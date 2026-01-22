Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Thursday Morning Open Thread

Forecasters warn of a ‘potentially catastrophic’ storm from Texas to the Carolinas apnews.com/article/wint…

[image or embed]

— Holy City Sinner (@holycitysinner.com) January 21, 2026 at 7:24 AM

I’ve got this post scheduled for 6am. Due to a series of individually minor miscalculations, both the movers (who haven’t finished packing, much less transporting, our stuff — to two different locations) and the junk guys (who are supposed to get rid of whatever’s left) are due to show up at 8am.

If I need bail money, I’ll send Cole a text…

every month we spend with him embarrassing himself to no benefit while having a nominal trifecta & a still mostly prostrate judiciary is another month closer to having tools to really frustrate him

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM

There's still a lot of bad priced into the next year. The next three years. However long before it happens. We can't undo that. But we can be grateful that he's a sick old coward who can't stand up to united opposition.

[image or embed]

— Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:22 PM

The 42nd Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week in Park City, Utah.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 21, 2026 at 3:00 PM

Honestly imho, political science theories are mostly "fine" in the abstract. Saying we don't have answers for the present moment is like saying physics doesn't have answers for what happens when the wings fall off a 737 MAX. It doesn't have happy answers. But it has answers.

— Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM

We Need Diverse Books has launched the Unbanned Book Network to counteract book bans in schools and libraries.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM

The Trump administration paused issuing immigration visas for people from 75 countries, further limiting legal migration pathways into the United States.
See the full list of countries:

[image or embed]

— The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM

I complain a lot about how Americans don’t view New York City as part of America, because it’s the most American place of all, but going abroad as a New Yorker means that nobody holds me responsible for my country. I’m assuming this works with other very blue places.

[image or embed]

— Cooper Lund (@cooperlund.online) January 21, 2026 at 8:27 AM

    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    37Comments

    4. 4.

      Central Planning

      When I’ve travelled internationally and people ask where I’m from, I say New York or Rochester, New York. Regardless of which one I say, people always ask me what New York City is like. I just play along now and say it’s great (which is true, I love going there for work and fun).

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      Yeah, I suspect that my future may have a lot of “ashamed to be an American, but proud to be a New Yorker” days coming up.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      JCJ

      I am in Bangkok for a month (got to get away from the cold of Wisconsin now that I am retired) and have visited with a couple of my wife’s friends.  Today someone I have known for years who lived in DC (her husband was at the Thai embassy for a few years) asked about how bad it is in the US.  She is horrified.  Yesterday another person I have known for years asked about how bad it is.  He has spent a lot of time in the US and has relatives in a few states.  I guess the assholes must be very happy that they are alienating people who have otherwise long had a favorable feeling toward the US

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Chetan R Murthy

      @Baud: two thoughts: 1.  If I were in a country that were positive about America today, i’d run for the exits.  2.  I spent 6 weeks in France this fall, We talked about America in my French class with my French friendsOn the street in restaurants with random people that I interacted with And we all fucking hated the country.

      The idea of somehow because I’m an American I was supposed to be proud of this shit? Oh fuck no oh hell no.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      You’ve lost all rights to speak to us without being told to go fuck yourselves.

      I had a similar thought. I was like, “Oh, so the rest of the world also hangs out at Balloon Juice”.

      In all seriousness, when I am abroad and someone raises the topic of That Fucking Guy…… I turn to that person and say that I absolutely hate FFOTUS. The reactions are always peak. I did not expect Egyptians to hate him so much. At least four people that I met there brought up how he had called Sisi, “my favorite dictator” and just thought he was terrible. It’s a nice bonding moment, realizing that, around the world, other people hate him as much as we do.

      GROUP HUG!

