I watched about 90 seconds of Trump’s Davos speech before his whiny voice and embarrassing, self-referential rambling became too much to bear. He’s a demented fool, and puffins better watch out.

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:20 AM

Piggy really does deserve a prize, maybe a medal in the shape of a pig’s snout hammered from a petrified dinosaur turd to commemorate his status as the most repulsive human being this country ever produced. And this country produced some fucking doozies, let me tell you.

Trump: “The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the west cannot mass import foreign cultures which have failed to ever build a successful society of their own. We’re taking people from Somalia and Somalia is a failed — it’s not a nation. Got no government, got no nothing.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:50 AM

The speech included some rambling Nazi shit that pops up so frequently on the domestic front that most of our news organizations don’t even bother to remark on it.

Trump: “Somalia — they turned out to be higher IQ than we thought. I always say, ‘These are low IQ people.’ How did they go into Minnesota and steal all that money?” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:48 AM

The big takeaway from the media seems to be that Trump promised not to take Greenland by force. Or was it Iceland? Anyway, since he always keeps his word, we can rest easier now.

***

In other news, as I mentioned in an earlier thread, JD Vance is taking a road trip:

Broyhillbilly to visit Minnesota, says NBC News: Vice President JD Vance will visit Minnesota on Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told NBC News, underscoring the White House’s increased focus on the state. The trip, which will include remarks in Minneapolis and a roundtable discussion with local leaders and members of the community, comes amid escalating political tensions over the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence there. I assume they’ll keep him in a safe MAGA bubble so he can yap about welfare fraud and avoid getting pelted with frozen dogshit.

On a subsequent trip to a grocery store, I listened to an episode of the Josh Marshall podcast in which Marshall and TPM reporter Kate Riga discussed ICE’s ongoing assault on the Twin Cities. They theorized that Trump’s goons are trying to provoke a reaction from the population they are brutalizing that will give Trump an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act, which he’s been itching to do for years.

That got me thinking: Maybe the Trump people are dispatching Vance to Minnesota as “insurrection” bait? First they send in violent thugs to occupy an American city, and the ordinary people in that city are brave and determined. They protect their neighbors. They don’t launch an all-out assault on the goons who are attacking them.

It’s not going well for the regime PR-wise since the poorly trained goons are on camera behaving violently and lying after one of the goons shot a mom in the face. They need to flip the script somehow.

So now they are sending a hated stooge to represent the occupying regime, and presto — perhaps they’ll get a Temu Archduke Franz Ferdinand situation?

This is probably the result of an overactive imagination, but I wouldn’t put anything past the Trump regime. It’s as twitchy and demented and dumb as the cult figure at its center.

