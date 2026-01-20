(Image by NEIVANMADE)

Ukrainian cardiac surgeon Borys Todurov shows life inside a Kyiv hospital plunged into blackout by Russian drone and missile strikes that crippled the capital’s power and water. His patients survive on life support and undergo surgeries that cannot wait 🎥: CNN [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 1:42 PM

As you read this post, russia is continuing to commit systematic large-scale crimes against humanity by destroying the electricity grid & heating system across Ukraine, threatening the civil population to die from cold and epidemics. russia has been openly trying to erase the Ukrainian nation. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 6:53 AM

This is happening in Europe. Right now.

People are sitting in dark apartments, counting the hours, afraid not only of missiles — but of freezing to death. www.thetimes.com/world/russia… [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 4:50 PM

Holodomor (“hunger mass-death”) is what Ukrainians call the genocidal artificial famine created by Soviet dictator Stalin in the 1930s that killed millions here. Now fascist Russia has added a new word to the vocabulary of Ukrainian genocide – Kholodomor, or “cold mass-death.” [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 3:53 PM

Trump has spent a year trying to pressure Ukraine into surrender, growing angrier each time it failed. Emboldened by these developments, Russia has spent the past year bombing Ukrainian civilians: children on playgrounds, churchgoers on Easter, families asleep in their beds at night. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM

It has become the deadliest year for Ukrainian civilians since 2022, now culminating in a humanitarian catastrophe as russia destroys our infrastructure in the midst of a freezing winter. GG mister president. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:40 AM

Here’s the map of last night’s Russian strikes on Ukraine.

After latest Russian attack, nearly 5,600 buildings in Kyiv without heat in -14°C temps. 80% had only just had heating restored. Entire Left Bank has no water, while Right Bank is on reduced pressure. Pechersk has partial supply. Dnipro, Odesa, Vinnytsia, Poltava also hit. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 3:11 AM

And here’s the Ukrainian air defense tally:

During last night’s attack, Ukraine shot down 342 of 372 aerial targets launched by Russia. Destroyed / launched:

• 0/1 Zircon anti-ship missile

• 14/18 Iskander-M / S-300 ballistic missiles

• 13/15 Kh-101 cruise missiles

• 315/339 attack drones The main target was Kyiv and the Kyiv region. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 11:02 AM

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

Government Officials Must Put Forward Non-Linear Proposals on How to Protect Lives and Reorganize Operations – Address by the President Dear Ukrainians! I have just held a special coordination call on the situation in the regions – on recovery efforts, and the deployment of necessary resources. Kyiv is in the hardest situation. This morning, once again, “shahed” drones struck an energy facility in the region. Repair crews are working now. The performance of the Air Force against the “shaheds” is unsatisfactory: we have interceptors, significant forces are engaged – mobile fire groups, F-16s are available – but the organization of Air Force operations must be different. We reviewed this situation separately with the Minister of Defense – conclusions will be drawn. I spoke with our delegation – Umerov, Budanov, Arakhamiia. They are actively working with the American side, working with European representatives on potential meetings and support packages. Air defense missiles are needed daily. Weapons are needed daily. Equipment for recovery and reserves is needed daily. If the Davos format delivers this – real results for Ukraine – Ukraine will be represented there. No one needs empty politics or talks with no results. We must focus on the situation inside the country. Every official, local authorities, all heads of state-owned companies and energy companies – everyone must be right here, in Ukraine, working in cities, in villages, in the areas where restoration and protection are needed. As of this evening, more than one million consumers in Kyiv alone are without electricity. A significant number of buildings are without heat – more than 4,000 apartment blocks. All efforts must be directed toward easing the situation. Government officials must put forward non-linear proposals on how to protect lives and reorganize operations: how to support our people, how to support businesses. Maximum coordination with business is needed: how to redistribute power generation, existing consumption, so that people can feel the situation stabilizing, and what additional support programs are required for people. All of this must be discussed in detail, and answers must be provided to the questions I posed to government officials today. All of them. Personal responsibility lies with the Government – tomorrow, I expect a concrete, clear list of actions and solutions. Every hour must be dedicated to the energy sector – Ukrenergo, the Government, regional authorities, local authorities, Kyiv authorities – everyone. Everyone. There were reports on what was done over the course of the day in some communities – in the Kyiv region, Dnipro region, Kharkiv, Chernihiv region, Sumy region, and Rivne. I am grateful to those who are working efficiently. The situation in Zaporizhzhia is extremely difficult – “shahed” drones have been striking the city all day. I instructed that more assets and more crews be deployed for protection, and there are specific tasks to adjust logistics – the Ministry of Defense is working on this. The Minister of Internal Affairs reported on the operation of assistance and heating points in Kyiv and in other regions. The Border Guard Service and Customs must ensure the swiftest possible clearance of equipment entering Ukraine. And if there are any delays, the response must be immediate. Today, there is also a personnel decision. Oleksandr Kubrakov will be responsible for infrastructure issues and relations with communities from his position in the Office of the President. I have appointed Kubrakov as my Adviser, including on the situation in Kyiv. I will expect proposals. I will continue to involve professional people from Team Ukraine who can join the public service. All forces must now be working for Ukraine. And that is how it will be. Glory to Ukraine!

