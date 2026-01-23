Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Now-More-Than-Ever TGIFriday Morning Open Thread

Tomorrow’s front page of the Minnesota Star Tribune: Jan. 23, 2026

[image or embed]

— Minnesota Star Tribune (@startribune.com) January 22, 2026 at 6:19 PM

BREAKING: The House passes final batch of 2026 spending bills in bid to avoid a shutdown as Democrats blast ICE funding.

[image or embed]

— The Associated Press (@apnews.com) January 22, 2026 at 5:07 PM

The four bills total about $1.2 trillion in spending and now move to the Senate, with final passage needed next week before a Jan. 30 deadline to avoid a partial government shutdown.

Three of the bills had broad, bipartisan support. They funded Defense and various other departments, including Education, Transportation and Health and Human Services. A fourth bill funding the Department of Homeland Security was hotly disputed as Democrats voiced concerns that it failed to restrain President Donald Trump’s mass deportation efforts.

Republicans were able to overcome the Democratic objections and muscle the Homeland Security bill to passage in a 220-207 vote. The broader package, which funds a 3.8% pay raise for the military, passed in a 341-88 vote…

Democrats had few good options to express their opposition to Homeland Security funding.

Lawmakers, when confronting a funding impasse, generally turn to continuing resolutions to temporarily fund agencies at their current levels. But doing so in this case would simply cede more Homeland Security spending decisions to Trump, said Rep. Rosa DeLauro, top Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee.

This year’s Homeland Security bill holds the annual spending that Congress provides ICE roughly flat from the prior year. It also restricts the ability of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem to unilaterally shift funding and allocate federal dollars as she sees fit. The bill also allocates $20 million for the purchase and operations of body cameras for ICE and CBP officers interacting with the public during immigration enforcement operations. And it will require Homeland Security to provide monthly updates on how it plans to spend money from Trump’s bill…

Pelosi puts out a statement saying she voted "HELL NO" on the DHS bill. For an Italian Catholic grandma who never curses, this is a big one. But for a former appropriator, it's an even bigger sign of where the Democratic Party is now.

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:38 PM


Johnson lashed out “I cannot even believe you’re asking me that question” when I asked about Trump’s decline and confusing Greenland and Iceland

[image or embed]

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 11:08 AM

Sarah McBride stood literally a few feet from Nancy Mace, who consistently bullies her, during the presser for the Defiance Act, which would ban deepfake AI porn. It takes a ton of restraint and dignity that a lot of folks wouldn't have.

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 5:35 PM

And apparently via a source, ahead of the press conference, Mace heckled the hell out of McBride and said "there's a man here. You'll never be one of us."

— Eric Michael Garcia (@ericmgarcia.bsky.social) January 22, 2026 at 7:09 PM

Nearly half of voters say the US worse off under first year of Trump, poll finds

[image or embed]

— The Independent (@the-independent.com) January 22, 2026 at 1:17 PM

In a New York Times/Siena College poll published Thursday nearly half of all registered voters who responded said that the country was worse off than they were one year ago, when the president was just settling into the office and former President Joe Biden was departing the job.

Roughly 51 percent of registered voters said that life was less affordable than it was at the beginning of 2025, a blow to Trump’s argument that “affordability,” as a concept, is merely a “Democrat hoax.” Approximately 64 percent of Americans, a strong majority, say that Trump has mismanaged efforts to manage the cost of living.

The share of voters who felt that things were better off was only 32 percent. While 19 percent said they felt about the same, financially speaking, one year into Trump’s second administration.

Localized effects of these feelings could be devastating for Republicans in November if things don’t change course. A separate tracking poll from The Economist and YouGov this week shows the president’s approval ratings in individual states sinking to new lows, particularly in some of the most important battleground areas set to determine control of the two chambers of Congress in the fall. In Georgia, where Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff is facing a re-election fight, Trump’s approval rating is 18.6 points in the negative. In Maine, where Republican Sen. Susan Collins is facing her own fight to retain her seat, Trump’s net approval rating is nearly the same: -18.4 percentage points.

The president even has a net negative approval rating in Alaska, a traditionally red state where Democrats are hoping that Mary Peltola’s campaign can unseat Sen. Dan Sullivan.

