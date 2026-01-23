YY_Sima Qian asked the following in comments last night after I’d gone offline:

Adam, what do you make of the below perspective? Stephen Wertheim @stephenwertheim Trump has never been an isolationist; he wants to take things from the world, not withdraw from it. Nor does Trump make careful calculations of costs and benefits. He has always been a showman more than a businessman, and as president, he is guided above all by the performance of power. He wants to tell Americans, the world, and perhaps himself that he is in control and getting his way. More specifically, he is performing his vision of “peace through strength,” which involves both ending armed conflicts and using military force in targeted ways to display American might. The irony is that Trump is supposed to put “America first” in all things, yet he lacks a coherent account of what American interests are. At least the original so-called isolationists of 1940 and 1941 had an identifiable understanding of U.S. interests: they contended that so long as the United States kept outside powers out of the Western Hemisphere, North America would remain secure from attack. They were not necessarily wrong on that point, even though their prescription might have been terrible for the world. Trump, by contrast, chafes at the global commitments he has inherited but has yet to relinquish any of them. Evan A. Feigenbaum @EvanFeigenbaum I was asked by @CarnegieEndow for a short comment on the Asia-related piece of the Trump Administration’s new National Security Strategy. I’ll be blunt: “The United States now asserts its primacy in the Western Hemisphere but is pursuing a National Security Strategy that also asserts preeminence in Asia, a far cry from the fantastical notion that it will ‘accept spheres of influence’ that curtail its role in the region. But it is doing so with diminishing credibility—offering rhetorical paeans to ‘openness, transparency, and trustworthiness’ while imposing tariffs on its closest allies, closing its market, coercing partners for investment, and curtailing technology flow. And it is attempting to do so on the cheap—taking a transactional approach to everyone and everything in Asia while withdrawing from the traditional U.S. role of providing security and economic related public goods. In fact, providing public goods has been the price of American preeminence. Since 1945, the United States has been the principal underwriter of Asia’s security and economic orders. Now, however, it has an almost entirely transactional approach and is using threats and coercion to extract what it wants. Bluntly put, the strategy for Asia is neither principled nor strategic: If it were principled, the United States would seek coalitions of the like-minded around shared ideas. If it were strategic, the United States would not pick fights with countries, such as India and Vietnam, that can help balance the rise of Chinese power. Asking allies to ‘step up’ is not the same as withdrawing public goods, trashing pacts and rules, and leveraging an array of coercive tools against the very partners one needs to foster a balance of power. In short, the United States is long on attitude, short on strategy. And it is simply inexplicable that North Korea, which can target the U.S. homeland with missile-delivered nuclear weapons, did not rate even a single mention. That is hardly America First.”

I think Wertheim is overthinking it. With the exception of a small number of longstanding desires and grievances, all Trump wants is whatever he wants in the moment, often whatever the last person he spoke with suggested to him, and he expresses that as whomever has it must capitulate immediately or else he’ll unleash American national power on them. Often what he wants in the moment gets shoehorned into his longstanding desires or grievances. So the Greenland stuff is rolled into his decades long hatred for NATO and the EU, as well as his desire for a personal friendship with Putin and the ability to do business in Russia. The Asia items that Feigenbaum is talking about is something similar. He wants to be the American Xi, he’s inherited all these economic, financial, and military relationships, often via treaty, and all he wants to do is line his own pockets, those of select favorites, and by buddies with Xi and, for some reason, Kim. It’s the Trump Doctrine that I delineated way back in 2016 – I, Donald J. Trump will be treated fairly or else – over all else. With the treated fairly part meaning he gets whatever he demands right away.Once he fixates on something, for however long he’s focused on it, he has to have it now because he can’t defer gratification for even five minutes. He’s an appetite made animate. He wants his preferred food, he wants constant praise, he wants sex, he wants gold and wealth, he wants property he can then keep everyone not in his favor out of. And he has complete, unilateral control of America’s nuclear arsenal. Sleep well.

