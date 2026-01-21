Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wow, you are pre-disappointed. How surprising.

Michigan is a great lesson for Dems everywhere: when you have power…use it!

Relentless negativity is not a sign that you are more realistic.

Stamping your little feets and demanding that they see how important you are? Not working anymore.

You cannot shame the shameless.

Republicans want to make it harder to vote and easier for them to cheat.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

The cruelty is the point; the law be damned.

Russian mouthpiece, go fuck yourself.

A sufficient plurality of insane, greedy people can tank any democratic system ever devised, apparently.

They want us to be overwhelmed and exhausted. Focus. Resist. Oppose.

Is trump is trying to break black America over his knee? signs point to ‘yes’.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Petty moves from a petty man.

Damn right I heard that as a threat.

Stand up, dammit!

You know it’s bad when the Project 2025 people have to create training videos on “How To Be Normal”.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Fundamental belief of white supremacy: white people are presumed innocent, minorities are presumed guilty.

Cancel the cowardly Times and Post and set up an equivalent monthly donation to ProPublica.

“A king is only a king if we bow down.” – Rev. William Barber

Be a wild strawberry.

Open Thread: Proud to Be A Democrat

I'm gonna say something that isn't cool or popular: I'm proud of being a Democrat. For 10 years we have resisted Trump, resisted fascism. While every other institution in American life, news media, Hollywood, colleges, the churches, military, law enforcement, all knuckled under and bowed, we never!

— Henry (@henrythedog.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 7:36 PM

A reminder:

American Democrats are not the Labour Party, or some other European Party who adopted the standards of the far right and begged to be speared we remain a party that believes! in diversity, in feminism, in Queer rights, in lifting people out of poverty, and we still fight Trump, we haven’t given up.

We fought Trump in 2016 when people told us it wouldn’t be so bad, we fought Trump in 2017 and saved health care, we fought Trump in 2018 and won the most diverse Congress in history, we fought Trump in 2019 and impeached him, we fought Trump in 2020 and we beat him,

We fought Trump in 2021 and impeached him again, we fought Trump in 2022 and sent the FBI to Mar-a-Lago, we fought Trump in 2023 and indicted him, and we fought him in 2024 telling everyone what would happen if he was President again, we fought him in 2025 telling him “see you in court!”

We didn’t always win, but we always got caught trying, we gave it everything we had every time, we gave our blood, sweat and tears, every election, every fight. And no matter how many our fellow Americans knocked us down, we got right back up and kept fighting for a better America and a better world

Because thats what it means to be a Democrat, the last people who believe in something, oh they tell you thats cringe and embarrassing. No, no, NO! Whats cringe is when they ask you “what did you do when fascism came to America?” your answer is “nothing” not one door knocked, call make, didn’t vote

I’m proud to be a Democrat because 10 years on I’m still fighting, I still believe in a better world, and I’ll never be embarrassed to be caught trying or caught fighting.

💯 Never apologize for being on the right side when that side isn't popular. It'll be popular, just you wait. And you'll look like a real fuckhead if you jumped ship when the going got tough. Great thread!

— Cold vermin winter of our discontent (@sciencehippies.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 7:45 PM

