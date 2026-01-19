Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Palate Cleanser Open Thread: World Sport Photography Awards 2026

8 Comments

A dank, drizzly day here at Judson Acres. The Child brought a stomach bug into the house and very thoughtfully shared it with me. I figured “nauseated and glum” was the right mood for finalising my UK tax return, so that’s what I’ve spent the day doing when not lying on the floor or cleaning the bathroom for the nth time.

This was a nice break:

BBC Sport and the World Sport Photography Awards present a selection of the world’s finest sporting images from this year’s competition. Displayed below are Gold, Silver, Bronze and Special Merit winners across all 24 categories of the awards, now in their sixth year.

There are some really fabulous photos at the link (the surfer! underwater photos are so otherworldly when done right), but my personal fave is this slightly silly one of Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners:

Go have a look. Try not to think of Sundowning Stalin for 10 minutes or so.

Open thread.

  • Baud
  • lowtechcyclist
  • narya
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • Rose Judson

    3. 3.

      narya

      So, back in 2017, I found someone to restore my kitchen window and re-install a transom (the old space had been covered up by a previous owner). When I first emailed, he was full up for the rest of the year, so I got back to him in 2018. He did a fabulous job–all he does is restore old windows–and at the time I’d asked about doing the LR windows, but didn’t really have the funds to spare. I’ve been meaning to get back to it, and, on a whim, emailed him yesterday. And they have a break in the schedule and can start next week! woo! On one hand, eliminating sunlight for the weeks it takes to do the windows kinda sucks (they will board it up), but at least it’s during the winter, when there’s less sun anyway. So that’s my good news for this palate-cleanser of an open thread, even though it’s not as awesome as those photos.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      lowtechcyclist

      my personal fave is this slightly silly one of Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners

      Looks like he’s kissing Pac-Man!

      Reply
    6. 6.

      lowtechcyclist

      Speaking of photos, I like today’s pic by frosty of the intersection of Moose and Squirrel. Reminds me of a pic I took last time I was in Los Angeles, of the street sign at the intersection of Pico and Alvarado, though that wouldn’t mean much unless you’re a Firesign fan. (That intersection was a short walk from MacArthur Park, yes, the place where someone left a cake out in the rain.)

      Reply

