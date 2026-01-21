It’s been a long day and I’m getting to this a bit later than planned because of that, so I’m going to just stick to the basics.

There was no address or press conference from President Zelenskyy today.

Trump finally made it to Davos. Where he basically showed his ass to the entire world.

Trump: “No nation is in any position to be able to secure Greenland other than the US. We’re a great power. Much greater than people even understand. I think they found that out 2 weeks ago in Venezuela. We saw this in World War 2 when Denmark fell to Germany after just 6 hours of fighting.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:05 AM

Trump is now confusing Greenland and Iceland: “They’re not there for us on Iceland, that I can tell you. Our stock market took the first dip yesterday because of Iceland. So Iceland has already cost us a lot of money.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:20 AM

At least I knew which country I wanted to invade. #davos26 — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:45 AM

Trump on NATO: “We never ask for anything, and we never got anything. We probably won’t get anything unless I decide to use excessive strength and force, where we would be frankly unstoppable. But I won’t do that. Okay?” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:13 AM

I will remind everyone that NATO’s Article 5 has only ever been invoked once, by the United States after/as a result of the 9-11 attacks, and every single NATO member responded and provided some form of aid and assistance.

“She just rubbed me the wrong way” — Trump is now rambling about the Swiss head of state, whose name and title he does not know [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 9:43 AM

This is definitely the speech of a man who needed to pass 3 separate cognitive tests in the same year.

#Davos26 — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:14 AM

COLLINS: Does it include the US having ownership of Greenland? TRUMP: It’s a long term deal. It’s the ultimate long term deal COLLINS: How long is it? TRUMP: Infinite. There is no time limit. It’s a deal that’s forever. [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 3:15 PM

Trump: “We have a concept of a deal. I think it’s gonna be a very good deal for the United States. Also for them. And we’re gonna work together on something having to do with the arctic as a whole, but also Greenland. And it has to do with the security and other things.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 21, 2026 at 3:17 PM

Once again there’s no deal. There’s not a concept of a deal.

Where Trump decided to rhetorically moon everyone at Davos today, Canadian Prime Minister Carney delivered an excellent address yesterday.

From The Guardian:

