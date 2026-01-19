(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Today started with a deadly attack on civilians and civilian targets in Kharkiv, among other parts of Ukraine, and it finishes with attacks in the small hours.

From morning russian missiles to afternoon glide bombs, it has been a day of relentless strikes on Kharkiv. I’m just hoping for a quiet night for once. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 6:51 PM

Any hope for a quiet night is gone. Ukraine is under attack right now‼️Explosions reported in the capital and in Dnipro.

And there are reports of russian bombers taking off to launch cruise missiles. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 7:30 PM

3am activities? Watching russian Shahed drones and ballistic missiles trying — once again — to cut a city of 4 million people off from electricity and heating. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:07 PM

It’s not ok to watch an entire nation being bombed into freezing in brutal subzero t°.

It’s not ok to pretend russia wants peace while it targets homes, hospitals, and energy grid, aiming to destroy Ukraine.

It’s not ok to delay air defences while civilians sleep in cold shelters and darkness. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:21 PM

It’s not ok to care more abt bloody russian money than the lives of Ukrainian children.

It’s not ok to reward an aggressor with lands and people.

It’s not ok to normalize all of this. So many things happening around are utterly wrong, pushing the prospects of real peace further away. — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:21 PM

“The very Russian soldier responsible for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war last October in the Kursk region has been captured.” – Zelenskyy. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:02 PM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

There Will Be a New Approach to the Use of Air Defense by the Air Force – Address by the President I wish you health, fellow Ukrainians! Briefly about this day. Air defense: there will be a new approach to the use of air defense by the Air Force, specifically regarding mobile fire groups, interceptor drones, and other means of short-range air defense. This system will be transformed. I approved the appointment of a new Deputy Commander of the Air Force – Pavlo Yelizarov. In the army, he is known for Lazar, a special unit that operates – and operates effectively. Together with Ukraine’s Minister of Defense and the military command, a new organization for the entire component of this particular type of air defense must – and will – be developed. We had a detailed discussion during the energy coordination call on recovery efforts in the regions after Russian strikes. The situation is extremely difficult in all border and frontline regions. First and foremost in Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro region, Chernihiv, and Sumy region. Work continues in Odesa – there are tasks to be done. Special attention is being paid to Kyiv and the region – the situation is currently the most difficult there, and additional repair crews have been brought in for Kyiv, including from Ukrzaliznytsia and other state-owned companies. We agreed with Prime Minister of Ukraine Yuliia Svyrydenko that the Government must adopt the necessary decisions for energy workers this week. There must be additional monthly payments, in light of this emergency situation – for each month – for those of our people who work directly on the ground after the strikes, at the accident sites, in repair crews. The state must be grateful to everyone who ensures that Ukraine restores what the Russians destroy. In the coming days, we must remain extremely vigilant. Russia has prepared for a strike – a massive strike – and is waiting for the moment to carry it out. Please pay close attention to all air raid alerts, and every region must be ready to respond as quickly as possible and support people. Today, representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine provided reports. Major General Yevhenii Khmara reported on combat operations and further personnel restructuring of the Service. I approved operations that will strengthen us. Major General Oleksandr Poklad reported on countering Russian subversive activities. The Russians are constantly trying to influence Ukraine from within – in particular through attacks on well-known Ukrainians. We are defending Ukraine. There is an important result from the Security Service in combat operations on the frontline – they captured a Russian who killed Ukrainians who had been taken prisoner. This happened in October of last year in the Kursk region – nine of our warriors were killed. May their memory be eternal! We will find every Russian murderer. Every single one will be held accountable. I instructed Oleksandr Poklad to provide the public with all the necessary details. Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk delivered a report – there will be active asymmetric operations against Russia, and there are resources for this. And one more point. A report by our delegation: they held meetings with envoys of the U.S. President. It is important that Ukraine is constructive. It is important that Ukraine is genuinely working toward a diplomatic solution. It is important that support for Ukraine must be sufficient. We are doing everything for this. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Georgians have gathered in front of Parliament in Tbilisi for the 418th consecutive night, as well as in 7+ other cities across the country. ❄️ [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:27 PM

It is rumored that Georgian Dream’s president, Mikheil Kavelashvili, may pardon some prisoners of conscience today. Journalists are waiting outside prisons across the country. This is Rustavi Women’s Prison. 📷 Dato Koridze [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:36 AM

#Georgia 🇬🇪 “By keeping her incarcerated, the Georgian Dream party is signalling its intention to cage the press” – @pressfreedom.bsky.social and other groups call for the release of journalist Mzia Amaglobeli buff.ly/oOeRxxt [image or embed] — IFEX (@ifex.org) January 19, 2026 at 7:01 AM

