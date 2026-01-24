Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein: Norm Eisen and Democracy Defenders Catch DOJ Hiding More of the Epstein Files

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein: Norm Eisen and Democracy Defenders Catch DOJ Hiding More of the Epstein Files

by | 14 Comments

This post is in: , , , ,

The corruption of this administration never stops.

Epstein, Epstein, Epstein 1

Norm Eisen at The Contrarian 

Quick Summary

Over a month has now passed since the Trump administration was supposed to release the Epstein files under the Epstein Files Transparency Act (EFTA). Not only is the administration flouting the law and withholding millions of pages, but the little it has released is deeply problematic. Indeed, on Friday we identified that the Department of Justice has been surreptitiously adding redactions and hiding information on some of the files after they were initially released to the public.

We are not taking all this lying down. Thanks to your paid subscriptions, my colleagues and I at Democracy Defenders Fund are fighting against this corruption in both the courts of law and of public opinion. We will not stop until we pop the files free — all of them.

Background

Once signed into law, the EFTA required the full release of the Epstein files by Dec. 19, 2025. On the evening of Dec. 19, Democracy Defenders Fund was prepared to review the “several hundred thousand” documents Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche affirmed would be released. Instead, only 12,285 documents totaling 125,575 pages have been disclosed. The DOJ has since stated that it has uncovered many more documents and is reviewing 5.2 million pages. Some were apparently in the offices of the U.S. attorneys, notwithstanding the fact that the department had previously advised Democracy Defenders Fund in response to our FOIA requests that no such records existed.

The existence of these new records brings into sharp relief the mischaracterizations by the DOJ, including the FBI director’s assertion that the FBI had done a systematic review of all Epstein records. And it gets worse. Our initial review of the files that were released identified serious issues.

First, it became abundantly clear that Justice overly redacted information in defiance of the EFTA. Names, email addresses, faces, whole pages were blacked out.

Second, these redactions lacked the required justification. Congress made it clear that every redaction must be “accompanied by” an explanation in the official journal of the government, the Federal Register. The DOJ has yet to file a single justification for specific redactions.

Third, regardless of Justice’s over-redaction of almost all identifying information of any person, the department released photos of former President Bill Clinton unredacted. The disparate treatment of the former president raises concerns about gamemanship.

What are Democracy Defenders doing in response?

Based on that initial review, DDF filed an extensive request to the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General on Jan. 7, seeking a comprehensive review of the department’s non-compliance. Importantly, we provided significant legal arguments against DOJ’s use of expansive non-statutory redactions.

Following our initial review, our expert team has compared documents DOJ previously released against documents currently in DOJ’s online Epstein Library. This week, our review identified over 70 records that had been updated with new or different redactions.

The DOJ’s retroactive removals stretch from redactions of nude images to the removal of the name of a U.K. law enforcement liaison officer on official correspondence to hiding the names of several Department of Justice officials.

Following our initial review, our expert team has compared documents DOJ previously released against documents currently in DOJ's online Epstein Library. This week, our review identified over 70 records that had been updated with new or different redactions. The DOJ's retroactive removals stretch from redactions of nude images to the removal of the name of a U.K. law enforcement liaison officer on official correspondence to hiding the names of several Department of Justice officials.

This era of foxes guarding all the hen houses has to stop.

  • Bupalos
  • Castor Cadensis
  • cmorenc
  • H.E.Wolf
  • Karen Gail
  • Nukular Biskits
  • oldgold
  • Scamp Dog
  • tobie
  • WaterGirl

    14Comments

    3. 3.

      H.E.Wolf

      In memory of beloved commenter Amir: “Die Mühlen Gottes mahlen langsam, aber sie mahlen ungemein fein.”

      ETA: In other words: patience. The day of reckoning will arrive.​

      ETA 2: And I will be so, so very much here for it!

      Reply
    5. 5.

      oldgold

      Breaking:

      Aaron Rupar: There is video circulating on social media of a group of ICE agents beating a man near 26th and Nicollet in south Minneapolis, then one of the ICE agents shoots the man while he’s on the ground numerous times. A witness can be heard yelling that the victim is dead

      Reply
    6. 6.

      cmorenc

      What actual leverage is there to force release of the Epstein files as required by law, when all the actual enforcement arms of the federal government are under control of a Presidential Administration and DOJ deliberately stonewalling and a GOP-controlled majority determined to give them an assist?  The law is just an empty theory without means to compel actual compliance and effectively sanction noncompliance.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Bupalos

      @H.E.Wolf: I think there probably is no God or gods that enforce justice, on any timeline. And if there is to be a day of atonement in the future it will be because of what people do today, and I think urgency rather than patience is probably on order.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      Nukular Biskits

      In the earlier thread I said I had some chores to do today.

      One of those is to get the oil changed in the car. Unfortunately there’s a 45 minute wait to get that done so, here I am.

      I’m glad Watergirl posted this because now I have something I can do while I’m sitting in the car: send another email to my useless Congressional Representative and useless US senators asking them why they have expressed no concern about the Trump Administrations slow walking the release of these files.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Nukular Biskits

      @Bupalos:

      That brings to mind the Epicurean paradox ( here as expressed by Charles Bray):

      Would God be willing to prevent evil but unable? Therefore he is not omnipotent. Would he be capable, but without desire? So he is malevolent. Would he be both capable and willing? So why is there evil?

      I’ll not get into a theological discussion regarding the existence or non-existence of God, but to me this is more a commentary on the hypocrisy of a large segment of American Christians who refuse to call out evil and in fact cheer it.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      WaterGirl

      @Karen Gail:  From your Politico article:

      By dressing immigration enforcement officials in battle-ready attire, the agency encourages agents to understand themselves not as civil servants carrying out administrative law, but as frontline combatants operating in hostile terrain. That shift in self-conception may help partially explain the aggressive tactics ICE officers have deployed in Minneapolis, where they have used chemical irritants against peaceful demonstrators, thrown gas canisters into crowds and, most notably, fatally shot 37-year-old Renée Good. Over time, this produces a self-reinforcing cycle: militarized dress fosters aggressive posture; aggressive posture fuels public fear; and that fear is then cited as justification for even greater militarization.

      When a domestic agency dresses for war, it risks acting as if it is at war, even with the public. Clothing alone does not determine conduct, but it can help shape a worldview in which violent confrontation is more likely.

      Reply