For much of Mark Carney’s career as an economist and central banker, he existed at the nexus of global thinkers and multilateral institutions. The “rockstar banker” was a fixture at summits, where he spoke beside business leaders and the political elite, espousing the values of international cooperation and the need for open economies and shared rules. But after less than a year as prime minister of Canada, Carney offered a blunter assessment of the world on Tuesday: “the strong do what they can, and the weak suffer what they must.” In a wide-ranging speech that was at times elegiac for the predictable rules-based order, Carney laid out a doctrine for a world of fractured international norms, warning “compliance will not buy safety”. “The old order is not coming back. We should not mourn it,” he said. “Nostalgia is not a strategy.” The remarks, delivered to politicians, media and business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, were received with a standing ovation. While they did not explicitly mention Donald Trump, Carney nonetheless alluded to growing frustration and concern that the White House is eager to dismantle and weaken the “the architecture of collective problem solving” that has defined much of the past eight decades. “Leaders in other western capitals have alluded to ‘dangerous departures’ Trump has taken from norms, but they always return to the possibility that he can be appeased or accommodated. Mr Carney has exposed that as simply inaccurate,” said Jack Cunningham, a professor of international relations at the University of Toronto. Leaders increasingly realise they will not be able to “manage” Trump for the remainder of his term, says Cunningham, and are reckoning with the fact that the systems of international order that the US helped craft are crumbling. “Carney is the first major western leader to basically acknowledge the reality. A lot of leaders abroad are looking for somebody to set a direction. And this speech is planting a flag.” Canada’s prime minister warned that the “great powers”, a thinly veiled reference to the US, have started using economic integration as “weapons”, with “tariffs as leverage, financial infrastructure as coercion, supply chains as vulnerabilities to be exploited,” he said. In recent days, Trump has threatened to place levies on European nations that oppose his bid to seize control of Greenland. But Carney also warned against diplomatic and economic retreats, telling attendees that a world of “fortresses” will be poorer and less sustainable. “The question for middle powers, like Canada, is not whether to adapt to this new reality. We must. The question is whether we adapt by simply building higher walls – or whether we can do something more ambitious,” he said. Much of Carney’s rapid rise from economist to world leader is centred on a thesis that geographic proximity, tight economic integration and longstanding political alliances with the US no longer guarantee prosperity and security. But the speech, written by the prime minister himself, comes as the two nations prepare for a protracted trade negotiations and Trump’s repeated threats to annex Canada. “Carney understands that while there’s no need to poke him in the eye, there’s also no need to excessively flatter the president,” said Cunningham. “The prime minister knows that Trump’s commitment and his words are essentially worthless. He can- and often does, go back on them on a whim. And so this is a position we are being forced into by growing American unreliability.” Carney touted his government’s recent trade mission to China, where he courted Chinese investment in Canada’s oil sector and dramatically scaled back tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, the latter of which signalled a break with US policy. But as Canada shifts to become more “principled and pragmatic” in its dealings with other nations, Carney laid out his vision for how his government and other middle-power countries could navigate the tumultuous and unpredictable nature of global politics. “Middle powers must act together because if you are not at the table, you are on the menu. Great powers can afford to go it alone. They have the market size, the military capacity, the leverage to dictate terms,” he said. “Middle powers do not.” Carney cautioned that as nations look to strike deals with powerful nations, “we negotiate from weakness. We accept what is offered. We compete with each other to be the most accommodating. This is not sovereignty. It is the performance of sovereignty while accepting subordination,” he said. “We should not allow the rise of hard power to blind us to the fact that the power of legitimacy, integrity, and rules will remain strong – if we choose to wield it together.”

More at the link.

Georgia:

On the 420th consecutive day of the #GeorgiaProtests, Iranian and Georgian protesters gathered in front of Parliament in solidarity with the Iranian people killed by the Islamic Republic. #FreeIran 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 1:11 PM

This month marks the one-year anniversary of Mzia Amaglobeli’s arrest and imprisonment amid a crackdown on independent media and civil society by Georgia’s authorities. Learn more about the founder of @netgazeti.org and her #StruggleforFreedom in Georgia: www.bushcenter.org/publications… [image or embed] — Jessica Ludwig (@jesludwig.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:00 AM

Four active protesters from mining town of Chiatura got one of the most severe sentences among imprisoned protesters yesterday. This is a grave example of a pressure on a social protest of people who protest to improve their living and work conditions.

oc-media.org/chiatura-pro… [image or embed] — Mariam Nikuradze (@mariamnikuradze.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:58 AM

1/ The European Commission’s spokesperson, Markus Lammert, told Publika in response to a question that “the actions of Georgian authorities undermine these principles on which visa liberalisation is based.” [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

2/ The question concerned the possibility of the EU imposing sanctions on members of the GD. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

3/ According to the European Commission’s spokesperson, “The Commission has launched the procedure under the new visa suspension mechanism to suspend the exemption from the visa requirement for nationals of Georgia holding diplomatic, service, and official passports.” — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

4/ At the next stage, there is a possibility that if Georgia continues its democratic backsliding, visa liberalisation could be suspended for the entire population. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

5/ Markus Lammert said: “There are two ways of approach, the first stage is about diplomatic passport holders. There is a possibility at some point, if there is continued backsliding, to extend this to the whole population, but it’s not automatic”. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:26 AM

A Taiwanese man touted as a major foreign investor in the Georgian city of Batumi is actually a wanted drug criminal who fled his home country in 2014. www.occrp.org/en/investiga… [image or embed] — Organized Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (@occrp.org) January 21, 2026 at 6:16 AM

