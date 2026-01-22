On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions. From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes. Submit Your Photos

It was 1972 and I was a Boy Scout, my scoutmaster would plan big events for each Summer, this year was a 50 mile(over 5 days) hike in the Western Sierra called the Silver Knapsack. To prepare for this hike we had 3 practice hikes.

The first was in Arroyo Seco in Pasadena, the second was somewhere near Santa Clarita(north of LA) and the final was in the Eastern Sierra near Bishop. I was unsure what lake we had hiked from either South Lake of Lake Sabrina.

I’ve visited both lakes of the past few years to shoot Fall Color and hiked up each trail a bit to see if I could see something familiar to confirm which lake we hiked out of. Having looked at hike report videos on hikes from each lake, I was pretty sure that we hiked from Lake Sabrina to Blue Lake(and then on to the Emerald Lake, Topsyturvy and Dingleberry Lakes).

So, as part of my journey to the Eastern Sierra for Fall Color, I decided to hike to Blue Lake.