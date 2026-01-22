Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Returning to Blue Lake

On The Road – 🐾BillinGlendaleCA – Returning to Blue Lake

by | 5 Comments

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you're traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

Submit Your Photos

It was 1972 and I was a Boy Scout, my scoutmaster would plan big events for each Summer, this year was a 50 mile(over 5 days) hike in the Western Sierra called the Silver Knapsack.  To prepare for this hike we had 3 practice hikes.

The first was in Arroyo Seco in Pasadena, the second was somewhere near Santa Clarita(north of LA) and the final was in the Eastern Sierra near Bishop.   I was unsure what lake we had hiked from either South Lake of Lake Sabrina.

I’ve visited both lakes of the past few years to shoot Fall Color and hiked up each trail a bit to see if I could see something familiar to confirm which lake we hiked out of.  Having looked at hike report videos on hikes from each lake, I was pretty sure that we hiked from Lake Sabrina to Blue Lake(and then on to the Emerald Lake, Topsyturvy and Dingleberry Lakes).

So, as part of my journey to the Eastern Sierra for Fall Color, I decided to hike to Blue Lake.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 9
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

This is the trailhead, it is pretty wide to allow vehicles to access the dam for Lake Sabrina.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 8
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

It is good I got an early start, since the first half of the trail doesn’t have any shade.  The morning sun is lighting up the Fall Color on the other side of the lake.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 7
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

This is about the half way point in the trail, and as far as I went on my last hike here 2 years earlier.  While this is half way in distance, it is not half way in elevation change, it is about a third.  If you look closely, you can see a bit of snow on the sides of the trail.

This is where the switchbacks begin.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 6
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

A lone tree with Fall Color nested among the pines.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 5
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

Looking down on Lake Sabrina with the White Mountains in the distance across Owens Valley.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 4
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

As we hike higher and higher the mountains behind North Lake start to become visible,

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 3
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

A little set of stairs going up the mountain, this is a very well maintained trail.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 2
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

After a final set of switchbacks, here is Blue Lake.  It looks much the same as it did 50+ years ago.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake 1
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

I explored a bit around the lake since in addition to taking a trip down memory lane, I wanted to see if this would be a good location for a Milky Way shot.  It would be, but the hike up there would not be a good hike in/hike out at night.  It would require a night’s stay and I don’t have the equipment for that anymore.

On The Road - 🐾BillinGlendaleCA - Returning to Blue Lake
Aspendell, CaOctober 7, 2025

Another shot of the Fall Color around Lake Sabrina on the way back.

