Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

It’s all just conspiracy shit beamed down from the mothership.

Reality always gets a vote in the end.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Mediocre white men think RFK Jr’s pathetic midlife crisis is inspirational. The bar is set so low for them, it’s subterranean.

… gradually, and then suddenly.

Find someone who loves you the way trump and maga love traitors.

Their freedom requires your slavery.

Fucking consultants! (of the political variety)

There are a lot more evil idiots than evil geniuses.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

Shut up, hissy kitty!

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Disappointing to see gov. newsom with his finger to the wind.

We can show the world that autocracy can be defeated.

The Supreme Court cannot be allowed to become the ultimate, unaccountable arbiter of everything.

Hey hey, RFK, how many kids did you kill today?

With all due respect and assumptions of good faith, please fuck off into the sun.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Weird. Rome has an American Pope and America has a Russian President.

We cannot abandon the truth and remain a free nation.

Something needs to be done about our bogus SCOTUS.

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Sometimes the world just tells you your cat is here.

    13Comments

    1. 1.

      MobiusKlein

      Outlook365 busted at the office – emails coming 5 hours late, teams being shit.
      Not like we have critical production alerting coming via email, right?

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Old Dan and Little Ann

      I’m hoping aready for a snow day on Monday AND Tuesday.  Negative temps on Saturday a.m.  Sweet.  Go Sabres!

      Reply
    4. 4.

      HinTN

      Snowpocalypse and icemageddon predictions are sliding north, which makes me happy. Nonetheless, we are prepared. It was a lovely day here today, not sunny but not cold and rainy. Paid no attention to the nonsense outside my bubble and that was delicious.

      Cheers

      Reply
    5. 5.

      sans simian

      Storm isn’t supposed to hit here for a few days, but the grocery store was absolutely packed.  Memories of Winter Storm Uri in 2021.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Suzanne

      @MobiusKlein: Teams was shit for me today, too.

      Had a new person at yoga class. We got to talking about the upcoming storm. I said, “I, uhhhhh….. don’t want to be political….. but have you noticed that the weather reports have been really inaccurate this year?” She said, “Yes. And health stuff. Why would we need information?! About anything?!”. We talked some shit about DOGE and Elon Musk.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      eclare

      @Suzanne:

      One of the local stations here in Memphis has posted projected ice totals from both the US(GFS) model and the European model.  There is a yuge discrepancy.  Gawd I hope the European model is wrong, if not we are screwed, catastrophically.  No grid can withstand 2+ inches of ice.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      cain

      @eclare: ​
       
      It’s ok. I’m sure the federal govt will help fix it. /sarcasm

      More likely, they’ll send “FEMA” as ICE agents dressed up as FEMA people so they can get more immigrants.

      On that happy note, I hope the best for everyone there.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Eyeroller

      @eclare: ECMWF model (European Center (edit, Centre) for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) has been exceptionally good for several years now, generally better than NWS.  Their model is a little better than ours but a major factor is greater investment in computing power so they can run models at higher resolution.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Suzanne

      @eclare: I started following some weather modelers on Xhitter and Bluesky. Our weather reports have been really bad this winter. Example: all three days of last weekend, I woke up to snow that I had to go shovel. But none was forecasted.

      I am concerned about my MIL. She lives rurally, alone, off a small highway with no lighting. Not quite off the grid, but much closer to that than I would be comfortable with. Well water and septic system, etc. Mr. Suzanne called her today to make sure she is prepared. But still. There’s no one around to help her if she needs it.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      MagdaInBlack

      From Wikipedia:

      “From Sunday, January 20, 1985, until Tuesday, January 22, 1985, the polar vortex, coupled with a large ridge of high pressure, moved polar air into the United States as far south as Arizona, Texas, and northern Florida.[1] Unlike with cold-air systems, a pattern of self-modification did not immediately occur, and seasonable temperatures were absent for a number of days, a rarity in forecasting.”

      Reply

