Shit show, Gym Gordon ass-whipping, or knockout by Jack Smith?
You can find more information about Jack Smith in my post from yesterday.
In a Bizarre Move by the Republicans, Jack Smith Will Testify PUBLICLY Tomorrow
by WaterGirl| 18 Comments
WaterGirl
Comments on YouTube have been turned off.
Smart move.
Thor Heyerdahl
D. All of the above?
Melancholy Jaques
What are the ground rules? Is he only there to ask questions? Will it be the usual every member gets to ask questions for a couple minutes?
Is the subject matter wide open? Is there an ostensible purpose to the testimony?
WaterGirl
@Melancholy Jaques: All excellent questions. I have seen no description of the format for this one. We will soon see!
WaterGirl
Green is calming right? I chose the sidebar pic for today – I figured we were going to need it.
(Don’t forget to click to see the pics in all their glory.)
catclub
Is he only there to ask questions?
Maybe he will answer every question with a question, a la Rosenkrantz and Guildenstern are Dead.
catclub
Goofy headline:
Why World Leaders Think Trump’s an Idiot: Rothkopf
Because he is?
WaterGirl
It has started. Not sure I can bear to listen to Gym Jordan.
Melancholy Jaques
I tried. Can’t.
coin operated
For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.
jonas
@coin operated: I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.
“These aren’t very smart guys, and things got out of hand…”
SiubhanDuinne
It’s been a while since I saw Gym’s unpleasant visage or heard his whiny, petulant voice. JFC but he’s a pissy little beeyotch, isn’t he?
WaterGirl
Okay, Jordan is done with his lies. (Only because he’s done speaking.)
Josie
@SiubhanDuinne:
Nailed it (or him).
West of the Rockies
Not watching presently. Is creepster Jordan still wearing that stupid yellow tie with shirt sleeves?
cmorenc
For the life of me, I cannot understand why Republicans are giving both Jack Smith and the Clintons an open forum to dunk them in an epic, nationally televised swirly. I do not get it…at all.
Because they are high on their own supply of RW Trumpy propaganda, and are (as is often true of bullies) over-confident of their prospects to administer ass-whippings to Smith and the Clintons, rather than it turning out the other way round.
Belafon
@coin operated: Because Fox will splice the testimony in a way that makes them look like criminals.
Bruce K in ATH-GR
@WaterGirl: I thought he was one of those people who only stop lying when their EEG goes flatline.