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gloria DryGarden

      @Baud: that leaves dimanche….

      meanwhile, as terrible as we feel, it’s still important to keep working to turn it around. Isn’t that what you were saying?
      But our feelings do matter. We just can’t let that stop us.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Suzanne

      @Chetan R Murthy: The idea of being “proud to be an American” has always struck me as weird. Like, I was born here, I didn’t do anything to earn it. I had a similar reaction to the “proud to be a Democrat” post. Like, registering to vote when you come of age, and choosing the only sane party on offer are, like, the baseline to me. Just what any thinking person should do. I don’t feel like those are things I earned, or things that I deserve special praise for. Just part of living in a society and holding up my end of the bargain.

      I think I offended some people last night and that wasn’t my intent. My feelings are just mine and others have different perspectives and that’s not wrong.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      We live in a world where a lot of people demand that you be ashamed of who you are. So there has to be some pushback.

      LGBT people don’t accomplish anything just being who they are, but Pride is important because of the hostility they face.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Princess

      I think Lund is living in a dream world. The real long term effects of Trump have barely started to hit globally. I’m sure people outside Germany still had fond thoughts of Berlin in 1935 because it had been a pretty cool and progressive place.

      Anyway, I personally have kind of a grudge against NYC  although I love to visit there and I’m going back soon. I feel like it’s ground zero for some of our biggest problems — it’s ground zero both for the billionaire class and the shitty media that whitewashes Republicans. The contrast between abject poverty and obscene wealth is so stark there and also the complete neglect of the infrastructure to help its many lovely ordinary citizens. And it elevated Trump and served him to the rest of us, first in the tabloids, then in his NBC show.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Geminid

      New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill will appear on Morning Joe at 7am this morning, or not long after. That’s according to this morning’s Politico Playbook, which said it will be Sherrill’s first interview on national TV.

      And the Wall Street Journal has an article up with this headline:

         The U.S. Is Actively Seeking Regime Change in Cuba by the End of the Year

      The Trump administration is searching for Havana insiders who could cut a deal to end Communist rule.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Viva BrisVegas

      @Lapassionara: By knowing the right people and supporting the right politics. The same way all of these CEOs get to the top. It’s not like talent has anything to do with it.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Betty Cracker

      You know who else is a New Yorker? Donald Fucking Trump. I know he changed his official residence, but that great city shat out the putrid orange turd. That’s where he was born and rose to fame and formed his hideous character.

      This fact proves what everybody on the goddamned planet should have figured out no later than 1st grade: saints and shitheads originate everywhere. Hating on millions of people via collective guilt bullshit  is very… Trump-like.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Princess

      The story about Lutnick being heckled and people walking out is great. I’m sure he was completely shocked. Climate denial has taken such a hold as orthodox truth among the governing Republicans, they probably have no idea that it isn’t a real debate in the rest of the western countries. Right wing parties and even some of the far right accept the premise of climate change; the fierce debate is about what to do about it not its cause or its existence. (LePen’s party accepts it and AfD denies it).

      In retrospect, I wonder if we can see the attack on climate science as a precursor to the attack on vaccines and medical science.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      Suzanne

      @Baud: Yes, understood. But, like, nobody makes me feel bad about being a Democrat. No one persecutes me. I grew up in “the most conservative city in America” and I wasn’t popular, but I also didn’t like most of those people. So it is not equivalent to what my LGBT friends had to deal with.

      Though it does make me laugh how many people told me, years later, that something I said in high school really stuck with them and got them thinking….. and then they became pro-choice or pro-gay marriage or something over time as they slowly grew up. Suzanne = BAD INFLUENCE!

      Maybe these experiences are why I think we shouldn’t directly tell people they’re homophobic or racist or whatever. Even if they are! It takes a long time for most people to break out of the mindset they grow up with and it’s good to plant seeds. It’s counterproductive to alienate people, they get defensive and stop listening.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Baud

      @Suzanne:

      So it is not equivalent to what my LGBT friends had to deal with

      It’s not equivalent. It’s just an analogy. We need some way to push back against the hate. If you don’t need it, that’s great. But for others, it’s important not to feel alone

      ETA: I don’t personally partake in self pride either, but I don’t reject its value.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      NotMax

      The 42nd Sundance Film Festival kicks off this week in Park City, Utah.