Russia had to admit to a bit of reality today:

A Moscow court has confirmed for the first time that the cruiser Moskva was destroyed by Ukrainian Neptune missiles in 2022. The deleted press release said 20 sailors died, 24 were injured, and 8 went missing. Earlier, Russia had claimed only one death. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 23, 2026 at 3:47 AM

April 2022: The Moskva sank while under tow due to an accident

Jan 2026: Ukraine sank it with missiles Propaganda is hard cos the past changes so quickly you have no idea what will happen yesterday [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:47 AM

This was a necessary disclosure of the truth so that they could convict the Ukrainian commander in absentia:

Here is President Zelenskyy’s address from earlier today. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The Ukrainian, American, and Russian Delegations Are Today in the UAE; They Are Discussing the Parameters for Ending the War – Address by the President I wish you good health, fellow Ukrainians! Today has been full of tasks, including for our diplomatic team. Ukrainian representatives report to me almost every hour – they are currently in the UAE, where a conversation took place today involving the Ukrainian, American, and Russian delegations. This is important, as such trilateral meeting formats haven’t happened for a long time. They are discussing the parameters for ending the war. By now, they should already have at least some answers from Russia – the key is that Russia must be ready to end this war, the one it itself started. Ukraine’s positions are clear. I’ve defined the framework for dialogue for our delegation, which remains in constant contact: Rustem Umerov, Kyrylo Budanov, Davyd Arakhamiia, and Sergiy Kyslytsya. Tomorrow, General Hnatov, Chief of the General Staff, and a representative from Defense Intelligence, Skibitskyi, will join the negotiations. As for the substance of today’s discussions, it is still too early to draw conclusions – we will see how the conversation develops tomorrow and what results it produces. It is necessary that not only Ukraine has the desire to end this war and achieve full security, but that a similar desire somehow emerges in Russia as well. Ukraine’s Defense Minister Fedorov delivered a briefing today on the specifics of the frontline situation and our technological responses. I thank every unit defending our Ukrainian positions and significantly increasing the technological component. The level of Russian losses – 35,000 in December – is very serious. We also discussed personnel matters with the Minister, not only within the Ministry but across the branches of the Armed Forces, including the Air Force. It is good to see that coordination within the Air Force and analysis of strike circumstances are increasing. The conclusions are essential to make the system more effective. I also instructed our team to process our agreements with partners on air defense missiles as swiftly and thoroughly as possible. Yesterday, there was a positive signal in talks with President Trump regarding PAC-3 Patriot missiles; now we need a positive signal here in Ukraine – in real deliveries for the defenders of our skies. Logistics must be expedited to the maximum. I also held a special energy coordination call – each day begins in this very format. Repair crews, emergency services, energy companies, and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine are all working around the clock, and recovery efforts are yielding results. Still, the overall situation remains very difficult, particularly in Kyiv and the region, the Dnipro region – Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih – Kharkiv and the region, Zaporizhzhia, the Sumy and Chernihiv regions. We reviewed the situation in Odesa separately. I want to highlight the work of the Ministry of Internal Affairs – thank you to everyone involved. Everything is as clear and concrete as possible regarding generator and equipment reserves, real help to cities, with the largest share going to Kyiv, and warming and assistance points for people. Unfortunately, many buildings in the capital remain without heating. Maximum crews and maximum equipment have been deployed to help people. We spoke with Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko about programs that can support both the economy and communities – specifically regarding generators and enabling businesses to continue operating: programs as flexible as possible to help small businesses buy and maintain generators. Government officials are expected to present everything to the public today. There is also a decision to directly support every employee in the repair crews. These are additional payments for each month of this emergency situation. We agreed today with the Prime Minister and the Minister of Energy on the format of the payments and how people will receive these payments. Each employee involved in emergency restoration work will receive a bonus of 20,000 hryvnias for January, February, and March of this year – 20,000 per month. The Government will provide additional details. And of course, I thank every country and all the leaders providing the necessary assistance. Energy aid packages, specifically, are already in place, with more on the way: the European Union, and separately Italy, Germany, Lithuania, the United Kingdom, Poland, Japan, and the United States. I thank all of you who stand with us, who stand with Ukraine! Glory to Ukraine!

President Zelenskyy also participated in the Second National Forum of Talented Youth today.

