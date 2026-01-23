Back again with another cross-post with Inverse Square. This one was prompted by a comment in the morning thread that led me to The Hill’s (sic!) report on what RFK Jr.’s new head of the CDC’s vaccine advisory panel had to say about the polio vaccine. Nothing good, as you might imagine.

There’s some history in it, drawn from the new book, but mostly it’s a scream of rage at the endlessly renewed malignant folly (and grift) that impels the professional anti-vax crowd. Some of this stuff is getting understandably drowned out in the ever-renewed tsunami of bullshit and evil delivered by Trump and the GOP, but the idea that having so recently won (hard-won) a reprise from infectious disease, the worst among us are throwing all that away.

Feh.

———

Let me begin by saying how well and truly my gob has just been smacked.

By whom, you may ask?

By the bipedal public health catastrophe who answers to the name of “Kirk Milhoan.”

Dr. Milhoan is a pediatric cardiologist—which is to say he’s mastered (I assume) a genuinely difficult craft. Impressive as that might be, it isn’t a qualification for his current post as head of the Centers For Disease Control’s Advisory Panel on Immunization Practices—the top vaccine panel at America’s pre-eminent public health agency. That is: knowing how to fix tiny hearts is impressive as hell. But it’s not relevant to the matter at hand. Milhoan isn’t a virologist, a vaccine researcher, an epidemiologist, a public health specialist, and so on.

No matter. Milhoan is confident in his judgments despite lacking the essential base of knowledge needed to form rigorous ones. In a podcast interview last month that was reported out today Milhoan said that he questions the value of the polio vaccine: “Our sanitation is different, our risk of disease is different” which, he argued, meant that “we need to not be afraid to consider…whether this is worthwhile of taking a risk for a vaccine or not.”

Scorching yet more earth, Milhoan went on to declare that mandatory school vaccination is “authoritarian” and said that it was his priority not to advance public health, but to advance “individual autonomy to the first order.” That is: Milhoan sees the liberty of the individual as such an inviolable first principle that it does not matter if the exercise of that freedom harms others. You shall not tread on vaccinate me, even if it means kids in my neighborhood will get sick, or worse.

Tracing the history of this radically atomized vision of individual autonomy occupies a big chunk of my upcoming book A Pox on Fools.* It turns out that there’s nothing new about the insistence on absolute autonomy. Soon after the British Parliament first required smallpox vaccination for all children, some of England’s most prominent thinkers objected to this overweening state overreach. As I write in A Pox…, Herbert Spencer, perhaps the type specimen of a public intellectual (and the man who coined the still-unfortunate phrase, “survival of the fittest”) argued that “it was folly, and more than that, a fundamental misuse of the power of government to seek to protect ‘each individual against himself—against his own stupidity, his own idleness, his own improvidence, rashness or other defect.’”

Some years after Spencer wrote, an anti-vax MP made the same point with much more impressive vitriol: There was, Peter Alfred Taylor thundered, “no law on the statute book…of so tyrannous and crushing a nature as that which compels vaccination.

Mintour was much less articulate (and entertaining) in his denunciation of any state attempt to require its citizens to protect themselves and others, but the echoes are clear. What’s different now, of course, is that biomedical research has revealed much more about all of vaccine science than Spencer and his contemporaries knew. We now grasp how they work, what epidemiology has to say about the prevention of the transmission of disease, and the explicit costs, the losses, that come when the overall vaccination coverage against common infectious diseases—like polio—falls below the level needed to reach herd immunity (the fraction of a population that, if vaccinated, will leave a pathogen no path to find an unprotected target).

But even in the 19th century the essential issue was clear: when a person who has chosen not to get vaccinate falls ill they both do harm to themselves and serve as a vector, someone who can pass the disease on to the next victim—who would then suffer in their turn, and perhaps die. No autonomy for them. There is no liberty in the grave.

That fact prompted what maybe the single most powerful response to 19th century advocates of untrammeled individual agency. In 1857 Sir John Simon, the Chief Medical Officer to the Privy Council (pretty much Britain’s top medical official) wrote that far from infringing a citizen’s inalienable freedom, “the so-called ‘liberty’—thenceforth to be abridged—was the of exposing unconscious infants to become the prey of a fatal and mutilative disease. It was this liberty of omissional infanticide which the law took courage to check.” (Emphasis in the original.)

Omissional infanticide.

I gasped when I first read that phrase. But it’s spot on, now as much as it ever was in Victorian England. That’s what happens when someone makes a decision not to inoculate children against wholly preventable but sometimes fatal disease. Like polio. Like measles. Like…we all know the list.

It’s true that vaccines are not without risk; nothing humans do is entirely free of peril. But as vaccinologist Paul Offit has written, vaccines are by far the safest intervention modern medicine performs. And it is possible to remember (even if Milhoan chooses not to) what the alternative actually is. For just one example, in the summer of 1952, three years before the first polio vaccine became available, the US recorded about 57,000 cases of polio; 21,000 suffered some level of paralysis. 3,145 Americans, lots of them kids, died.

That’s the real risk here—not the vaccines, but the danger that a lapse in vaccine coverage will give infectious diseases that have almost entirely disappeared in the US (and much of the world) the opening they need to roar back into our daily life. History again: just three years after British anti-vax advocates managed to make smallpox vaccines optional, the disease flared again in London and other cities. Those most at risk of death in the outbreak? Young children just “liberated” from the demand that their parents protect them against that “fatal and mutilative disease.”

History may not repeat itself, but as a cliche I’ve used before reminds us, it knows the chords. January 2026 marks a full year of a continuous outbreak of measles in the United States. The US managed to eliminate measles in 2000, meaning there was no ongoing transmission of the disease. A quarter of a century later, that’s about to be officially no longer true.

We can do better. If we don’t, we’ll go back to burying people who will have died of diseases that never had to happen.

(PS: there’s yet more awful to be mined from Milhoan’s interview, a direct line into one of the fundamental delusions that sustains anti-vax convictions, but this screed is already long enough. I may well revisit the good [Narrator: not good at all] Dr. in another post)

This thread is now as open as Kennedy’s mind is not.

Image: WPA commissioned poster, The President’s birthday ball “So we may dance again”between 1936 and 1939