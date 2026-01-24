Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Come on, man.

We will not go back.

Conservatism: there are people the law protects but does not bind and others who the law binds but does not protect.

Quote tweet friends, screenshot enemies.

Trumpflation is an intolerable hardship for every American, and it’s Trump’s fault.

Good lord, these people are nuts.

The world has changed, and neither one recognizes it.

It’s pointless to bring up problems that can only be solved with a time machine.

This really is a full service blog.

This has so much WTF written all over it that it is hard to comprehend.

The next time the wall street journal editorial board speaks the truth will be the first.

… riddled with inexplicable and elementary errors of law and fact

We are aware of all internet traditions.

The way to stop violence is to stop manufacturing the hatred that fuels it.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Prediction: the gop will rethink its strategy of boycotting future committees.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

SCOTUS: It’s not “bribery” unless it comes from the Bribery region of France. Otherwise, it’s merely “sparkling malfeasance”.

Republican speaker of the house Mike Johnson is the bland and smiling face of evil.

Impressively dumb. Congratulations.

Imperialist aggressors must be defeated, or the whole world loses.

Human rights are not a matter of opinion!

When you’re in more danger from the IDF than from Russian shelling, that’s really bad.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / Grind It to a Fucking Halt. Burn It All Fucking Down.

Grind It to a Fucking Halt. Burn It All Fucking Down.

by | 94 Comments

This post is in: 

Shout out to all you who concern trolled me about Schumer and Jeffries not whipping the vote because it was essentially meaningless.

Masked Ice goons picked a fight with an observer:

A new video appears to show the moments leading up to a fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, with the individual appearing to simply record on his phone as agents escalated the situation.

🎥 dangjessie / Threads

[image or embed]

— MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) January 24, 2026 at 10:40 AM

The man they murdered is the man in the beard:

Grind It to a Fucking Halt. Burn It All Fucking Down.

They the dogpiled him, beat him, pistol whipped him, and executed him:

ICE just shot and killed an unarmed person in Minneapolis (1/24/26)
byu/I_may_have_weed inICE_Watch

These fucking pigs watched an entire city peacefully gather in freezing temperatures to reject them, they had their feelings hurt, so they went out wilding and executed an observer, a civilian, and are as we speak spreading lies about him trying to justify the unjustifiable.

Shut the whole country down, and fuck Schumer and Jeffries and every one of those quislings until they shut it the fuck down. All of it.

If armed government gangs are roaming the street with no accountability murdering and disappearing things, NOTHING ELSE FUCKING MATTERS.

How can they not fucking get this?

*** Update ***

Another angle of the ice execution. They man they murdered was helping them with traffic:

UPDATE: @dropsitenews.com has obtained the very graphic video from the lady in the pink coat, which shows ICE executing yet another person in broad daylight:

[image or embed]

— Alex Ip 葉清霖 (@alexip718.com) January 24, 2026 at 11:49 AM

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Archon
  • ArchTeryx
  • Betty Cracker
  • cain
  • catothedog
  • ColoradoGuy
  • comrade scotts agenda of rage
  • Dave
  • Dave Katz
  • dc
  • debit
  • delphinium
  • dexwood
  • different-church-lady
  • Dorothy A. Winsor
  • E.
  • gene108
  • Hildebrand
  • Joey Maloney
  • John Cole
  • Karen Gail
  • MagdaInBlack
  • MCat
  • Miss Bianca
  • Motivated Seller
  • O. Felix Culpa
  • PatD
  • Professor Bigfoot
  • prostratedragon
  • sab
  • Sandia Blanca
  • scav
  • Shrillhouse
  • Steve LaBonne
  • taumaturgo
  • TEL
  • trollhattan

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    94Comments

    3. 3.

      ColoradoGuy

      The Republicans have shown us who they are. They want a North Korea style dictatorship with a cult leader and a closed society run by an inner circle of oligarchs.

      Crime in the street for us, and unlimited pedophilia for them. That’s who they are.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      Dave

      I don’t see a way out. The only people that can deescalate this will not. And each incident is going to harden and radicalize more people.

      The only way I see is the population bearing more and more without a direct response until a critical mass of people are so disgusted that it can’t be sustained.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      comrade scotts agenda of rage

      Thank you John for this.  Some of us feel the way you do and thanks for expressing your reaction so eloquently.

