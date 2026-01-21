Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Ugliest American (Open Thread)

I watched about 90 seconds of Trump’s Davos speech before his whiny voice and embarrassing, self-referential rambling became too much to bear. He’s a demented fool, and puffins better watch out.

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:20 AM

Piggy really does deserve a prize, maybe a medal in the shape of a pig’s snout hammered from a petrified dinosaur turd to commemorate his status as the most repulsive human being this country ever produced. And this country produced some fucking doozies, let me tell you.

Trump: “The situation in Minnesota reminds us that the west cannot mass import foreign cultures which have failed to ever build a successful society of their own. We’re taking people from Somalia and Somalia is a failed — it’s not a nation. Got no government, got no nothing.”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:50 AM

The speech included some rambling Nazi shit that pops up so frequently on the domestic front that most of our news organizations don’t even bother to remark on it.

Trump: “Somalia — they turned out to be higher IQ than we thought. I always say, ‘These are low IQ people.’ How did they go into Minnesota and steal all that money?”

[image or embed]

— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:48 AM

The big takeaway from the media seems to be that Trump promised not to take Greenland by force. Or was it Iceland? Anyway, since he always keeps his word, we can rest easier now.

***

In other news, as I mentioned in an earlier thread, JD Vance is taking a road trip:

Broyhillbilly to visit Minnesota, says NBC News:

Vice President JD Vance will visit Minnesota on Thursday, a person familiar with the plans told NBC News, underscoring the White House’s increased focus on the state.

The trip, which will include remarks in Minneapolis and a roundtable discussion with local leaders and members of the community, comes amid escalating political tensions over the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement presence there.

I assume they’ll keep him in a safe MAGA bubble so he can yap about welfare fraud and avoid getting pelted with frozen dogshit.

On a subsequent trip to a grocery store, I listened to an episode of the Josh Marshall podcast in which Marshall and TPM reporter Kate Riga discussed ICE’s ongoing assault on the Twin Cities. They theorized that Trump’s goons are trying to provoke a reaction from the population they are brutalizing that will give Trump an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act, which he’s been itching to do for years.

That got me thinking: Maybe the Trump people are dispatching Vance to Minnesota as “insurrection” bait? First they send in violent thugs to occupy an American city, and the ordinary people in that city are brave and determined. They protect their neighbors. They don’t launch an all-out assault on the goons who are attacking them.

It’s not going well for the regime PR-wise since the poorly trained goons are on camera behaving violently and lying after one of the goons shot a mom in the face. They need to flip the script somehow.

So now they are sending a hated stooge to represent the occupying regime, and presto — perhaps they’ll get a Temu Archduke Franz Ferdinand situation?

This is probably the result of an overactive imagination, but I wouldn’t put anything past the Trump regime. It’s as twitchy and demented and dumb as the cult figure at its center.

Open thread.

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Why does he need an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act? The whole theory of Trump is that there’s nothing stopping him from doing what he wants.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Anonymous At Work

      Checked with Google’s AI and here’s the answer to my question:

      Yes, Swiss law allows for the involuntary commitment (Involuntary Admission, IA) of individuals, including tourists, if they have a serious mental disorder, mental disability, or severe neglect, and require care that cannot be provided otherwise, but this is strictly regulated by cantonal law, focusing on patient protection and necessity, with no specific exclusion for tourists. The commitment is a serious restriction of rights, requiring justification that care is impossible in an outpatient setting, and patients have rights to appeal. 

      Reply
    3. 3.

      Anonymous At Work

      @Baud: Suspend due process, habeas corpus, deploy uniformed military, supersede civilian law enforcement and elected officials.  Allow ICE/Border Patrol to kidnap anyone and deport them to other countries without verifying whether they are citizens or not.

      And then dare the Supreme Court to say that the King cannot be above the law.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Elizabelle

      Temu Archduke Franz Ferdinand situation

      Betty Cracker, do not ever leave us.

      Grateful to have finished all coffee hours ago.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Karen Gail

      This is long piece, from Mary Greddy’s substack; can’t make a link since it was posted to facebook. It answers many questions about what to do about MAGA people and why they behave the way they do.

