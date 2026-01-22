I’ve got this post scheduled for 6am. Due to a series of individually minor miscalculations, both the movers (who haven’t finished packing, much less transporting, our stuff — to two different locations) and the junk guys (who are supposed to get rid of whatever’s left) are due to show up at 8am.

If I need bail money, I’ll send Cole a text…

every month we spend with him embarrassing himself to no benefit while having a nominal trifecta & a still mostly prostrate judiciary is another month closer to having tools to really frustrate him [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:09 PM

There's still a lot of bad priced into the next year. The next three years. However long before it happens. We can't undo that. But we can be grateful that he's a sick old coward who can't stand up to united opposition. [image or embed] — Chatham Harrison dba TRUMP DELENDUS EST (@chathamharrison.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 3:22 PM

Honestly imho, political science theories are mostly "fine" in the abstract. Saying we don't have answers for the present moment is like saying physics doesn't have answers for what happens when the wings fall off a 737 MAX. It doesn't have happy answers. But it has answers. — Starfish Who Can’t Think Something Witty (@irhottakes.bsky.social) January 21, 2026 at 2:18 PM

We Need Diverse Books has launched the Unbanned Book Network to counteract book bans in schools and libraries. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 21, 2026 at 6:00 PM

The Trump administration paused issuing immigration visas for people from 75 countries, further limiting legal migration pathways into the United States.

See the full list of countries: [image or embed] — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost.com) January 21, 2026 at 4:00 PM