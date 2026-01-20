Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Tuesday Morning Open Thread

Tuesday Morning Open Thread

by | 30 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

So I learned today that Miffy (Nijntje in Dutch) is a trans icon. From Wikipedia: Miffy was created in 1955 [but] became a female in 1970[3] after Bruna decided that he wanted to draw a dress and not trousers on his rabbit”
Leave it to the Dutch to have one of their national icons transition at 15

[image or embed]

— Kate (@armyofmeat.bsky.social) December 17, 2025 at 7:07 AM

BREAKING: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell will attend the Supreme Court's hearing on Trump's attempted firing of Fed governor Lisa Cook, an unusual show of support by the central bank chair.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 19, 2026 at 12:16 PM

Senator Lisa Blunt Rochester on Democrats expanding the Senate map in 2026: “When I started, I’d always say if I looked at the map I'd have to squint to maybe see us getting the majority, but now things are coming more into focus.”

[image or embed]

— Senate Democrats (@dscc.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:11 AM

Invoke the 25th Amendment.

[image or embed]

— Senator Ed Markey (@markey.senate.gov) January 19, 2026 at 11:10 AM

Nobody wants to anger the fuhrer themselves and everyone assumes the idea is so self-evidently stupid and self-destructive that somebody else will stop it.

[image or embed]

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 12:10 PM

Trump's election was a rebellion against the status quo rather than an embrace of it. His own supporters saw it as a last ditch effort, a Flight 93, to derail society's progress. To rebel against a woman President and the racial conversations around BLM, Trump was a reaction to positive changes

[image or embed]

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Trump didn't rise because society was so broken, we were not in 2016 or 2024 Weimar Germany, riven with economic hardship that caused people to turn to a dictator.
he rose because on feminism, race relations, and LGBT rights were were making progress and it freaked a lot of people out.

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 11:49 AM

I wish people would stop saying Trump embarrasses himself to execute a strategy
Does Putin want to destroy NATO?
Yes.
Does Theil have weirdo fantasies about his city on Greenland, & is his lackey the US Ambassador to Denmark?
Yes.
Did Trump send that letter bc he’s mad about the Nobel?
Yes.

[image or embed]

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:13 PM

Trump’s always been dim-witted & impulsive, but last time he wasn’t quite as addled, people would tell him no, & I suspect Javanka kept him from being as easily manipulated by staff & hangers-on. Now it’s all grifters conning the dementia patient to pay for the aluminum siding job they won’t do

— Dana Houle (@danahoule.bsky.social) January 19, 2026 at 8:21 PM

    30Comments

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Agree that Trump wants to destroy NATO. But to that, he’ll have to actually attack Greenland. The question is whether he’ll cross the Rubicon, so to speak.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Suzanne

      Trump’s always been dim-witted & impulsive, but last time he wasn’t quite as addled, people would tell him no, & I suspect Javanka kept him from being as easily manipulated by staff & hangers-on. Now it’s all grifters conning the dementia patient to pay for the aluminum siding job they won’t do

      I have days when I feel more hopeful that we’ll be able to survive — be damaged, but survive — this era. Today is not one of those days.

      The thought that Jared Fucken Kushner was what passed for reason and restraint is really not a good sign.

      7 degrees, forecasts look like this storm forming later in the week could be significant. If so: I’m canceling my work trip. Not getting snowbound on the highway.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Princess

      Looks like a massive storm coming this weekend to the US. 12-18” of snow and 1+” of ice in states that are ill- prepared for it. Up here, it’s just going to be very cold.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      lowtechcyclist

      The demolition of the East Wing is the perfect metaphor for this Administration. They’re a bunch of wrecking balls, just going through and knocking stuff down, breaking it up, as the Wrecking-Ball-in-Chief expects them to do. NATO, our alliances, our trade relationships, the trust we’ve built up over the past 80 years…kaboom.

      I do think we’ll get through this and start repairing and rebuilding, but it’s going to take a lot of work even after we regain control of the Presidency and Congress. And it’ll take decades before other countries start trusting us again. Which may be all for the better in the long run.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Betty Cracker

      Trump didn’t rise because society was so broken, we were not in 2016 or 2024 Weimar Germany, riven with economic hardship that caused people to turn to a dictator.

      he rose because on feminism, race relations, and LGBT rights were were making progress and it freaked a lot of people out.

      That definitely happened, but it’s not the whole story! The 2016 status quo wasn’t working for a lot of people, and Trump’s rise was due to the bigotry outlined above COMBINED with free-floating discontent about economic prospects and a feeling that the game was rigged to benefit elites.

      Just during my lifetime, Republicans undermined load-bearing pillars of middle and lower class social mobility in so many ways, such as by making a college education impossible for many families without taking on crushing debt, busting unions, slashing taxes for the wealthiest individuals and corporations and thereby starving programs that broadly benefit the public of funds and ushering in a new Gilded Age with an even more stark gap in wealth inequality.

      I think it’s worth quibbling about this whenever someone attributes Trump’s rise to a single cause because we can’t and should not want to return to the previous status quo. If we do, we’ll get the same shit in a new package in four to eight years.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Enhanced Voting Techninques

      I really don’t get why people keep on trying to find any deeper motive with Trump beyond he is an blithering idiot after Venezuela were he clearly  though that capturing Moros made Trump president of Venezuela or Trump didn’t understood how messed up  Venezuela’s oil production is.

      I mean seriously think about that last point. If Trump is such a tool of the rich and powerful, wouldn’t you think one of them would say to him “Oh, forget about Venezuela’s oil, is crappy stuff and the locals screwed it all up anyway”?

