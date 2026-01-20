On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

pat

I have been putting together calendars for several years. I get them printed at Walgreens, and wait until there is a 50% discount (normal price is $25). I give them to several friends and relatives.

I like the photos from the Walgreens but the backgrounds they offer are despicable. Fortunately I can choose a solid black.

I select photos that correspond more or less to the month. These are some of my 2026 calendar photos.