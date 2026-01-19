Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Monday Night Open Thread

Feeling a little under the weather the past 36 hours so I am not fully up to date with the day’s Trump tomfuckery, but all the Greenland and tariff saber rattling is getting justified pushback, including this:

German Finance Minister

— Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 19, 2026 at 5:53 AM

These fucking idiots are going to fuck around until there is a global boycott on American goods and bonds, and when that happens, it’s going to be ht Ides of March for Trump and Bessent, but not by the radical left, but by the finance and wall street bros, and they will do it without masks in front of the charging bull in the financial district. They don’t care about civil rights or minorities and half or more of them are cheering the gestapo in Minneapolis, but you fuck around with the market like that and it is curtains. You noticed how quick that Jerome Powell talk disappeared from the headlines last week.

In other news, there is apparently a big sportsball game tonight. I think I am going to skip it, do a little questing in KCD2 and check out this mmorpg enshrouded, which someone said is interesting, so I shall give it a whirl.

    3. 3.

      Ben Cisco

      I have thought for a while that if anything OTHER than the big sleep was going to end this reign of error, it would be the money getting right royally fucked.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Citizen Alan

      Am I an idiot for even thinking about buying a home giving the state of this country both civilly and economically? If I buy a house right now, will it be worth a fraction of its value in ten years because the stupidest, most awful people who ever lived in the history of the world are seemingly bent on destroying this nation’s economy?

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Elizabelle

      A friend says the Greenlanders are protesting with

      MAGA:  Make America Go Away.

      We are all Greenlanders.  And Canadians.  And Minnesotans.  And …

      Reply
    8. 8.

      gene108

      The Wall Street investors are decoupled from the actual economy that affects ordinary people. Do not expect them to look at the economy like you or me. They care about what  gives them the largest and fastest return on their investments like low taxes, lack of enforcement of regulations, etc.

      A strong economy with shared prosperity is not what maximizes their ability to make a fast buck.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      MazeDancer

      Trump did nothing to acknowledge MLK Day.

      Hoping he gives a rambling BSC, stolen election, invade Greenland speech at Davos. And that the Europeans hit the “He’s nuts” button heavily.

      Every world leader whenever interviewed leads with “The man is clearly not well”. Or insane, impaired, crazytown, whatever they like.

      Maybe that will help 10 GOP wake up.

      Oh, Trump has called a summit of CEOs in Davos for 5 pm Wednesday. Maybe some of them will pushback on ending NATO.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      wmd

      I’m a 3 time alumni of Indiana University. So there’s a sense of history that compels me to watch.

      I do think the execrable President Whitten of Indiana is counting on this to distract from her actions that destroy the academic mission. I’ve personally not let up on her – putting snipers on the Student Union’s activities tower to intimidate the anti genocide protesters in a space where I’ve personally led and participated in multiple demonstrations… it says brutality is more important than communication. This has no place in the academy.

      Pretty sure that donations will be up thanks to football. Not me, and I’m calling on other alumni to not donate until Whitten is gone.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Ben Cisco: A coordinated sell-off of U.S. Treasuries and other U.S. debt obligations by European governments would fuck up the money nicely. I wonder why they would even contemplate tariffs (which would impoverish their own citizens) when they can at least threaten downgrade U.S. debt, hitting the country where it hurts. Even the threat might start panic sell-offs.

      Reply