The President Met with Ukrainian Youth On the eve of International Day of Education, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy took part in the Second National Forum of Talented Youth. This event is organized for the second year in a row by the Fund of the President for Education, Science and Sports to recognize the achievements of young Ukrainians at the national level, as well as to showcase prospects for professional development in Ukraine. The forum brought together over 600 participants from across the country, including winners of international and national Olympiads, the 2025 WRO Robotics Olympiad, graduates with the highest NMT scores, and winners of the 2025 Youth Olympic Games. “We are grateful that you are in Ukraine, and this is the truth. I think we should all, first of all, be grateful to our military. Thanks to them, Ukraine exists. And secondly, we should be grateful to you. You give this energy and motivation to fight for what Ukraine is. Above all, Ukraine is our freedom and our people,” the Head of State said. During the forum, discussions focused on engaging Ukrainian youth in developing modern scientific solutions, advancing promising sectors during the war and their application in peacetime, as well as the challenges of post-war reconstruction. Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized that, during wartime, Ukraine has made significant progress in technological development, especially in the defense sector, and it is important not to lose this expertise after peace is restored. “Everything that today serves the front and preserves our defense capabilities will, in peacetime, serve the peaceful process. The same frontline medicine will work exclusively for the civilian sector after the war. Technologies, demining, and so on. Everything connected today with drones, engineering, mathematics – all that which was lost for many years in Ukraine has now found its place,” the President noted. The head of state presented young scientists with more than 40 honorary awards of the Prize of the President of Ukraine for their work in physics, chemistry, digital technologies, innovation, economics, medicine, ecology, and construction.

Georgia:

More people than usual today in front of Parliament, even though five protesters were just sentenced to administrative detention for standing exactly here.

Day 422 of the #GeorgiaProtests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 12:56 PM

Day 422 of #GeorgiaProtests 1. Further international isolation of the regime, which is an enabler and sanctions evasion tool in the Russia-Iran-China axis;

2. Further targeted sanctions. It works;

3. Aid to CSOs and independent media. Please amplify! Thank you. 📷 Dato Simonia [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:00 PM

🚨 #Georgia is using new assembly restrictions to arbitrarily detain peaceful protesters, including for simply standing on a sidewalk near parliament.

This chills free expression and violates international human rights standards, says @hrw.org www.hrw.org/news/2026/01… [image or embed] — Giorgi Gogia (@ggogia.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:11 PM

Up to 80 professors sign a petition condemning the unlawful detention of Sandro Megrelishvili, a PhD student at Ilia State University sentenced to 4 days in jail for standing on a sidewalk. #TerrorinGeorgia #GeorgiaProtests [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:41 AM

1/ On 23 January, the court ruled in seven cases over a pavement protest. Ani Akhmeteli and Natia Chavchanidze were recognised as administrative offenders but exempted from liability and received verbal warnings. #TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM

2/ The following protesters were sentenced to administrative detention: Sandro Megrelishvili – 4 days, Dimitri Jamburia – 4 days, Luka Nagliashvili – 5 days, Mikheil Zakareishvili – 5 days, and Nukri Kakulia – 4 days. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM

3/ On 22 January, Judge Tornike Kapanadze released Rezi Dumbadze with a verbal warning. The Ministry of Internal Affairs had accused the activists of obstructing movement near Parliament. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM

4/ Amendments to the Law on Assemblies and Manifestations and the Administrative Code, passed on 10 December, restrict protests on pedestrian paths. Artificially blocking pedestrian traffic is prohibited unless justified by participant numbers. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM

5/ Violating pedestrian access or police instructions carries 15–20 days of detention, and repeat offences may lead to criminal liability. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:41 AM

After serving his full 7-month prison sentence, Georgian opposition leader Giorgi Vashadze of the Strategy Aghmashenebeli party has been released. 📷 Publika [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:07 AM

Giorgi Vashadze, the leader of the “Strategy Agmashenebeli” party, has been released from prison after serving a seven-month sentence. He was imprisoned for refusing to attend a session of the UNM Crimes Investigation Commission of the GD Parliament. [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:19 AM

1/ Judge Davit Makaridze sentenced citizens Sandro Megrelishvili and Dimitri Jamburia to 4 days in prison each for protesting on the SIDEWALK. #GeorgiaProtests

#TerrorinGeorgia [image or embed] — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:16 AM

2/ Yesterday, two other people received verbal warnings for standing on the sidewalk. If the protest on the sidewalk is repeated, all of them could face up to one year in prison, under the criminal code. — Publika.ge (@publikage.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:16 AM

🇬🇪Georgia and Georgian Dream is emerging as a key enabler of Russia’s sanctioned shadow fleet.

New reporting by Finland’s YLE reveals how Georgia-registered companies are keeping Russian oil tankers operational despite EU sanctions.

1/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

At the center is Arnika Trade LLC, a company registered in Tbilisi, identified as a key intermediary supplying spare parts for Finnish Wärtsilä engines used on Russian tankers under sanctions.

2/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

These are not old contracts or accidental spillovers.