In the New York Times poll, the only issue on which Trump got lower marks than affordability — one of his 2024 campaign issues — was his handling of the Jeffrey Epstein investigation…

[image or embed]

Timothy Noah, at The New Republic“Trump Takes His American Decline Tour to Davos”:

Have you seen Laurence Olivier in the 1960 film The Entertainer? Olivier plays a seedy music-hall performer named Archie Rice. The film is a specimen of England’s gritty “kitchen sink” realism from the 1950s, but it’s also an allegory, in which Archie represents a declining postwar Britain. Archie loses his son—killed at the Franco-British rout at Suez—as well as his elderly father, formerly a more successful music-hall star, who, moments before a planned joint performance to bolster Archie’s sagging career, dies in the wings. “Better to be a has-been,” Archie’s wife, Phoebe, observes sadly, “than a never-was.”…

Trump’s supporters (most recently, House Speaker Mike Johnson) often advise that we take Trump “seriously, not literally”—a condescending formulation coined in 2016 by the conservative writer Selena Zito. Listen to the music, not the words. I tried to do this on Wednesday morning while watching Trump’s Davos speech. Like most of his recent public appearances, it was an endless stream-of-consciousness recitation of preposterous lies, childish boasts, and angry insults, most of which we’ve heard before. The words said: I make America mighty; you Europeans make yourselves weak, plus you are so goddamned ungrateful, shame on you. The music said: I’m losing my wits, I’m losing my power, and I sort of know it…

Until now, Trump’s political story has been the pride that goeth before the fall, except the fall keeps getting delayed. To render a different comparison from the entertainment world: Trump is like a popular streaming TV series that delivered a riveting first couple of seasons but then alienated the critics and more discriminating viewers by delaying the climax again and again with wildly implausible plot twists. The logical end to the story was January 6, 2021, but the producers got greedy and gave Trump a not remotely believable second term, in which he threatens to invade Greenland and throw the Federal Reserve chairman in prison. Trump’s show runner is out of ideas; the Greenland story arc, for instance, is an obvious steal from Borgen’s bleak final season.

Onstage at Davos, however, Trump looked like he might be entering his final season and what’s left of his brain is starting to realize it…

The United States is being ushered off the international stage. History will remember that as Trump’s most significant contribution. Trump won’t acknowledge that his influence is fading because if they see that you’re through they’ll walk out on you. And it seems to me that, like Archie Rice, he’s starting not to care that his curtain is ringing down.

      Baud

      The share of voters who felt that things were better off was only 32 percent. While 19 percent said they felt about the same, financially speaking, one year into Trump’s second administration.

      That tells me that half of the US isn’t feeling the pain. The difference, I think, is that during Biden, a lot of those people would feel worse off simply because they reflected media sponsored vibes.

    5. 5.

      MagdaInBlack

      Thank you A.L. for doing this in the midst of a move. You continue to amaze me with your energy, esp since I have so little lately.

      Hope it is going relatively smoothly.

    8. 8.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      @Baud: There are probably a fraction of them who aren’t feeling the financial pain personally, but are severely pissed off that the latter day Nazis are inflicting terror and misery wherever they can. (See John Scalzi for one.)

    9. 9.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Adam Tooze’s impressionistic recounting of his close encounter w/ Lutnick & the other members of the band of thugs (Tooze moderated the panel that Lutnick went on):

      Chartbook 450 After the thugs.

      ADAM TOOZE

      JAN 22, 2026

      Walking past the pavilion, proclaiming “Freedom 250”.

      The blank metal of the decaled window frames, evokes nothing of the sort.

      Faded wraps in red, white and blue remind one of a gambling parlor in some bedraggled third-tier pedestrian mall.

      Or of, the sort of images that enthusiastic men glue to cars and motorbikes.

      Strip mall patriotism.

      Stories circulate of prayer meetings and a session devoted to Jesus and the Turin shroud.

      Someone I follow on X likened it to reading an account of sexual assault. I do not mean to trivialize sexual assault.

    11. 11.

      Suzanne

      Pelosi puts out a statement saying she voted “HELL NO” on the DHS bill.

      Thank you!
      I cannot believe that, with everything that is happening in Minnesota right now….. seven Dems crossed the aisle to vote for this.

    13. 13.

