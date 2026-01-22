Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Jack Smith Testifies Today at 10 am Eastern

    3. 3.

      Melancholy Jaques

      What are the ground rules? Is he only there to ask questions? Will it be the usual every member gets to ask questions for a couple minutes?

      Is the subject matter wide open? Is there an ostensible purpose to the testimony?

      WaterGirl

      Green is calming right?  I chose the sidebar pic for today – I figured we were going to need it.

      (Don’t forget to click to see the pics in all their glory.)

      coin operated

      For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.

      jonas

      @coin operated:   I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.

      “These aren’t very smart guys, and things got out of hand…”

      SiubhanDuinne

      It’s been a while since I saw Gym’s unpleasant visage or heard his whiny, petulant voice. JFC but he’s a pissy little beeyotch, isn’t he?

      cmorenc

      @coin operated:

      For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.

      Because they are high on their own supply of RW Trumpy propaganda, and are (as is often true of bullies) over-confident of their prospects to administer ass-whippings to Smith and the Clintons, rather than it turning out the other way round.

