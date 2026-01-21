Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Trump Indictments / In a Bizarre Move by the Republicans, Jack Smith Will Testify PUBLICLY Tomorrow

In a Bizarre Move by the Republicans, Jack Smith Will Testify PUBLICLY Tomorrow

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: , ,

Lawfare wrote an entire article about how crazy it was for the Republicans to release the video and the transcript of Jack Smith’s closed door testimony.

Okay, it was released on 12/31/25, but do they seriously think that this is so unimportant that we would forget about Jack Smith and his testimony by the morning of Jan 1?

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith is set to testify publicly next week about his investigations into President Donald Trump that resulted in two indictments.

Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, said in a Fox News Channel interview on Monday night that Smith would appear before the panel on Jan. 22, and a spokesman for Smith on Tuesday confirmed the committee hearing.

“He’ll be a tough witness, but we’re going to present the facts, and I think, frankly, we’re going to show that Jack Smith was part of this bigger effort” to bring down Trump, Jordan said.

Smith has already testified behind closed doors before the committee. A transcript released of that private deposition shows that Smith told lawmakers last month that the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol “does not happen” without Trump, and he vigorously pushed back at the suggestion that his investigations were meant to prevent Trump from reclaiming the presidency in 2024.

“So in terms of why we would pursue a case against him, I entirely disagree with any characterization that our work was in any way meant to hamper him in the presidential election,” Smith said, according to the transcript.

My take?  The Republican leadership must be delusional.

Here’s what Ben Wittes had to say.

House Republicans had, after all, declined to allow Smith to testify in public. Yet here was video of the marathon testimony less than two weeks after it had taken place. What was the point of insisting on a private deposition if only to make the whole thing public days later?

Perhaps, I reasoned on sitting down to listen to all eight hours of it, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan thinks he landed major blows on Smith and wants the public to see Smith grilling.

Apparently not. I have seldom seen, heard, or read better prepared testimony by anyone—on any subject.

Smith’s Republican interrogators didn’t land a glove on him. Smith was polite, firm, and factual. I emerged from the deposition genuinely unsure what service Jordan thinks he is doing himself and his cause by releasing it to the public.

The deposition format, as opposed to a hearing, actually favored Smith. Dispensing with the normal five-minute rule of House hearings—under which members give speeches and struggle to put together coherent lines of questioning—each side had one hour of questioning at a time to engage in lengthy colloquies with Smith. Republicans used a shocking amount of that time to whine about Smith’s acquisition of telephone toll records of members of Congress. They used much of the rest to pick nits about picayune aspects of the circumstances of Smith’s appointment, his lack of respect for Trump’s busy schedule in requesting hearing dates, his refusal to allow Trump to review classified discovery in the comfort of Mar-a-Lago, and even the supposed allergy of big law firms to representing Trump or hiring Republican legislative staff.

Smith, meanwhile, gamely defended both the substance and the procedural aspects of his investigation and his prosecutions of the president. It was a quiet rout. And who exactly races to release video of his own ass kicking? And why?

Ben Wittes suggests a few possible answers to his own questions.  I’ll summarize those with these bullet points.

  • The first is that Jordan doesn’t know he was routed.
  • Another possibility is that Jordan knows he was bested.  Maybe it’s a lance the boil situation.
  • A third possibility is that the Republicans were just doing Trump’s bidding—harassing Smith—and that there’s really no strategy underlying any of it at all other than a long-shot effort to get Smith to make an unforced error.
  • Still another possibility is that there is no Republican humiliation at this confrontation because the Republican media ecosystem just lies about what happened. So maybe it doesn’t matter what actually happened.

Wittes ends with this:

Smith wrote two volumes of his final report. But only one of them is public—the one dealing with the Jan. 6 prosecution. The classified documents half of the report is under seal, and Smith can’t talk about any of it because of an injunction from Judge Aileen Cannon. That care on his part drove both sides a bit crazy in the first deposition—and clearly bothered Smith as well. But the injunction has a shelf life that may be coming to an end.