      Heh heh, I’m not being snarky when saying that.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      PatD

      It’s going to get worse before it gets better. How many people have to be murdered by the state before we agree that Democrats should no longer work with Republicans to keep the government running, business as usual? There are no guardrails left.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      scav

      Following sprang to mind.

      I am in blood
      Stepp’d in so far that, should I wade no more,
      Returning were as tedious as go o’er

      Weird Sisters no doubt already being consulted — and probably all formerly worked at Fox News.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      Karen Gail

      I just saw that on Occupy Democrats; the whole story falls apart with the release of this footage.

      They killed an innocent man!

      Reply
    13. 13.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @Dave: Once we’re at the point where the Regime’s goons are ready to execute people in the street… all bets are off.

      Gun ownership is a uniquely American thing; and as has been noted elsewhere, conservatives are not the only people who own guns and know how to use them.

      These ICE guys are playing with fire.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      John Cole

      @Professor Bigfoot: find another fucking blog if it hurts your delicate sensibilities.

      They are shooting people in the street and it is going to get worse. You can go fluff schumer and jeffries at a blog that doesn’t allow people to have a wide range of opinions.

      You fucking unload on everyone here every day about shit that pisses you off, I’m doing the same. If that hurts your feels, sorry about that.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Karen Gail

      @Dave: This is what idiots don’t realize, is that when you attack civilian population you create enemies. This is what feeds radical groups, not words, education or religion but attacking innocents; people reach the point where they say, “to hell with it! they are going to kill us anyway, we might as well take as many with us as we can.”

      Reply
    18. 18.

      John Cole

      I am officially over this blog comments section being a self-help group for people who wish they lived in an alternate reality. This is the fucking end game here in America. Either we step up and force the fucking Democrats to fight as hard as Republicans, or this is our future.

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Dave

      @John Cole: Hell I’m in NY so going to be registering this with Schumer’s office.

      I don’t blame them but they have not risen to the moment.

      Truthfully I think it’s a matter of internalized constraints they have been sufficiently protected that they can’t see clearly and a proper response requires more than following consultants and playing it safe.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Professor Bigfoot

      Christ.

      Americans fucking VOTED for this shit.

      IT WAS ON FUCKING PAPER.

      But now it’s all the Democrats fault for NOT FIGHTING HARD ENOUGH.

      Yep, it’s all our fault that Jeffries hasn’t gone into the White House with a Glock and “rid us of this troublesome pest.”

      Sorry about that.

      Maybe you can get Y’ALLS PEOPLE to vote differently, if we ever get a goddamn chance to again.

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Joey Maloney

      I’m listening to Lucinda Williams’ new album (just out yesterday) World’s Gone Wrong. Pretty much exactly the right soundtrack for this shitshow.

      Reply
    24. 24.

      John Cole

      @Professor Bigfoot:  If you would be so kind as to come up with a list of Democratic leaders and congressmen that I am not allowed to yell at because white people elsewhere voted for Trump, that would be great.

      Otherwise, I revert to my piss up a rope comments.

      Reply
    26. 26.

      scav

      @MagdaInBlack: Well it would help if a few people stopped confusing their opinions with the judgements of god almighty and thundering from their self-appointed mount.

      We can see everybody here.

      Reply
    31. 31.

      Betty Cracker

      DHS (once again) announces conclusion (within 3 hours) without any investigation.

      – Conclusion about federal agent’s intent
      – Conclusion about individual’s intent
      – Implicit conclusion about timing of disarming the individual and shooting him

      [image or embed]

      — Ryan Goodman (@rgoodlaw.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:49 PM

      The ICEstapo is already trying to sweep this under the rug like they did after murdering Ms. Good, but the Minneapolis chief of police refused to leave the scene to them as ordered and had his officers preserve it instead, according to a press briefing.

      Reply
    32. 32.

      prostratedragon

      I don’t think this happened because of Democrats in Congress, who I think have an important task these days as guardians of a foothold for our votes. Other roles in society are best filled by other people. Not having endless energy any longer (see nym), it’s important to me to focus what I do have, and as a lifetime member of this country’s Africa Club it has not escaped my notice that one does not riot out of these horrors.

      Reply
    33. 33.

      Motivated Seller

      This Administration wants an Insurrection, even if they have to cause it themselves.  Will the Supreme Court throw them another immunity life-line?  Unfortunately, I think the answer is emphatically ‘yes’*.