OTD in 2021 European Court of Human Rights found Russia guilty of ethnic cleansing of Georgian civilians in 2008 war & widespread, deliberate

-Killing of civilians

-Torture

-Burnings

-Evictions

i.e. “crimes against humanity”. Imagine EU leaders knowing this & still appeasing us — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:44 AM

Prez’s favourite response to this is when a troll wonders why the European court hasn’t done this to Israel, a state that is not in Europe & over which it has no jurisdiction. It seems to highlight their lack of campus closures & sit ins over this particular crimes. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:44 AM

Finland:

OTD in 1932 the Soviet Union signed a non aggression pact with Finland. We preferred one with the Nazis that had a secret clause cos 7 years later we invaded Finland. But please trust us over treaties now. We’ve honored them all since then, just ask Ukraine, Georgia & Moldova. [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:59 AM

For some reason my parody MFA never mention this one or the one with Poland when they lie about soviet treaties of the period. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:59 AM

Actually we didn’t invade Finland. Finland invaded itself with a genuine false flag leading to Soviets to only fight after being “asked” by new “legitimate government. It absolutely had nothing to do with a secret clause with Nazis that we preferred instead. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:59 AM

Canada:

Another ‘great’ diplomatic achievement. Really, you should work exceptionally hard to piss off Canada this much. “For the first time in a century” [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 12:41 PM

From The Globe & Mail (h/t: Jay)

The Canadian Armed Forces have modelled a hypothetical U.S. military invasion of Canada and the country’s potential response, which includes tactics similar to those employed against Russia and later U.S.-led forces in Afghanistan, two senior government officials say. It is believed to be the first time in a century that the Canadian Armed Forces have created a model of an American assault on this country, a founding member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization and a partner with the U.S. in continental air defence.

A military model is a conceptual and theoretical framework, not a military plan, which is an actionable and step-by-step directive for executing operations. The Globe and Mail is not identifying the officials, who were not authorized to discuss the military’s thinking on this matter publicly. The officials, as well as a number of experts, say it is unlikely the Trump administration would order an invasion of Canada. The Globe reported this week that Canada is considering sending a small contingent of troops to Greenland to join a group of eight European countries that are holding military exercises as a show of solidarity for Denmark, of which the self-ruling island is a territory. U.S. President Donald Trump has been challenging NATO allies with repeated calls for the U.S. to acquire Greenland and threats to impose tariffs on European countries who oppose the takeover. Those threats escalated after his attack on Venezuela and capture of President Nicolás Maduro earlier this month. Mr. Trump has also repeatedly mused about Canada becoming the 51st state. On the weekend, NBC reported Mr. Trump has been increasingly complaining to aides in recent weeks about Canada’s vulnerability to U.S. adversaries in the Arctic. Steve Bannon, the former Trump chief strategist who remains close to the President, said Canada is “rapidly changing” and becoming “hostile” to the United States. The two senior government officials said military planners are modelling a U.S. invasion from the south, expecting American forces to overcome Canada’s strategic positions on land and at sea within a week and possibly as quickly as two days. Canada does not have the number of military personnel or the sophisticated equipment needed to fend off a conventional American attack, they said. So, the military envisions unconventional warfare in which small groups of irregular military or armed civilians would resort to ambushes, sabotage, drone warfare or hit-and-run tactics. One of the officials said the model includes tactics used by the Afghan mujahedeen in their hit-and-run attacks on Russian soldiers during the 1979-1989 Soviet-Afghan War. These were the same tactics employed by the Taliban in their 20-year war against the U.S. and allied forces that included Canada. Many of the 158 Canadian soldiers killed in Afghanistan from 2001 to 2014 were struck by improvised explosive devices or IEDs. The aim of such tactics would be to impose mass casualties on U.S. occupying forces, the official said.