The reporting documents systematic deliveries from 2023–2025, routed via third countries specifically to evade EU and Western export controls.

3/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

This matters because Wärtsilä engines power many vessels central to Russia’s oil-export shadow fleet – a fleet explicitly targeted by EU sanctions to cut Kremlin war revenues.

4/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

Georgia is not a passive transit point.

This operation runs through Georgia-registered companies, Georgian banking access, customs clearance, and Georgian jurisdiction.

Georgian Dream is probably overseeing the operation.

5/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

And it fits a broader pattern.

Georgia is increasingly functioned as a safe haven for sanctions evasion, linked to both Russian and Iranian networks across trade, finance, and logistics.

7/11 [image or embed] — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

Under Georgian Dream, enforcement bodies are centralized, oversight is politicized, and “strategic ambiguity” toward Russia has become state policy.

8/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

The EU now faces a hard choice:

Treat Georgia as a partner bound by sanctions, or as a jurisdiction actively undermining them.

If Ukraine is to win the war, Georgian Dream must be stopped.

Silence rewards the strategy. Scrutiny breaks it.

10/11 — Terje Helland (@terjehelland.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:26 PM

Armenia:

From JAM News:

Ahead of Armenia’s parliamentary elections scheduled for June 2026, the country has faced what officials describe as a large-scale hybrid attack. A coordinated disinformation campaign has targeted Armenia for an extended period. The situation has become so serious that the authorities have asked European partners for assistance. The European Union has already decided to allocate €15m to strengthen Armenia’s resilience, including efforts to counter disinformation. Armenia’s Foreign Intelligence Service of Armenia disclosed some details of the hybrid attacks in its annual report. The Foreign Intelligence Service of Armenia did not name the countries interested in spreading disinformation in Armenia. However, it said that, to influence society during the pre-election period and affect voters’ choices, false, distorted and out-of-context information is circulated,

narratives that run counter to Armenia’s interests are injected into the information space. The Foreign Intelligence Service warned that attackers use a combination of overt propaganda and covert information operations. “Visible propaganda against Armenia is mainly carried out by foreign state or government bodies, including intelligence services or resources linked to them. Covert operations, which often fuel and amplify visible propaganda, rely on websites and user accounts that show no obvious traces of any foreign state actor. These tools spread messages designed to create a stronger, more shocking effect. In 2025, we recorded the use of tactics involving the spread of false information, disinformation or distorted content by various actors through fake accounts, advertising and bot networks. The ability to generate false text and audiovisual materials using artificial intelligence continued to grow. […] The trend of placing false information on foreign information platforms and then ‘legitimising’ it and spreading it through official and unofficial resources of regional actors, which we recorded in 2025, is likely to continue in 2026.” Local media experts also monitor the situation. They say Russian bot networks and Azerbaijani propaganda outlets spread most of the fake content. Armenia has also come under direct attack from the pro-Kremlin bot network “Matryoshka”. The same network has recently targeted European leaders by exploiting the story surrounding Nicolás Maduro. The network previously focused on Ukraine and Moldova. It has now circulated AI-generated videos accusing Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of building “gas chambers” and falsely claiming that the singer Cher called for his abduction. Disinformation campaigns have not focused solely on the prime minister. One fake publication targeted Armenian parliamentary speaker Alen Simonyan. It claimed that he had built a paedophile empire for senior officials. The same publication alleged that Pashinyan, his close associates and security chiefs were involved. It also claimed that since 2020 the Armenian authorities had pressured UNICEF to understate statistics on crimes against children. The latest disinformation claim appeared on the platform VT Foreign Policy. It accused Armenia’s prime minister of appointing judges from his inner circle in order to “cleanse” the country’s political field ahead of elections. Armenia’s Ministry of Justice of Armenia has already denied the claim. The ministry said the prime minister “has no authority, influence or involvement at any stage of the selection or appointment of judges”. At the same time, Azerbaijani websites have published fabricated letters supposedly from the European Commission and fake videos accusing Armenian intelligence services. Pro-Russian media outlets and Telegram channels inside Armenia have amplified these materials. Political analyst Boris Navasardyan spoke about the campaign targeting Armenia, the differences between Russia’s and Azerbaijan’s goals, the potential risks and ways to counter disinformation. Goal of Russian fake attacks Political analyst Boris Navasardyan said: “Our society remains fairly trusting of information spread through various digital platforms. It is obvious that Russia does not build such campaigns blindly. They always carry out an analysis of public reactions to specific information leaks beforehand. As a result, the methods they use prove highly effective. If disinformation targets Nikol Pashinyan or the government, it is directly linked to the upcoming parliamentary elections. Even if the goal is not a change of power, the task is to delegitimise the electoral process. In other words, the aim is to provoke violations that the authorities may not be prepared for and to discredit the election results. In addition, fake attacks seek to fragment the electorate as much as possible. The goal is to ensure that no political force gains a stable majority and that any government has to rely on fragile coalitions. Such an outcome can reduce the country’s governability and weaken its ability to take key decisions on security and development. Coalition governments are, of course, a product of democracy. But when a country is in a difficult situation, they remain unstable and struggle to resolve critical issues quickly because of conflicting positions and interests among coalition members.”

