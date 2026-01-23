Another grim day of headlines here in Amerikka, although I want to focus on what is happening in Minneapolis:

Thousands of protesters shut down parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday as hundreds of businesses closed their doors, and workers and students stayed home to demand an end to the sweeping immigration crackdown that has roiled the Twin Cities for weeks. The action on Friday, which unfolded in subfreezing temperatures, was the most widespread and organized demonstration since federal agents arrived in Minneapolis more than six weeks ago. It was aimed at pressuring the federal government to pull thousands of its agents from the streets. Businesses, many of them locally owned, closed their doors to halt economic activity, saying that losing a day’s revenue was worth the cost to be part of the effort to end the immigration enforcement. The day of protests followed weeks of clashes between Minnesotans and federal agents, mostly in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. The immigration operation, which started late last year, has led to some 3,000 arrests, at least two shootings in Minneapolis and chaotic scenes on the streets. Calls for the ouster of federal agents have grown from residents and local officials, especially after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good, an American citizen, in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Protesters and state officials have also filed lawsuits to restrict the agents’ conduct and to block the surge.

The turnout has been so impressive. Here is one live feed:

For reasons that I can not fully explain or understand, I still hold out hope that some of the people I served with and some of the people in ICE and in the MAGA movement will look at these continued abuses and violence and have a moment of self-reflection:

Meanwhile, CNN has completely and totally lost the fucking plot:

Jesus fucking christ. Look, I do not know who needs to be told this, but a policy memo at ICE written by barely literate nincompoops like Lindsay Halligan, does not now nor ever will supplant the 4th Amendment to the Constitution.

Now that does not mean they will enter without a warrant, because they are lawless goons and will and have been for a year, but it absolutely is not legal. And they will probably keep doing it because nothing would make them happier to sacrifice a couple dipshit agents in a warrantless home invasion that ends up with a couple dead, because they are desperate to invoke the insurrection act. Everyone needs to remember that these are not conservatives in MAGA, they are radical accelerationists. A bunch of us have been screaming about this for years and no one of any importance listens, although it sure feels like people are starting to wake up.

***

Everyone in the region that will be hit by snow should, by now, have a backup plan on top of a backup plan, because if the levels of ice they are predicting occur, it will be biblical. A half inch of ice will break 75% of the tree limbs around and shut down power everywhere wires are not buried, generators fail at those temps, and many regions will also get tons of snow. I heard predictions of up to and over an inch in some places, and I can not say clearly enough just how fucking catastrophic that would be. I could potentially come home to a house without trees in April and a willow in the spare bedroom and a couple oaks in the home office.

So be careful. Run water in the tubs and buckets, find a structurally safe room in your house, if you have space heaters make sure you ventilate and have the area around them free of debris. On and on. You know the drill. Know where your candles, flashlights, shovel, pick, and saws are. Fire is also a concern. Have your fire extinguishers ready.

Be safe. And stay off the fucking roads.