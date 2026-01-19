On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
After last week’s tour of the Raptors of Flyover Country, we’ll fill the next few Monday morning OTR posts with Herons and Egrets, which will morph into a grab bag of Other Birds That Eat Fish. We do have some lovely herons and egrets in North America, and lots more in other parts of the world, so hopefully we can learn about some of those as well.
The most familiar heron on this continent, the Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias), is one of the first birds noticed by folks who are on the path to becoming birders. It can be found anywhere that is not low desert or high mountain habitat, from Florida to Alaska, near salt water or fresh water. Great Blue Herons are primarily piscivorous like this one, they are opportunistic and voracious eaters of small mammals, frogs, snakes, and even birds (young Canada Geese are high on the list). Look for one at a wetland near you! Click here for larger image.
Great Blue Herons have close relatives both in the Old World and in South America. This is a Grey Heron or, with the Americanized spelling, Gray Heron (Ardea cinerea), the Eastern Hemisphere cousin which is found in Europe, Asia and Africa. The black shoulders (compared to rust-colored shoulders in the Great Blue Heron) are a helpful and quick field mark to separate these two species.; they are also noticeably smaller than the Great Blue Heron. Click here for larger image.
The Cocoi Heron (Ardea cocoi) of South America is also smaller than the Great Blue Heron, similar in size to the Grey Heron. It also has a white neck and black shoulders as well as more extensive black on the head. Some taxonomists classify all three of these species as a superspecies (a group of closely-related but geographically isolated organisms, with a recent common ancestor, with strong similarities and potential for hybridization). Indeed, there are records of Cocoi and Great Blue Herons hybridizing. I bet the kids are pretty nice-looking too! Click here for larger image.
Another similar bird, this Black-headed Heron (Ardea melanocephala) is found in sub-Saharan Africa. It could easily have been named the Black-necked Heron, since that pigmentation on its neck is a good field mark for identification of this species. It is essentially non-migratory; you will have to visit Africa to see one. Go now, before too many countries start refusing American passports… Click here for larger image.
Formerly known as the Louisiana Heron, the Tricolored Heron (Egretta tricolor) is found in the southern US, Central and South America, and in the Caribbean. It does wander from those places, particularly in hurricane season, so you can find them in other states. Even in Kansas! Gray upperside, white underside, rufous throat and a long skinny bill are the best field marks for this species. Click here for larger image.
Another member of the genus Egretta, the Reddish Egret (Egretta rufescens) is a sought-after species for birders visiting the Gulf Coast, simply because they are so much fun to watch. Constantly in motion, running from one spot to the next, and using their wings to create a shadow that apparently attracts fish, they are really quite entertaining. I was lucky to find this one standing fairly still and preening; they can be hard to photograph when they are constantly running around! Click here for larger image.
Another member of the genus Egretta, the Black Heron (Egretta ardesiaca) is a resident of Africa with very few records outside of that continent. Sighting one of these in the US or UK would probably lead to a frantic purchasing of plane tickets. Like the Reddish Egret, these guys use the canopy or umbrella foraging method, casting a shadow with the wings and waiting for shade-seeking fish to get closer. Click here for larger image.
An Antipodean representative of the genus Egretta, the White-faced Heron (Egretta novaehollandiae) is the most common heron in Australia, and now in New Zealand, where it first appeared in 1868. It has continued that range expansion, and is now found on Pacific islands such as Fiji, and Indian Ocean islands such as Christmas Island. Click here for larger image.
A bird which does not share the imperialistic notions of the White-faced Heron, the Lava Heron (Butorides sundevalli) is found only in the Galápagos Archipelago. Taxonomically speaking, however, this species has bounced around. Previously it was considered to be a subspecies of Striated Heron, the South American equivalent of North America’s Green Heron. In fact, some taxonomies lump all three of these species together. Regardless of all that, it is a striking bird, and its dark coloration is perfectly matched by the black basaltic boulders of the Galápagos. Click here for larger image.
The final bird this week is pretty special. It’s an endemic South American Species known as the Whistling Heron (Syrigma sibilatrix), with 2 disjunct populations there. One is in the grasslands of Colombia and Venezuela (where it is not known to have any affiliations with criminal gangs); the other is in southern Brazil, Bolivia, Paraguay, Uruguay, and Argentina. Besides the high-pitched calls that give the bird its name, it is one of the least aquatic herons known, preferring arthropods over fish and grasslands over wetlands. I did not hear this one whistle, but you can hear it here. It is unmistakable, beautiful, and unlikely to be confused with any other bird. Click here for larger image.
