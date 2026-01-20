Had been saving this for MLK Day, but… things happened. Still a most worthy read:

Viola Liuzzo was 39 years old when she was murdered. It was March 25, 1965. The civil rights volunteer from Detroit was driving in rural Alabama when she was shot twice in the head through the driver’s side window of her car. Her 1963 Oldsmobile veered into a ditch and crashed up against a fence.

Mrs. Liuzzo was a mother of five. She had been ferrying Black people the 54 miles to Selma from Montgomery, where they had concluded the third and final Selma-to-Montgomery March for voting rights.

The FBI investigated the murder, and ultimately won convictions and ten-year jail sentences for three KKK members who had been in the car that pursued Mrs. Liuzzo; they were judged to have conspired to violate her civil rights. The verdicts had been seen as a huge triumph— the jurors were all White and all male. It was a result many had thought unattainable in the poisonously racist, staunchly self-protective deep south.

In the early days after the murder, all sorts of rumors began circulating about Mrs. Liuzzo. They were wildly defamatory. Years later, the source of the rumors would be revealed: They’d been spread by J. Edgar Hoover himself, the head of the FBI.

Hoover had his reasons, and found a convenient patsy around whom he could manufacture evidence. In the car with Mrs. Liuzzo when she was shot was Leroy Moton, a tall, dark-skinned Black teenager, also a civil rights activist. Mr. Moton and Mrs. Liuzzo had been working together that day; it was likely that the sight of him in a car with a white woman had impelled the murder…

******

Above is the final photograph taken of Renee Good, looking into the eyes of the ICE agent who would take her life seconds later by firing two shots into the driver’s side window of her car. The still photo from January 7 is taken from the officer’s cell phone. Renee is smiling. Her last words appear to have been: “I am not mad at you.” Instantly afterwards, she is dead. Then a male voice says, “Fucking bitch…”.

High government officials are already lying about her. After viewing the same video clip all of American saw, the president of the United States said:

“The woman screaming was obviously a paid, professional agitator and the woman driving the car was disorderly, obstructing and resisting, who then violently, viciously and willfully ran over the ICE officer, who seems to have shot her in self defense. Based on the clip, it is hard to believe he is still alive, but is now recovering in the hospital.”

Renee Good was a mother of three. She was an activist, helping protect the civil rights of people from a different walk of life than her own, because it was the right thing to do. She was on the scene of an ICE immigration enforcement action, as a volunteer observer.

Let’s be her volunteer observers, now. Let’s not let them get away with this shit. Again.