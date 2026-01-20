Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

“The Gaps Between Rhetoric and Reality”

by | 19 Comments

The Canadian PM, a guy who lives in an apartment above a meth lab, speaks up. It’s worth listening to his remarks in full because he goes beyond what’s captioned and speaks to the baseline hypocrisy that was part of the untenable bargain. Good for him.

Carney: “American hegemony in particular helped provide public goods, a stable financial system… this bargain no longer works. Let me be direct. We are in the midst of a rupture, not a transition… recently, great powers have begun using economic integration as a weapon. Tariffs as leverage … “

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 20, 2026 at 10:50 AM

U.S. hegemony has benefited Americans in ways many of us don’t seem to grasp, but it looks like we’re going to learn that lesson the hard way. It doesn’t have to happen. There are people who could end Trump’s bullshit today — they are called “elected Republicans.” But what passes for the best of that extraordinarily sorry lot are like this dissembling chickenshit.

Tillis: “To be clear — I’m not critical of the president. I’m critical of the bad advice he’s getting on Greenland.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 20, 2026 at 7:56 AM

Gavin Newsom is also in Davos, lambasting “pathetic” European leaders for not standing up to Trump. That’s a bit rich since it was Newsom’s nuclear-armed country that plopped the stinky orange turd into the punchbowl, but he’s not wrong.

Danish MEP Anders Vistisen to Donald Trump :”Let me put this in words you might understand: Mr. President, fuck off.”

[image or embed]

— Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:41 AM

That’s gratifying to hear, but you can understand why so many world leaders are refusing to make eye contact and whispering among themselves instead of telling their tormentor to fuck off. They have citizens to protect, and armed lunatics are dangerous.

Today marks the first anniversary of Piggy’s second inauguration. I honestly don’t know how on earth we make it through three more years of this shit.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      To be clear — I’m not critical of the president. I’m critical of the bad advice he’s getting on Greenland

      If only the tsar knew…

      Reply
    7. 7.

      BritinChicago

      On present evidence, the best thing Trump has done is to make sure that Carney got into power in Canada. (Let’s hope he does an equally good job of making sure that Democrats take the House and the Senate in 2026, and the White House in 2028 and for many years thereafter.)

      Reply
    9. 9.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Billionaire wealth reached a record high of $18.3 trillion in 2025.

      Still wondering, after 40+ years, when it’ll start trickling down.

      Any day now I’m told.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      suzanne

      I’m critical of the bad advice he’s getting on Greenland.

      THE CALL IS COMING FROM INSIDE THE HOUSE OMGGGGGGGG.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Goku (aka Amerikan Baka)

      What I think is rich is someone like Carney and others able to say things like what he said above as well as the Belgian PM here:

      Sprinter Press @SprinterPress

      “Being a happy vassal is one thing. Being an unhappy slave is quite another” The Belgian Prime Minister, Bart De Wever, is likely to become the most quoted politician of the day in Europe today.

      And yet they can’t bring themselves to speak out about the Trump admin’s domestic human rights abuses. They don’t give a flying fuck about the innocents being harmed. They can’t even hide behind the excuse of trying to appease Trump if they’re speaking like how they’re speaking at Davos now

      Reply
    14. 14.

      trollhattan

      Friends of the Furrow finance furtherance of The Collins.

      A group aligned with Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-SD) is planning to spend tens of millions of dollars to protect centrist Sen. Susan Collins of Maine in this year’s midterms, even as President Trump has repeatedly criticized her for breaking with the party, the Wall Street Journal reports.

      I take this to mean they think she’s vulnerable. Yay?

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Jeffro

      We will indeed and most definitely NOT make it through three years of this shit under current trends.

      We’ll either be the Trump Family’s crypto bribe vacuum, or we’ll be a reformed United States of America.

      heads or tails, GOP Reps?

      Reply
    19. 19.

      VFX Lurker

      Wishing our northern neighbor well.

      My Canadian husband moved here 20+ years ago because Los Angeles paid more for the same work. Unfortunately, that still holds true today. VFX artists in Canada earn less than their counterparts in California, though Canadian subsidies mean much more VFX and animation work gets made in Canada.

      I question if Canada will continue to subsidize American film/TV productions in this political climate. Almost every Hollywood blockbuster or popular TV show thanks Canada in the end credits for Canadian taxpayer money. Those subsidized Canadian jobs are real, so Canada might be loathe to cut the cord.

      Reply