Today, GD President Mikheil Kavelashvili will most likely issue a pardon. Marizi Kobakhidze, the mother of prisoner of conscience Tornike Goshadze, is at the prison, even though she does not know whether her son will be pardoned or when the pardon will be issued. It’s snowing and cold. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:33 AM

Valeria Kichigina, a Dozhd journalist, has been sentenced to arrest in absentia over her 2023 Instagram story about the 15th anniversary of 🇷🇺’s occupation of 20% of 🇬🇪, and for having shared a post about the Bucha massacre. This marks the first case of sentencing a person in 🇷🇺 over the 2008 war. [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:17 AM

🇬🇪🇮🇷Georgia is strategically very important to the Iranian regime.

Not marginal. Not incidental.

Under Georgian Dream, Georgia has become a country Iran actively relies on to move money, goods, and political influence.

1/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

That importance did not emerge by accident. It grew as Georgian Dream steadily lowered political, diplomatic, and economic barriers between Tbilisi and Tehran, even as Iran faced deeper international isolation.

2/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

In 2024 alone, Georgia’s prime minister

@PM_Kobakhidze

made two official visits to Iran. These were not routine diplomatic exchanges. They occurred at moments when most Western-aligned governments were deliberately keeping distance.

3/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

At the same time, trade patterns shifted sharply.

Imports from Iran surged, while Georgian exports remained minimal. The relationship became one-sided, and dependency quietly replaced reciprocity.

4/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

The most sensitive part of this trade is oil and petroleum products.

For Iran, oil is not just commerce. It is regime survival under sanctions. Every additional outlet matters.

5/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

Why Georgia? Because it offers something Iran urgently needs:

easy company registration, limited scrutiny, and access to Western markets through existing trade agreements.

6/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

Iranian business platforms openly describe Georgia as a place where Iranian goods can be imported, processed on paper, and re-exported as “Georgian” with fewer obstacles. This guidance is public, detailed, and explicit.

7/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

🇺🇸US authorities have already sanctioned Georgia-registered companies for Iran-related schemes. By enabling sanctions evasion that Washington is actively trying to stop, Georgian Dream is acting directly against US strategic interests.

8/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

When Georgian Dream’s parliamentary leader Gia Volski publicly downplays Western pressure and speaks of cooperation with Iran as manageable, he reveals the political logic behind this openness. [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

Put together, the picture is clear.

Georgia, under Georgian Dream, is not merely exposed to Iran.

It has become operationally crucial to the Iranian regime.

That usefulness has consequences far beyond Georgia’s borders.

10/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:10 AM

Germany:

Merz: The greatest security threat to Europe today does not come from the West. It comes from the East — from the war in Ukraine. I would like to focus a little more on Ukraine in my talks over the next few days because we still have no willingness from Putin to come to the negotiating table [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:24 AM

and end this war. And that is indeed my greatest concern for the security of Europe at the moment. Not Greenland, but Ukraine. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:24 AM

🇩🇪German Finance Minister: Germany and France are united: we will not be blackmailed. There will be a clear and united European response, and we are already preparing joint countermeasures. If President Trump maintains his tariff threats, Europe is ready. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 5:36 AM

Greenland:

Denmark:

🇩🇰❗️🇺🇸 A grassroots boycott of U.S. products is spreading in Denmark after Donald Trump renewed claims over Greenland, – Odnako 95,000+ people have joined a “Boycott American products” group. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 4:59 AM

The Czech Republic:

🤔🇨🇿 Czech PM Babiš: I bought a globe so I could see exactly where Greenland is. The Oreshnik would fly from Russia to the White House in 26 minutes, and the eleventh minute would be exactly over Greenland. So Donald Trump’s arguments about China and Russia are relevant… [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 4:48 PM

France:

Moscow in Palm Beach County:

Prez being on a “board of peace” would be like a sex offender being in a position to decide age of consent laws. If you can imagine that. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:39 PM

The idea here seems to be to create a new United Nations or, at least, a new Security Council, controlled by Trump and whomever he designates as his successor in perpetuity. It will do absolutely nothing for Gaza. It will further enrich Trump. The Israelis are not amused:

