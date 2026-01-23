Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You can’t attract Republican voters. You can only out organize them.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

They are not red states to be hated; they are voter suppression states to be fixed.

So many bastards, so little time.

Bark louder, little dog.

Let’s not be the monsters we hate.

🎶 Those boots were made for mockin’ 🎵

Only Democrats have agency, apparently.

Since we are repeating ourselves, let me just say fuck that.

A fool as well as an oath-breaker.

I really should read my own blog.

Is it irresponsible to speculate? It is irresponsible not to.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

Republicans seem to think life begins at the candlelight dinner the night before.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

One lie, alone, tears the fabric of reality.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

We do not need to pander to people who do not like what we stand for.

Motto for the House: Flip 5 and lose none.

Putin must be throwing ketchup at the walls.

GOP baffled that ‘we don’t care if you die’ is not a winning slogan.

Since when do we limit our critiques to things we could do better ourselves?

The lights are all blinking red.

Republicans: “Abortion is murder but you can take a bus to get one.” Easy peasy.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Friday Late Afternoon News Dump and Open Thread

Friday Late Afternoon News Dump and Open Thread

by | 34 Comments

This post is in: 

Another grim day of headlines here in Amerikka, although I want to focus on what is happening in Minneapolis:

Thousands of protesters shut down parts of Minneapolis and St. Paul on Friday as hundreds of businesses closed their doors, and workers and students stayed home to demand an end to the sweeping immigration crackdown that has roiled the Twin Cities for weeks.

The action on Friday, which unfolded in subfreezing temperatures, was the most widespread and organized demonstration since federal agents arrived in Minneapolis more than six weeks ago. It was aimed at pressuring the federal government to pull thousands of its agents from the streets.

Businesses, many of them locally owned, closed their doors to halt economic activity, saying that losing a day’s revenue was worth the cost to be part of the effort to end the immigration enforcement.

The day of protests followed weeks of clashes between Minnesotans and federal agents, mostly in the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas. The immigration operation, which started late last year, has led to some 3,000 arrests, at least two shootings in Minneapolis and chaotic scenes on the streets.

Calls for the ouster of federal agents have grown from residents and local officials, especially after a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent fatally shot Renee Good, an American citizen, in Minneapolis on Jan. 7. Protesters and state officials have also filed lawsuits to restrict the agents’ conduct and to block the surge.

The turnout has been so impressive. Here is one live feed:

For reasons that I can not fully explain or understand, I still hold out hope that some of the people I served with and some of the people in ICE and in the MAGA movement will look at these continued abuses and violence and have a moment of self-reflection:

Meanwhile, CNN has completely and totally lost the fucking plot:

Friday Night Open Thread 55

Jesus fucking christ. Look, I do not know who needs to be told this, but a policy memo at ICE written by barely literate nincompoops like Lindsay Halligan, does not now nor ever will supplant the 4th Amendment to the Constitution.

Now that does not mean they will enter without a warrant, because they are lawless goons and will and have been for a year, but it absolutely is not legal. And they will probably keep doing it because nothing would make them happier to sacrifice a couple dipshit agents in a warrantless home invasion that ends up with a couple dead, because they are desperate to invoke the insurrection act. Everyone needs to remember that these are not conservatives in MAGA, they are radical accelerationists. A bunch of us have been screaming about this for years and no one of any importance listens, although it sure feels like people are starting to wake up.

***

Everyone in the region that will be hit by snow should, by now, have a backup plan on top of a backup plan, because if the levels of ice they are predicting occur, it will be biblical. A half inch of ice will break 75% of the tree limbs around and shut down power everywhere wires are not buried, generators fail at those temps, and many regions will also get tons of snow. I heard predictions of up to and over an inch in some places, and I can not say clearly enough just how fucking catastrophic that would be. I could potentially come home to a house without trees in April and a willow in the spare bedroom and a couple oaks in the home office.

So be careful. Run water in the tubs and buckets, find a structurally safe room in your house, if you have space heaters make sure you ventilate and have the area around them free of debris. On and on. You know the drill. Know where your candles, flashlights, shovel, pick, and saws are. Fire is also a concern. Have your fire extinguishers ready.

Be safe. And stay off the fucking roads.

