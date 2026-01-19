******

Frey: "Do we partner to get the bad guys? Of course we do. Here's what we don't partner on- to just yank random people off the street because they happen to look Latino or Somali. We don't partner to do constant checks of passports, requiring people to bring it around with them. That's not America." [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 18, 2026 at 9:18 AM





okay sorry having thought about this I have something more substantive to say:

The right has been on a mission to redefine pedophile to mean liberal/LGBT, someone "corrupting" "our" youth with liberal ideas about gender and sexuality

this isn't some throw away line, but an attack on Renee Good. [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 5:24 PM

In the immediate aftermath of the death of Renée Good in Minneapolis, FBI agents launched a civil rights investigation into the actions of the ICE agent who shot her. Instead, Justice Department leaders have tried to pursue a probe against Good’s partner. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM



I've seen Maine, but I think that points out part of the "strategy" behind Minneapolis, they don't have the numbers to really subdue a city (any city really) but they can put on a display of unpleasantness and say "see this!? you could be next! behave!" [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:22 PM