Foreign Affairs Open Thread: Trump's Biggest Crony / Fan Not Popular In Davos

At Davos, participants view Howard Lutnick, the US commerce secretary, as a buffoon, which he is. www.ft.com/content/e2ae…

— Scott Horton (@robertscotthorton.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:08 AM

Everything Trump Touches Dies, part infinity — Howard Lutnick heckled at Davos dinner as Christine Lagarde walks out:

US commerce secretary Howard Lutnick was heckled at a World Economic Forum dinner in Davos, with European Central Bank president Christine Lagarde walking out during his speech.

The gathering on Tuesday night descended into uproar after combative remarks from Lutnick, according to several people present, with widespread jeering amid appeals for calm from BlackRock’s Larry Fink, the host of the event and interim co-chair of the WEF.

Lagarde was among the attendees who walked out during the speech, according to people familiar with the matter.

This year’s gathering in the Alps has the theme: “A spirit of dialogue.”

Lutnick told his audience that the world should focus on coal as an energy source rather than renewables, according to one person present, and made dismissive comments about Europe…

One chief executive present described the atmosphere as “tense”, while another said it was “noisy and spicy”.

One of the hecklers was Al Gore, the former US vice-president, according to two executives present…

Gore said: “I sat and listened to his remarks. I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.” …

Fink told the FT before the conference: “We are living in a more polarising world. There’s more people talking at each other, not to each other.” He added: “It is my role to elevate everybody and have a serious conversation.”

US and EU relations are at a low ebb after the US president threatened to impose new tariffs on certain European countries if he is not allowed to “acquire” Greenland…

 
Reuters adds:

ECB President Christine Lagarde walked out of a dinner at the World Economic Forum during a speech critical of Europe by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, and the hosts called off the event before dessert, sources familiar with the matter said.

The European Central Bank president exited during a passage of heavy criticism levelled at Europe by Lutnick that drew heckling at the dinner on Tuesday night, said one of the sources who was briefed on what happened.

The dinner was hosted by BlackRock CEO Larry Fink as co-chairman of the WEF for all of the major members of the forum along with heads of state and other dignitaries, a person who was invited to it said.

A couple of hundred people were invited to the dinner. Fink ended the dinner before dessert after the heckling incident as people were walking out, one of the sources said…

Great job everyone.
www.reuters.com/business/eur…

— Catherine Rampell (@crampell.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 12:23 PM

    14Comments

      Elizabelle

      If you want to elevate and have a serious discussion, you do not include Trump or his designated buffoons.  What a headache (and, perhaps, some serious comic relief) for the Davos crowd.

      I hope Lutnick and his conniving family go bankrupt.

      bbleh

      And I will bet actual money that — just like MAGAts who are criticized for openly offensive racist, sexist, homophobic, etc., remarks — the people around the Orange Guy will react resentfully and complain that they’re being unfairly victimized.

      They are SUCH a bunch of whiny 5-year-olds (and I’m sure I’m being unfair to many 5-year-olds).  What an embarrassment for the US.  And it won’t go away when they do ..

      @Elizabelle: the problem being, for all the childish whining, petulant demands, and blatant grifting, the US is still the biggest gorilla in the room.  You might have a more serious discussion, but lacking THE major player, it would be considerably less useful.

      It does seem like this is finally getting some of the Euros to take the EU seriously as a unitary actor, which on balance is a good thing imo, but it comes very much at the expense of the US.  The Trump people are systematically destroying a lot of our influence, both now and for the future.  They couldn’t have done more if they were a cabal of hostile undercover operatives.  It’s fkin mind-boggling.

      rikyrah

      Lutnick is a boot licking grifter.

      please research how HIS SONS are going to cash in once the Supreme Court comes down against Trump and the tariffs.

      rikyrah

      THEE ENTIRE PHUCK!!

      ROLAND IS ON POINT.
      THIS IS RIDICULOUS.

      Taniel
      @Taniel
      NEWS: No one filed to challenge the 2 conservative/GOP justices on the Nevada supreme court who are up for reelection this year. The deadline was a few days ago. They’ll run for new terms unopposed.
      11:08 AM · Jan 20, 2026
      x.com/Taniel/status/2013659925939917095?s=20

      rolandsmartin
      @rolandsmartin
      This is a massive failure of the Nevada State Democratic Party. How in the hell do you not run someone for state Supreme Court seats?!
      x.com/rolandsmartin/status/2013867692818653217?s=20

      jonas

      Fink told the FT before the conference: “We are living in a more polarising world. There’s more people talking at each other, not to each other.”

      And whose fault is that, you obtuse gobshite?!?

      chemiclord

      @rikyrah: ​
       I suspect the problem is three-fold (and based on my experiences with my county Dems when they tried to recruit me years ago).

      1) Finding people willing to run to begin with. This is harder than anyone might think. Sometimes, all you get is someone like me who is mildly curious.

      2) Lack of support. What turned me off of my county Dems was that after the initial reaching out, it became very clear very quickly that they weren’t going to do much else. Every step of the process was something I was going to have to personally do. They didn’t even offer suggestions on people who could help manage the campaign. I was expected to just know this shit.

      3) Lack/Mismanagement of resources. At the end of the day, even state party apparatus have disastrously little to work it. A lot of donations either go to the national level or to specific campaigns. And national level Dems seem to invest the bulk of that into consultants who do less than jack shit.

      Spanky

      Gore said: “I sat and listened to his remarks. I didn’t interrupt him in any way. It’s no secret that I think this administration’s energy policy is insane. And at the end of his speech I reacted with how I felt, and so did several others.” …

      Armpit noises?

      ArchTeryx

      Someone asked me to show my receipts so right here from Pew Research, who did a lot of the exit polling and crosstabs from the electorate.

      2016: White women: 45% Clinton. 47% Trump. 2% majority to Trump.
      2020: White women: 46% Biden, 53% Trump. 2% majority becomes a 7% majority. White women tripled down on Trump, in the middle of COVID.
      2024: White women: 47% Harris, 51% Trump. 4% majority to Trump.

      >100% of the gender gap was black women. White women weren’t all in for Trump but gave him a majority, and in 2/3 cases, that was enough. So please, blow it out your arse, Princess.

      Sources:

      Pew research 2016.

      Pew research 2020.
      Pew research 2024.

      laura

      Was there any mention out of the dinner about Howard using a big old wheelbarrow to haul his balls out on stage and act a complete shite-bag?

      Old School

      Gore said: “I sat and listened to his remarks. I didn’t interrupt him in any way.”

      He’s learned his lesson about loud sighing.

      JML

      @rikyrah: it’s a bad miss, but finding good candidates to run for these kinds of judicial posts can be hard: they’re often not seen as good jobs. The salary is poor for anyone who is a rising star in the private sector of the legal field, and for people looking to become a judge, they want to go federal where the salaries still aren’t great but you never have to stand for election.

      Unfortunately it can be a hard sell for good candidates. now, to not field anyone is pretty brutal, but at the same time if you’re a young lawyer trying to make your way, is taking 6 months to a year off and running for judge a good career move? It’s so damn expensive. even if you don’t end up having to put your own money into it (and most people do, at least early on until they can raise some money), you end up having to quit your job or take a leave of absence and not get paid because running for office is a full-time job for any challenger.

      It sucks. I had a friend run for judge out in NV and it was really rough on her, and was compounded by her losing, despite being a great candidate.

