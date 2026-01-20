I am thinking about getting a new phone, and I’m wondering about the iPhone Air? Has anyone seen one out in the wild? What did you think? Know anyone who has one? Read anything about it that I might want to know?
by WaterGirl| 9 Comments
Scout211
Check out the review in Tom’s Guide
He compares the iPhone 17 and iPhone Air 17
Added: I never buy the newest model. When I do upgrade, I buy the previous year version.
YY_Sima Qian
Very limited battery to achieve the thin form factor, I would not recommend it. There is a reason Apple halted production of the model early – lackluster demand.
EthylEster
@YY_Sima Qian: I have never even heard of it. I have a three year old SE and hope to get at least 2 more years out of it…maybe 4 more.
Scout211
@YY_Sima Qian: Yes, more reviews I was finding called it “form over function.” They had to drop some features and sacrifice battery life to make it so thin.
A 16 or 16 pro would be a better option for value.
sab
Technical question: Does anyone have a Google Android Pixel? How do you work the thing? Steepest learning curve I have ever encountered. It’s touch and go to even be able to answer calls coming in on the damn thing. Advice from Iphone users is worthless.
I do like its camera.
Kyle
I have it and can’t say I like it. It doesn’t seem to run as smoothly as other IPhones I have. To hit an app icon or some such, you have to hit with purpose or you’ll be hitting it again.
KB
The IOS 26 upgrade is awful. If you believe it will make you scared that the virus will kill you. Opinion is a bunch of nerds had to have something to do. Kind of like Doge. Get a hat.