      Greenland is just how a dumb ass real estate agent would think reforming NATO should be done.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      No Dem president ever rests on the status quo. The problem is that the propaganda that they do because things move more slowly or more incrementally than people would like hurts us, which ends up hurting regular folks.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Suzanne

      @Betty Cracker:

      The 2016 status quo wasn’t working for a lot of people, and Trump’s rise was due to the bigotry outlined above COMBINED with free-floating discontent about economic prospects and a feeling that the game was rigged to benefit elites. 

      FWIW, I agree with you and I will also say it again. There’s a lot about the late capitalist economy that isn’t working for people.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Baud: This. EVERY Dem president in recent memory has sought to benefit the people, including the (white) working class and rural folks. But for reasons which apparently cannot be discerned, they consistently vote for the wrecking balls. Oh well.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      lowtechcyclist

      Weather Underground is forecasting ~15 inches of snow for my part of southern Maryland for Saturday and Sunday. We’ve got bread and TP, guess I’d better make sure we’ve got milk. ;-)

      Reply
    18. 18.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Well, I supposed one can take solace:

      Kori Schake‬ ‪@kschake.bsky.social‬

      It’s come to this: “Catholic members of the US armed forces could in good conscience consider disobeying orders to attack Greenland if such orders were issued, according to Archbishop Timothy Broglio, the bishop responsible for the pastoral care of US military personnel.”

      Full article:

      U.S. Military archbishop: Troops could refuse orders on Greenland
      Daniel Esparza – published on 01/19/26

      I give it days before Broglio is forced from his position providing pastoral care for US military personnel.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Tony Jay

      WTF is that letter? That’s an official letter from the White House? There’s not even the vaguest attempt to tidy it up into legible Diplomatese. It’s just 100% ugly pub bore bellowing from start to finish. In any functional media environment that’s up on the screen 24/7 while queues of Not Wankers trail for miles out of the building waiting their opportunity to explain what’s wrong about it.

      Like, who is this ‘We’ who had boats landing on Greenland hundreds of years ago, you ignorant prick?

      SMDH

      Reply
    20. 20.

      RandomMonster

      @Baud: Agree that Trump wants to destroy NATO. But to that, he’ll have to actually attack Greenland. The question is whether he’ll cross the Rubicon, so to speak.

      I think you’ve answered the question then. Because he can’t not do Putin’s bidding.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      YY_Sima Qian

      A rather milquetoast statement from the PRC MFA:

      ‪Olga Nesterova‬ @onestpress.onestnetwork.com‬

      Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Greenland: “We urge the United States to stop using the so-called ‘China threat’ as a pretext to pursue selfish interests.”

      Beijing is probably munching on popcorns, & getting ready to wring concessions out of Trump when he visits in Apr.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Anne Laurie

      @lowtechcyclist:

      We’ve got bread and TP, guess I’d better make sure we’ve got milk. ;-)

      Around here, it’s bread, milk, & eggs that people rush out to stock up.  The weathercasters refer to the ‘French toast index.”

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Politicians can still count, so I agree no one will explicitly campaign on a return to the status quo. I was reacting to the comment of a typing dog on Bluesky, but he wasn’t expressing an uncommon sentiment, and it may figure into how voters think about what’s possible in the years to come.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @Tony Jay: As an official document of diplomatic communication, the letter went through the entire National Security Council & State Dept. apparatus (both incidentally headed by Rubio) w/o anyone raising alarm, modify the language, or bury it in paperwork. Speaks to the sad state of basic technocratic competence of the current US national security & foreign affairs bureaucracy.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Baud: No Democratic President has ever sought to eliminate capitalism, and I think there are many Americans now who are sufficiently fed up with capitalism that they want it gone. Or think they do.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Gladdened by some of the trends exhibited by the Roman Catholic Church under Francis & Leo XIV (gift link to NYT article below):

      Top Catholic Clerics Denounce U.S. Foreign Policy

      Citing recent events in Venezuela, Ukraine and Greenland, three cardinals said their statement was inspired by Pope Leo.

      Cardinal Blase Cupich said in an interview that, among his fellow cardinals, there was “a sense of alarm about the way things were going in the world.”Credit…Gianni Cipriano for The New York Times

      By Ruth Graham

      • Jan. 19, 2026

      The three highest-ranking Roman Catholic clerics who lead archdioceses in the United States said in a strongly worded statement on Monday that America’s “moral role in confronting evil around the world” is in question for the first time in decades. Their critique of the Trump administration’s principles — while not mentioning President Trump by name — escalates the American Catholic Church’s denunciations of the country’s top leaders.
      In 2026, the country has entered “the most profound and searing debate about the moral foundation for America’s actions in the world since the end of the Cold War,” read the unusual statement issued by Cardinal Blase Cupich, archbishop of Chicago; Cardinal Robert McElroy, archbishop of Washington; and Cardinal Joseph Tobin, archbishop of Newark.
      Citing recent events in Venezuela, Ukraine and Greenland as having raised fundamental questions about the use of military force, the cardinals call for a “genuinely moral foreign policy” in which “military action must be seen only as a last resort in extreme situations, not a normal instrument of national policy.”

      Reply
    28. 28.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @Matt McIrvin: Srsly? The MAGA voters? I don’t think they’re voting to eliminate their capitalist gods

      ETA: I get that a handful of youngs and lefties want to eliminate capitalism–which excesses definitely need reigning in–but I haven’t seen evidence that they’re a significant voting bloc.

      Reply