The modelling provides the keenest insight yet as to the level of threat assessment now being actively discussed by Canada with respect to the Trump administration. One of the officials noted, however, that relations with the U.S. military remain positive and the two countries are working together on Canada’s participation in a new continental defence system, or “Golden Dome,” to defend against Russian or Chinese missiles. The military has also run models on missile strikes from Russia or China on Canadian cities and critical infrastructure. Military planners envision an American attack that would follow clear signs from the U.S. military that the two countries’ partnership in NORAD, the North American Aerospace Defence Command, was ending, and the U.S. was under new orders to take Canada by force. Conscription has been ruled out for now, but the level of sacrifice that would be asked of Canadians remains a central topic, the officials said. General Jennie Carignan, Chief of the Defence Staff, has already announced her intention to create a 400,000-plus-strong reserve force of volunteers. The officials said they could be armed or asked to provide disruptions if the U.S. becomes an occupying power. A senior Defence Department official said Canada would have a maximum of three months to prepare for a land and sea invasion. The first indications that invasion orders had been sent would be expected to come from U.S. military warnings that Canada no longer has a shared skies policy with the United States, the source said. This rupture in the joint defence agreement would likely see France or Britain, nuclear-weapon states, being called on to provide support and defence for Canada against the U.S. Retired major-general David Fraser, who commanded Canadian troops in Afghanistan alongside the United States, said Canada could also use drones and tank-killing weapons like the Ukrainians used against the Russians to blunt their invasion in February, 2022. Mr. Fraser said it is unthinkable that Canadian planners have had to draw up a U.S. invasion scenario. Whatever Mr. Trump does with Greenland and possibly Mexico would weigh into any Canadian scenario, he said. But Canada can count on support from European countries, Britain, Japan, South Korea and other democratic nations. “You know if you come after Canada, you are going to have the world coming after you, even more than Greenland. People do care about what happens to Canada, unlike Venezuela,” Mr. Fraser said. “You could actually see German ships and British planes in Canada to reinforce the country’s sovereignty.”

Mr. Fraser said Canada should immediately place more military assets in the North to claim its right to the region. If the threat from the U.S. became serious, he said Canadian soldiers would be placed along the border even though there is no realistic possibility that Canada could defeat the U.S. militarily.

Insurgency tactics would be the best way to deal with U.S. invading forces, he said. “There is a quantum difference between defending another land like Canadians did in Afghanistan versus defending Windsor, Ontario. You do not walk across that border because everybody is your enemy then,” Mr. Fraser added. Retired lieutenant-general Mike Day, who headed Canadian Special Forces Command and served as chief strategic planner for the future of the Canadian Armed Forces, said it was “fanciful” to think the Americans would actually invade Canada.

But he acknowledged Canada’s armed forces could not stand up to the world’s biggest and most sophisticated military. He said, however, that the U.S. would have great difficulty occupying a country the size of Canada. “We wouldn’t be able to withstand a conventional invasion. We would, for a limited period of time, be able to defend a very small civilian population, like the size of Kingston,” he said. “Notwithstanding the size of the American military, however, they do not have the force structure to occupy, let alone control every major urban centre in Canada.”

“Their only hope would be a Russian-like drive to Kyiv and hope that works and the rest of country capitulates once they seize the seat of power in Ottawa,” he added. “Like Ukraine, it would inconceivable to me that we would give up if they seized our capital.”

More at the link.

Davos:

A group of ten local residents climbed 800 meters above the city and lit 450 torches to form the message: “No Kings.” This is how Davos welcomed Trump. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:19 AM

The US:

Watch Witkoff being an absolute fucking piece of shit: “Journalist:We’ve seen Russia continue their attacks on critical infrastructure, most recently energy infrastructure, leaving thousands, maybe millions of Ukrainians without power, without heat.Do you think Putin is truly here for a peace deal? [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:52 AM

Witkoff: Well, first of all, they’re in a war and so they’re shooting at each other. And we don’t condone that. We think it’s unfortunate.” We are at war, you fucking orc, because Russia invaded Ukraine, and attacking critical infrastructure is a war crime. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 7:52 AM

The family of American diplomat George Kent organized a bike ride across the United States to raise funds for Ukraine. Over three months, Kent, along with his wife and son, traveled from the West Coast to the East Coast. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:55 AM

Their goal was to draw Americans’ attention to Russia’s war against Ukraine and support fundraising efforts. In November, George Kent announced that he and his wife had raised over $100,000 to purchase and deliver 37 vehicles to units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 8:55 AM

Back to Ukraine.

