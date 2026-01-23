Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

On The Road – munira – Emptiness

On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.

From the exotic to the familiar, whether you’re traveling or in your own backyard, we would love to see the world through your eyes.

munira

Picture this. The Buddha is sitting in meditation with some of his followers, quite likely in the forest. One of them, the Bodhisattva (awakened being), Avalotikesvara, comes out of meditation with a new and freeing insight, which he begins to share with another disciple named Sariputra. “Form is emptiness, emptiness is form,” and he continues to describe how all things (feelings, perceptions, mental formations and consciousness) are empty. The Buddha remains in deep meditation as Avalotikesvara talks, but his presence is felt. Sariputra listens intently. The teaching becomes known as the Heart Sutra and is still recited daily in Mahayana Buddhist monasteries all over the world.

I often wonder if Sariputra reacted the way I did when I first read the sutra – “Huh? What is he talking about?” In any case, I was curious enough to immediately read three books about the sutra. The most accessible was The Heart of Understanding by Thich Nhat Hanh. I learned that the heart of reality is emptiness, but that this is not a negative concept. He explains that for something to be called empty, we must ask, “Empty of what?” The answer is, “Empty of a separate, inherent self.” Nothing exists independently. All things arise due to causes and conditions. A blank sheet of paper coexists with the sun and the rain that nourished the tree, the logger and the pulp mill, and the store that sold the paper. The sheet of paper may be blank or empty, but it is also full of everything that led to its creation.

Once I began to understand the sutra, I discovered that emptiness started appearing more and more often in my haiku, so here are some examples I’d like to share with you

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 9
Bellingham, WANovember 3, 2024

bare branches
an empty nest
rocked by the wind

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 8
Bellingham, WADecember 18, 2025

not asking
a frame with no door
an empty bench

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 7
Bellingham, WAAugust 31, 2024

passing thoughts
empty clouds
in the morning sky

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 6
Bellingham, WAOctober 26, 2024

perfect
red roses by
an empty wall

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 5
Bellingham, WAMay 12, 2025

empty sky
full
of blue

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 4
Bellingham, WADecember 18, 2025

winter mood
something about
the empty playground

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 3
Bellingham, WADecember 18, 2025

old tree
the empty place
where the woodpecker was

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 2
Bellingham, WADecember 12, 2025

december creek
running cold
through the empty sky

On The Road - munira - Emptiness 1
Bellingham, WADecember 3, 2024

branches barely there morning mist

On The Road - munira - Emptiness
Bellingham, WAJanuary 4, 2026

new year
nothing on the page
but the wind

    1. 1.

      Baud

      Bodhisattva (awakened being)

      Not to be confused with the Baudisattva (being who likes his naps).

      Very meditative post. Excellent photo composition and poetry pairings.

      pieceofpeace

      Thank you, enjoyed the writings and pictures (and Baud’s take) very much.  Your explanation of the meaning was a perfect lead-in.

