Feeling a little under the weather the past 36 hours so I am not fully up to date with the day’s Trump tomfuckery, but all the Greenland and tariff saber rattling is getting justified pushback, including this:

These fucking idiots are going to fuck around until there is a global boycott on American goods and bonds, and when that happens, it’s going to be ht Ides of March for Trump and Bessent, but not by the radical left, but by the finance and wall street bros, and they will do it without masks in front of the charging bull in the financial district. They don’t care about civil rights or minorities and half or more of them are cheering the gestapo in Minneapolis, but you fuck around with the market like that and it is curtains. You noticed how quick that Jerome Powell talk disappeared from the headlines last week.

***

In other news, there is apparently a big sportsball game tonight. I think I am going to skip it, do a little questing in KCD2 and check out this mmorpg enshrouded, which someone said is interesting, so I shall give it a whirl.