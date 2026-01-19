Pantanal, Brazil

The final bird this week is pretty special. It’s an endemic South American Species known as the Whistling Heron (Syrigma sibilatrix), with 2 disjunct populations there. One is in the grasslands of Colombia and Venezuela (where it is not known to have any affiliations with criminal gangs); the other is in southern Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. Besides the high-pitched calls that give the bird its name, it is one of the least aquatic herons known, preferring arthropods over fish and grasslands over wetlands. I did not hear this one whistle, but you can hear it here. It is unmistakable, beautiful, and unlikely to be confused with any other bird. Click here for larger image.