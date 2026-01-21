Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Wednesday Morning Open Thread

Congress is on track to avoid another government shutdown at the end of the month, after lawmakers released a bipartisan agreement on four remaining funding bills Tuesday.

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 20, 2026 at 11:45 AM

Things are more than a little crazy in my personal life right now, but this should give y’all something to fight about chew over. Gift link:

Congress is on track to avoid another government shutdown at the end of the month, after lawmakers released a bipartisan agreement on four remaining funding bills Tuesday.

The $1.2 trillion package would fund the Departments of Defense, Homeland Security, Labor, Health and Human Services, Housing and Urban Development, Transportation, and Education, making up the lion’s share of federal funding Congress controls.

There is about a week and a half before the shutdown deadline, Jan. 30. Democrats have raised concerns about funding DHS — which includes Immigration and Customs Enforcement — after an ICE officer shot and killed a woman in Minneapolis this month.

Top Democrats on the House and Senate Appropriations committees said they support the agreement, arguing that the DHS funding bill includes money for other agencies, such as FEMA, the Transportation Security Administration and the Coast Guard, and that ICE would be able to continue operating under a shutdown anyway because it was given $75 billion through the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year.

The longest shutdown in U.S. history ended in November when lawmakers funded the government through the end of January, and members in both parties seemed wary of another one now.

“The suggestion that a shutdown in this moment might curb the lawlessness of this administration is not rooted in reality,” Sen. Patty Murray (Washington), the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said in a statement. “Under a [temporary funding bill] and in a shutdown, this administration can do everything they are already doing — but without any of the critical guardrails and constraints imposed by a full-year funding bill.”

However, most House Democrats are expected to reject the DHS funding over concerns about ICE. Last week, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) said the Minneapolis killing showed that “clearly there are some common-sense measures that need to be put in place” to hold ICE accountable and gain Democratic support for the funding bill. The legislation could pass without Democratic support in the House, which is narrowly controlled 218-213 by Republicans, but it would require near unanimity among the GOP if all members vote.

The compromise bill would appropriate $10 billion for ICE while reducing funding for enforcement and removal operations by $115 million. It would also require DHS to use $20 million for body cameras for ICE agents, and include $20 million for inspections and oversight for ICE detention facilities.

The House is expected to vote on the package later this week, including a separate vote on the DHS bill. If it passes, the Senate would need to vote on the legislation next week to avoid another shutdown…

The agreement does not address the enhanced Affordable Care Act subsidies that expired at the beginning of the year, but it does include a bipartisan health care deal that would restrict prescription drug middlemen known as pharmacy benefit managers, extend public health programs and boost funding for community health centers.

Minibus is out. Democrats were able to include some guardrails in about ICE:
-restricts ICE to spending $3.8 billion of its annual budget
on detention as opposed to being able to spend $10 billion
-$20 million that must be used for body cameras 1/
www.appropriations.senate.gov/imo/media/do…

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 8:55 AM

Other aspects:
-de-escalation training for ICE and CBP officers
-training all law officers and agents, on Americans’ right to record any interactions.
-Provides line-item funding ($20 million) for mandated, independent oversight of detention facilities
www.appropriations.senate.gov/imo/media/do…

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 8:58 AM

Another big one "Cuts funding for CBP by nearly $1.3 billion."

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 9:05 AM

These funding bills send a message to Trump: America WILL continue to fund cancer research, we WILL keep investing in affordable housing, we will NOT abolish the Department of Education—and Congress, not Trump, will have the final say on spending taxpayer dollars.

— Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) January 20, 2026 at 9:39 AM

the choice isn't "shut down the government or fund ICE", ICE is getting funded no matter what, the choice is "try to enforce oversight and spending or don't participate at all"

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 20, 2026 at 11:01 AM

1. In a major victory, Democrats have managed to get all anti-trans riders stripped from the final appropriations bills.
This includes HHS and Ed, which had the worst provisions in congressional history.
If it passes, it will be a big win for 2026.
— Erin Reed (@erininthemorning.com) January 20, 2026 at 4:20 PM

2. Early Tuesday morning, final appropriations bills for the Departments of Labor, HHS, and Education—and related agencies—were released, marking the last major potentially anti-trans funding measures to be negotiated in the aftermath of the record-breaking government shutdown fight in 2025.

3. Now, with the final bills released, it is clear that no anti-transgender riders were included—meaning transgender people will largely be spared new congressional attacks through most of 2026 should they pass as-is.