      One presumes they will not be showing 8 Wars, 1 Man, submitted by the State Department.
      //

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne: Nobody asked me about this in Singapore. Or, amazingly enough, in Denmark, though that was months ago and you could tell that they were already gearing up for a fight over Greenland.

      I can tell you, though, that that does not work online. You tell angry Europeans or Canadians you hate Trump and they’ll say “well, I don’t see you getting rid of him, motherfucker, he’s still there.” They want us to burn this country down, if necessary, and we’re not willing to do that. Not yet.

      And that’s why I said I was still feeling ashamed, not proud of anything, in the other thread. Because I’m still alive and just living my life, mostly, and Trump is still there.

      At least Renee Good found a way to die trying. I’m proud of her.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Suzanne

      @Baud:

      I don’t personally partake in self pride either, but I don’t reject its value. 

      Yeah, agreed. That’s what I meant about “these are just my feelings, it’s totally okay to feel differently”. I very much understand not wanting to feel alone.

      I’m sure I am also not the only one brought up with some fairly Protestant issues around pride, and finding it uncomfortable as a result.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      Suzanne

      @Matt McIrvin@Baud:

      Online culture is inherently toxic.

       
      Yeah, that Baud dude is such a douchebag.
      ;)

      In all seriousness…. yeah, online culture is not great. It warps one’s sense of reality and scale. Also, like….. it is an inherent good, IMO, to be fairly easygoing, de-escalatory, and nonjudgmental in most things. Online culture turns everything into pancakes/waffles discourse.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Princess:

      In retrospect, I wonder if we can see the attack on climate science as a precursor to the attack on vaccines and medical science.

      It’s the same exact process and it was preceded by the attack on the tobacco-cancer link, and on Rachel Carson’s warnings about pesticides. Those were all done in the interest of some big industry… and in this latest case it’s the quack supplements industry, maybe meat as well.

      There was an incident called “Climategate” that was the beta version of “Hillary’s emails”. It was the same shit, bombshell dumps of hacked emails between climate scientists getting disingenuously analyzed for things somebody could frame as nefarious, and somehow the victims of the hack were the bad guys. They did it all to Hillary Clinton a few years later.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Betty

      @Geminid: One aspect of their attack on Cuba is demanding that countries in the Caribbean give up their reliance on Cuban medical personnel. They are putting serious pressure on the islands with multiple demands, including taking in deportees while at the same time denying and even cancelling visas for their citizens. It’s going to get very bad in the region.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      Princess

      @Matt McIrvin: I don’t know what Americans should be doing. I don’t know what i would be doing if I were still living there. I like to think I’d be outside a daycare with a whistle, but maybe I wouldn’t be.

      What I do take issue with are people like this person, who is arguing against an Atlantic article that says Americans are mostly passive by pointing to the infinitesimally tiny percentage of Americans who are doing heroic things. I think the claim that Americans as a group, beyond a percentage in the low single digits are actively engaged in resisting Trump is false but widely promoted, and it is what angers Canadians and  Europeans.
      bsky.app/profile/amandabecker.bsky.social/post/3mcxhgork3s2r

      Reply
    36. 36.

      Matt McIrvin

      @Suzanne:

      Also, like….. it is an inherent good, IMO, to be fairly easygoing, de-escalatory, and nonjudgmental in most things.

      Is it? That’s what I was brought up to be, it’s my instinctive attitude in any conflict, but maybe this is a dogma of the quiet past that is inadequate to the stormy present, as that dude with the beard said. Maybe this is why we get fucking rolled over by assholes.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      NotMax

      @Suzanne

      A sandwich of a waffle between two pancakes can be quite satisfying. Not to mention filling. The more daring substitute the waffle with a Pop-Tart.
      :)

      Reply

