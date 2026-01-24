Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

You are here: Home / Breathtaking Criminality and Lawlessness / What Would Thomas Jefferson and John Adams Do?*

What Would Thomas Jefferson and John Adams Do?*

6 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

*Noting that there are many things that those two worthies did that we might not want to replicate…;-)

I have nothing unique to add to an interpretation of today’s news. I am as angry, frustrated, and mortally sad as any of us here, John, Betty, Watergirl, all of us.

But maybe this is worth sharing:

On learning of the latest ICE murder, I did something I haven’t for a very long time: I sought out the Declaration of Independence and read its first section with an ear to its present day resonances.

It’s striking, and useful. (Adjusting for the assumptions of the day. All people, that is, not merely all men…)

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed, –That whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new Government, laying its foundation on such principles and organizing its powers in such form, as to them shall seem most likely to effect their Safety and Happiness….To prove this [the existence of tyranny], let Facts be submitted to a candid world.

The catalogue indictments Jefferson and his co-authors came up with was extensive, and seemingly specific to the abuses of (episodically) mad King George. But reading through that tally again just now I am struck by how readily many of them translate to our current moment. Some examples:

He has endeavoured to prevent the population of these States; for that purpose obstructing the Laws for Naturalization of Foreigners; refusing to pass others to encourage their migrations hither, and raising the conditions of new Appropriations of Lands.

He has made Judges dependent on his Will alone, for the tenure of their offices, and the amount and payment of their salaries.

He has kept among us, in times of peace, Standing Armies without the Consent of our legislatures.

He has affected to render the Military independent of and superior to the Civil power.

For Quartering large bodies of armed troops among us:

For protecting them, by a mock Trial, from punishment for any Murders which they should commit on the Inhabitants of these States: [emphasis added, obviously]

For cutting off our Trade with all parts of the world:

For depriving us in many cases, of the benefits of Trial by Jury:

For transporting us beyond Seas to be tried for pretended offences:

For taking away our Charters, abolishing our most valuable Laws, and altering fundamentally the Forms of our Governments:

To be sure, there are a few offenses attributed to George R. that reflect more poorly on the signatories of the Declaration than on that distant king. And there are others that have analogues in Trump’s behavior now but do not map onto current offenses as clearly as those above.

But damn! The armed assault on our people; the impunity claimed and so far maintained for the paramilitary murders and assaults we daily witness; the capricious viciousness around immigration; the idiotic and arbitrary tariffs…all of Trump’s greatest hits are there.

Which leads, of course, to the next, obvious thought: if the end sought in the Declaration of Independence made sense in that moment, how should we respond to our like grievances now, in our current, quite different circumstances?

I don’t have a good answer. But ISTM that’s the question right now.

Open thread.

NB: this is a lightly edited cross post of a rant I put up on Substack’s “notes” app just now.

Image: Léon Cogniet, Massacre of the Innocents, 1824

  • Baud
  • chemiclord
  • Omnes Omnibus
  • Tom Levenson
  • WTFGhost

    6Comments

    3. 3.

      chemiclord

      What would Thomas Jefferson do?

      Send someone else to die for his beliefs while he impregnated one of his slaves?

      (Yes, I saw the parenthetical.)

      I mean, there’s next to nothing that we should admire about the Founding Fathers, and the deification of them is actually a huge part of the reason we’re in this mess.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      WTFGhost

      To be sure, there are a few offenses attributed to George R. that reflect more poorly on the signatories of the Declaration than on that distant king. And there are others that have analogues in Trump’s behavior now but do not map onto current offenses as clearly as those above.

      Yeah, but instead of firing judges Trump just gets to ignore them.

      I’m not a lawyer, but I think even if Trump deliberately crimed, as part of his official duties, and it was something so awful the SCOTUS wanted to admit a mistake, it wouldn’t matter, because he took his action in accordance with a ruling from the highest fucking court in the land. He could shoot someone in the face, fuck the bullet hole, and them murder a puppy and a kitten, on video, while the court is in session, and the couldn’t even arrest him for disorderly conduct, so long as he said he was trying to supply the court with information via interpretive dance, making it an official duty.

      So: First if you were listing offenses, you’d say:
      He has ignored his constitutional duty to see that the law is faithfully executed. While  he is supposed to be the first keeper of the law, he has instead become its top criminal.

      So he has stacked the court with cronies, intended to rule for him, or fail to bind his administration. When even these poor fetters bother him, he ignores the court entire.

      He has ignored the law in the use of law enforcement, sent secret police to harm and kill people arbitrarily, arresting those few they find with pending immigration cases. They dismiss the cases, and arrest and deport lawful immigrants, in conditions of squalor. This constitutes the worst form of entrapment, since immigration case dismissal does not make one an “illegal alien,” but they’ll deport the asshole before he can get a new immigration hearing scheduled! He’s ignoring the first, (and now second), fourth, fifth and probably the 10 Amendment. How many Presidents manage that?

      You may have to clean up the language. I’m not stoned enough yet.

      Ahem. mi mi mi mi. Also…

      HIS HANDS WERE ON THE FUCKING GROUND AND HIS FUCKING GUN WAS HOLSTERED, YOU 2-A COP DICKSUCKERS! 

      Sorry, that had to be said. (2-A refers to “second amendment absolutists” who should be furious that the cop murdered someone carrying legally, but probably will defend the cops because their mouths are cock holsters for every cop until they’re in trouble with the law.)

      Reply