      America loves a cult story the way it loves a true-crime podcast, preferably somewhere else, preferably involving matching outfits, preferably with a compound you can spot from space. In the popular mythology, cult followers are slack-jawed innocents who got tricked by a guy with a thousand-yard stare and a bookshelf full of prophecy. Cult leaders are cartoon villains, charisma as a superpower, manipulation as a hobby, and reality as an optional accessory. It’s a comforting story because it keeps the scary stuff quarantined. Cults are over there. We are over here, posting tasteful takes and pretending we’re immune to social gravity.

      But the psychology that makes cults work isn’t exotic. It’s basic human hardware; belonging, meaning, fear, status, love, shame. High-control groups don’t succeed because they found the one weird trick that melts brains. They succeed because they lean hard, on the same levers that shape ordinary life. That’s why researchers and clinicians often define “cults” less by their theology than by their methods, how they attempt to influence behavior, narrow information, reshape thought, and manage emotion. Steven Hassan’s BITE model, Behavior, Information, Thought, Emotion control, is one well-known framework for naming those levers. Robert Jay Lifton’s classic “thought reform” criteria similarly catalogs patterns like milieu control and loaded language, ways groups compress reality until it fits on a bumper sticker.

      Once you start looking for levers instead of robes, you notice something uncomfortable, modern politics, especially American politics, has started to borrow the same machinery.

      Not as a one-to-one match, but as a familiar set of psychological moves, scaled up and remixed for the attention economy. Which brings us, inevitably, to Trump and the tens of millions who voted for him. Let’s say it plainly, “everyone who voted for Trump” includes a lot of people who are not especially interested in Trump. They vote Republican like their parents did. They vote for judges. They vote for taxes. They vote for immigration restrictions. They vote because inflation made groceries feel like a prank, because they think the country is off-track and they want to throw a chair through the window. That is politics, ugly, tribal, often shallow, but still recognizably politics.

      And then there’s a different flavor of support, not “I prefer him,” but “he is the only one.” Not “he’s my candidate,” but “he is my proof that they can’t control us.” This is where observers reach for the term cult of personality, a leader-centered devotion that can eclipse institutions, norms, and sometimes even policy specifics.

      That distinction matters because the cult analogy isn’t most useful as a sweeping insult. It’s useful as a map of how devotion gets manufactured, and how it can swallow ordinary people before they realize they are on a one-way trip to drowning in stomach acid. Cults don’t recruit with, “Hello, would you like to surrender your agency and become a cautionary tale?” They recruit with human things, attention, friendship, purpose, clarity. They offer a world that feels less random. They offer an explanation that makes your pain feel meaningful. That opening move, belonging and certainty, isn’t a cult trick. It’s a human need. It just becomes dangerous when it’s paired with a system that punishes doubt, isolates members, and replaces curiosity with loyalty.

      American politics, at its best, is a messy argument in public. American politics, lately, has been trending toward something else, identity. Party as tribe. Politics as a social sorting mechanism for where you live, who you date, and whether Thanksgiving ends with pie or a slammed door. Political scientists have a name for this, affective polarization, the growing gap between how warmly people feel toward their own party and how coldly they feel toward the other. And it’s not small. Research reviews describe it as having increased markedly in the U.S. over the last couple of decades, with consequences that spill into social life, trust, and everyday judgments.

      Here’s the key, when politics becomes identity, disagreement stops being an argument about ideas and starts being a threat to the self. That’s not “mind control.” That’s social psychology doing what it does. And once identity is on the line, the cult follower myth, “How could you believe that?”, misses what’s actually happening. The more accurate question becomes: “What would it cost you not to?”

      The cult leader mythology says the leader has hypnotic powers. In reality, many high-control leaders are less sorcerers than systems designers, they test what works, repeat it, ritualize it, and build social incentives around it. Lifton’s criteria and the BITE model both highlight the same central strategy, compress the world into a morally charged story, then make belonging contingent on adopting that story.