      Princess

      Suzanne, you were saying in the previous thread that you’re finding weather reporting really thin these days. After I read that I decided to get a good grasp on the prediction for Fern and I see what you mean. The NWS has a prediction for moderate effects of 6” snow and .25” ice but what you really also need is a prediction for catastrophic effects and where they might be. Also, usually they adjudicate between different models; they don’t just throw two very different ones up and shrug. Now, maybe they know it’s really not going to be so bad and they’re underplaying it. Worst case would be though that you’re flying blind.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Betty

      @Suzanne: Too late now, but I would have liked to have seen Dems in Congress holding enlarged pictures of some of the well-known victims, like Renee Good and little Liam, to make the suffering caused by ICE more vivid. I know the Republicans are showing no shame, but the Democrats should.

    17. 17.

      Baud

      A Cuban migrant held in solitary confinement at an immigration detention facility in Texas died after guards held him down and he stopped breathing, according to an autopsy report released Wednesday that ruled the death a homicide

    19. 19.

      geg6

      @Baud:

      Green Day is opening the kickoff of the pregame show.  They have very loudly promised to play their most popular songs.  “American Idiot” is one of their most popular songs.  Between this and Bad Bunny (who, by the way, is one current popular artist I really enjoy), the MAGAts I see online are having conniptions.

    20. 20.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud:  I would LOVE to see the crosstabs on this one— I would love to see these same questions broken out into “white voters, Black voters, Latino voters, etc.”

      Apologies to the fragile; “not all white people,” etc. etc.

    21. 21.

      Baud

      @geg6:

      I saw another rumer that Bad Bunny was going to wear a dress.

      Dammit. I might have to watch the halftime show this year. I haven’t watched since Janet Jackson offended my delicate sensibilities

      ETA: Maybe the Dropkick Murphys will make a special appearance.

    22. 22.

      Ramalama

      @Baud: holy shit:

      hundreds of thousands

      This is clever

      the decision means Virginia cannot continue to bar people from voting for most modern felony convictions — including many drug offenses — because those crimes did not exist as felonies under common law in 1870.

    24. 24.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Suzanne:  Look at the districts they represent and who won those districts in 2024.

      One might disagree with the need, but the REASON is perfectly obvious, if one is willing to ever give a Democrat “the benefit of the doubt.”

    27. 27.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @MagdaInBlack: Before I suit up to go to cardiac rehab this morning, I remain grateful that I have factory remote start; and that the car will note the outside temperature and turn on the heated steering wheel for me.

      I do love this great bloody pile of metal.

      ESPECIALLY the heated steering wheel. 😁

    35. 35.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Baud: Exactly. The funding was already there; the Dems that voted for this wanted to throttle down how much money, make sure some of it goes to deescalation training, etc.

      (and yeah, I know, the Trumpies can just IGNORE all that; but will they?)

    36. 36.

      Gretchen

      I’m trying to figure out the logic of sending ICE to Maine. Make Maine hate the administration during a very competitive Senate race? Or do they think anyone wants this?                                                                I’m hoping that detaining little Liam will bite them. He’s so little and cute and recognizable. I’m seeing him in his little bunny hat everywhere in my social media.

    37. 37.

      Ramalama

      It’s supposed to be -50 degrees today in Toronto. -40 is where Celsius and Fahrenheit meet. In my neck of Quebec province it’s not forecast to be quite that. I remember walking my Malamute in -50 and how my eyes watered at the extreme cold and kept freezing. I live in elevation so the cold was not Chicago winter in your bones cold. Layers, a good jacket with a hood, all the winter gear. It was actually fine to walk my dog then, but I got home and my entrance was a frozen mask of frost.

    38. 38.

      YY_Sima Qian

      @WhatsMyNym: Tooze has long been a fixture at the WEF, & the summer edition at Dalian in the PRC. He is far from clueless, but at the end of the day he is an academic, probably unused to dealing w/ unabashed thuggery.

    40. 40.

      eclare

      @geg6:

      I fully expect Green Day to tailor their song lyrics to fit the current situation, as they have in the past.  I hope they play with NFLTG.  I have a feeling that they will.

    41. 41.

      YY_Sima Qian

      Watching the super storm blanketing much of the continental U.S. is reminding me of the plot of that Roland Emmerich slop Day After Tomorrow.

