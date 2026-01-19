A dank, drizzly day here at Judson Acres. The Child brought a stomach bug into the house and very thoughtfully shared it with me. I figured “nauseated and glum” was the right mood for finalising my UK tax return, so that’s what I’ve spent the day doing when not lying on the floor or cleaning the bathroom for the nth time.

This was a nice break:

BBC Sport and the World Sport Photography Awards present a selection of the world’s finest sporting images from this year’s competition. Displayed below are Gold, Silver, Bronze and Special Merit winners across all 24 categories of the awards, now in their sixth year.

There are some really fabulous photos at the link (the surfer! underwater photos are so otherworldly when done right), but my personal fave is this slightly silly one of Eugenio Suarez of the Seattle Mariners:

Go have a look. Try not to think of Sundowning Stalin for 10 minutes or so.

Open thread.