“I plan to meet with Zelenskyy later today. I believe they are at a point where they can sit down at the table and make a deal.” – Trump.

He also added that it would be stupid of them not to do so. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:34 AM

Zelenskyy stated that 4,000 buildings in Kyiv remain without heating, and nearly 60% of the city has no electricity. The most critical areas are Kyiv, Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Dnipro regions. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:18 AM

Was taking cover.

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

🚨The russians carried out an airstrike on Kramatorsk, killing one woman. Rescuers recovered her body from the rubble of a house. Another woman, born in 1944, was injured. As usually there was no military reason to any of this. Its pure terrorism. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 10:32 AM

Kyiv:

Ukrainian railway emergency repair teams from across the country, together with Lviv utility workers, have arrived in Kyiv to help local energy engineers restore light and heat to homes. Honestly. This gives me far more hope and trust in humanity than any news from Davos. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 11:04 AM

Kharkiv:

Odesa:

🇺🇦 In Victory Park in Odesa, the pond has turned into a stage, and she is an actress in a play, and everyone stops to watch. She glides across the mirror-like ice like a thought on the edge of sleep—lightly, weightlessly, as if gravity has forgotten her for these precious moments. [image or embed] — Vitalis Viva (@vitalisviva.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 6:59 AM

Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with strike drones. The attack killed three people, damaged at least six private houses, and completely destroyed three cars by fire. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 6:30 AM

Combat operations of the 210th Regiment: in the Zaporizhzhia region, fighters destroyed an enemy tank, a self-propelled artillery system, and a buggy in a single day.

t.me/c/2416887793… [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 5:36 AM

Russia:

📉Russia’s National Wealth Fund sold over 70% of its gold to fund the war since 2022, and it’s still dropping. It had 160 tonnes left on Jan. 1st, and 192B rubles worth ($2.5B USD) will be sold by Feb. 5th, which is about 14.4 tonnes at current prices. Make Russia Broke Again. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:09 AM

Putin: “Greenland would be worth $200–250 million if compared to the price paid for Alaska. The U.S. could afford such a purchase.” (The U.S. purchased Alaska from Russia in 1867 for $7.2 million, a price equivalent to less than two cents per acre) [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:26 PM

Putin thanked Trump for inviting him to a “Peace Council” and added that Russia would allocate $1 billion from frozen Russian assets to join Trump’s council. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:50 PM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

‼️ A local Russian governor reports that an attack is currently underway on one of Russia’s main oil product export ports, the Port of Taman, located in Russia’s Krasnodar region on the Black Sea. «there is a fire at the terminal facilities, and four oil product storage tanks have caught fire.» [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:39 PM

More footage of air defense hitting targets in the Krasnodar region. However, locals have their doubts; they are convinced that “khokhols” are the ones bombing them. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 6:25 AM

Novaya Adygea, Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

Footage from the site of the strike in Novaya Adygea, Krasnodar Krai, where a Russian air defense missile hit a residential building. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 1:03 PM

Russian war correspondents admitted that Russian air defense destroyed a residential apartment block and a parking area in Afipsky and Novaya Adygea. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 1:03 PM

Oryol, Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

Kuban Oblast, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

With russia destroying Ukraine’s power & heat, people aren’t the only ones freezing. The Hachiko team has been working overtime to make sure the dogs & cats have the food they need to survive—and we are also installing outdoor shelters for displaced pets that have nowhere to go. [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 11:34 AM