Several ministers in Israel’s small security cabinet blamed Jared Kushner, US President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, for the composition of the Executive Board for the Board of Peace, which includes Turkish and Qatari representation that Israel firmly opposes. According to remarks made during a closed discussion on Sunday, participants alleged that Kushner was “taking revenge” on Israel for its refusal to reopen the Rafah Crossing, and that his ties in the region were shaping the plan’s structure. Ministers said Kushner “derailed” Israel’s 2020 sovereignty declaration and continues to pose obstacles because of close political and economic links with Arab leaders. Israeli officials stressed they work routinely and effectively with the American administration. In a past cabinet session, one participant claimed Kushner has “fantasies about world peace” that do not always align with Israeli interests. The cabinet said the Prime Minister’s Office directive for Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar to contact the US Secretary of State was not a bid to shift responsibility, as some media suggested, but an effort to manage the crisis methodically. Officials described it as lowering the level of handling to foreign ministers, between Sa’ar and Rubio, rather than escalating matters between the prime minister and President Trump. The cabinet agreed to oppose Turkish or Qatari representation in any body that would manage Gaza and to continue updates over the next two weeks. Israeli officials said the dispute is less about the existence of a Palestinian civilian administration in Gaza and more about who accompanies it, with particular concern over Turkey’s involvement. The inclusion of Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan as a central figure would cross a red line, they said, noting that Ankara is not viewed in Jerusalem as neutral or legitimate for Gaza’s management because of political and ideological ties with Hamas.

The EU:

Politico reports that due to Trump’s threats to annex Greenland, European leaders are currently considering the creation of an alternative security framework.

www.politico.eu/article/dona… — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:22 AM

Ukraine, which has a strong army and real combat experience, is seen as an important part of the future security system. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:22 AM

From Politico:

LONDON — As with many failing relationships, it’s been a story of arguments, unspoken tensions and trying to keep up appearances in public since Donald Trump reentered the White House ayear ago. But for many European governments, including America’s longest-standing and most loyal allies, Trump’s threat of punitive tariffs against anyone who tries to stop him taking Greenland was the final straw. Divorce, they believe, is now inevitable. In private, dismayed European officials describe Trump’s rush to annex the sovereign Danish territory as “crazy” and “mad,” asking if he is caught up in his “warrior mode” after his Venezuela adventure — and saying he deserves Europe’s toughest retaliation for what many see as a clear and unprovoked “attack” against allies on the other side of the Atlantic. “I think it is perceived as one step too far,” said one European diplomat, who like others was granted anonymity to speak candidly. “Europe has been criticized for being weak against Trump. There is some truth in that, but there are red lines.” Senior European officials increasingly believe it’s time to face the truth that Trump’s America is no longer a reliable trade partner, still less a dependable security ally, and urgently look to the future. “There is a shift in U.S. policy and in many ways it is permanent,” according to a senior official with a European government. “Waiting it out is not a solution. What needs to be done is an orderly and coordinated movement to a new reality.” That coordination has already begun, as has the big conversation about what comes next. Barring a radical shift in the approach of the United States, this process seems likely to end in a radical reshaping of the West that would upend the global balance of power. The implications range from transatlantic economic damage as trade tensions rise, to security risks as Europe attempts to defend itself without American help before it is fully ready to do so. There would likely be costs to the United States as well, such as in its ability to project hard power into Africa and the Middle East without access to the network of bases, airstrips and logistical support that Europe currently provides. Alongside all the talk of retaliation by targeting U.S. trade, diplomats and government officials in national capitals are also considering what a long-term split from Washington might bring. For most the prospect is a painful one, ending 80 years of peaceful cooperation, mutual support and profitable trade and dealing a death blow to NATO in its current form. Plenty of governments want to salvage what they can, while Italy’s hard right leader, Giorgia Meloni, is trying to rebuild relations. But for some government officials, a post-U.S. future for Western allies isn’t hard to imagine. For starters, European states, including those not in the EU like Britain and Norway, have spent much of Trump’s second term working in an increasingly effective group that already operates without America: the so-called coalition of the willing to support Ukraine. National security advisers from 35 governments are in regular contact, meeting frequently online and in person, as well as interacting via less formal text messaging. They are accustomed to seeking multilateral solutions in a world where Trump is a big part of the problem. Levels of trust in these circles are generally high, according to people familiar with the way the group operates. Nor is it just at the level of officials: National leaders are themselves rolling up their sleeves and working in intimate new groupings. Leaders including the U.K.’s Keir Starmer, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s Friedrich Merz, as well as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Alexander Stubb of Finland and Meloni of Italy regularly text with each other — often in the same group chat.

More at the link.

🇪🇺🇺🇸 Europe may begin selling US assets in response to a new conflict with US, and this will collapse the dollar,- Bloomberg. “Deutsche Bank analysts note that the US currently has vulnerability: living at the expense of the rest of the world. Europe may decide it no longer wants to finance the US.” — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 4:01 PM

Back to Ukraine.

