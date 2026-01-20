Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tech Question: Anybody have the Apple Air iPhone?

  Baud
  EthylEster
  KB
  Kyle
  sab
  Scout211
  YY_Sima Qian

      YY_Sima Qian

      Very limited battery to achieve the thin form factor, I would not recommend it. There is a reason Apple halted production of the model early – lackluster demand.

      Scout211

      @YY_Sima Qian: Yes, more reviews I was finding called it “form over function.”  They had to drop some features and sacrifice battery life to make it so thin.

      A 16 or 16 pro would be a better option for value.

      sab

      Technical question: Does anyone have a Google Android Pixel? How do you work the thing? Steepest learning curve I have ever encountered. It’s touch and go to even be able to answer calls coming in on the damn thing. Advice from Iphone users is worthless.

      I do like its camera.

      Kyle

      I have it and can’t say I like it.  It doesn’t seem to run as smoothly as other IPhones I have.  To hit an app icon or some such, you have to hit with purpose or you’ll be hitting it again.

      KB

      The IOS 26 upgrade is awful. If you believe it will make you scared that the virus will kill you. Opinion is a bunch of nerds had to have something to do. Kind of like Doge. Get a hat.

