So I learned today that Miffy (Nijntje in Dutch) is a trans icon. From Wikipedia: Miffy was created in 1955 [but] became a female in 1970[3] after Bruna decided that he wanted to draw a dress and not trousers on his rabbit”

Leave it to the Dutch to have one of their national icons transition at 15 [image or embed] — Kate (@armyofmeat.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:07 AM

BREAKING: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will attend the Supreme Court's hearing on Trump's attempted firing of Fed governor Lisa Cook, an unusual show of support by the central bank chair. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 19, 2026 at 12:16 PM

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester on Democrats expanding the Senate map in 2026: “When I started, I’d always say if I looked at the map I'd have to squint to maybe see us getting the majority, but now things are coming more into focus.” [image or embed] — Senate Democrats (@dscc.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:11 AM

Nobody wants to anger the fuhrer themselves and everyone assumes the idea is so self-evidently stupid and self-destructive that somebody else will stop it. [image or embed] — Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM

Trump's election was a rebellion against the status quo rather than an embrace of it. His own supporters saw it as a last ditch effort, a Flight 93, to derail society's progress. To rebel against a woman President and the racial conversations around BLM, Trump was a reaction to positive changes [image or embed] — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Trump didn't rise because society was so broken, we were not in 2016 or 2024 Weimar Germany, riven with economic hardship that caused people to turn to a dictator.

he rose because on feminism, race relations, and LGBT rights were were making progress and it freaked a lot of people out. — Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:49 AM

I wish people would stop saying Trump embarrasses himself to execute a strategy

Does Putin want to destroy NATO?

Yes.

Does Theil have weirdo fantasies about his city on Greenland, & is his lackey the US Ambassador to Denmark?

Yes.

Did Trump send that letter bc he’s mad about the Nobel?

Yes. [image or embed] — Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:13 PM