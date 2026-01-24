Violent, heavily armed goons shot and killed an unarmed* man in Minneapolis today. Here’s the breaking news from the Star-Tribune:

A man was shot and killed by federal agents in south Minneapolis this morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said. Video shows several agents wrestling the man to the ground and shooting him multiple times. The Minnesota Star Tribune is on the scene.

Tim Walz posted the following at the Nazi bar:

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening. The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.

Despite its well-documented faults, the New York Times still produces excellent journalism, and here’s a gift link to an article that is an example of what they are capable of doing when political reporters aren’t trying to build personal brands. An excerpt:

Federal immigration agents have broken windows and dragged occupants out of their vehicles. They have forcefully tackled people to the ground. They have pushed and shoved protesters, and deployed pepper spray directly in their faces. For weeks, residents have documented the scenes unfolding as federal agents pursue President Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota. The videos have circulated widely and intensified outrage and fear among many Minnesotans.

Click through for the video, which viscerally conveys the violence and lawlessness of the Trump thugs.

We’re going to need Nuremberg trials when this shit is over.

I know how unlikely that sounds, but it’s necessary. Trump is flailing at home and abroad, and as his political power wanes, his impulse to ramp up violence and abuse the fearsome power of the office he holds will increase.

Trump is the incarnate conniption fit Republicans threw because they were offended by advances in civil rights and women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. Well, if the pendulum can swing in one direction, by God, it can swing in the other just as fucking hard, and it must.

*ETA: The updated Strib article says Homeland Security says the man who was shot multiple times was armed. I’ll assume that’s a lie until a credible source confirms it.