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • chrome agnomen
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • different-church-lady
  • dmsilev
  • Eyeroller
  • laura
  • lowtechcyclist
  • Mai Naem mobile
  • Princess
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • sans simian
  • Scout211
  • Steve LaBonne
  • Sure Lurkalot
  • TaMara
  • TheOtherHank
  • WTFGhost
  • zhena gogolia

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    34Comments

    1. 1.

      different-church-lady

      Now that does not mean they will won’t enter without a warrant…

      Or, “It won’t stop them from entering without a warrant…”

      Reply
    3. 3.

      chrome agnomen

      I find the predictions of wintry mix baffling, given that the high temps are well below freezing.   where’s my sharpie to fix all this?

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Eyeroller

      @chrome agnomen: ​The form the precipitation takes depends on the temperature gradient. Freezing rain happens when the layer of cold air is thin and overlaid with warmer air. So it falls as rain but freezes as it hits cold surfaces.

      Reply
    6. 6.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      It’s frigid, overcast with snow that is amounting to nothing, aka a “stabby” day in Denver.  How best to deal with it?  Go to the National Western Stock Show!

      Hell, if nothing else go to the “fun” hall where all the kids are and just watch the sheer, unbridled joy they bring.

      Or head over to the “business” end of the massive complex and watch em judge Highland cattle.

      Or go out to the bison pens.  Fun fact: there are more privately held bison in the US than there are in parks, etc.  The private sector is doing gangbuster work on bison genetic variability.

      Or spend 2 hours in the paddock watching the first Draft Horse competition.  15 6-horse teams of mostly Percherons, 1-2 Belgian Draft and maybe 5 Clydesdales pulling a wagon.  Incredible.

      We’re going back for the Dancing Horses competition tonight.

      Stabby day, stabby times, all forgotten…well, until I saw one clown with the Pulling Horses (they were up after the Draft horses) wearing a P-Tape hat and it reminded me that practically everybody there “for business” votes a certain way.  But only one asshole who felt the need to broadcast it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      chrome agnomen

      @Eyeroller: it would seem to me that at low temps the particles wouldn’t take long to freeze in the air, but Jim Cantore has never contacted me about an advisory position, so I may be mistaken about that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Sure Lurkalot

      In “Colorado–snow country”, we’re getting the arctic cold but no precip. It tried so hard to snow today and the dusting that fell is almost all gone. Not melted (it’s 12 degrees), it’s so powder dry here, it just frittered away.

      For lots of BJ’s peeps though, this looks to be one humongous weather event not to be taken for granted. Hope everyone gets through the wicked cold and piles of snow with no power outages and plenty of snacks.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Eyeroller

      @chrome agnomen: They may start to freeze as they fall, so the drops are already quite cold as they approach the surface, but then they freeze more or less on contact with something cold.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Princess

      How soon before Trump pardons Ryan Wedding (drug kingpin and murderer, top ten most wanted FBI list, turned himself in today in Mexico. Seems like a perfect candidate for a Trump pardon.)?

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Mai Naem mobile

      The news has really been getting me down. I know it’s this administration’s intent. It’s just so depressing. I don’t hate easy and I don’t like wishing bad on people but for the people in this administration, I hope they all have long painful deaths where gives them time to think of all the awful things they’ve done in their miserable lives. Worse yet for them, I hope it gers them to think of the good they could have done.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Sure Lurkalot:  Here in Northeast Ohio we’re looking at up to a foot of snow tomorrow night through Monday morning, with temperatures ranging from subzero tonight up to mid-teens. And I’ll take that over an ice storm 11 times out of 10.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      laura

      Aaron Rupar’s been doing the Lord’s work in Minneapolis and I was grateful that he posted a link for donations. I was able to throw some money their way today for immigrant rights Attorney’s and rapid response for immediate needs assistance. He’s donating his today’s earnings for the diaper bank

      Here’s some advice on creating an indoor shelter: offgridsurvival.com/survivingcold/

      Reply
    20. 20.

      sans simian

      they are desperate to invoke the insurrection act

      I’m sure they don’t realize that the Insurrection Act only supersedes Posse Comitatus, i.e. it gives the military the same law enforcement authority as the police.  And the police don’t have the authority to enter homes or shoot protesters either.