More at the link.

NATO:

Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone, Chair of the NATO Military Committee (CMC): “Our support to Ukraine remains strong, as our number one priority. Because Ukraine’s fight is not only about Ukraine, it is about our collective security too. Ukrainian fight is our fight. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:46 AM

All the initiatives we have in place to contribute to the right of Ukraine to defend itself are delivering, and all Allies are committed in contributing. But we can and we must do more. And our support will endure” — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:46 AM

The G7:

G7+ partners pledged over 6,000 generators and power units to Ukraine, plus €60M from Germany and over $400M from the US, PM Svyrydenko says after an urgent coordination meeting. — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 12:12 PM

Hungary:

Ukraine’s FM Sybiha mocked Orbán’s vow to block Ukraine’s EU entry for 100 years. His Kremlin master won’t live that long even with Orbán’s organs, Sybiha quipped. Ukraine’s MFA will frame the quote on EU accession day as a reminder of his lies. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 8:55 AM

Denmark and Greenland:

1/ Denmark was preparing to fight the United States over Greenland, according to Scandinavian news reports. Around 1,000 Danish troops and a frigate with anti-ship and anti-aircraft capabilities are being sent to Greenland, with standing orders to fight invading forces. ⬇️ [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

2/ Prior to Donald Trump’s apparent climbdown after the recent Davos summit, Denmark planned to send around 1,000 soldiers to Greenland during 2026. Around 300 have already arrived in Kangerlussuaq and Nuuk, supplemented by a French mountain infantry unit. [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

3/ Denmark has also deployed the frigate Peter Willemoes, which has advanced anti-aircraft and anti-ship capabilities, to patrol off western Greenland. The deployment will release ice-capable Thetis-class patrol vessels to operate nearer inshore. [image or embed] — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

4/ The Danish and Swedish public broadcasters DR and SVT report that the troops have been issued with live ammunition and that “Denmark was ready to take up the fight militarily if, in the worst-case scenario, Greenland were to be attacked by the United States.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

5/ An order issued to the troops stated that they were to “strengthen the ability to execute the defence plan for Greenland as soon as possible,” leading to a hastily-arranged deployment under the auspices of a planned exercise termed Arctic Endurance. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

6/ DR reports that “there was widespread political will to take up the fight if an American attack were to occur. Not only in the Danish government, but also in a wide range of red [left-wing] and blue [right-wing] opposition parties.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

7/ While they recognised that Denmark would likely not defeat the US in a direct conflict, “the analysis was that they needed to have a plan for such a scenario, and that they wanted to raise the political price for the American president if he were to choose the military path.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

8/ Arctic Endurance is a multi-phased operation intended to strengthen “the presence and level of activity in Greenland to demonstrate the will and ability to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the Realm”. More troops and capabilities may be deployed later. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

9/ Among the Danish forces to be deployed are infantrymen from the Jutland Dragoon Regiment; sappers from the Engineer Regiment in Skive, who are specialists in building fighting positions; and F-35 fighter jets, which have patrolled over Greenland for the first time. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

10/ Vanguard troops and soldiers from other European NATO allies have also participated, including Sweden, Norway, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom. All were briefly threatened by Trump with tariffs for the deployment, though he has since recanted. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

11/ According to SVT, the operation “is similar to a traditional deterrence operation where military readiness is increased for a period of time, according to people with insight that SVT spoke to.” — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

12/ “But what distinguishes it from other military operations of a similar type is that it will also send signals to the US, and not just Russia and China.” The troops have been issued with live ammunition and standing orders to fight invaders, according to Danish news sources. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