      Trump’s play isn’t policy architecture; it’s emotional architecture. He is an unusually skilled producer of felt reality: grievance, humiliation, revenge, triumph, and the constant suggestion that if you’re not with him, you’re being played. He doesn’t just offer positions, he offers a posture. He gives supporters a role in a drama, victims of elites, heroes of the real America, targets of persecution because you’re “telling it like it is.” It’s not subtle and it’s not supposed to be. And it has a psychological payoff, it turns confusion into clarity, and losing into proof. If bad things happen, it’s sabotage. If institutions contradict him, they’re corrupt. If he’s criticized, he’s persecuted. The story is built to be self-sealing.

      In cult dynamics, that self-sealing quality is a feature, not a bug. Criticism becomes evidence that the enemy fears you. That’s how you create a world where the most alarming news doesn’t puncture the bubble, it strengthens it, like pressure on a submarine hull. Again, for millions of voters, this is not their daily mental life. But the structure is available. And for a passionate subset, it becomes the whole thing. A mass electorate doesn’t look like a classic high-control group in one big way; there is no single membership boundary or centralized daily discipline. Most Trump voters aren’t being told when to sleep, who to marry, or how many hours to volunteer this week. Where the resemblance sharpens is in information control, which in cult research, doesn’t only mean banning books. It can also mean training people to distrust outside sources, steering attention, and making alternative narratives feel contaminated, “fake news.” Lifton’s “milieu control” similarly emphasizes control over the social and communicative environment.

      In a modern media environment, you don’t need to confiscate someone’s newspaper if you can convince them every newspaper is lying. You don’t need to lock the gate if you can convince them the outside world is poison. This is where affective polarization supercharges everything: if “the other side” is not merely wrong but wicked, then “out-group” facts don’t register as information. They register as an attack. That emotional sorting mechanism, ours/theirs, pure/tainted, doesn’t require a cult compound. It requires a social identity under threat. And the U.S. has become a nation that treats politics like a permanent identity emergency.

      So, what happens when someone is deep in a self-sealing story, whether it’s a high-control group, an extremist ideology, or a leader-centered political identity? The instinct of the sane bystander is to present the fact that will fix it. A chart. A link. A humiliating compilation video. A smirk. A “How can you not see this?” It is a natural impulse. It is also, often, a psychological booby trap. Historically, “deprogramming” sometimes meant coercion, abduction, confinement, or confrontation. It created legal and ethical problems and frequently reinforced the very lesson cults teach; you don’t own your life. Over time, that approach gave way to more non-coercive, voluntary “exit counseling” models that emphasize preparation, dialogue, and family systems rather than force.

      Even in ordinary persuasion, blunt confrontation often fails because it mistakes belief for a factual misunderstanding rather than an identity commitment. A person clinging to a story is often clinging to belonging, dignity, or safety. If you attack the story in a way that threatens those needs, you don’t free them, you drive them toward the only place that still feels like home. If that sounds familiar to anyone who’s tried to talk politics at a family gathering: yes. Welcome to the point.

      One of the most consistently useful ideas across cult recovery, therapy, and deradicalization work is painfully unsexy: people change when they feel safe enough to change. That safety isn’t “agreeing with them.” It’s the absence of humiliation. It’s the presence of relationship. It’s a bridge back to self-respect. A widely used counseling approach called Motivational Interviewing (MI) is built around this: empathy, collaboration, supporting autonomy, and helping people resolve ambivalence by drawing out their own reasons for change rather than installing yours. It’s not a magic spell. But it captures something cult dynamics exploit and recovery must reverse, agency.

      Likewise, the shift from coercive deprogramming to voluntary exit counseling reflects the same insight: the goal isn’t to replace one controller with another. It’s helping someone regain their own ability to think and choose. And on the political side, there’s intriguing evidence that deep, empathic conversations, what organizers call deep canvassing, can sometimes shift attitudes more effectively than short, adversarial encounters. The emphasis is not on pummeling someone with arguments but on getting them to tell their story, reflect, and consider another perspective without feeling attacked.

      Across these domains, what seems to help “coming back to reality” looks less like a courtroom cross-examination and more like a humane re-entry program. People leave rigid belief systems more often when they have somewhere to land, socially and emotionally. If someone feels that abandoning a leader means abandoning their community, their dignity, their social world, they will cling harder. Recovery approaches often focus on reconnecting people to a broader identity, values, relationships, and interests, that existed before the capture. Cults and cult-adjacent movements thrive on moral drama: heroes and traitors, purity and contamination. If you answer that drama with your own contempt, you become part of the script. If you answer it with consistent warmth and boundaries, you introduce a new possibility: that leaving won’t mean social death.

