceeding 2.4 million zloty ($660,000). [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) January 18, 2026 at 5:26 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to reflect the latest figure. A volunteer fundraising platform in Poland has raised more than 2.4 million Polish zloty (around $660,000) to purchase generators for Kyiv, its organizers announced on Jan. 18, as Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure continue amid freezing winter conditions. Launched under the name “Warmth from Poland for Kyiv,” the fundraiser initially set out to raise 400,000 zloty ($110,000) to purchase generators. After quickly hitting that target, organizers raised the goal to 2 million zloty ($550,000) — a figure that has since been surpassed, with donations now exceeding 2.4 million zloty. “The response of Poles has exceeded our expectations,” the organizers said. “You have shown that you care about the fate of your neighbors. We can do much more than we planned.” Ukraine’s energy situation has deteriorated following repeated Russian mass strikes on power infrastructure. A state of emergency was declared on Jan. 14, while weather forecasts warn temperatures could drop below –15 degrees Celsius (–5 degrees Fahrenheit) in late January. Organizers said the funds will help residents facing extreme conditions in Kyiv. “People are staying in unheated apartments and basements,” they said. “Lack of electricity means no way to cook a hot meal, discharged phones, and loss of contact with loved ones during attacks.” The initiative is organized jointly with several civic groups, including Euromaidan-Warsaw, the Democracy Foundation, Sestry.eu, the Open Dialogue Foundation, the PRB Foundation, and the Entrepreneurs Help initiative. Ukraine’s Ambassador to Poland Vasyl Bodnar welcomed the effort, thanking Polish donors for their support. He said the assistance is “important” and “truly saving human lives” amid the crisis. Since launching its full-scale invasion in 2022, Russia has systematically targeted Ukraine’s power grid, damaging power plants, substations, and transmission lines. The attacks have caused widespread blackouts and forced emergency outages across the country. Ukrainian officials described the current energy situation in Kyiv as “extremely serious.” Ukraine’s Security Service has said Russia’s ongoing strikes on energy infrastructure amount to crimes against humanity.

In 3d, Polish people collected $300k+ for power generators for Kyiv that is enduring heavy blackouts amidst subzero t°. The fundraiser got more popular than expected, ensuring organizers can bring more light and heat into Ukrainian homes after russian attacks. 🇺🇦♥️🇵🇱 [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:19 PM

🇵🇱 Sikorski: For anyone who thinks Russia can be trusted, I remind you that Putin calls the Ukrainian people “brothers” and then murders them. I remind you that Ukraine and Russia have a border treaty signed by Putin. Budapest Memorandum… If anyone is still unconvinced, please look at the facts. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:32 PM

Sweden:

⚡️ Swedish authorities have exposed a network of pro-war Russian nuns accused of using local churches to fund military operations and conduct espionage. [image or embed] — UNITED24 Media (@united24media.com) January 18, 2026 at 3:10 PM

From United24 Media:

A network of Orthodox nuns operating in Sweden has been exposed for allegedly supporting Russian military aggression and maintaining links to Russian military intelligence, The Telegraph reported on January 18. According to the reports, members of the St. Elisabeth Convent, originally based in Belarus, were active in over 20 churches across Sweden. The women, referred to locally as “Z-nuns” for their public display of the pro-invasion “Z” symbol, sold religious souvenirs in Swedish parishes under the guise of charitable work. Swedish authorities now suspect the proceeds were used to support Russian military units involved in the war against Ukraine. In an official warning published by the Church of Sweden, the organization accused the convent’s representatives of using religious spaces to promote Russian nationalism and fund Russia’s war effort. The statement urged Catholic and Orthodox communities across the country to avoid all cooperation with the convent. The Church also noted the convent’s alleged ties to the Main Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, commonly known as the GRU. “This is not simply about charity,” said Kristina Smith, the Church of Sweden’s crisis planning chief. “It is part of a broader effort by Russian actors to gain access to religious spaces near military infrastructure in NATO countries.” Swedish security services are also investigating the Orthodox Church in Västerås, built just 300 meters from Stockholm-Västerås Airport. Authorities suspect the location could be used for surveillance or other intelligence-gathering activities. City officials have stated that the church is being investigated for potential reconnaissance operations against Sweden. Michael Ojerbo, a local priest who had hosted the nuns at his church in Täby, told Metro that he had not anticipated the potential risks and now regrets the invitation. He denied that their presence could have significantly financed Russian military operations, claiming the sales were minor. Earlier, France24 revealed that a Russian Orthodox church in Västerås, Sweden—built just 300 meters from a strategic airport and funded by a Rosatom-linked foundation—was under investigation for suspected espionage activities.

