The Canadian PM, a guy who lives in an apartment above a meth lab, speaks up. It’s worth listening to his remarks in full because he goes beyond what’s captioned and speaks to the baseline hypocrisy that was part of the untenable bargain. Good for him.

Carney: “American hegemony in particular helped provide public goods, a stable financial system… this bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition… recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as a weapon. Tariffs as leverage … “ [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 20, 2026 at 10:50 AM

U.S. hegemony has benefited Americans in ways many of us don’t seem to grasp, but it looks like we’re going to learn that lesson the hard way. It doesn’t have to happen. There are people who could end Trump’s bullshit today — they are called “elected Republicans.” But what passes for the best of that extraordinarily sorry lot are like this dissembling chickenshit.

Gavin Newsom is also in Davos, lambasting “pathetic” European leaders for not standing up to Trump. That’s a bit rich since it was Newsom’s nuclear-armed country that plopped the stinky orange turd into the punchbowl, but he’s not wrong.

That’s gratifying to hear, but you can understand why so many world leaders are refusing to make eye contact and whispering among themselves instead of telling their tormentor to fuck off. They have citizens to protect, and armed lunatics are dangerous.

Today marks the first anniversary of Piggy’s second inauguration. I honestly don’t know how on earth we make it through three more years of this shit.