Georgia:

Today marks exactly a year since the #GeorgiaProtests would have totally and absolutely been over, according to the Georgian Dream Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze. Day 420. Until the end! 📷 @rusudandjakeli.bsky.social [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 1:37 PM

That’s a typo in the skeet above, it’s a Georgian protest day 420 post.

Georgian political prisoner Revaz Kiknadze during his appeals court hearing: “I express solidarity with Iranians fighting for freedom against dictatorship. Everyone should learn from those who put their country’s future above their own comfort.” 📷 Publika’s archives [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 5:21 AM

1/ According to the lawyer of political prisoner Anastasia Zinovkina, Daria Samodurova, Anastasia was transferred to a closed-type detention facility, which limits the number of calls and visits. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM

2/ Anastasia Zinovkina is a Russian political prisoner in Georgia. She participated in the 2024 protests in Tbilisi. Zinovkina was arrested on drug charges and sentenced to eight years in prison. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM

4/ Anastasia has a hernia and is in pain in prison. She often writes letters to Georgian supporters and journalists. Apparently, this was unacceptable to the authorities. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM

Azerbaijani journalist Afgan Sadygov is a hero of Georgia. He protests relentlessly, even despite possible deportation, and after having experienced jail and hunger strike in Georgia. ❤️‍🩹 [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 3:24 PM

Davit Jintcharadze’s bank accounts were frozen today, January 20. Apparently, he had a “fine” that nobody informed him about. His real crime? Fundraising for regime prisoners. #GeorgiaProtests #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 4:06 PM

Hungary:

Hungary is again trying to sabotage EU unity, with FM Szijjártó blocking a joint EU statement against Trump’s Greenland threats. Meanwhile, Russia is celebrating Trump’s moves, which risk destroying NATO entirely. I see why Lavrov awarded Szijjártó the Order of Friendship. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 2:06 AM

Italy:

Ukraine has received 39 units of industrial boiler equipment from Italy with a total capacity of nearly 53 MW, Vice Prime Minister Kuleba announced. In the coming days, additional batches will arrive, bringing the total to 78 units of equipment. Thank you Italy 🇮🇹 🇺🇦 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 9:33 AM

France via Davos:

France:

Renault partners with Turgis Gaillard on military drones the two partners could produce a tactical drones “at an extremely competitive price”, with a production rate of up to 600 units per month by the end of the first year of activity. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 12:14 PM

Finland:

Finnish President Stubb: none of Russian strategic goals have succeeded Putin wanted to take over Ukraine; he made Ukraine European. He wanted to split NATO; he actually got two additional members, Sweden and Finland. He wanted to split the transatlantic partnership; well, some might say there [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:19 AM

are cracks in it, but I still believe in the long run, hasn’t happened. He wanted to split Europe; it’s more united than ever. He wanted to keep defense expenditure down; we’re now all going to five percent. So, you know, things are not going his way. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:19 AM

Finnish President Stubb: I have met Putin a few times. I think the DNA of Russia is still expansion and imperialism, and I think the driver of Putin is Russkiy Mir – Great Russia – which basically means one Russia, one language, one religion and one leader. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 9:56 AM

I think he still sees the collapse of the Soviet Union as a big travesty. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 9:56 AM

Denmark:

*DANISH PENSION FUND AKADEMIKERPENSION TO EXIT US TREASURIES — George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 8:37 AM

(They held $100mm/$25bn total AUM in UST at year end) — George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 8:37 AM

Nominal coupons + TIPS did $775bn/day in par value trading volume during December, and that’s not including futures. So yes, this is a pebble. Pretty skeptical it becomes an avalanche but it certainly could; if the US actually invades Greenland very likely it will. [image or embed] — George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 8:47 AM

