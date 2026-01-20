Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Open Thread: 'It's Sundowning in America'

"…what’s more important is that we realize where we are right now, that we don’t try to sugarcoat and sanewash what’s happening: A petulant, violent and deranged individual is running America."
It’s Sundowning in America
Professor Krugman, on point as always:

Trump is so deeply unwell that it’s time to stop blaming him for all the terrible things he’s doing. He is what he is. Responsibility for the catastrophe overtaking America now rests with his enablers — people who have to know that he’s a sick man but continue to support his depredations.

Some of these enablers are monsters themselves. For example, Stephen Miller, Trump’s immigration czar and the architect of his violent ethnic cleansing policies, is clearly a fanatic who is using Trump to achieve his own fascist goals.

However, many of Trump’s enablers aren’t fanatics, just amoral opportunists. Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary, clearly understands how destructive Trump’s actions are, evidenced by the fact that he has at times tried to tone them down. But for some inexplicable reason, Bessent has decided to sell his soul to Trump.

And then there are those who revel in the reflected glory, who are such utter narcissists that they’re willing to destroy this country in return for the limelight and perks. In that camp we can find Pete Hegseth with his Pentagon makeup studio, who is purging the finest officers in the military; Kristi Noem with her Barbie-in-a-10-gallon-hat act, who positively gushes while calling a murdered mother a terrorist; and Kash Patel, who thinks its fine to fly on an FBI jet to watch his girlfriend sing while overseeing the debasement and corruption of the FBI.

And what can we say about the cowardly Republicans in Congress, who are still sustaining Trump even though many of them – perhaps most of them – are privately appalled by his behavior? It would take just eight of these people — four Republican senators and four Republican House members — to switch sides and caucus with the Democrats to end G.O.P. control of Congress and eliminate much of Trump’s power. But taking such a step would mean risking Trump’s wrath by standing up and acting like patriots, rather than knuckling down and averting their eyes as Trump descends into madness.

How did a great, sophisticated nation, one of the world’s longest-standing republics, end up so fragile that it can be undone by one man’s dementia? That’s an important question, the answer to which I believe lies in the straight line from Bush vs Gore and the Roberts Supreme Court, to January 6th, to the execution of Renee Good. However, what’s more important is that we realize where we are right now, that we don’t try to sugarcoat and sanewash what’s happening: A petulant, violent and deranged individual is running America.

      cain

      This is exactly it. We need to really really loudly go after republicans. Hit them hard. It’s time for them to take the blame. If the Dem leadership won’t do it then it falls on the rest of us to do it. From the mountains of the northwest, stick it to them, from the great plans, stick it to them, from the cornfields of the midwest, stick it to them KICK HIM OUT.​​

      terraformer

      so, so much of not only the current moment – but the past decades – is seeing some people (for whatever reason) finally come to the same realizations that other people, who’d been paying attention all along, realized a *long fcking time ago*

      this time, the stakes are *so* much higher, what with a crazy person who has the codes guarded by sniveling psychopaths who are trying to get their nut while they think they can

      They Call Me Noni

      How did a great, sophisticated nation, one of the world’s longest-standing republics, end up so fragile that it can be undone by one man’s dementia?

      Because we depend too much on norms.  How is it that a convicted felon is even allowed on the ballot for the highest office in the land?  Why was Mitch McConnell even able to twist the norms and rush appointment of one SC Justice after delaying appointment of Garland during Obama’s term?  Why is it that women have lost autonomy over their own bodies after Roe v Wade?  The list is long.

      Old School

      And this was before today’s deranged press conference – which the networks and major newspapers will likely sanewash.

      hrprogressive

      Don’t understand why people keep pulling the “cowardice” card on the GOP.

      They aren’t cowards.

      They are Fascists. This is what they want.

      Say as such, and stop hiding behind the cloak of delusion that one day, these people are going to “find their spine” and save the republic.

      It’s not going to happen. Ever.

      People should stop pretending it will.

      dmsilev

      We need to absolutely ban the phrase “look forward, not backwards”. Assuming we get through this and recover a vaguely sane and rational government, there absolutely needs to be a reckoning.

      And if you want to know where the rot started, I would nominate Ford pardoning Nixon, ensuring that such a reckoning would stop with the minions, not the guy in charge. From that flowed Iran-Contra, all of the abuses of Bush II, and …this guy.

      bbleh

      Maybe I’m just feeling unusually doomerist, but I don’t think anybody is Coming To Save Us.  Not Wall Street, not Sensible Republicans, not Democratic Leaders (neither the ones we have nor the Second Coming Of Obama), not the courts, not the military refusing illegal orders, not Appalled European Leaders, and certainly not any of the self-serving hyenas that now surround Trump.  They’re all going to hunker down believing they can ride out the storm, and the finance bros and other Republicans are gonna grab what they can from the wreckage before they flee to high ground (whence they will complain loudly that Democrats haven’t fixed the problem yet because Woke DEI Welfare something something, which the Beltway media will duly transcribe).

      And frankly even if some of them DO stand up to him, I’m beginning to question whether it would make much difference. He’s becoming increasingly reckless.  It’s starting to look like Angry Drunk Grampa has decided it’s time to Put His Foot Down and he’s going for the gun cabinet.

      Ain’t nobody gonna save us but ourselves.

      And thanks again, Republicans!

      gene108

      Many Americans want a strong “daddy” in charge. This is why Trump is president. He beat the only two women ever to run for president.

      I doubt this changes much. Republicans will screw things up and give us a brief reprieve, but the authoritarian streak that runs through many Americans will reassert itself.

      Don’t understand why people keep pulling the “cowardice” card on the GOP.

      They aren’t cowards.

      They are Fascists. This is what they want.

      Yup.

      Everything Republicans have done at the state level for the past fifteen years, when they are in charge, shows a party determined to maintain one party rule.

