You are here: Home / Politics / Domestic Politics / Another ICE murder in Minneapolis

Another ICE murder in Minneapolis

by

This post is in: , ,

Violent, heavily armed goons shot and killed an unarmed* man in Minneapolis today. Here’s the breaking news from the Star-Tribune:

A man was shot and killed by federal agents in south Minneapolis this morning, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara said.

Video shows several agents wrestling the man to the ground and shooting him multiple times.

The Minnesota Star Tribune is on the scene.

Tim Walz posted the following at the Nazi bar:

I just spoke with the White House after another horrific shooting by federal agents this morning. Minnesota has had it. This is sickening.

The President must end this operation. Pull the thousands of violent, untrained officers out of Minnesota. Now.

Despite its well-documented faults, the New York Times still produces excellent journalism, and here’s a gift link to an article that is an example of what they are capable of doing when political reporters aren’t trying to build personal brands. An excerpt:

Federal immigration agents have broken windows and dragged occupants out of their vehicles. They have forcefully tackled people to the ground. They have pushed and shoved protesters, and deployed pepper spray directly in their faces.

For weeks, residents have documented the scenes unfolding as federal agents pursue President Trump’s immigration crackdown in Minnesota. The videos have circulated widely and intensified outrage and fear among many Minnesotans.

Click through for the video, which viscerally conveys the violence and lawlessness of the Trump thugs.

We’re going to need Nuremberg trials when this shit is over.

I know how unlikely that sounds, but it’s necessary. Trump is flailing at home and abroad, and as his political power wanes, his impulse to ramp up violence and abuse the fearsome power of the office he holds will increase.

Trump is the incarnate conniption fit Republicans threw because they were offended by advances in civil rights and women’s rights and LGBTQ rights. Well, if the pendulum can swing in one direction, by God, it can swing in the other just as fucking hard, and it must.

Open thread.

*ETA: The updated Strib article says Homeland Security says the man who was shot multiple times was armed. I’ll assume that’s a lie until a credible source confirms it. 

    29Comments

    1. 1.

      Bruce K in ATH-GR

      The compromise position should be to abolish ICE and blacklist everyone hired or promoted under either Trump administration.

      The starting position should be tumbrels, gallows, and gibbets.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      SiubhanDuinne

      My comment from previous thread fits better here:

      Crying here, stomach lurching. Impotent rage. This is beyond lawlessness, beyond simple authoritarianism. My vocabulary is inadequate. I feel like screaming, stomping around, kicking and throwing things. I feel as though I could cheerfully throttle someone and not give it a second thought. This is obscene. Unspeakable.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Steve LaBonne

      There’s no statute of limitations for murder. The next Democratic administration needs to put these mudering thugs in prison.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      MattF

      The thugs and murderers on the streets are bad, the organizers and directors are worse. Miller, Noem, Bondi, Patel, Vance, for starters.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Chief Oshkosh

      The linked story says that the victim was armed. I have no idea if that is true or not. If that info is from the feds, then it’s likely they’re lying.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      trollhattan

      Evidently, this happened in the metroplex.

      A man said he was attacked on Saturday while demonstrating in downtown Sacramento outside a U.S. Customs and Immigration facility and his vehicle was also damaged. On Thursday, police said two suspects have been arrested.

      Megan Garfield, 41, and Sean McCune, 53, are both facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, vandalism and conspiracy.

      Sacramento police said officers responded to reports of an assault Saturday just before 3:30 p.m. in the 500 block of N Street, which is near the John Moss Federal Building.

      The suspects fled prior to police arrival.

      The victim, who protests at this location almost daily, said he was standing on N Street holding an anti-ICE flag when a group of counter-protesters drove up with flags supporting the Trump administration.

      “When they ended up at that stoplight and over here, they got violent, hit me with their truck, bashed my windows, got into a fight, got bear-maced,” Scott Stauffer said.

      He said he was with two other protesters when it happened.

      Stauffer’s car was damaged, with large cracks on the windshield after he said it was hit with a baseball bat. The side window was completely shattered and is now covered with a trash bag.

      Sacramento police said the incident is still under investigation.

      In conclusion, watch out for ICE; watch out for ICE groupies; just watch out.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Lobo

      To Professor Bigfoot’s point: We tried to warn people in various ways because of our experiences of what would happen.  We didn’t want it to happen to others.  But with them shooting white people, they will feel freer shooting non-whites.  As I said before, a line has been crossed.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Body cameras do not fix this.

      Better training does not do this.

      Shutting down the agency and engaging in large-scale Nuremberg Trials are the way to handle denazification.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      pajaro

      (Lawyer here). One of the things you could remind the people your are talking to who are not necessarily on our side is that the people they say they are going after, by in large, are not suspected of any crime at all.  Unlawful presence in the US is not a crime, it’s a civil law violation.  Try and imagine treating someone who owns a restaurant and is suspected of a health code violation like they are treating these people.  (And even if they were law enforcement officers, they wouldn’t have the right to enter someone’s home without a warrant.)

