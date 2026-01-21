Apparently there was a brief flurry of rumors that It Happened overnight due to the following incident:

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews late Tuesday with President Trump on board after experiencing a “minor electrical issue,” a White House official said. The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that Mr. Trump would board a different plane at the base and continue on to Switzerland, where he is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday. It was unclear whether Mr. Trump would arrive in time for his scheduled speech at 2:30 p.m. local time in Davos, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern, on Wednesday.

On Bluesky, some cited reports that said no one actually saw Piggy deplane, so folks joyfully speculated about possible Death of Stalin scenarios.

The most convincing evidence that the monster still breathes? No massive spike in betting site death watch wagers. When It really does Happen, the orange pustule’s own wife and children will immediately pounce on their phones to squeeze a final grift out of the rapidly cooling carcass.

Anyway, I enjoy these false alarms, even though (so far!) they’ve ended in dashed hopes. I know It Happening during this interminable term won’t improve our situation and might in fact make it worse. But it’s lovely to imagine the sheer joy of the eventual occasion nonetheless.