      If you call “everyone who voted for Trump” a cult, you don’t just risk being unfair, you guarantee you won’t persuade anyone. You collapse a diverse coalition into a single insult and hand the devoted exactly what their story predicts: contempt from outsiders. But if you look at the psychology more carefully, you can describe something more precise, and more chilling. American politics has evolved into a high-intensity identity system, with affective polarization making “out-group” information feel like contamination. Some modern influence resembles classic “thought reform” ingredients, not through locked doors but through social sorting, loaded language, and the moralization of loyalty. A leader can operate as a kind of emotional engine, producing belonging, grievance, and persecution narratives that bind supporters to him as symbol, not merely a politician.

      And with this, we can start to assemble the picture on our own, not a compound, not matching sneakers, but a mass phenomenon that borrows familiar levers, scaled to millions, normalized by the news cycle, and disguised as “just politics.” Which is, perhaps, the most unnerving part. Because the cult follower myth reassures us that the danger is rare and obvious and caused by weird people. Whereas the actual lesson, if you follow the psychology wherever it leads, is that the danger is ordinary, and the people are ordinary, and the levers are sitting there in the open, waiting for whoever knows how to pull them.

      Written by Shanley Hurt

      Reply
    7. 7.

      TheOtherHank

      I think ICE busting down doors is an attempt to jump start an “insurrection”. Eventually someone is going to shoot one of the ICE nazis as he comes through the shattered door. And that’s all the excuse they’ll need.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Anomalous Cowherd

      I still think the Minnesota protests should be held in International Falls (AKA “Frostbite Falls”) so ICE can freeze their butts off while the locals calmly fasten the top button of their cardigans.

      ”Boris, where are Moose and Squirrel?”

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Karen Gail

      People in Minneapolis have weaponized the super soaker and water ballon; a good soaking would do wonders for Vance. Fire hose; anyone?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Bulgakov

      Rather than an overactive imagination, BC, it may be that you are assessing the situation correctly as

      “Is this something Stephen Miller could think of?”

      His feeble mind seems to be driving many of the dumpster-fire decisions coming out of the Trump Maladministration.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      rikyrah

      UH HUH
      UH HUH

      Aaron Rupar
      @atrupar
      Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty: “A police officer of color who was off duty was boxed in by ICE — she’s a citizen — they demanded to know who she was and see her papers. She was going to try to record it and they ripped the phone out of her hand. That happened to a cop. That’s what’s happening here on the streets of Minnesota.”
      x.com/atrupar/status/2013775549726908807?s=20

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: They talked about that on the podcast. Can’t remember exactly what they said, but the gist was that it would look like a hysterical overreaction even for a demented liar like Trump to invoke the act now, when civil order has not broken down and the local cops are more than able to contain the situation.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Between “Broyhillbilly” and “Temu Archduke Franz Ferdinand,” ma’am, you are a treasure!

      <collapses in guffaws, continues to giggle>

      Do please take care of yourself down yonder in the swamp, ‘cause we need you here!

      Reply
    20. 20.

      FastEdD

      I met with some Minnesotans last night from my alma mater. No one mentioned Piggy’s name but there was lots of talk about what was happening and there was total solidarity. “Minnesota nice does not mean we are push overs. Quite the opposite. It means we help each other.” Mother Nature is coming this weekend to kick ICE’s ass. The Minnesotans I spoke with are convinced winter storm Fern is on our side.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      rikyrah

      On a subsequent trip to a grocery store, I listened to an episode of the Josh Marshall podcast in which Marshall and TPM reporter Kate Riga discussed ICE’s ongoing assault on the Twin Cities. They theorized that Trump’s goons are trying to provoke a reaction from the population they are brutalizing that will give Trump an excuse to invoke the Insurrection Act, which he’s been itching to do for years.