13/ Denmark requested Swedish assistance early last week, prompting the Swedish defence leadership to agree to provide planning officers at short notice after consultations with the government. Sweden says it intends to continue to participate alongside the Danes. — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

14/ Danish professor of war studies @stenrynning says he “never in my life thought we would get to the point where one could imagine Danish soldiers being sent out to exercise for a defence plan with live ammunition because perhaps politically one felt a need to deter the USA.” /end — ChrisO_wiki (@chriso-wiki.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:56 AM

Canada:

“Do you believe (X) is a threat to Canada?” 🇺🇸 USA:

🔴 Threat: 71%

🟢 Not A Threat: 16%

🟡 Neutral: 13% 🇷🇺 Russia:

🔴 Threat: 61%

🟡 Neutral: 24%

🟢 Not A Threat: 14% 🇨🇳 China:

🔴 Threat: 60%

🟢 Not A Threat: 21%

🟡 Neutral: 19% Nanos / Nov 2, 2025 – (Released Today) — Polling Canada (@canadianpolling.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:31 PM

I can’t imagine why?

Bessent pushes Albertan independence from Canada: “Albertans are very independent people. There’s a rumor they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not. People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the US has got.” [image or embed] — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) January 23, 2026 at 9:40 AM

From The CBC:

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commented Thursday on the separatist movement in Alberta — making him the highest-ranking member of the Trump administration to weigh in on the province’s politics. While appearing on the right-wing TV station Real America’s Voice, Bessent claimed Canada won’t let Alberta build a pipeline to the Pacific. “I think we should let them come down into the U.S., and Alberta’s a natural partner for the U.S.,” he said. “They have great resources. The Albertans are very independent people,” Bessent said, adding there’s a “rumour that they may have a referendum on whether they want to stay in Canada or not.” When asked if he knew something about it, Bessent said, “People are talking. People want sovereignty. They want what the U.S. has got.” Some organizers of the Alberta independence movement have claimed they had meetings with members of the Trump administration, although they have not disclosed any names. Their message has started to spread among MAGA influencers online, and among Republicans broadly. Andy Ogles, a Republican congressman in Tennessee, told a BBC panel earlier this week that the people of Alberta would “prefer not to be a part of Canada and be a part of the United States because we are winning day in and day out.” The Alberta independence movement is collecting signatures to trigger a referendum. The question that referendum would ask is whether Alberta should be independent from Canada — not whether it should join the United States. Mitch Sylvestre, who is spearheading the petition for a referendum, said Friday he doesn’t think anyone in his movement wants to join the U.S. “People want sovereignty, and that’s what people in the U.S. have, but we want sovereignty independent of the U.S,” he said. Sylvestre said he thought Bessent was pointing out the obvious by calling Alberta and the U.S. “natural partners,” given the amount of trade they exchange. Sylvestre said U.S. officials should be paying attention to what’s happening in Alberta — but he’d rather they didn’t comment on his push for independence. “Alberta on its own will do very well,” he said. “A free-trade agreement with the U.S. would probably be good for both sides. Good for us, for sure.”

More at the link.

First, yes that is noted neo-NAZI and former Navy urinalysis observer Jack “Agent Poso” Posobiec.

Second, here’s what I expect Trump’s team thinks its actually doing and it ties the Greenland idiocy to Bessent’s remarks about Alberta. The US base in Greenland is 16 miles from Nunavut, Canada across Baffin Bay. Nunavut is geographically large covering a good chunk of Canada’s eastern arctic area and the approaches to it, but sparsely populated with only 36,000 Canadians living there. As important, it has lots of minerals including rare earths, as well as petroleum deposits. Alberta, Canada is likely going to hold an election driven by the separatist minority in OCT 2026. The separatist minority movement and party in Alberta, like all of these groups in the US (Texit, CalExit) and the EU (AfD, UKIP and Farage’s Reform, LePen’s now named La Renaissance Party, etc) are all funded either covertly or overtly by Russia. The separatists are going to lose the referendum. It is unlikely they’ll get much more than 30% voting in favor at the most. However, if I put two BCTs into Pituffik, once I secure Greenland the US can easily threaten Nunavut. And, at the same time, squeeze Canada by claiming that the separatist election was rigged by the Carney government in Ottawa and demanding that Alberta become the 51st state. When the Canadians resist, Trump can then try take both Nunavut and Alberta by force. This, combined with Greenland gives the US complete control over the eastern to mid Arctic, plus control of two of Canada’s largest oil producing regions, as well as a whole lot of mineral resources, including rare earths, in Greenland, Nunavut, and Alberta. This would be both the most stupid and most deadly course of action. Unfortunately, given who is badly running the US, you can’t rule anything out. I don’t expect they’ll do this. I do expect they’ll try to talk themselves into doing some or part of it. Which will, of course, be aided and abetted by Putin when he talks to Trump on the latter’s cell phone late at night in the US.