So after blocking Jack Smith’s report on classified documents, Cannon has (mostly, kinda, sorta) agreed to lift her order on Feb. 24.  But, as she usually does with Trump, she suggests a way that Senile Satan and his disgusting legal team could challenge that and delay the release yet again.

Do any of our legal peeps know if that is being pursued?

Ultimately there was no cake for us last year because of Cannon’s delay, delay, delay.  But it will be interesting to see if Jack Smith’s public testimony has legs.

Hope springs eternal.

  Anonymous At Work
  Baud
  Belafon
  Bruce K in ATH-GR
  Captain C
  Elizabelle
  ETtheLibrarian
  Old School
  rikyrah
  Scout211
  Steve LaBonne
  stinger
  trollhattan
  WV Blondie

    22 Comments

    3. 3.

      Old School

      I’ve repeatedly wondered why Republicans are allowing Jack Smith to testify publicly since this was announced.

      Being delusional is the only explanation that makes sense to me.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      WV Blondie

      My thought, as to Gym Jordan’s reasoning, is that the Rethuglicans got a complete preview of everything Mr. Smith has for evidence and how he would answer questions. So they may think (if indeed they think at all) that they’ve prepared new questions that they can trip him up with.

      That is, after all, consistent with their delusional thinking on everything else.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Captain C

      The FTFNYT will both-sides it and Bari Weiss’ CBS will ignore it in favor of soft-focus profiles on 3rd Tier MAGAt influencers.  With any luck, that won’t matter and the two formerly august institutions will continue their slide into irrelevance.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      Gym Jordan overestimating his own skillset? Say it ain’t so!

      Should have been a clue when he opted to take his paycheck in Dunning-Krugeraands. Trey Gowdy’s haircut has a sad.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Captain C

      The FTFNYT will both-sides it (perhaps with a good analysis buried on page A13 with a misleading headline) and Bari Weiss’ CBS will ignore it.  With any luck, both formerly august institutions will continue their slide into irrelevance…

      Oops, duplicate at #5; added this when I thought it was not posting:

      …and more support will fall away from the First Felon.  First slowly, then suddenly…

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Scout211

      So after blocking Jack Smith’s report on classified documents, Cannon has (mostly, kinda, sorta) agreed to lift her order on Feb. 24.  But, as she usually does with Trump, she suggests a way that Senile Satan and his disgusting legal team could challenge that and delay the release yet again.

      I posted this earlier this morning:

      President Donald Trump is seeking to stop his own Justice Department.

      Trump filed a motion seeking a court order preventing the Justice Department from releasing the second volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

      The motion, which was filed in Palm Beach on Tuesday and first reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, reads that Trump, “respectfully moves, in his individual capacity and as a former defendant in this since-dismissed criminal action, for an order prohibiting the release of Volume II of the Final Report prepared by so-called ‘Special Counsel’ Jack Smith and his office.”

      As Baud commented, Cannon will do what Trump wants.

      My question is will Trump’s DOJ appeal Cannon’s order to the Appellate Court? Can someone else appeal? Jack Smith?

      Reply
    10. 10.

      stinger

      I watched Jack Smith’s testimony as soon as the video was released, and I’ll watch him do it live tomorrow. Meanwhile, sucker that I am, I just watched all agonizing two hours of Trump at Davos.

      Which leaves me with this overpowering attitude: Jack Smith for President!

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Anonymous At Work

      Another possibility is that the timing is made to coincide with Trump’s Davos speech and aftermath, so there will be less oxygen in the room for press coverage.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      ETtheLibrarian

      They think they can provide a gotcha moment. Not sure they are good enough to go against a prosecutor who with the investigation coordinator for the Office of the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court and was chief prosecutor at the Kosovo Specialist Chambers.

      Reply