Obligatory: Send in the nuns! (5;40 if the time didn't queue up correctly)



Spain:

People keep saying to Donald that doing something “will please Putin”, as if somehow that will dissuade him from doing it, rather than the reverse. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 12:34 PM

Because it would legitimize his invasion of Ukraine. If the United States were to use force there, it would be a death knell for NATO. Putin would be doubly happy.” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:37 AM

The Czech Republic:

🤔🇨🇿 Czech PM Babiš: Trump is not helping Europe, but helping the United States fulfill his program — to make America great again. The Polish President, myself, and Viktor Orbán are President Trump’s closest allies in Europe. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 6:30 PM

The EU:

EU Ambassadors are having an emergency meeting today due to Trump’s threat to tariff 8 NATO countries over Greenland. Several EU leaders have already responded publicly, and the pending EU-US trade deal also appears to have been paused. Curious what the meeting result will be. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:38 AM

Some of the EU:

In a joint statement, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the UK reaffirmed Arctic security as a shared priority. The nations expressed steadfast solidarity with Denmark and Greenland, [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:56 AM

dismissed the use of tariff threats, and emphasized that unity and dialogue remain essential to upholding sovereignty and preventing regional escalation. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:56 AM

The US:



Back to Ukraine.

Resistance under Russian-occupation is beyond dangerous — even the smallest sign of supporting Ukraine can result in imprisonment, torture, and even death. [image or embed] — The Kyiv Independent (@kyivindependent.com) January 18, 2026 at 1:57 PM

From The Kyiv Independent:

Resistance under Russian-occupation is beyond dangerous — even the smallest sign of supporting Ukraine can result in imprisonment, torture, and even death. The list of documented war crimes against Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories is near-endless. Men are forcibly mobilized into Russia’s army and forced to face the guns of their fellow countrymen. Sexual violence against women is used by Russian soldiers as a weapon of war. Children are either abducted, or forced into military camps and indoctrinated to fight against Ukraine in the future. And yet Ukrainians in Russian-occupied territories continue to choose to risk everything in the name of defiance. And one of the options open to them is to join a resistance movement run by Ukraine’s Special Operations Forces (SSO). In an interview with the Kyiv Independent, a commander of SSO’s resistance movement shared insights into how it operates under Russian occupation. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. The identity of the commander has not been disclosed for security reasons. The Kyiv Independent: What exactly is the SSO resistance movement and when and why did it appear? Commander: In general, the resistance in Ukraine appeared a long time ago, ever since Ukrainians have started to fight for their independence, especially against Russia. The SSO resistance movement appeared in Ukraine in 2016, when the SSO was created. Its purpose was to involve as much of the civilian population as possible in the fight against Russia, and especially that part of the population that, for different reasons, remains in the occupied territories. Essentially, our goal is the same as that for all the other Armed Forces of Ukraine and of the Ukrainian people as a whole — to drive out the Russian army and their occupational authorities from our territories, thereby restoring our territorial integrity and defending our sovereignty. The Kyiv Independent: What are the main methods and forms of resistance you use? Commander: We essentially use classic methods both violent and non-violent. We train civilians to use small arms and special improvised explosive devices, which they use to destroy the enemy in the territories occupied by Russia. We also widely use non-violent forms to influence Russia’s military, to intimidate them in various ways and disrupt their efforts. And also to encourage our citizens who remain under occupation to fight the enemy or to intimidate those who collaborate with the Russians. The Kyiv Independent: How do you train people who are under occupation? Commander: Some of the people we involve were trained even before the full-scale invasion of Ukraine and they just remained in the occupied territories. Now they use the skills and abilities they acquired before the invasion to carry out our tasks. We also trained people back when there was still an opportunity for people to move across the front line. The Kyiv Independent: You say that anyone can join your movement, even teachers — how can they specifically help? Commander: First of all, not just anyone can join us. We don’t work with minors, we don’t work with people who are ill. And if we understand that a person, based on their interviews, has a certain motivation, certain capabilities… But a particular feature of our resistance movement is that every person, regardless of profession, can be involved in the resistance movement. And in one way or another, they can contribute to carrying out tasks or carry them out directly. For example, that same teacher, by carrying out lessons at school with children, can provide proper upbringing — give the right messages to young people who, in the future, will live there and understand that they need to wait out the time while the occupation lasts. And not succumb to manipulation by the Russians. We also try to protect people in every way possible because there are actually fewer and fewer of them left there. The Kyiv Independent: What is the main motivation of people who join the resistance movement? Commander: Primarily, people’s motivation is rejection of Russians on our territories. Every conscious person understands what they came here for and sees what they are doing. Those who are older or middle-aged understand and know from history what the presence of the Soviet Union on our territory meant. And of course, no one wants the Soviet Union 2.0. Let alone young people who are used to living freely, making free decisions about how to live, where to live, without instructions from the Kremlin. Of course, they do not want this and they understand that freedom must be defended. Many people also join out of revenge, because their relatives were killed, or their property has been destroyed by tanks and shells, with no justification.