The US:

Those chuckleheads dropped the new National Defense Strategy on a Friday night. I am not going to go through it tonight.

Congratulations to everyone who has taken Bridge Colby seriously and helped along his career for the last two decades. [image or embed] — Andrew Exum (@exum.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:01 PM

As I’ve been saying. Colby is not really a China hawk. Rather, he’s a Koch funded genteel isolationist and polite nativist.

Substantively this is just the 2022 NDS, with 30 pages of gork generated partisan trump fluffing added and also a page on how JSOC gets to keep blowing up boats — Mike Black (@mikeblack114.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:43 PM

Anton: ZE US VILL DIVIDE UP ZE GLOBE INTO SFERES OF INFLUENZE AND PROTECT ZE WHITE RACE UBER ALLES Cheese: ……I just copied the 2022 NDS, added a page about JSOC’s boat killing campaign, and handed it over to sean to inject the required pete+donald fluffing — Mike Black (@mikeblack114.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:43 PM

this is literally just an expanded I-NDS; I-NDS had all this shit (including the partisan fluffing which was unfortunately baked in), this is about as good as anyone was going to get — Mike Black (@mikeblack114.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:45 PM

Anton is Michael Anton, who pseudonymously wrote the Flight 93 Election in support of Trump back in 2016.

Back to Ukraine.

Many oblasts of Ukraine are under attack by russian drones right now. Bombers are taking off as well — yet another massive strike tonight, meant to deepen the darkness and cold people are already living in. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:32 PM

Thunder of air defense interceptors launching and series of explosions in Kyiv – Putin is likely having another go at attacking Ukraine’s energy infrastructure before the end of the current period of freezing weather. Entire country on air alert. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:13 PM

And here’s tonight’s outgoing Ukrainian fires:

🇺🇦00:20 | 24/01 Approximate flight routes of our UAVs: Fly true. Strike hard af. 🔴Red arrow – directions of movement of strike UAVs; According to Russian sources, about 60 drones were reported, but these estimates, along with the routes, are extremely indicative.

DroneBomber map

#UkraineNews [image or embed] — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:22 PM

Putin and Trump agreed to end the war in Ukraine after the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from Donbas, during talks in Alaska in August 2025 – Reuters. In other words, Trump agreed to sell Ukraine off to Russia, but Ukraine refuses to comply, and that’s why he hates us. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:59 AM

Ukraine will be offered $800B for leaving Donbas including its residents. That’s the Putin/Kushner/Wikoff scenario. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 23, 2026 at 9:53 AM

Please tell me these funds come from Russian frozen assets… and herewith are to be returned to them. We see through you. — Olga Nesterova (@onestpress.onestnetwork.com) January 23, 2026 at 9:57 AM

This is what happens when you let a pair of real estate developers, who are heavily dependent on Russian oligarch/Russian organized crime money try to negotiate the end to a major interstate war. They view everything as a sale of property – land, homes, commercial space – and because the Russians have had their financial hooks into both Witkoff (commercial real estate development) and Jared (residential real estate) for decades, the two ignoramuses don’t even know they’re reflexively controlled. This is going to be dead on arrival. Not least of which because the Russians have already rejected the deal before it was negotiated.

Russians openly state that there will be no peace until Ukraine surrenders. They’ve even invented a term for it: the “Anchorage format.” Peskov stated this clearly yesterday, and every russian action confirms the same thing. ​ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM

The Trump administration had a choice between standing on the right side of history by arming Ukraine, or accepting russian demands and trying to pressure Ukraine into surrender. They chose the latter. It didn’t work. ​ — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM

Yet they keep trying while simultaneously pretending they aren’t, because that kind of design would be way too unpopular. We’re all just dancing this dance with the U.S. now. Russia pretends these negotiations can actually lead somewhere while being unwilling to stop their war. Ukraine plays nice — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM

while knowing russia won’t stop and we will not surrender.It’s all so Trump can say he’s done oh-so-much,when in reality, nothing has come of it ​At the very least, maybe a prisoner-of-war exchange will be agreed upon to create the illusion of progress. That would be 1 good thing in all this circus — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:02 PM