      Which is why I think they haven’t invoked it yet: the public will realize it doesn’t give the goons any more legal cover than they’re already abusing.  And even more, if any significant percentage of the military simply refuses to obey illegal orders (ideally that percentage would be 100%, but even if it’s 20% or more that’s significant) then there goes the shock-and-awe of Trump’s biggest threat.

      Understanding that Trump is a mobster — not figuratively or performatively, as in he’s aping Tony Soprano or whoever he just watched on teevee, but literally as in he’s been laundering Russian Mafia money for 3 decades — and knowing that the power of a mobster rests on being able to demonstrate that they CAN carry out their threats at a time of their choosing, it gives me at least some small space to hope that a broader conflagration can be delayed.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      Scout211

      My thoughts are with all of you in the center of the big winter storm. I hope you all keep your power and heat and that it ends up being less severe than predicted.

      But everything is going to be just fine because ICE Barbie just decided that FEMA is a real thing that may be needed right now.

      The Federal Emergency Management Agency has abruptly halted ongoing terminations of hundreds of disaster workers as the agency prepares for an enormous winter storm expected to pound a large swath of the  country in the coming days.

      In an email Thursday afternoon, obtained by CNN, staff were told that FEMA would “cease offboarding” disaster workers whose employment contracts are expiring in the days ahead — a practice that had been ongoing since the start of January.

      Two sources familiar with the decision said the looming storm was a significant factor in the sudden pause, though Homeland Security officials have been quietly grappling with the fate of these workers for weeks.

      It is unclear how long the pause in dismissals will last.

      I can clear that right up, CNN.  It’s not a termination of job cuts, it’s a pause.  Job cuts will resume once the storm ends.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      WTFGhost

      Tea lights are great emergency candles – there aren’t many better.

      Votives are good, but, they tend to break their candle holders, unless the wicks stay centered. Throw them out, when they’re nearly done – that way, you’ll avoid shattering.

      If you’re using pillars, make sure they’re well balanced. Also, big pillars usually need to burn for an hour or more, so the wicks don’t burn up too quickly, so, try to use them when you need them for a while.

      Yes, you need a fire extinguisher, silly. A fire blanket is also a good idea. Extinguisher first, that sucks heat out of the fire, then, blanket. (A “fire blanket” is firepoof. Don’t use a regular blanket!)

      Filling your tub or any other thing with potable water is not a bad idea, and the water will stay safe as long as it’s covered, and the container is mostly clean. Drinking our of your tub might seem weird, but unless your tub is really grody, it’s safe. (There are also prep-devices that you can use to coat your tub, a tub cozy, of sorts, so you don’t have to worry. If you are worried, 4 drops to the quart of drinking water of ordinary 6% bleach will kill bugs in tub water, just let it sit for 15-30 minutes.

      (This may be overkill – you could use this much bleach to kill bugs in stagnant water, with a second dose if you’re not sure the first one did the trick. So, using it on starting-from-potable water is going to be like swallowing a tiny bit of pool water. Does everyone do that when they go swimming, or is it just me?)

      Stay safe, and remember, it’s going to be terrible, but Trump is going to look even worse as he tries to give himself an 11 out of 10 for his storm response (rolls eyes).

      Reply
    32. 32.

      zhena gogolia

      I’m dealing with the coming storm by not looking at the weather report.

      I’m going to try to enjoy this evening. I’ll worry about it tomorrow. (Ours is just lots and lots of snow and cold, no ice predicted.)

      Reply
    33. 33.

      dmsilev

      @Scout211: Gosh, you mean that workers for the Federal government might actually do work that is, you know, useful? I’m shocked. Elon Musk is shocked. “Big Balls” is shocked.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TheOtherHank

      When I lived in Minnesota during the 90s, the most snow we got in one event was 3 feet during the infamous Halloween Blizzard of ’91 (scary jazz hands as you say it) and the coldest it got was -35°F (note that that is not windchill, that was the actual temperature). But the worst was two winters in a row, in early January it got warm enough to rain, did rain, and then went below zero and stayed there for over a week. When it’s below zero, salt won’t melt the ice. It was very slippery.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.