The corruption of this administration never stops.

Norm Eisen at The Contrarian

Quick Summary

Over a month has now passed since the Trump administration was supposed to release the Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). Not only is the administration flouting the law and withholding millions of pages, but the little it has released is deeply problematic. Indeed, on Friday we identified that the Department of Justice has been surreptitiously adding redactions and hiding information on some of the files after they were initially released to the public. We are not taking all this lying down. Thanks to your paid subscriptions, my colleagues and I at Democracy Defenders Fund are fighting against this corruption in both the courts of law and of public opinion. We will not stop until we pop the files free — all of them.

Background

Once signed into law, the EFTA required the full release of the Epstein files by Dec. 19, 2025. On the evening of Dec. 19, Democracy Defenders Fund was prepared to review the “several hundred thousand” documents Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed would be released. Instead, only 12,285 documents totaling 125,575 pages have been disclosed. The DOJ has since stated that it has uncovered many more documents and is reviewing 5.2 million pages. Some were apparently in the offices of the U.S. attorneys, notwithstanding the fact that the department had previously advised Democracy Defenders Fund in response to our FOIA requests that no such records existed. The existence of these new records brings into sharp relief the mischaracterizations by the DOJ, including the FBI director’s assertion that the FBI had done a systematic review of all Epstein records. And it gets worse. Our initial review of the files that were released identified serious issues. First, it became abundantly clear that Justice overly redacted information in defiance of the EFTA. Names, email addresses, faces, whole pages were blacked out. Second, these redactions lacked the required justification. Congress made it clear that every redaction must be “accompanied by” an explanation in the official journal of the government, the Federal Register. The DOJ has yet to file a single justification for specific redactions. Third, regardless of Justice’s over-redaction of almost all identifying information of any person, the department released photos of former President Bill Clinton unredacted. The disparate treatment of the former president raises concerns about gamemanship.

What are Democracy Defenders doing in response?

Based on that initial review, DDF filed an extensive request to the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General on Jan. 7, seeking a comprehensive review of the department’s non-compliance. Importantly, we provided significant legal arguments against DOJ’s use of expansive non-statutory redactions. Following our initial review, our expert team has compared documents DOJ previously released against documents currently in DOJ’s online Epstein Library. This week, our review identified over 70 records that had been updated with new or different redactions. The DOJ’s retroactive removals stretch from redactions of nude images to the removal of the name of a U.K. law enforcement liaison officer on official correspondence to hiding the names of several Department of Justice officials. Following our initial review, our expert team has compared documents DOJ previously released against documents currently in DOJ’s online Epstein Library. This week, our review identified over 70 records that had been updated with new or different redactions. The DOJ’s retroactive removals stretch from redactions of nude images to the removal of the name of a U.K. law enforcement liaison officer on official correspondence to hiding the names of several Department of Justice officials.

This era of foxes guarding all the hen houses has to stop.