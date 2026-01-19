Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

Welcome to day five of every-bit-as-bad-as-you-thought-it-would-be.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

T R E 4 5 O N

She burned that motherfucker down, and I am so here for it. Thank you, Caroline Kennedy.

Teach a man to fish, and he’ll sit in a boat all day drinking beer.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Dear elected officials: Trump is temporary, dishonor is forever.

Thanks to your bullshit, we are now under siege.

The press swings at every pitch, we don’t have to.

Republicans choose power over democracy, every day.

Well, whatever it is, it’s better than being a Republican.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Republicans don’t lie to be believed, they lie to be repeated.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

“The defense has a certain level of trust in defendant that the government does not.”

I would try pessimism, but it probably wouldn’t work.

“Jesus paying for the sins of everyone is an insult to those who paid for their own sins.”

“Until such time as the world ends, we will act as though it intends to spin on.”

Do we throw up our hands or do we roll up our sleeves? (hint, door #2)

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

Proof that we need a blogger ethics panel.

Hot air and ill-informed banter

They are lying in pursuit of an agenda.

You are here: Home / Open Threads / Monday Morning Open Thread

Monday Morning Open Thread

by | 33 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Martin Luther King Jr.'s daughter says the holiday honoring her father's legacy is a “saving grace” amid political division.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 18, 2026 at 5:00 PM

******

Minnesota knows how to have a good time!
#FuckICE #Minnesota

[image or embed]

— SaltyBitchables (@saltybitchables.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 2:32 PM

Frey: "Do we partner to get the bad guys? Of course we do. Here's what we don't partner on- to just yank random people off the street because they happen to look Latino or Somali. We don't partner to do constant checks of passports, requiring people to bring it around with them. That's not America."

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 18, 2026 at 9:18 AM

Oh no, verbal assaults.
Even their combat gear can't protect them from that.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 8:46 PM

Monday Morning Open Thread 28

the knitters too. this is the top pattern on ravelry right now

[image or embed]

— Molly White (@molly.wiki) January 18, 2026 at 11:40 PM

Holy shit, this moment is exactly what I've been talking about.

[image or embed]

— Kevin M. Kruse (@kevinmkruse.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 4:50 PM


okay sorry having thought about this I have something more substantive to say:
The right has been on a mission to redefine pedophile to mean liberal/LGBT, someone "corrupting" "our" youth with liberal ideas about gender and sexuality
this isn't some throw away line, but an attack on Renee Good.

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 5:24 PM

In the immediate aftermath of the death of Renée Good in Minneapolis, FBI agents launched a civil rights investigation into the actions of the ICE agent who shot her. Instead, Justice Department leaders have tried to pursue a probe against Good’s partner.

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 18, 2026 at 8:30 PM


Gift link.

They chased you out of Chicago.

[image or embed]

— Patrick Chovanec (@prchovanec.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 10:53 AM

I've seen Maine, but I think that points out part of the "strategy" behind Minneapolis, they don't have the numbers to really subdue a city (any city really) but they can put on a display of unpleasantness and say "see this!? you could be next! behave!"

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 9:22 PM

Springsteen at an unbilled performance at a Parkinson’s benefit Sat. in NJ—
“…send a message to this President. And as the Mayor of that city has said, ‘ICE should get the fuck out of Minneapolis.’ So this one is for you, and the memory of the mother of three and American citizen Renee Good.”

[image or embed]

— Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) January 18, 2026 at 12:42 PM

More details here—
🎁🔗

[image or embed]

— Zach Everson (@zacheverson.com) January 18, 2026 at 8:51 PM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • lowtechcyclist
  • MagdaInBlack
  • montanareddog
  • mrmoshpotato
  • NotMax
  • satby
  • Shalimar

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    33Comments

    2. 2.

      satby

      @Baud: we need a new medal, that one has been sullied by the filth it was awarded to by the felon

      Edit: or I might be confusing it with the presidential one. Better drink my coffee.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      satby

      @Baud: of course. Texas has some really great Democrats running this year, here’s hoping either Crocket or Talarico wins the Senate seat. They’re both fantastic.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:
      Would’ve loved to be part of that!

      In Galatians, Paul lists the fruits of the Spirit as: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness, and self-control.  I’m thinking ICE in Minneapolis has gone 0-for-9 there.  Any ‘Christian’ let alone a supposed minister of the Gospel, that is involved with ICE needs to be made to explain just how the fuck they can square that with what Paul said, let alone Jesus’ commandment to love your neighbor as yourself.

      ETA: The riff raff is here! Madness takes its toll.​

      Reply
    14. 14.

      satby

      @MagdaInBlack: Got two more inches of snow on top of the foot of it already on the ground, expecting another 1-3 inches possible, and the high today will be 12°. This winter has just been relentless. How is it by you?

      Edited: high expected to be 12°, but wind chills “life-threatening” according to the weather advisory. Next day predicted to be above 32° here is 2/6.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      satby

      Paul Krugman:

      The persistence of the TACO myth is part of the broader picture: Many people, especially in the business world, are still trying to convince themselves that they’ll do OK despite Trump’s craziness. Hey, the stock market is up, isn’t it? (It is, but US stocks, which are up 16 percent over the past year, have lagged stocks in other advanced countries, which rose 33 percent in 2025.)

      Well, I have news for American business leaders: You will not do OK.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Gotta say I’m wondering WTF there is in the way of Federal charges here.  Trespassing? Creating a public disturbance?  That’s local stuff. Maybe they can come up with some bullshit about the church’s civil rights being violated, but putting DOJ on this is like using a howitzer to kill a cockroach.  If nothing else, one would think DOJ would have more substantial matters to deal with.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Baud

      @satby:

      are still trying to convince themselves that they’ll do OK despite Trump’s craziness.

       

      IMHO the only thing holding up the Trump edifice is the resistance to partnering with rather than owning the libs.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      MagdaInBlack

      @satby: High of 6 today, up to 27 Wednesday, got a couple inches over the weekend, and I see some more fell last night.

      So looking forward to the commute.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Baud

      @satby:

      The dollar is also down against the Euro over the past year, so those numbers are even worse than they look.

      ETA

      As if on queue

      Dollar sinks as Trump’s new tariffs raise fears about U.S. debt and reserve currency status. ‘When it’s lost, economic collapse will follow’

      Reply
    22. 22.

      MagdaInBlack

      @lowtechcyclist: You’re still looking at this like a rational person. Apparently you cant see the radical domestic terrorism involved.

      Interesting tho, that this is Christian vs Christian.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      satby

      @MagdaInBlack: yeah, right now it’s falling so fast visibility across my street is bad. And I have to go out, I have no cat food left. They’re enjoying pureed roast turkey lunch meat right now, but that’s about to run out too 😂

      Reply
    24. 24.

      NotMax

      So old can remember the times before MLK Day when around mid-January stores placed large ads in the newspapers announcing White Sales.
      ;)

      Reply
    30. 30.

      lowtechcyclist

      @MagdaInBlack: ​

      Interesting tho, that this is Christian vs Christian.

      I think there’s gonna be more of this coming, certainly at least in the form of Christians witnessing to other Christians about how the things they support with their politics are the very antithesis of the Gospel.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      lowtechcyclist

      @Baud:

      Sen. Van Hollen has been showing up and speaking out in all the right ways over this past year.  I feel extremely lucky to be represented by him.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.