      * Offer only valid with Republican administrations.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      TEL

      @John Cole: Professor Bigfoot is speaking from a position that neither you nor I will ever know. Black men have been used for target practice by law enforcement since the formation of the USA. Maybe find a better target to vent your bile on than him. And I’m seeing the same thing he sees – your anger is at Schumer and Jeffries in this post. Not at Trump, Noem, Bovino, nor any other republicans who actually want this. Why is that?

      Reply
    36. 36.

      debit

      I am less angry with the Schumer and Jeffries than I am with Walz and Frey.  There’s nothing anyone can do on the federal level, we have no power there.  But my elected officials have done fuck all to protect us. I am furious and ready to say fuck it, no one is coming, I guess we need to start blowing shit up.

      Reply
    37. 37.

      Steve LaBonne

      I will reserve my ire for the 7 traitors in the House. They remind me of the fact that Hitler was able to pass the Enabling Act because of the cowardice of the Centre Party.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      John Cole

      @TEL

      Professor Bigfoot is speaking from a position that neither you nor I will ever know. Black men have been used for target practice by law enforcement since the formation of the USA. Maybe find a better target to vent your bile on than him. And I’m seeing the same thing he sees – your anger is at Schumer and Jeffries in this post. Not at Trump, Noem, Bovino, nor any other republicans who actually want this. Why is that?

      What the fuck is this gibberish? Do you honestly not fucking know what my opinions on Noem, Bovino, and Trump are? Is everyone here so addlebrained and soft minded they can’t keep two competing thoughts in their heads? I thought I have been pretty clear stating that Trump, Noem, and Bovino who need to be stopped at all costs and that Schumer and Jeffries are not doing enough to stop them.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      PatD

      @prostratedragon: I don’t think anyone else thinks that either. However, the business of governing cannot go on as usual with Democrats acting as the mommy party. Some things are worth drawing lines in the sand over.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      taumaturgo

      @TEL:

      Maybe, just maybe, the democrats having an opportunity to throw a monkey wrench in the MAGAS’ efforts to destroy democracy, the democrats conservative leadership again obeyed in advance. It’s already resembling the accommodation the French Vichy government had with the Nazi occupiers.

      Reply
    44. 44.

      Steve LaBonne

      @debit:  What would you have them do? The cops already told ICE to get bent when they were “ordered” to leave the murder scene- and they’re grossly outnumbered by the ICE thugs.If Walz tried to have the National Guard interfere with ICE, it would immediately be federalized by Trump.

      Reply
    46. 46.

      Archon

      Considering what is happening on the streets this may sound harsh but the only thing that matters now are free and fair elections. We just have to make it until November.

      There will be martyrs.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @John Cole:

      that Schumer and Jeffries are not doing enough to stop them.

      And what exactly would that be? Please be specific.

      And FWIW, you referring to the long and brutal history of the murders of black men in this country as “gibberish” is not a good look. Please stop.

      Reply
    51. 51.

      debit

      @Steve LaBonne: I don’t know, I don’t have my hands of the levers of power. I was not elected to run a city or a state, or to prepare for this sort of shit.

      If we truly are on our own, if there is nothing that anyone in power can do, then violence is going to be the response.

      Reply
    52. 52.

      TEL

      @John Cole: My mind is perfectly clear and I’d appreciate it if you actually read what I write rather than answering what you think I wrote and calling it gibberish.

      I’m talking about this post, and you throwing your anger around at Schumer, Jeffries, and apparently at us lowly commenters. You in fact DID NOT EVEN MENTION these assholes in your post. All of your anger seems to be targeted at everyone else, including me for daring to speak up for the Professor. I get that this is PERSONAL for you – everyone does. But the Professor has had to deal with these same feelings of helplessness since he was a child. It’s not new to him, which is why I appreciate his point of view on this blog.

      Reply
    55. 55.

      PatD

       

      @Hildebrand: That is the default. Everyone despises Republicans and thinks they are to blame here. Why does that mean we can’t demand Democrats do more, rhetorically and politically.

