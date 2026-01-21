For everyone who thinks Maxwell was going to murder me in my sleep:

Y’all have no idea who this cat is or what he is about, but he needs to be the CONSTANT center of attention. He loves his collars. He loves when everyone is looking at him. He will rush to get pet by Joelle as soon as she sits. He will rush to jump on me when I lie down. He follows me everywhere and when I am working he lies in the chair in that picture because he can see outside the patio doors AND keep an eye on me down the hallway and anything that enters the hallway. He will sit there and let me slide one collar off and replace it with another. If you have not pet him enough or given him enough attention he will paw me or try to nibble on my foot. He absolutely is not a starter cat but he has also completely met his match because I will give him all the attention he wants. I think since Joelle has been home so much convalescing that she is honestly surprised how much Maxwell and I talk to each other.

He’s my boy.

***

The ICE pigs are doing exactly what we said they were doing but they denied, to the surprise of fucking no one except maybe Schumer or Fetterman, both addle-minded for different reasons:

Federal immigration officers are asserting sweeping power to forcibly enter people’s homes without a judge’s warrant, according to an internal Immigration and Customs Enforcement memo obtained by The Associated Press, marking a sharp reversal of longstanding guidance meant to respect constitutional limits on government searches. The memo authorizes ICE officers to use force to enter a residence based solely on a more narrow administrative warrant to arrest someone with a final order of removal, a move that advocates say collides with Fourth Amendment protections and upends years of advice given to immigrant communities. The shift comes as the Trump administration dramatically expands immigration arrests nationwide, deploying thousands of officers under a mass deportation campaign that is already reshaping enforcement tactics in cities such as Minneapolis. For years, immigrant advocates, legal aid groups and local governments have urged people not to open their doors to immigration agents unless they are shown a warrant signed by a judge. That guidance is rooted in Supreme Court rulings that generally prohibit law enforcement from entering a home without judicial approval. The ICE directive directly undercuts that advice at a time when arrests are accelerating under the administration’s immigration crackdown.

Send every fucking one of them to jail. Here’s a gift link to a Radley Balko piece on ICE that is a must read for all y’all:

For all their flaws, typical communications from police officials usually include a modicum of solemnity. There are assurances that there will be a fair and impartial investigation, even if those investigations too often turn out to be neither. There’s at least the acknowledgment that to take a human life is a profound and serious thing. The Trump administration’s response to Ms. Good’s death made no such concessions. There were no promises of an impartial investigation. There was no regret or remorse. There was little empathy for her family — for her parents, her partner or the children she left behind. From the moment the world learned about her death, the administration pronounced the shooting not only justified but an act of heroism worthy of praise and celebration. It isn’t just the lying; it’s that the lies are wildly exaggerated and easily refutable. All the evidence we’ve seen so far, including a meticulous Times forensic analysis of the available footage, makes clear that at worst, Ms. Good mildly obstructed immigration enforcement, disobeyed ambiguous orders or perhaps attempted to flee an arrest. None of those are capital crimes, nor do law enforcement officers get to dole out punishment in such cases. At one point, President Trump justified her shooting by claiming she’d been “very disrespectful” to immigration officers. That isn’t a crime at all. The lies this administration is telling about Ms. Good aren’t those you deploy as part of a cover-up. They’re those you use when you want to show you can get away with anything. They’re a projection of power.

As they say, read the whole thing, line by maddening line. Unfortunately, it appears this is clear to all of us, but not Democratic leadership in the House and Senate:

House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) announced in a closed-door meeting on Tuesday that he would oppose the bill to fund the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for the rest of the fiscal year. But the Democratic caucus is not engaged in a formal whip operation to encourage all members to vote against the bill, which is likely to get a vote on Thursday. Two congressional sources told the Prospect that Jeffries and his leadership team were “recommending” a no vote, but that is different from a whip operation where Democratic Whip Rep. Katherine Clark and her deputies push members to support the leadership position on the bill. Several frontline Democrats in swing seats are expected to vote in favor of the appropriation. “They’re terrified of being labeled anti–law enforcement,” said a Hill source tracking the legislation. “They want this to go away so they can talk about the cost of living more. Problem is, it’s not going away.”

Part of being a large coalition is always having to cater to a couple feckless idiots in tough districts, but fer fuck’s sake, what’s the point of being a part of that coalition if one of their principles isn’t “Opposing masked nazis shooting americans in the face and kicking in their car doors and brake-checking legal observers and blasting gas in the face of priests and old ladies.”

I mean fucking hell you guys. Are we going to have to wait to put this in the fucking party platform in 2028? Jesus fucking christ the fracture of the left in 1930’s germany makes so much fucking sense now.

***

Well, now I’m fucking livid again. If you didn’t follow the Davos summit closely I can not blame you, but it was another humiliating spectacle for the united states, with everyone pretty much openly mocking Trump and Lutnick and Trump backing down after the bond market shit the bed, but one of these days it’s going to be really bad. Lutnick’s bullshit went over so poorly that one of the billionaires had to embarrassingly hush the room and try to smooth things over. So there’s that.

I think I have thought about this to the point that I am now too pissed off to think about it anymore, so I will see you all tomorrow.