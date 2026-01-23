Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness / It Does Not Feel Like Friday

It Does Not Feel Like Friday

by | 51 Comments

It’s a bad to run errands, given that it’s zero degrees, and -20 with wind chill factored in.

But we’re also going to get the snow-pocalypse tomorrow, so there’s really no good option but to do all the Saturday errands today before the grocery shelves are empty.  (too late!  out of sweet onions and more)

Anyway, just got home from running errands and there are so many articles to read.  A smattering shown below.

I can hardly way to see what god-awful country our (formerly) closest ally compares us to.

So what’s going on today?

    51Comments

    2. 2.

      eclare

      I am sitting in my running car in the driveway, trying to keep the battery charged before it gets so cold.  What did we do before tv on our phones?

      Made a Kroger run yesterday.  There were no, and I mean NO, eggs left.

    3. 3.

      ArchTeryx

      This was a response copied from a dead thread to coin operated.

      The NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang literally said opposing AI makes you a bad citizen and used language that directly referenced the “social credit score” China keeps on its citizens. All while fiddling around with BUC server trays in front of a CONSUMER Electronics Show. He also talked extensively about how NVIDIA is backing up Palantir. It looked a hell of a lot more like a fascist flex than a keynote at a trade show, and it certainly didn’t have shit to do with consumers except to mass surveil them. You could just see the Panopticon glint in his eyes.

      AMD also was 100% down on the AI corporate circle jerk but they didn’t use the deliberately inflammatory language the NVIDIA CEO used. And Huang is rightly getting a ton of shit for it. NVIDIA better the hell hope Trump really is President for Life, because otherwise they’re gonna get a nice close look from antitrust people if a D takes office with a trifecta.

    4. 4.

      mali muso

      Yeah, also prepping here in VA for the snowstorm. Apparently our area is one for the highest snowfall predicted locally. Just hoping that we don’t get any freezing rain in the mix and fingers crossed that the power holds. Really not looking forward to being snowed in for a week as I know we will be, given the low temps keeping the snow from melting, but as long as we have power, we have enough supplies to ride it out. Very curious about how our dog (who has only been with us since June) is going to react to the white stuff. Stay safe out there, jackals!

    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Aaand, there it is.

      Rejecting Decades of Science, Vaccine Panel Chair Says Polio and Other Shots Should Be Optional

      Dr. Kirk Milhoan, a pediatric cardiologist who leads the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, said a person’s right to refuse a vaccine outweighed concerns about illness or death from infectious diseases.

      Solid work, Mitch. Somebody sic Neil Young on this guy.

    10. 10.

      jonas

      @ArchTeryx: opposing AI makes you a bad citizen

      Peter Thiel has been going around claiming that anyone who advocates regulating AI or tech is, literally, The Antichrist.

      These people have fucking lost it. The sooner this whole house of bullshit AI/crypto/technofascism cards collapses the better.

    14. 14.

      VFX Lurker

      Job update: I should have a final answer next Wednesday.

      Both me and the other candidate were a “yes,” but the other candidate won by a hair. The other candidate is an in-house employee who would need to relocate for the job. If this candidate declines, I’m next in line for the offer.

      I’ll know the outcome by next Wednesday.

      -+-

      Earlier this month, my twin concerns were: “Will I get that job?” and “Will my 15-year-old cat survive this month?”

      My sweet, 15-year-old cat is still with me and completely over whatever illness tried to get her 19 days ago. So, whether I get this particular job is gravy.

    15. 15.

      Mr. Bemused Senior

      @jonas: The sooner this whole house of bullshit AI/crypto/technofascism cards collapses the better.

      I believe the crash is coming but so far the market doesn’t agree.

    16. 16.

      sab

      My husband needs socks. He has a very bad back ( failed surgery) so bending over to put socks on is painful and having to pull on tight socks is not worth the effort.

      Keds had some great socks possibly on sale that I bought. He loves them. They don’t have them anymore.

      He needs socks that are not hard to pull on.

      Any suggestions?

    18. 18.

      Marleedog

      @sab:

      @sab

      They make sox for diabetics and others with neuropathy. Very loose and light.  You should be able to find them at Walmart or the like.

    19. 19.

      sab

      @trollhattan: Why the phuck is a pediatric cardiologist having any say whatever on vaccines?!!

      He does hearts. Other people who know what they are doing do vaccines and immunology.

    21. 21.

      ArchTeryx

      @jonas: And that’s all before it was discovered that before 2024, NVIDIA dropped its apolitical stance and started making massive contributions to the GOPissants exclusively. They also were heavy contributors to the Orange Shitweasel’s Gilded Age ballroom. I wonder why?

      Gamer’s Nexus, a YouTube channel I rarely follow, has been on fire with this shit. I’ve never seen THEM go political either, but they are smart enough to know exactly who’s bread is being buttered here, and the sheer number of attempts to get the channel thrown off YouTube by the likes of Bloomberg tells a story I never could. They almost never got copyright strikes when they were talking about benchmarks. Now that they’re talking about Trump, NIVIDIA and Palantir, suddenly the copyright claims are FLOODING in and they’ve actually had to hire legal staff – a YouTube channel!! – to fight them.

      It was a good in-a-nutshell view of what we are up against.

    23. 23.

      jonas

      @Mr. Bemused Senior: Who was it that said, “Markets can stay irrational longer than you can stay solvent”?

