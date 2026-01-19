Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter says the holiday honoring her father's legacy is a “saving grace” amid political division.
— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM
******
Minnesota knows how to have a good time!
#FuckICE #Minnesota
— SaltyBitchables (@saltybitchables.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:32 PM
Frey: "Do we partner to get the bad guys? Of course we do. Here's what we don't partner on- to just yank random people off the street because they happen to look Latino or Somali. We don't partner to do constant checks of passports, requiring people to bring it around with them. That's not America."
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 18, 2026 at 9:18 AM
Oh no, verbal assaults.
Even their combat gear can't protect them from that.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM
the knitters too. this is the top pattern on ravelry right now
— Molly White (@molly.wiki) January 18, 2026 at 11:40 PM
Holy shit, this moment is exactly what I've been talking about.
— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:50 PM
okay sorry having thought about this I have something more substantive to say:
The right has been on a mission to redefine pedophile to mean liberal/LGBT, someone "corrupting" "our" youth with liberal ideas about gender and sexuality
this isn't some throw away line, but an attack on Renee Good.
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 5:24 PM
In the immediate aftermath of the death of Renée Good in Minneapolis, FBI agents launched a civil rights investigation into the actions of the ICE agent who shot her. Instead, Justice Department leaders have tried to pursue a probe against Good’s partner.
— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM
They chased you out of Chicago.
— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:53 AM
I've seen Maine, but I think that points out part of the "strategy" behind Minneapolis, they don't have the numbers to really subdue a city (any city really) but they can put on a display of unpleasantness and say "see this!? you could be next! behave!"
— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:22 PM
Springsteen at an unbilled performance at a Parkinson’s benefit Sat. in NJ—
“…send a message to this President. And as the Mayor of that city has said, ‘ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.’ So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.”
— Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) January 18, 2026 at 12:42 PM
More details here—
🎁🔗
— Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) January 18, 2026 at 8:51 PM
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings