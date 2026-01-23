BREAKING: The House passes final batch of 2026 spending bills in bid to avoid a shutdown as Democrats blast ICE funding. [image or embed] — The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 22, 2026 at 5:07 PM

… The four bills total about $1.2 trillion in spending and now move to the Senate, with final passage needed next week before a Jan. 30 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown. Three of the bills had broad, bipartisan support. They funded Defense and various other departments, including Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services. A fourth bill funding the Department of Homeland Security was hotly disputed as Democrats voiced concerns that it failed to restrain President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts. Republicans were able to overcome the Democratic objections and muscle the Homeland Security bill to passage in a 220-207 vote. The broader package, which funds a 3.8% pay raise for the military, passed in a 341-88 vote… Democrats had few good options to express their opposition to Homeland Security funding. Lawmakers, when confronting a funding impasse, generally turn to continuing resolutions to temporarily fund agencies at their current levels. But doing so in this case would simply cede more Homeland Security spending decisions to Trump, said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee. This year’s Homeland Security bill holds the annual spending that Congress provides ICE roughly flat from the prior year. It also restricts the ability of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to unilaterally shift funding and allocate federal dollars as she sees fit. The bill also allocates $20 million for the purchase and operations of body cameras for ICE and CBP officers interacting with the public during immigration enforcement operations. And it will require Homeland Security to provide monthly updates on how it plans to spend money from Trump’s bill…

Pelosi puts out a statement saying she voted "HELL NO" on the DHS bill. For an Italian Catholic grandma who never curses, this is a big one. But for a former appropriator, it's an even bigger sign of where the Democratic Party is now. [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:38 PM





Johnson lashed out “I cannot even believe you’re asking me that question” when I asked about Trump’s decline and confusing Greenland and Iceland [image or embed] — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 11:08 AM

Sarah McBride stood literally a few feet from Nancy Mace, who consistently bullies her, during the presser for the Defiance Act, which would ban deepfake AI porn. It takes a ton of restraint and dignity that a lot of folks wouldn't have. — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:35 PM

And apparently via a source, ahead of the press conference, Mace heckled the hell out of McBride and said "there's a man here. You'll never be one of us." — Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:09 PM

… In a New York Times/Siena College poll published Thursday nearly half of all registered voters who responded said that the country was worse off than they were one year ago, when the president was just settling into the office and former President Joe Biden was departing the job. Roughly 51 percent of registered voters said that life was less affordable than it was at the beginning of 2025, a blow to Trump’s argument that “affordability,” as a concept, is merely a “Democrat hoax.” Approximately 64 percent of Americans, a strong majority, say that Trump has mismanaged efforts to manage the cost of living. The share of voters who felt that things were better off was only 32 percent. While 19 percent said they felt about the same, financially speaking, one year into Trump’s second administration. Localized effects of these feelings could be devastating for Republicans in November if things don’t change course. A separate tracking poll from The Economist and YouGov this week shows the president’s approval ratings in individual states sinking to new lows, particularly in some of the most important battleground areas set to determine control of the two chambers of Congress in the fall. In Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is facing a re-election fight, Trump’s approval rating is 18.6 points in the negative. In Maine, where Republican Sen. Susan Collins is facing her own fight to retain her seat, Trump’s net approval rating is nearly the same: -18.4 percentage points. The president even has a net negative approval rating in Alaska, a traditionally red state where Democrats are hoping that Mary Peltola’s campaign can unseat Sen. Dan Sullivan. In the New York Times poll, the only issue on which Trump got lower marks than affordability — one of his 2024 campaign issues — was his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation…



Timothy Noah, at The New Republic — “Trump Takes His American Decline Tour to Davos”: