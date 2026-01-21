Congress is on track to avoid another government shutdown at the end of the month, after lawmakers released a bipartisan agreement on four remaining funding bills Tuesday. [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 20, 2026 at 11:45 AM

Congress is on track to avoid another government shutdown at the end of the month, after lawmakers released a bipartisan agreement on four remaining funding bills Tuesday. The $1.2 trillion package would fund the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education, making up the lion’s share of federal funding Congress controls. There is about a week and a half before the shutdown deadline, Jan. 30. Democrats have raised concerns about funding DHS — which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement — after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis this month. Top Democrats on the House and Senate Appropriations committees said they support the agreement, arguing that the DHS funding bill includes money for other agencies, such as FEMA, the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard, and that ICE would be able to continue operating under a shutdown anyway because it was given $75 billion through the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year. The longest shutdown in U.S. history ended in November when lawmakers funded the government through the end of January, and members in both parties seemed wary of another one now. “The suggestion that a shutdown in this moment might curb the lawlessness of this administration is not rooted in reality,” Sen. Patty Murray (Washington), the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “Under a [temporary funding bill] and in a shutdown, this administration can do everything they are already doing — but without any of the critical guardrails and constraints imposed by a full-year funding bill.”

However, most House Democrats are expected to reject the DHS funding over concerns about ICE. Last week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said the Minneapolis killing showed that “clearly there are some common-sense measures that need to be put in place” to hold ICE accountable and gain Democratic support for the funding bill. The legislation could pass without Democratic support in the House, which is narrowly controlled 218-213 by Republicans, but it would require near unanimity among the GOP if all members vote. The compromise bill would appropriate $10 billion for ICE while reducing funding for enforcement and removal operations by $115 million. It would also require DHS to use $20 million for body cameras for ICE agents, and include $20 million for inspections and oversight for ICE detention facilities. The House is expected to vote on the package later this week, including a separate vote on the DHS bill. If it passes, the Senate would need to vote on the legislation next week to avoid another shutdown… The agreement does not address the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired at the beginning of the year, but it does include a bipartisan health care deal that would restrict prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, extend public health programs and boost funding for community health centers.

Minibus is out. Democrats were able to include some guardrails in about ICE:

-restricts ICE to spending $3.8 billion of its annual budget

on detention as opposed to being able to spend $10 billion

-$20 million that must be used for body cameras 1/

-$20 million that must be used for body cameras 1/

Other aspects:

-de-escalation training for ICE and CBP officers

-training all law officers and agents, on Americans’ right to record any interactions.

-Provides line-item funding ($20 million) for mandated, independent oversight of detention facilities

-Provides line-item funding ($20 million) for mandated, independent oversight of detention facilities

Another big one "Cuts funding for CBP by nearly $1.3 billion."

These funding bills send a message to Trump: America WILL continue to fund cancer research, we WILL keep investing in affordable housing, we will NOT abolish the Department of Education—and Congress, not Trump, will have the final say on spending taxpayer dollars.

the choice isn't "shut down the government or fund ICE", ICE is getting funded no matter what, the choice is "try to enforce oversight and spending or don't participate at all"

1. In a major victory, Democrats have managed to get all anti-trans riders stripped from the final appropriations bills.

This includes HHS and Ed, which had the worst provisions in congressional history.

If it passes, it will be a big win for 2026.

2. Early Tuesday morning, final appropriations bills for the Departments of Labor, HHS, and Education—and related agencies—were released, marking the last major potentially anti-trans funding measures to be negotiated in the aftermath of the record-breaking government shutdown fight in 2025. 3. Now, with the final bills released, it is clear that no anti-transgender riders were included—meaning transgender people will largely be spared new congressional attacks through most of 2026 should they pass as-is. 4. As the government shut down on Oct. 1, the state of appropriations bills needed to reopen the federal government for any extended period was extraordinarily dire for transgender people. Dozens of anti-transgender riders were embedded across House appropriations bills. 5. Those fears eased somewhat. In the months that followed, Democrats notched a series of incremental victories for transgender people, advancing multiple appropriations “minibus” packages that stripped out anti-trans riders. 6. Now, with this release, the final HHS and Education bills contain no anti-transgender provisions: no ban on hospitals providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, no threats to strip funding from schools that support transgender students or allow them to use the bathroom. 7. When asked about the successful stripping of anti-trans provisions, a staffer for Representative Sarah McBride tells Erin In The Morning, “Rep. McBride works closely with her colleagues every day to defend the rights of all her constituents, including LGBTQ people across Delaware.” 8. “It takes strong allies in leadership and on committees to rein in the worst excesses of this Republican trifecta, Rep. McBride remains grateful to Ranking Members DeLauro, Murray, and Democratic leadership for prioritizing the removal of these harmful riders.” 9. This does not mean that transgender people will not be targeted with policies and rules that affect them in all areas of life. Trump will still use federal powers to do so. However, the lack of passage means that these attacks will only last for as long as we have Trump in the White House

okay with the minibus out i feel like the odds of a shutdown have probably dropped pretty significantly?