      Why are Democrats helping fund Trump’s priorities? Why are they still voting to help confirm his nominees? Why isn’t there a hold on anything and everything possible in the Senate? Why can’t leadership bring themselves to denounce ICE and CBP as rogue, lawless agencies that must be broken up with everyone involved prosecuted. We all know that’s what needs to happen.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      delphinium

      @prostratedragon: ​

      I don’t think this happened because of Democrats in Congress…

      Agree-I can think of many people/things that helped put us this in place including: Republicans in Congress who refuse to stand up for the laws in this country, those who voted for Trump, our legal/justice system (starting with the Supreme Court), the media for repeatedly downplaying Republican threats, and local/state law enforcement who should have been on these guys from the get go-how much are they going to keep letting them get away with before they take this threat seriously? You’d think murder, kidnapping, reckless endangerment, breaking and entering, impersonating an officer-can we ask for their papers? (face masks, camo, no badge numbers, & driving around in unmarked vehicles doesn’t say legit law enforcement to me) would be things they should do something about.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Karen Gail

      BREAKING: Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey calls on Americans to stand up in defiance after Trump’s masked agents murdered another innocent person on camera: “Your children will ask you what side you were on.”

      The time for standing on the sidelines is over…

      “I just saw a video of more than six masked agents pummeling one of our constituents and shooting him to death,” said Frey. “How many more residents, how many more Americans need to die or get badly hurt for this operation to end? How many more lives need to be lost before this administration realizes that a political and partisan narrative is not as important as American values?”

      The deeply disturbing video in question shows a mob of masked agents brutally beating a helpless man on the ground. One of the agents then shoots him. At that point an agent backs up, firing repeatedly into the man in a brutal execution-style killing. While details are still emerging, there are indications that the man was confronted for filming the agents, at which point the agents escalated.

      “How many times must local and national leaders must plead with you, Donald Trump, to end this operation and recognize that this is not creating safety in our city?” Frey continued.

      “So to everyone listening, stand with Minneapolis,” Frey went on. “Stand up for America. Recognize that your children will ask you what side you were on. Your grandchildren will ask you what you did to act to prevent this from happening again, to make sure that the foundational elements of our democracy were rock solid. What did you do to protect your city? What did you do to protect your nation?”

      “This is not what America is about. This is not a partisan issue. This is an American issue,” he added.

      While the police are still withholding the identity of the victim, they’ve identified him as a 37-year-old white man who apparently only had traffic tickets on his record. They believe that he was a lawful gun owner.

      The Department of Homeland Security has already rushed to baselessly smear the slain man — just like they did with Renee Good — as a possible would-be mass shooter who wanted to “massacre law enforcement.” Despite evidence to the contrary, they’re claiming that he approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm handgun. If he did in fact have a gun on his person, he was legally permitted to carry it. We cannot believe a single word that this administration says.

      Let’s be crystal clear about what is happening here. Trump’s masked enforcers are executing his political opponents in the streets, character assassinating them, and then moving on to their next victim. This administration is waging war on the American people. Choose which side you’re on. History is watching.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @debit:

      I’ve been watching footage from a local Minneapolis TV station that someone linked to earlier. Where are the Minneapolis police to help manage the situation and safeguard the citizenry? I don’t understand their seemingly conspicuous absence.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      Dave Katz

      @John Cole: X1000.The dude with the identity don’t do politics.

      Identity: Schumer, gerontocrat, Jewish. Jeffries, technocrat, ambitious, Black. Politics: Whatever the wealthy donor class requires

      Where’s the patriot, demanding justice?

      Reply
    61. 61.

      John Cole

      @TEL: Fine, from now on, I will start every fucking post with what I will call the “TEL Statement for Clarity and Delicate Feels”:

      *Obviously I think the Republicans are much much worse and are NAZIS*

      Will that make everything ok?

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Dave

      @Shrillhouse: I really like Walz and I do understand the difficulty of his position but he’s not temperamentally the right person for this or at least I don’t think so.

      Or maybe he is right all the escalation has to come from this “administration”. Fucked if I know.

      The dam will break sooner or later and the only people that can actually prevent that have no interest in that because in addition to being malignant little toadstools they are also fucking idiots.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      Professor Bigfoot

      @John Cole: You act like I’m doing something other than remarking on what I perceive to be a reflexive need to blame Democrats for what Republicans do.

      You are WELCOME to “criticize” or just generally jump their shit- hell, man, this is YOUR blog.

      But once again, no Democrat gets any “benefit of the doubt.”

      Reply
    67. 67.

      gene108

      ICE /CBP /DHS kept up with their mass deportations during the last government shutdown.

      When the top law enforcement agency in the country doesn’t give a damn about the law, I’m not sure what to do. We are in uncharted territory.

      Maybe storm and occupy the White House, and demand a change in government? Protestors taking over the head of government’s residence has worked in other countries.

      Reply
    68. 68.