      That got me thinking: Maybe the Trump people are dispatching Vance to Minnesota as “insurrection” bait? First they send in violent thugs to occupy an American city, and the ordinary people in that city are brave and determined. They protect their neighbors. They don’t launch an all-out assault on the goons who are attacking them.

       

      Been rough, but, Minneapolis is holding its own.

       

      And the nightmare pictures coming out of there..

      tear gassing a 6 month old..

      going to high schools and tackling MINORS

      the almost all naked Senior Hmong Citizen, dragged out of his house in freezing weather….

      is only angering people….

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Glory b

      @Karen Gail: “The country is off track and they want to throw a chair through the window” because we had the temerity to elect a black guy to be president.

      So now what?

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Kristine

      Totally off topic and idk if it’s been mentioned elsewhere, but is the site hanging up for anyone else? I sometimes need to reload the link repeatedly to get the page to load. It’s an intermittent problem, but a new one.

      Also thirding/fourthing/etc the BC, don’t ever mellow.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      CaseyL

      @Karen Gail: Thank you for that article!  I do appreciate the recommendations on how to deal with cultists.  Since I lack the fortitude to engage any of them in real conversation, I may aim for at least not responding to them with corrosive contempt and loathing.  Tiny steps!

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Baud

      @Betty Cracker:

      the gist was that it would look like a hysterical overreaction even for a demented liar like Trump to invoke the act now

       

      Sure, but to me, 95% of what Trump does is a hysterical overreaction to real world events. But Trump isn’t concerned about what I think. He must be concerned about something, however.

      Not criticizing you, but it just seems to me that, even after all these years, our side hasn’t really settled on what constraining forces still exist and how we can use them to our advantage. Even after all these years, our side seems to be stuck on a stream of consciousness reaction to everything Trump says and does. I just find it frustrating that I feel like there’s no foundation to hold onto.

      Reply
    29. 29.

      WTFGhost

      Donald Trump, in sheer boxer-briefs.

      Just in case the post title was a quiz, I wanted to guess to see if I got it right before reading. Did I win?

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Melancholy Jaques

      He is an unusually skilled producer of felt reality: grievance, humiliation, revenge, triumph, and the constant suggestion that if you’re not with him, you’re being played.

      But he doesn’t produce those things; he only exploits them. They were boiling in the white culture since the 60s. Trump is a lot like George Wallace. They were nurtured and promoted by right-wing media.  By Limbaugh and his many imitators on local AM radio. And the billionaires saw how they could reverse the 20th century.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      WTFGhost

      Piggy really does deserve a prize, maybe a medal in the shape of a pig’s snout hammered from a petrified dinosaur turd to commemorate his status as the most repulsive human being this country ever produced.

      Well… technically, turd-ite is a stone, not a metal, and, while I imagine hammering fossilized dinosaur turds onto Piggy’s face would be satisfying, I don’t think it would get a usable medal.

      Oooooh… that’s your point, isn’t it! You don’t really want to give him a medal, you just want to hammer fossilized dinosaur turds into his face! You have my vote in the WA 2028 primaries!

      That got me thinking: Maybe the Trump people are dispatching Vance to Minnesota as “insurrection” bait? First they send in violent thugs to occupy an American city, and the ordinary people in that city are brave and determined. They protect their neighbors. They don’t launch an all-out assault on the goons who are attacking them.

      Maybe Trump is hoping someone will Charlie Kirk his veep, so he can try to install his pick as veep, but, there will be a big fight over who the successor will be, that lasts until after the November elections, when a Democratic speaker will emerge, as third-no-second-in-line, Trump will kick it and….

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty Cracker

      @Baud: Just speculation on my part, but maybe he’s constrained by the prospect of a humiliating climb-down if he invokes the act under circumstances that even the corrupt Roberts court might not be inclined to approve.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Josie

      I was thinking the exact same thing, BC, that Vance is going there to stir the pot. He will probably say some really outlandish things to get the populace to react. I suspect that the people of Minnesota are smarter than he is. We shall see.

      Reply
    38. 38.

      Bill Arnold

      They protect their neighbors.

      The rapid-response reactions to ICE in Minnesota are basically driven by Neighborhood Watches with good fast communications. (There is a lot of use of Signal groups, too.)