‼️Pavlo Yelizarov, the commander of the well-known Ukrainian drone unit “Lazar’s Group” will become the new Deputy Commander of the Air Force of Ukraine, Zelenskyy announced. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM

/2. In his new role, Yelizarov will oversee the full transformation of Ukraine’s ‘small’ air defense (mobile air defence groups, interceptor drones, and other short-range air defense measures) onto a new, unified system. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:55 PM

/3. P.S: This is a very positive development. The need to transform the Air Force’s approach in this area has been evident for a long time and has been the subject of extensive debate, both in Ukrainian society and within the military. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:04 PM

/4. Also, Pavlo Yelizarov has proven himself to be a highly effective organizer, having built one of Ukraine’s most capable drone units, which even operated for a long time without attracting unnecessary public attention. — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:04 PM

Between 17–19 January, USF conducted precision strikes, disrupting power, rail supply lines and destroying key enemy assets: • S-300V SAM, launcher 9A84 destroyed (Luhansk Region).

• M-1991 (240 mm) North Korean MLRS.

• Substation “Sartana” (Mariupol): rail power supply disabled. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:29 AM

/2. • Substation “Karan” (Andriivka, Donetsk Region): rail power supply disrupted.

• Azovska 220 kV Substation (Staryi Krym, Donetsk Region): critical power node for regional industry supporting the MIC — hit.

• UAV depot, 144th Division, 51st Army (Novokrasnianka).

• UAV depot (Donetsk). — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:30 AM

The rare Arctic version of the Russian TOR air defense system (TOR-M2DT) is destroyed by the SSU at the front, suggesting that sustained pressure is forcing Russia to redeploy systems intended for vastly different environments. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:53 AM

A single strike drone destroys two Russian Pantsir-S2 air defense systems hiding inside a hangar at one of the military air bases. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:23 AM

Warriors of the “Reconnaissance and Strike Group” of the 4th Battalion of the National Guard of Ukraine’s “Khartia” Brigade continue clearing the city of the remaining Russian occupiers.

t.me/c/1477552474… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:31 AM

Kharkiv:

Kharkiv today has been under constant attack:

first russian missile strikes,

then drone attacks.

Now explosions again – russia is hitting the city with aerial bombs!! — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:19 AM

Sunset in Kharkiv today is bloody. Russian glide bombs struck private homes in the city, killing a woman in her yard. Ten people were injured, and houses were destroyed in the dead of winter. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:11 AM

Russian glide bomb struck directly at a private house in Kharkiv.

One woman was killed, ten others injured. Fucking bastards.

No words. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 9:54 AM

This is what Russia bombed in Kharkiv today. People’s homes destroyed in the dead of winter. They will tell you there were tanks, but no. Go ahead and zoom in: see someone’s kitchen now in ruins, and the bathroom. See for yourself. These were just homes. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:39 AM

Pokrovsk:

Odesa:

❄🇺🇦 Sometimes you just want to wake up and realize that it was all a nightmare. But then you go outside, see familiar buildings, hear the familiar Odesa dialect—and you realize: we will endure. We have already endured so much that we will endure even more. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:26 AM

Vuhledar, Donetsk Oblast:

Vuhledar, January 2026. This is what the city looks like after the Russians came.

The fighting in Vuhledar ended in the autumn of 2024. Only 20 people live in the city now, while before the war the population was 15,000. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:47 PM

A Russian “volunteer” films the ruins of the city, commenting on how scary it is. She also films the graves of civilians who “died”. They did not simply die – they were killed by Russia. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 2:47 PM

Kyiv:

Kherson:

💥 Drones of the 39th Coastal Defense Brigade shot down 6 enemy guided “Shaheds” in the Kherson region with STING interceptors [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:38 PM

Russia:

📉Russia is draining their National Wealth Fund to keep funding the war machine as oil revenue collapses. In 3 weeks, Russia will sell off 192B rubles from the fund. It started 2026 at 4100B rubles, and may be nearly emptied by end of year. Make Russia Broke Again. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 3:38 AM

The revenue will likely to fall to around 420 billion roubles ($5.41 billion) in the first month of the year, the lowest since August 2020 when the COVID pandemic crippled global demand for fuel. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 1:42 PM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Russian channels report that after a drone strike in Russia’s Kursk, a thermal power plant is on fire. Russians are already complaining that problems with electricity, water supply, and heating have begun. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 10:06 AM

Odintsovo, Moscow Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Happy Caturday from a frozen eastern Ukraine. Admittedly, the cats are not as well mannered as Ukrainian dogs—no waiting in line here. But I can’t blame them, it’s -20 degrees 🥶 [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 17, 2026 at 10:22 AM