4. As the government shut down on Oct. 1, the state of appropriations bills needed to reopen the federal government for any extended period was extraordinarily dire for transgender people. Dozens of anti-transgender riders were embedded across House appropriations bills.

5. Those fears eased somewhat. In the months that followed, Democrats notched a series of incremental victories for transgender people, advancing multiple appropriations “minibus” packages that stripped out anti-trans riders.

6. Now, with this release, the final HHS and Education bills contain no anti-transgender provisions: no ban on hospitals providing gender-affirming care to transgender youth, no threats to strip funding from schools that support transgender students or allow them to use the bathroom.

7. When asked about the successful stripping of anti-trans provisions, a staffer for Representative Sarah McBride tells Erin In The Morning, “Rep. McBride works closely with her colleagues every day to defend the rights of all her constituents, including LGBTQ people across Delaware.”

8. “It takes strong allies in leadership and on committees to rein in the worst excesses of this Republican trifecta, Rep. McBride remains grateful to Ranking Members DeLauro, Murray, and Democratic leadership for prioritizing the removal of these harmful riders.”

9. This does not mean that transgender people will not be targeted with policies and rules that affect them in all areas of life. Trump will still use federal powers to do so. However, the lack of passage means that these attacks will only last for as long as we have Trump in the White House

okay with the minibus out i feel like the odds of a shutdown have probably dropped pretty significantly?

— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 5:19 PM

i guess it comes down to House Rs spiking it, which seems unlikely because they've choked down everything else. I guess notionally HFC might finally say that backend impoundment is not enough but meh

— Reconstructionist (@unavaleable.bsky.social) January 20, 2026 at 5:20 PM

    1. 1.

      Baud

      If the House Dems vote against DHS, then it’ll be interesting to see what the Freedom Caucus will do. But if Trump wants it, they’ll probably bend a knee, as tough guys do.

    2. 2.

      satby

      Sen Murray makes a great point. Sounds like the Dems did pretty well considering the people they have to deal with.

    3. 3.

      Baud

      that ICE would be able to continue operating under a shutdown anyway because it was given $75 billion through the Republican tax and spending bill passed last year.

      This point was somehow lost in the propaganda I was seeing about the bill.

    5. 5.

      Suzanne

      I understand that there are many valid, good-faith critiques of Rep. McBride. But she earned her paycheck (and my thanks) today.

      As for the provisions regarding ICE….. I am sure that others share my concern that de-escalation training will not be enough to rein in these bloodthirsty thugs.

    6. 6.

      satby

      @Baud: and good news, though not enough.

      OT predicted high here will be 33° today. The next day my area is predicted to go above freezing will be 2/15, as of this morning’s forecast. At least if I was in Canada I’d have a sane leader to go with my frigid weather.

    9. 9.

      JWR

      On BBC Live, (I think it’s live), Scott Bessent was droning on about how Europeans should just take a deep breath and get rid of all this knee jerk anger about Greenland, because he thinks they’ll be quite happy with whatever butthole-mouth-noise Trump has to spew. (Oh, and I had the same thought as Anne Laurie about Stupid Satan’s plane when first I heard about the “unfortunate” incident earlier this evening.)

    15. 15.

      Scout211

      It seems like Trump may have something to hide. Who knew?

      President Donald Trump is seeking to stop his own Justice Department.
      Trump filed a motion seeking a court order preventing the Justice Department from releasing the second volume of special counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into his involvement in attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

      The motion, which was filed in Palm Beach on Tuesday and first reported by Politico’s Kyle Cheney, reads that Trump, “respectfully moves, in his individual capacity and as a former defendant in this since-dismissed criminal action, for an order prohibiting the release of Volume II of the Final Report prepared by so-called ‘Special Counsel’ Jack Smith and his office.”

      The 19-page filing also requests that the court “permanently prohibit the release of Volume II,” requesting that “the Department of Justice, as well as its current, former, and future officers, agents, officials, and employees,” should be barred “from (a) releasing, sharing, or transmitting Volume II or any drafts of Volume II outside of the Department of Justice.”

    16. 16.

      satby

      @Scout211: which seems to confirm the rumor that Smith had evidence that the felon sold secrets out of his top secret stash. Because that would dent the devotion of some of his cult.

    18. 18.

