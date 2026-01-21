Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dashed Hopes (Open Thread)

Apparently there was a brief flurry of rumors that It Happened overnight due to the following incident:

Air Force One returned to Joint Base Andrews late Tuesday with President Trump on board after experiencing a “minor electrical issue,” a White House official said.

The White House press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, said that Mr. Trump would board a different plane at the base and continue on to Switzerland, where he is expected to attend the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday.

It was unclear whether Mr. Trump would arrive in time for his scheduled speech at 2:30 p.m. local time in Davos, or 8:30 a.m. Eastern, on Wednesday.

On Bluesky, some cited reports that said no one actually saw Piggy deplane, so folks joyfully speculated about possible Death of Stalin scenarios.

The most convincing evidence that the monster still breathes? No massive spike in betting site death watch wagers. When It really does Happen, the orange pustule’s own wife and children will immediately pounce on their phones to squeeze a final grift out of the rapidly cooling carcass.

Anyway, I enjoy these false alarms, even though (so far!) they’ve ended in dashed hopes. I know It Happening during this interminable term won’t improve our situation and might in fact make it worse. But it’s lovely to imagine the sheer joy of the eventual occasion nonetheless.

Open thread!

      Baud

      If it Happens, there’s no way Trump’s people would stay quiet about it. They’d immediately start texting their “friends” and start jockeying for position.

      satby

      Well, damn. But you’re both right, his sleazy family and his capos will be grabbing for all they can and won’t be able to hide it long.

      Rusty

      When you you are part of a movement that sees everyone as a mere means to an end, it shouldn’t be a surprise that when you die and you are of no further use, everyone just moves on.  If you treat everyone around you that way, dont expect anything different when you go.

      mrmoshpotato

      When It really does Happen, the orange pustule’s own wife and children will immediately pounce on their phones to squeeze a final grift out of the rapidly cooling carcass.

      What?  The Eurotrash birther bitch isn’t madly in love with her orange shitstain husband? 😱

      Baud

      If he dies in the next 9 months, Usha will be forced to name her fourth child Donald Trump Vance.

      Even if it’s a girl.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Reposted from the overnight thread because it’s probably more appropriate here:

      There’s one reason I don’t want the First Felon to die in office.

      I want a Democratic President to arrange for his funeral to be held on the fantail of a frigate over the deepest part of the Pacific Ocean, with a perfunctory “God have mercy on his soul. Heave!”

      (In the shorter term, I want to see him incapacitated beyond the ability of his court to claim that he’s still capable of being president. I want the Couch Molester to spend two and a half years suffering as Acting President knowing that Speaker Hakeem Jeffries is one heartbeat away from the Presidency and his own impeachment is hanging over his head like the sword of Damocles.)

      JoyceH

      Whoever got Trump’s sign off on that schedule cannot have informed him that he would be expected to give a speech at 8:30 am “our time”! Normally he’s just dropping off after his post-midnight tweet-rant storm at that time.

      YY_Sima Qian

      It would be the greatest injustice if Trump got off so easily.

      Given that Palantir is building the panopticon for internet for MAGA reactionaries, I will refrain from revealing my preferences.

      gene108

      @mrmoshpotato:

      I realized why I hate cold winters so much. If you are not properly dressed when going outside, you can die. It’s a whole other level of thinking beyond getting dressed in every other season.

      Betty Cracker

      Senile Satan posted the following 7 hours ago:

      America will be well represented in Davos — by me. GOD BLESS YOU ALL! PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP

      Have y’all noted a sharp uptick in the number of times the lumpy orange bag of liposuction clinic medical waste references God? At an earlier speech marking the one year anniversary of his second inauguration, he claimed “God would be proud” of his “accomplishments.”

      A few weeks ago, he speculated aloud about getting into heaven. The desperate campaign for the Nobel, the mania for acquiring territory and naming things after himself.

      I choose to interpret all this as a heightened awareness of mortality brought on by dire health news. Come on, universe! We need this!

      satby

      @Betty Cracker: wouldn’t that be nice?

      The Gaslight Report guy says it’s Swiss cheese brain combined with narcissistic collapse. I read him more for dark humor, but he is a psychologist, who is careful to say he’s not diagnosing but the similarities to known condition’s pathologies are striking.

      Baud

      I’m not familiar with Thomasville, so I’m not sure why this is particularly noteworthy, but good on them.

      Thomasville, GA: Small-town Democrats hold first-ever protest supporting Free America Walkout [OC]

      Baud

      @m.j.:

      Yep. In hindsight, it’s clear that the dominant demos in the US were never going to give up the protection of the Supreme Court that they had fought for for decades.

      satby

      I missed the news yesterday, but apparently the Daily Beast prevailed in the lawsuit an administration flunkie brought against it; rather than producing the required discovery to document his assertions, the felon’s tool folded and settled the case. I don’t read it, as a rule, but one more win for press freedom.

      Nukular Biskits

      @satby:

      It’s my normal weekday go-time:

      • Alarm goes off 0400
      • Coffee, quick skim of news, social media
      • Out the door for “power” (LOL) walk @ 0430.
      • Back @ ~0515
      • Shower, dress, grab stuff, out door for work @ ~0530

      Lather. Rinse. Repeat.

      MagdaInBlack

      @satby: Because I am old and this is when the aches decide they’ve slept enough

      Sucks, because I love sleep better than anything else in the whole world.

      Balmy 25 degrees in the Chi NW suburbs.

      satby

      @MagdaInBlack: yeah. It’s already 10° warmer than it was all day yesterday with a new 1/2 inch layer of snow on top of all the other snow we’ve had. I ran all my errands yesterday because it was brilliantly sunny even though it was only about 10° when I did them. Seeing sunlight was nice.

