At Davos, participants view Howard Lutnick, the US commerce secretary, as a buffoon, which he is. www.ft.com/content/e2ae…

Everything Trump Touches Dies, part infinity — Howard Lutnick heckled at Davos dinner as Christine Lagarde walks out:

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick was heckled at a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos, with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde walking out during his speech.

The gathering on Tuesday night descended into uproar after combative remarks from Lutnick, according to several people present, with widespread jeering amid appeals for calm from BlackRock’s Larry Fink, the host of the event and interim co-chair of the WEF.

Lagarde was among the attendees who walked out during the speech, according to people familiar with the matter.

This year’s gathering in the Alps has the theme: “A spirit of dialogue.”

Lutnick told his audience that the world should focus on coal as an energy source rather than renewables, according to one person present, and made dismissive comments about Europe…

One chief executive present described the atmosphere as “tense”, while another said it was “noisy and spicy”.

One of the hecklers was Al Gore, the former US vice-president, according to two executives present…

Gore said: “I sat and listened to his remarks. I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.” …

Fink told the FT before the conference: “We are living in a more polarising world. There’s more people talking at each other, not to each other.” He added: “It is my role to elevate everybody and have a serious conversation.”

US and EU relations are at a low ebb after the US president threatened to impose new tariffs on certain European countries if he is not allowed to “acquire” Greenland…