      Jeffro

      “This Is Trump’s Goon Squad, For Christ’s Sake ” (gift link)

      “In its efforts to triple the number of ICE agents in the field, the administration has adopted recruitment strategies that appear to be designed to appeal to white nationalists and supremacists, including the use of what amounts to an unofficial anthem of theirs, “We’ll Have Our Home Again,” in a recruitment ad.

      The department has also shown employees a video of Stephen Miller declaring:

      “To all ICE officers: You have federal immunity in the conduct of your duties. Anybody who lays a hand on you or tries to stop you or tries to obstruct you is committing a felony.

      You have immunity to perform your duties, and no one — no city official, no state official, no illegal alien, no leftist agitator or domestic insurrectionist — can prevent you from fulfilling your legal obligations and duties. The Department of Justice has made clear that if officials cross that line into obstruction, into criminal conspiracy against the United States or against ICE officers, then they will face justice.”

      On Jan. 8, Vice President JD Vance took the message a step further, opening the door even wider for ICE agents engaged in violent confrontations, declaring in the wake of the shooting death of Renee Good the day before:

      “The precedent here is very simple. You have a federal law enforcement official engaging in federal law enforcement action. That’s a federal issue. That guy is protected by absolute immunity.”

      oh I think NOT, you two assholes

      (piece goes on to discuss qualified immunity…NO ONE in this country has ‘absolute immunity’)

      -Masks off NOW.
      -When this is over, every ICE agent hired after January 20, 2025 must be fired immediately.
      -And I truly hope Dems will run on charging/trying/convicting Miller in every instance where Americans were denied their rights under the Constitution by these actions.  Make that fucking weasel the face of the maladministration for the next three years.

    19. 19.

      Suzanne

      I hope y’all follow the National Weather Service on social media of your choice. They have slightly updated their projections for the storm later in the week. They have also apparently named it “Fern”. When did we start naming winter storms? I thought that was just hurricanes.

      Anyway, it now looks to be on a slightly more northerly path. We are expecting to get quite a bit of snow, but Maryland, VA will get more than we will.

      ETA: Time to get out the Sharpie.

    20. 20.

      Jeffro

      @Jeffro: interesting side note further down in the article (once you get past the part where ICE is recruiting at UFC events and gun shows!!)

      It may seem tangential, but any reasonable review of this increasing hostility between federal agents and the public should take into account the possibility of anabolic steroid use (or abuse). Legal and illegal steroid use has become increasingly common among law enforcement officials, although testing and punitive actions are very rare, despite the threat of excessive force and violence by government officials.
      The Drug Enforcement Administration describes anabolic steroids as “synthetically produced variants of the naturally occurring male hormone testosterone that are used in an attempt to promote muscle growth, enhance athletic or other physical performance and improve physical appearance.”

      In some individuals, according to the agency, “anabolic steroid use can cause dramatic mood swings, increased feelings of hostility, impaired judgment and increased levels of aggression (often referred to as ‘roid rage’).”

      John Hoberman, a historian at the University of Texas, Austin, and the author of “Dopers in Uniform: The Hidden World of Police on Steroids,” described the effects of steroid abuse on police behavior:

      These drugs can produce emotional instability in armed men who are in a position to act out their drug-fueled anger, irritation and aggressive urges on civilians. Anabolic steroids appeal to men who join police forces in order to achieve dominance over others.

      I asked Hoberman during a phone interview how widespread the use of anabolic steroids is in law enforcement. He replied:

      My impression from having covered this since 2005 is that it’s very widespread. There are 18,000 departments in this country, and to the best of my knowledge, not one tests. The unions are going to cry bloody murder, because it’s a privacy invasion. The police chiefs do not want to catch somebody.

      Would his estimate of widespread usage apply to ICE?
      Hoberman said, “This is Trump’s goon squad, for Christ’s sake.”

    21. 21.

      Princess

      @Baud: Thank you. But tbh Harris and Poilievre would be better for the USA, the world, and probably even Canada than Trump and Carney.

      I think the Canada, USA, Mexico trade deal is coming to an end btw. I don’t think Carney would have made that speech if he thought there was a chance of keeping it.

    22. 22.

      Suzanne

      @Jeffro: I did one small project with a police department. One thing that I learned was that there was a significant gymbro fitness subculture in their department. I asked our consultant (specialized in police design) and they said that that was very common. I witnessed lots of the same behavior that one sees among bodybuilder types at the gym….. dropping weights, the loud grunts and shouts, admiring oneself in the mirror. Does not surprise me one bit that there’s a steroid issue.