We are very interested in being peaceful. We will happily occupy Ukraine without having to fight for it. Claus Von Darthputinwitz [image or embed] — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:07 AM

Donald said there is only 1 issue remaining before peace. So when we add another five issues and reject the deal, it will be Ukraine’s fault for accepting the previous deal. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 4:54 AM

A ground evacuation drone with an armored capsule travels a long route through forest, off-road terrain and pontoon crossings to evacuate a wounded Ukrainian defender from a location in the gray zone that no other evacuation team was able to reach. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:23 PM

Quad bikes have become one of the most commonly used vehicles by Russian forces for large-scale column assaults. Here, Ukraine’s 42nd Brigade is repelling an attack by a column of Russian infantry on quad bikes. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 8:46 AM

Ukraine’s Defence Minister Fedorov met US Chargé d’Affaires Julie Davis to discuss the PURL and JUMPSTART programs, air defence missiles, and laser-guided artillery. Zelenskyy earlier said he secured a deal with the US on Patriot missile supplies. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:21 PM

Kharkiv:

More than 15 explosions reported in Kharkiv as russia launches a massive drone attack on the city. Preliminary information suggests two residential buildings and a detached house were hit. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:17 PM

People are trapped inside a five-story apartment building in Kharkiv after a russian drone strike, the city’s mayor said. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:28 PM

Russia keeps hitting Kharkiv. A 25th explosion just tore through the city. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:34 PM

In Kharkiv, russian drone strikes damaged a dormitory housing displaced people, a hospital, and a maternity ward, the mayor said. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:37 PM

five‑story redidental building in Kharkiv’s Industrial District damaged by a russian drone strike. The drone hit the upper floor, and one apartment was completely burned out. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:04 PM

Kharkiv Oblast:

Today, at around 10:50, Russians attacked a municipal garbage truck with a drone while it was cleaning the area in Kharkiv region. Fortunately, the driver and loader spotted the enemy drone in time, abandoned the vehicle, and took cover. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:06 AM

Kupyansk, Kharkiv Oblast:

Kramatorsk, Donetsk Oblast:

In Donetsk region 4 people, including a 5‑year‑old child, were killed in a russian drone strike on the private residential area of the village of Cherkaske in the Kramatorsk district. Bastards. Murderers. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:10 AM

Kyiv:

Shopping in gloom: Ukrayina department store in central Kyiv, open but operating on emergency batteries at the moment- there is a generator, but it has to be turned off periodically to stop it overheating and for maintenance. There is no power from the city grid at all just now. [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 7:14 AM

Kryvyi Rih:

A Russian combined attack on Kryvyi Rih lasted nearly 25 hours with 70 kamikaze drones and ballistic missiles, the mayor says. Over 90 miners were trapped and rescued after 10 hours. The strikes wounded seven people, three of them children. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:35 AM

Russia:

🚨Russian export income is collapsing dramatically, due to 3 factors: 🔹Oil prices staying low: $35-37 per barrel

🔹Ruble strengthening further: less rubles per dollar

🔹Oil production hit a 16-year low Result? Oil and gas revenue is down almost HALF compared to last January📉 [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 2:08 AM

Russian economic collapse: Kremlin says “not to fear rising prices” as purchases plummet. 📉Car sales dropped for the first time in 10 years

📉Laptop sales dropped 23%

📉Grocery chains are selling stores due to consumers buying less food Getting closer to the 1990s every day. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 3:28 AM

Murmansk Oblast, Russia:

Russia’s Murmansk suffered a major blackout, leaving parts of the 350,000-strong city without heat or power. Severomorsk, home to Russia’s nuclear submarine fleet, went dark too – no attack needed, Exilenova+ reports. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:52 AM

Penza Oblast, Russia:

Satellite images confirm a Ukrainian drone strike on Rosneft’s Penzanefteprodukt depot in Russia’s Penza region, NV reports. At least two fuel tanks were hit, with smoke visible for a kilometer. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:33 AM

Krasnodar Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Cat rescue underway! Our combat medic friend Marika found this cat in sub-freezing temperatures in Kupiansk, Kharkiv region (still controlled by Ukraine, but it’s very destroyed). She’s ill, so we will get her to a warm, safe place for treatment this week. Suggestions for a name? [image or embed] — Nate Mook (@natemook.bsky.social) January 18, 2026 at 6:33 PM