      The President may be immune, but these guys aren’t.  We need to demand accountability.  Not revenge, accountability, and it needs to be as important a word as affordability going forward.  We should ask for  a promise of our elected leaders in Congress that, if they get control of either of the Houses, that they will commence hearings and, if the Department of Justice will do nothing, that they will cooperate with State authorities to see that the people who are doing this are required to account for what they have done.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      A Ghost to Most

      I feel a great disturbance in the Force, as if thousands of spines cried out, and started to stiffen.

      About fucking time. Prepare to defend yourselves.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      AM in NC

      My number one criteria for Democratic primary races is:  are you willing to prosecute EVERY crime committed by this administration, from the lowliest ICE officer and DOGE bro, up to and including POTUS.

      No more reaching across the aisle until the crimes have been prosecuted. No more looking forward not back. No more “comity for comity’s sake”.  EVERY crime prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.  These goons, vandals, and murderers need to know there WILL BE consequences for their illegal actions.  Period.

      Because if we don’t do this, we are only going to get worse next time – that’s what the past 40 years has shown us.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      trollhattan

      IDK when ICE is going to invade us but we’re certainly on their hit list.

      SACRAMENTO, Calif. —

      Congresswoman Doris Matsui is demanding answers after she claims her office was alerted to an incident in which a Department of Homeland Security vehicle hit a legal observer Thursday before agents detained the man in Sacramento.

      Matsui posted on Facebook that “a legal observer was struck by a DHS vehicle and then forcibly detained behind the John E. Moss Federal Building.”

      She said she is demanding transparency from DHS and calling for an independent investigation into the incident.

      KCRA 3 reached out to DHS to confirm if a legal observer was detained and, if so, what charges he’s facing, but has not heard back as of Friday evening.

      Giselle Garcia with NorCal Resist reported that it was one of two incidents outside the same federal building in two days, expressing concern over a “very, very deeply concerning trend of violence.”

      “One of our court watchers was making his way back to the front of the building when he was accosted by an individual who pulled up, asked him why he was walking around, you know, and began to beat him violently,” Garcia said.

      She said a court watcher is someone who volunteers to observe immigration hearings.

      “Our volunteer is an incredible Marine Corps veteran who does this work because he believes in protecting our democracy,” she said.

      Sacramento police confirmed the attack occurred just after 9 a.m. Friday. DHS agents detained the suspect until police arrived, and the individual was arrested on battery and robbery charges.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      David Fud

      There was a Nazi sneaking away from the shooting right before it happened directly towards the camera. I find myself wondering if he planted a gun, because the shooting started immediately afterwards.

      Reply
    20. 20.

      Suzanne

      If we ever get this country back….. priority #1 needs to be swift prosecution and punishment of anyone who was a part of this. From the highest levels to the lowest. FUCK “look forward, not back”. I’m ready to do a lot of looking back.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      @AM in NC:

      Agreed.  Any (D) candidate that says “Look forward, not backward” is problematic.  And should Dems ever gain control of something, they’d better act on looking backward.

      Reply
    22. 22.

      Deputinize America

      @SiubhanDuinne:

      I’m wondering if you just show up like a Bundy at a standoff in Nevada or Malheur – long guns at ready, spotlighting the Proud Boys of ICE. We know from past experience that it turns out that you don’t really face consequences.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      Tony Jay

      And, of course, every false statement by Regime officials about the actions of Special Auxiliary Agent Chadwick ‘Chad’ Laurence Stacey Timothy Theodore McWeissfleisch will be amplified and repeated by the MSM with no reference whatsoever to the fact that said Regime officials are on record lying through their teeth on multiple prior occasions or that Special Auxiliary Agent Chadwick ‘Chad’ Laurence Stacey Timothy Theodore McWeissfleisch shot two civilian protestors the day before and the same Regime officials probably lied about that, too. Irrelevant! Only conspiracy theorists would suggest otherwise. /s

      Compartmentalisation. It’s how the Media reports on The Right in order to keep its access.

      Reply
    25. 25.

      ArchTeryx

      @trollhattan: These days I’m recommending people go to these sorts of protests, especially protests NOT in Minneapolis, armed. And be prepared to use deadly force. They may be itching for protesters to kill their agents, but the groupies do NOT have immunity. They attack like that and the cops are absent, shoot them. It’s what my father, a WWII combat veteran and gunsmith, would have done. That’s what you do with Nazis.

      Reply
    27. 27.

      Karen Gail

      @Bruce K in ATH-GR:

      I am rooting for ‘death by 1,000 cuts;’ yes, I know it is slow torture but am an angry woman and I can live with that. (One former military soldier told me that he would rather be killed by a man rather than a woman. Because a man will do it quickly.)

      Reply
    28. 28.

      p.a.

      +10 on anyone pushing the “just look forward” bullshit getting last/only alternative support.  As complete a deTrumpification as possible.  Weaponize OUR DoJ.

      Reply