Also it’s important to NOT think of this as a direct move *by the Danish government*. The pension’s board has a Ministry of Finance member, but 9/10 are non-government. This is an independent move undertaken by non-government actors, not a diplomatic decision. akademikerpension.dk/om-os/bestyr… [image or embed] — George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 8:52 AM

Last thing. UST yields rose sharply after the holiday weekend. But that’s because of the Japanese government bond market which has gotten smoked – 30y yields up almost 40 bps in two sessions. UST bond market weakness is more about that then Greenland (though not entirely). Global yields since Fri: [image or embed] — George Pearkes (@peark.es) January 20, 2026 at 9:00 AM

Greenland:

What fucking insanity. What are we even doing while Ukrainians are dying in russian attacks and a newly triggered humanitarian crisis unfolds? I can’t believe my eyes. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 12:02 PM

Europe:

As the previous world order crumbles, a new one is taking its place. With US stability and trustworthiness disappearing in an orange fog, Europe is building a new defence alliance based on the “coalition of the willing” plus Ukraine. We are indeed living in interesting times. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 3:27 AM

From Militarnyi:

Europe is considering the Сoalition of the Willing as the basis for a new military alliance without US participation, but with the likely membership of Ukraine. This was reported by Politico, citing sources among European officials. Europe is concerned about US President Donald Trump’s policy on Greenland, as well as his threats to impose sanctions on a number of countries. Many consider this a clear and unprovoked “attack” on allies across the Atlantic. “I think it’s seen as a step too far. Europe is being criticized for its weakness in front of Trump. There is some truth to that, but there are also red lines,” said an anonymous European diplomat. Senior European officials increasingly believe that the US is no longer a reliable trading partner and security ally. Therefore, in their opinion, “coordinated steps” must be taken to adapt to the new reality. Some in Europe find it easy to imagine a future without the US. In particular, this applies to countries that are part of the Сoalition of the Willing and cooperate with Ukraine virtually without Washington’s involvement. These are European Union member states, as well as non-EU countries, including the United Kingdom and Norway. It is noted that within the coalition, national security advisers from 35 governments maintain regular contact, often meeting online and in person. According to people familiar with the work of this group, the level of trust within it is high. It is possible that the Сoalition of the Willing format could potentially become the basis for a new security alliance in an era when the US no longer supports NATO and European security to the same extent as before. The new agreement does not rule out cooperation with America, but it does not take it for granted either. Ukraine is also part of the Сoalition of the Willing and is currently considered the most militarized country among its members. Taking into account the military power of France, Germany, Poland, and the United Kingdom, the potential armed force of the Сoalition of the Willing will be significant and will include both nuclear and non-nuclear states.

Back to Ukraine.

LTG Budanov was at Davos. Here’s video of some of his remarks.

This is the new Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Mykhailo Fedorov. Today he stated that Ukraine’s current strategic goal is to kill 50,000 Russians per month. According to him, last month the Defense Forces eliminated 35,000 Russian soldiers. At present, Ukraine has already come close to this figure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:34 AM

Ukrainian energy crews are doing miracles to keep basic utilities running as russian drones and missiles rain down. Pls support them by demanding from your gov’ts air defences and missiles for Ukraine now, #SkyShieldNow. Donate for Shahed interceptors. Photo: Sumyoblenergo [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 3:32 AM

Zaporizhzhia:

Kyiv:

Kyiv faces the threat of a humanitarian catastrophe. In January alone, 600,000 people fled the capital due to relentless Russian shelling, the mayor reported‼️ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 4:40 PM

Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant:

☢️Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant has lost all external power supply. Power lines to other nuclear plants were also damaged. IAEA reports “widespread military activity”. Must have been Martians. Flew in from Mars, shelled critical energy infrastructure. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 2:30 PM

Debaltseve, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

The Kremlin:

Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov: “Trump said that Greenland is important for the security of the U.S.

Crimea is equally important for the security of Russia.” 🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️🤦‍♀️ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 9:58 AM

Saratov Oblast, Russia:

The funeral of the “liberator” from Saratov Oblast of russia, who went to Ukraine to kill for money, but will never get the chance to spend his millions. The best part of photos like these? The background. It captures the grandeur of russia perfectly🤌 [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 10:06 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

The Autonomous Republic of Yakutia:

In Yakutia, Russia, a sixteen-year-old climbed into an armored vehicle at an exhibition of “NATO military trophies” through a lower hatch in the hull. Inside the fighting compartment, he activated the emergency gun release mechanism, was struck in the head, and died at the scene. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 5:05 AM

In Odesa, a local shop is letting stray animals come inside to warm up. 😻 Humanity still exists – even in the cold, even during war🖤 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 11:29 AM