      Reply
    39. 39.

      jonas

      I’ll say one thing for all this annexing Greenland nonsense. The media sure aren’t talking about the Epstein Files anymore!

      Mission accomplished!

      Reply
    40. 40.

      opiejeanne

      BC, I don’t think it’s too far-fetched that they would send the Couchfucker to provoke a reaction, since I’m convinced that the attempted shooting of Trump at that rally was staged.  Too bad two people died so he could pose with his fist in the air.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      Kelly

      Woodburn is probably the most Hispanic town in Oregon. It’s been an ICE target. The community ran them off. The funniest part is ICE locked their keys in their car. ICE called a tow company to open their car but the crowd talked the tow truck driver into leaving ICE stranded. ICE called another tow company. The second driver abandoned ICE after the crowd collected $100 for him. Finally ICE broke a window and left town.

      katu.com/news/local/woodburn-community-takes-stand-against-ice-forcing-agents-to-leave-after-key-fob…

      Reply
    45. 45.

      BellaPea

      Dump is such an embarrassment to this country. I am still stunned by how fast this demented, out-of-touch old fool got control of a political party and took on so much power so fast. It’s just really mind boggling.

      I also am a long-term member of the BC fan club. We southern girls have to stick together with all of the MAGA nuts around this part of the world.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      JML

      @Josie: More likely to be “Minnesota knows Vice-Presidents. Vice-Presidents have been friends of ours. And you sir, are not a MN Vice-President.”

      Walter Mondale and Hubert Humphrey would destroy JD Vance.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      rikyrah

      THE BEAR…
      EVERYTIME

      @ma1ybe
      So you are telling me A 13yr old girl in Ethiopia was abducted and abused by a group of men but was rescued by lions when they heard her crying and protected her until the police came. The man vs bear argument had been upgraded to man vs lion. A literal wild animal saved a girl from men…. Literal humans!
      2:40 AM · Jan 21, 2026
      x.com/ma1ybe/status/2013894399109812498?s=20

      Reply
    51. 51.

      gene108

      @Karen Gail:

      Where the resemblance sharpens is in information control, which in cult research, doesn’t only mean banning books. It can also mean training people to distrust outside sources, steering attention, and making alternative narratives feel contaminated, “fake news.” Lifton’s “milieu control” similarly emphasizes control over the social and communicative environment.

      Republicans created this environment decades ago, when they started claiming the MSM had a liberal bias. Their supporters bought into this, and refuse to believe stories from major news networks and newspapers.

      Then came right-wing media moving beyond newspapers and magazines that had limited appeal starting with AM talk radio 35+ years. Then Fox News came along and sucked in more people.

      Now this information bubble is entrenched for a lot of people as being the only reliable source of information.

      The article cleared something up for me that I couldn’t quite state. What the article showed me was the Republican party built the infrastructure for someone like Trump to come along and takeover. Sarah Palin talking about “real Americans” was a precursor to Trump, for example.

      I mean Trump has received enormous support over the last 10 years from Republican politicians (Mitch McConnell) refusing to state Russia was interfering in the 2016 election, because it’d hurt Trump’s chances to Trump’s acquittals by the Senate, and to Comer and Jordan screaming about the “Biden Crime Family” and how Biden “weaponized” the government against his political enemies, as well as right-wing media promoting his lies.

      I just didn’t appreciate how much of the ability for Trump to take over the Republican party has existed for decades, which pushes Republicans to fall inline.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      trollhattan

      If it’s a fight they want, why aren’t they going into Philly*?

      Chicken chickens are chicken! Pass it on.

      *NB not wishing this on Philly, just know Philly gonna Philly if Donny tries his mess there.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      trollhattan

      @Kelly: ​
       
      They must have had some ‘splainin to do back at the Hertz counter.

      “Did you buy the optional insurance?”
      “Uh, no, it’s not an allowable expense.”

      Reply
    57. 57.

      WTFGhost

      @Baud: For the sake of apparent legitimacy. If Republicans continue to be lickspittles, he’s the “Strong Man Who Imposed The Insurrection Act.” Otherwise, he’s “the guy who pulled in the military, and even his own party wouldn’t support him on it!”