      I don’t get it, either. I think the question is, which company, bank, or analyst will be the first to say the quiet part out loud (i.e. LLM AI isn’t capable of doing a fraction of what guys like Musk or Huang are claiming it can and it’s never going to make anyone money) and blow everything up. The fact that these CEOs are sounding more and more like Kevin Bacon’s ROTC character at the end of Animal House suggests they’re getting nervous.

    28. 28.

      eclare

      @Old School:

      I wondered if that was it.  My rep here in TN-9 also had it and has post polio syndrome.  He walks with a cane.

      I think he was a year or two away from the vaccine.

    29. 29.

      laura

      @WaterGirl: Neill Young, like Joanie Mitchell and my Auntie Margie, all suffered from polio. I swear to God, even with her shrunken, weak little leg, Auntie Margie would have kicked this tool in his head until the pink ran out his nose and ears.

    32. 32.

      mapanghimagsik

      Im generally pro AI like a carpenter should be pro hammer. But these tech people with their sense of entitlement make me think of less than productive uses for a hammer

    34. 34.

      Steve in the ATL

      @mali muso: ​ daughter’s cat had her first encounter with snow recently in Denver and did not like it at all. Unlike our golden retrievers, who won’t come back inside because they have so much fun in it. Add that to your “Reasons Why Dogs Are Better Than Cats” coffee mug!

    35. 35.

      ArchTeryx

      @jonas: Despite all the fascist flexing “nervous” was a good way to put it when it came to Huang. He was continuously fumbling with his server trays during the first half of the keynote and only found his footing after he started showing off his giant-ass server racks.

      The whole AI bubble is nothing but a corporate circle jerk. They think they can make infinite amounts of money just selling to each other and the rest of us can all die off. They’re going to learn otherwise.

    36. 36.

      eclare

      @sab:

      Point taken.  No suggestions here, except maybe go to a place like REI or Bass fishing?  I bet they have a lot of sock options.

    37. 37.

      WaterGirl

      @VFX Lurker: Perspective!  So happy about your kitty.

      It’s kind of surprising that the potential employer is being so up-front about the situation.  That speaks well of them.

      Fingers crossed.

    38. 38.

      laura

      @sab: Get him the sock pulleronerator. I used it after hip replacement surgery and it worked a dream! Set your googles to sock aid tool- there’s lots at various price points.

    39. 39.

      Scout211

      @sab: There are many, many different choices in sock aid tools that will help him pull up his socks from a sitting position without have to bend over.  The link is to Amazon but they sell  them at other places like health products sites.

      Added:  It’s not the socks, it’s his mobility. The sock aid tools are goid for all socks, even compression socks.

    40. 40.

      mapanghimagsik

      @sab: there is a lyng down method of putting on socks and a thig called a dressing stick. Might search for sock aid, too?

      Eta what others said

    45. 45.

      Dorothy A. Winsor

      My Russian zumba teacher says this wouldn’t be cold enough for Moscow to close the schools. She also says that when it was really cold, she would put vaseline on her face. I read somewhere that the football players do that when it’s cold like it was Sunday in Chicago.

    46. 46.

      Geminid

      @mali muso: The Harrisonburg station–WSVA*– is predicting ~12″ of snow for that area. But now they’re saying it will finish up as sleet.

      I did not want to hear that. Like you, I find the prospect of a power outage alarming. I live 30 miles due east of Harrisonburg, on east side of the Blue Ridge.

      * I don’t know if you listen to WSVA. They’re at 550 on the AM dial. They’re kind of fun and I much prefer them to the Charlottesville stations.

      WSVA is especially good on storm coverage. I think they have a special exception on their license that allows them to broadcast at night during weather emergencies at their regular power level. That’s because they serve an area of West Virginia with no other local stations.

    48. 48.

      sab

      Husband is going off to last project until Monday. He is singing in joy at some victim cat.

      Yay weekend!!

      Cats like music but his singing isn’t very musical. Loud but off on tone and off on rhythm. Dogs don’t care, but surprisingly cats care a lot. Loud is unpleasant unles it is musical.

      My seven cats mostly all love music. None of my dogs ever did.

    49. 49.

      Hoodie

      @jonas: These guys may be perfectly aware that AI – specifically hyperscale LLMs – won’t do what they’re advertising, but maybe that’s not really why they want this technology.  The attraction of hyperscale LLMs for these guys may be that they eventually are “good enough” to force people to conform to a world run by AIs – that they own.   For example, they’ve already habituated consumers to shitty levels of customer service, an enshittified Web, etc., so why not force people into a world dependent on (probably shitty) LLMs, where there will be no “cost effective” alternatives?

      AI for these guys is a wet dream of control and extracting monopoly rents, not actually delivering anything to customers except as a way of inducing people to habituate to that ecosystem (example, look how many people are still locked into a Nazi and porn ridden X).  That’s the message that people like Zitron are talking about.  Hyperscale LLMs offer the promise of having their fingers in everything, an expansion of their ability to extract rents.  Solving real problems is not really the goal.

    50. 50.

      ArchTeryx

      @Hoodie: It isn’t just Palatir. It’s making sure you own nothing and rent everything. They don’t WANT us to buy their graphics cards. They want us to rent time on them using their AI data centers! It’s a giant rent-seeking scam, and the end game is a very thin client that you have to rent to use for anything every single month, to the tune of hundreds of dollars. Adobe deserves to get broken up and trashed for starting the entire ‘rent instead of own’ trend in computing.

    51. 51.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @jonas: Seems a bit instructive that the memory manufacturers are cranking up prices but aren’t investing in cranking up their manufacturing capacity. That hints that they’re not exactly bullish on the “AI” craze.

