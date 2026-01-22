Not sure what everyone’s up to – except for Anne Laurie who had a big moving day today.
Open thread!
MobiusKlein
Outlook365 busted at the office – emails coming 5 hours late, teams being shit.
Not like we have critical production alerting coming via email, right?
Old Dan and Little Ann
I’m hoping aready for a snow day on Monday AND Tuesday. Negative temps on Saturday a.m. Sweet. Go Sabres!
MobiusKlein
For some good news – drunk texting that Bovino should be JFK’d is not enough to convict
apnews.com/article/immigration-arrests-murder-bounty-chicago-trial-bf73aa9f3f0b5478e199a38b09311364
HinTN
Snowpocalypse and icemageddon predictions are sliding north, which makes me happy. Nonetheless, we are prepared. It was a lovely day here today, not sunny but not cold and rainy. Paid no attention to the nonsense outside my bubble and that was delicious.
Cheers
sans simian
Storm isn’t supposed to hit here for a few days, but the grocery store was absolutely packed. Memories of Winter Storm Uri in 2021.
Suzanne
@MobiusKlein: Teams was shit for me today, too.
Had a new person at yoga class. We got to talking about the upcoming storm. I said, “I, uhhhhh….. don’t want to be political….. but have you noticed that the weather reports have been really inaccurate this year?” She said, “Yes. And health stuff. Why would we need information?! About anything?!”. We talked some shit about DOGE and Elon Musk.
different-church-lady
@MobiusKlein: Ah. So Outlook is functioning normally.
Eyeroller
@eclare: ECMWF model (European Center (edit, Centre) for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts) has been exceptionally good for several years now, generally better than NWS. Their model is a little better than ours but a major factor is greater investment in computing power so they can run models at higher resolution.
Suzanne
@eclare: I started following some weather modelers on Xhitter and Bluesky. Our weather reports have been really bad this winter. Example: all three days of last weekend, I woke up to snow that I had to go shovel. But none was forecasted.
I am concerned about my MIL. She lives rurally, alone, off a small highway with no lighting. Not quite off the grid, but much closer to that than I would be comfortable with. Well water and septic system, etc. Mr. Suzanne called her today to make sure she is prepared. But still. There’s no one around to help her if she needs it.
MagdaInBlack
From Wikipedia:
“From Sunday, January 20, 1985, until Tuesday, January 22, 1985, the polar vortex, coupled with a large ridge of high pressure, moved polar air into the United States as far south as Arizona, Texas, and northern Florida.[1] Unlike with cold-air systems, a pattern of self-modification did not immediately occur, and seasonable temperatures were absent for a number of days, a rarity in forecasting.”