       

      @TheOtherHank: Renee Good proved that they want an excuse, but, it might also be that she was the bad excuse that doomed them too soon.

       

      @AliceBlue: Betty amazes even those who are used to being amazed…..

      @Karen Gail: I confess, I think of JD Vance, and a firehose, and suddenly think “blackface would be funny here!” And I know it’s wrong, and horrible, but… I’m really stoned (even for me) and a bit tipsy. Um. Yeah, I guess that’s no moral excuse, so, sorry, folks, I’m not “being best” right now, goldurnit.

      @A Ghost to Most: Roy Cohn could only murder retail; Trump gets it wholesale. I’m not saying you’re wrong, I’m just inviting debate.

      @rikyrah: …and while it takes a long time to anger such a nice group of people, once they’re angry, and realize their opposition ain’t nice ‘tall….

      @DifferentChurchLady: ESPECIALLY since I didn’t answer in the form of a question, and win the big $$$.

       

      @BettyCracker: The courts can’t review IA, IIRC, but, Republicans don’t want Trump to have the record for number of impeachments, and removals.

      Reply
    61. 61.

      Geo Wilcox

      @Betty Cracker: He just repeats whatever he’s told and if he forgets, he substitutes other words like frontotemporal dementia patients do. You  know Iceland for Greenland, boulevard for border.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      Jeffro

      @Baud: Even after all these years, our side seems to be stuck on a stream of consciousness reaction to everything Trump says and does. I just find it frustrating that I feel like there’s no foundation to hold onto.

      I hear you.

      Most folks still, even at this late date, don’t seem to realize: there is NO bottom with trump.  NONE.

      After that, it’s a question of, “what, if anything, will spur the GOP – elected officials and SCOTUS and billionaire donors – to put their country first?” and unfortunately while there probably is some sort of bottom there, it has yet to be found.

      We have all been spending half our time talking about how horrifying trumpov is (myself included)…minimal time, if any, has been spent trying to pressure the GOP and make them truly *look* at what they’re doing, to make them own it.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Sister Machine Gun of Quiet Harmony

      @Karen Gail: Yes. I’ve felt for a while that the push by leftists to drop anyone from your life who doesn’t agree with you is counterproductive. The right-wing has been retreating into a self-reenforcing bubble for decades. They only believe what bubblemates believe.  In the last 10 years or so, parts of the left started doing the same. We need consensus reality for society to work, but the forces working to destroy that are really powerful.

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Tony Jay

      That Davos display. Wow. I’m seriously starting to think you guys are only a short skip and a jump away from the Wingnutosphere pivoting to a coordinated attack on “The Radical Left’s historical displays of hateful victimisation against dementia sufferers’.

      Really churn up the ground before leaking The Pustule’s diagnosis.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Captain C

      If it was Biden giving such a speech (or really, any Democrat), the FTFNYT would print special evening editions every night for a week to be able to publish all the articles and ‘analyses’ and opinions about it.  Also, 8th Avenue b/t 40th and 41st would be closed for a week for the hazmat cleanup from the collective orgasm they’d have had.

      As I’ve seen several say on BlueSky and elsewhere, maybe we owe the ancient Roman authors an apology for accusing them of exaggerating how fucking bananas some of the emperors (and other elites) were.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Captain C

      The speech included some rambling Nazi shit that pops up so frequently on the domestic front that most of our news organizations don’t even bother to remark on it.

      I think at this point we can assume that at least some of them are down with it.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      Captain C

      That got me thinking: Maybe the Trump people are dispatching Vance to Minnesota as “insurrection” bait? …

      So now they are sending a hated stooge to represent the occupying regime, and presto — perhaps they’ll get a Temu Archduke Franz Ferdinand situation?

      With the added bonus of getting rid of the couchfucker.

      Reply
    73. 73.

      Tony Jay

      @Baud:

      Exactly. They’ll do what they always do and go crying to the media about an invented intolerance to erect a shield of MSM disapproval around Trump’s accelerating sludge-brain.

      “STOP POLITICISING BRAIN CHEMISTRY DISPUTES!!”

      Reply

