Another lovely day here, but I am still pretty low energy. The ac/electric company was here today and gave us an estimate on insulation and grounding the outlets and then they had the vent guy come because they never finished that when they did the ac and are coming back to finish it, and every time I see the truck pull up I get anxiety thinking about the cost. It will be nice when it is all done so then we can FINALLY get the insurance company to send out the roofer and fix that. One thing after another.

I went to the LGBTQ+ coffee place today while I was out running errands, and I just want to note that pretty reliably, any gay run coffee shop is going to have great coffee and not only that but a good vibe. This place, Brick River, is no different, and one of my favorite things about it is this bathroom sign:

I can not repeat this enough- this is the only fucking criteria we should be worrying about with public bathrooms. At any rate, Brick Road is a pretty cool place- they always have the Golden Girls projected on the back wall and there are always people sitting there having conversation or working or drawing. It also has just fantastic lighting and is one of the few places around here where I do not always wear my sunglasses in, and the people all have style and different looks. And I don’t mean to say it is all good style, because some of it is quite horrid (and trust me I know what they all think when they see me walk in all six foot of bearded fatness with mirrored sunglasses, khaki shorts, teva’s, and shirt that says “Bad CHOICES Make Good Stories” or you know the kind of gibberish on my shirts), but at least it is a style and a look and something different and just you. Compared to the looks you see in a grocery store where everyone’s style is “My job and kids are sucking the life out of me this is what I put on to come here to buy chicken nuggets for them sp they get off my last fucking nerve and jug wine for myself so please just fucking work with me I think I want to cry.”

So if you are ever in town, check them out.

***

I saw in the news that Usha Vance is pregnant with JD’s fourth child, so in the offchance any of you ever felt bad for her, please fucking stop it. She knows who JD Vance is, she is ok with it, and she wants to make more of him. She’s as disgusting and broken as her Hillbilly Vanilli husband, and so are all of the Eva Braun’s and Magda Goebbel’s and Gertrude Klinks goosestepping around this reich. The whole lot of them can get what is coming to them, so stop pretending they are any different from Kristi Noem.

***

I don’t know if the coverage has just slowed down or the ICE activity has slowed down, but I am not seeing as much coming out of there. Does anyone have any inside info or places to follow/watch/stream? As a reward, I will give you this, a picture of Maxwell in his collar sleeping in a laundry basket:

The new Game of Thrones spinoff is DELIGHTFUL! Be nice to each other (I have not read the morning threads yet so please tell me you all were not at each other’s fucking throats again).