Here’s the video of the interview:

Russia carried out reconnaissance for yet another attack on Ukraine’s infrastructure and nuclear power plants, Zelenskyy said. This is pressure through cold, darkness, and fear.

This is genocide by freezing. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:25 PM

1/ Gen. Oleksandr Syrskyi says Russia shows no signs of seeking peace. In 2026 it plans up to 1,000 drones per day and continues attacks on hot spots across Ukraine. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM

2/ Syrskyi reports Russia exceeded 2025 mobilization, raising 406,000 troops. This year it aims for 11 new divisions and 409,000 personnel. Ukraine holds strong defenses. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM

3/ Ukraine conducted strategic defense and offensive actions near Belgorod, Pokrovsk, and Kupiansk. Deep strikes hit 719 enemy targets, causing $15B in damage, Syrskyi adds. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM

4/ Drone numbers are roughly equal, but Russia leads in fiber-optic UAVs. Ukraine reduced unit shortages and returned reserves to frontline formations, Syrskyi notes. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM

5/ Ukrainian losses fell 13% in 2025 while Russian losses rose sharply. Syrskyi emphasizes Ukraine will maintain strategic defense and continue offensive operations to keep the initiative. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:33 AM

A compilation of footage showing Russian occupants hit by the 46th Separate Airmobile Brigade drone unit “Angry Beavers,” who thought they could remain unseen by Ukrainian drones. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:00 AM

OSINT group Oko Hora shared a map of confirmed drone and missile strikes inside Russia in 2025: 371 in total. Most hits targeted military industry and refineries. Nearly 75% of strikes on military industry hit chemical plants. t.me/oko_gora [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 3:53 AM

Kyiv:

Kyiv is moving to a schedule of 4.5–5 outage rotations: power cuts may last more than 16 hours, according to Yasno’s CEO. Meanwhile, the weather is freezing. This is a humanitarian disaster caused by russia. Please do not look away! [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 4:29 PM

Kharkiv:

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Lyman, Donetsk Oblast:

HUR shares archive footage of Artan unit scouts raiding Russian positions near Lyman. They cleared several shelters and captured Russian occupiers. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:30 AM

The Russian occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant:

The IAEA released photos from repair work on the 330 kV backup line near Zaporizhzhia NPP. Ukrainian crews are conducting the critical repairs while IAEA monitors progress on site. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 5:42 AM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod’s governor claims local businesses have supposedly bought laser air defense against drones, apparently as a last-ditch effort to shield factories from constant UAV strikes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:20 PM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

Voronezh Oblast, Russia:



Your daily Patron!

Amid a humanitarian disaster fueled by russian strikes on critical infrastructure, Ukrainians are fighting to protect stray animals from the freezing winter. From makeshift shelters and fleece blankets to shops and cafes opening their doors, people are doing [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:39 AM

whatever it takes to keep furry friends from perishing in the cold. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:39 AM