      Dave

      @John Cole: I think the awful thing about that is it’s only possible if a critical mass of people have reached that point. And we are either there or close but if you act too early you end up being painted as the problem for the critical mass of low info citizens

      Of course you act too late that’s about as much of a failure.

      Reply
    70. 70.

      John Cole

      Do you all not understand that if leadership does not start leading people are going to take matters into their own fucking hands? The people in Minneapolis are not going to be patient and wait to vote in the midterms.

      We are this fucking close to the powder keg going off and Democratic leadership needs to get out in front of this or the people are going to take on Trump, Noem, and Bovino. We are this fucking close to guerrilla warfare in the streets of Minneapolis.

      Reply
    72. 72.

      ArchTeryx

      @John Cole: I know I’m going to regret this, but… it seems to be the morning for Old Men Shouting At Each Other, so…

      Trump and his thugs have basically reduced Congress to the Nazi Bundestag. You can shut it all down and it would change nothing. Trump just impounds whatever money he wants and throws it at ICE, CBP and DHS instead. The Supreme Court won’t let him touch rich people’s money (i.e. the Fed) but everyone and everything else is fair game. The Nazis run all three branches of government. Schumer and Jeffries are irrelevant until one of those things changes. Make Congress something other than the Imperial Senate and THEN start worrying about our leadership.

      When Trump was elected, I knew exactly what it was going to come down to. Defend your own. You were Army. Remember your fucking training, soldier, and prepare to do the same. Starting a pissing match with a gadfly like Professor Bigfoot isn’t going to accomplish a damn thing, even make you feel any better. Defend your own. At all costs. You got a wife. So do I. That’s what this is about now.

      Reply
    74. 74.

      Steve LaBonne

      @John Cole:  Shut it down how? Storm the White House? You go first. Trump is extremely happy to ignore Congress and do whatever the hell he wants, including spending money however he wants. We all share your emotions but it’s better when they’re accompanied by thinking.

      Reply
    75. 75.

      Dave

      @John Cole: Yes this exactly what’s going to happen sooner or later it probably will even if leadership acts because the only playbook there idiots have is escalation.

      This is rule by the sort of idiot that followed the dumber section of the manosphere.

      Reply
    76. 76.

      catothedog

      You can have this whole country burn down, but unless it starts hurting white people, the moderate whites do anything to upset white privilege.

      Democrats have no answer to that kind of white racism. If they call it out, they lose.. There is no majority support to dismantle white racism. Period. White racism has gained knowledge of its power, and majority of white people are OK with it, because of what they stand to gain.

      Yelling at Democratic politicians will not fix it.  You are asking them to sacrifice and seek martyrdom for nothing.  Where are the people who yearn to be led, the people who are willing to sacrifice and desperately searching for leaders?  Who are these Dem leaders supposed to lead?

      They know. Everyone knows. The absence of public outrage says enough.  There are no people who want to “Shut the whole country down”. ? A few white liberals screaming? .. The majority of whites  fine with what is happening.

      Some lessons have to be learned by living through it. There is no solution to this until white racism overreaches, ends  up in mediocrity, deterioration,  and decay.  All of history points to that

      Reply
    77. 77.

      O. Felix Culpa

      @John Cole:

      Ok, you’re just being an asshole right now. Anger about the shooting and the multitudinous abuses of human rights is 100% justified. However, spewing that rage in all directions here is not helpful to you or the blog, and it sure as heck doesn’t change the facts on the ground in this country. Breathe deeply, go for a walk, or do whatever it takes to get your emotions better regulated.

      Reply
    78. 78.

      dc

      “Let’s fight with each other” is not a surprising response, we are all beyond angry, frustrated, and feeling powerless. However, it’s not a useful strategy or a good use of our energy.

      Reply
    79. 79.

      Betty Cracker

      @Karen Gail: I don’t know enough about how the state and city government work to judge how effectively Walz and Frey are using the levers of power they have. But this part right here is exactly the sort of thing every elected Democrat can and should be saying:

      The Department of Homeland Security has already rushed to baselessly smear the slain man — just like they did with Renee Good — as a possible would-be mass shooter who wanted to “massacre law enforcement.” Despite evidence to the contrary, they’re claiming that he approached U.S. Border Patrol officers with a 9mm handgun. If he did in fact have a gun on his person, he was legally permitted to carry it. We cannot believe a single word that this administration says.

      Let’s be crystal clear about what is happening here. Trump’s masked enforcers are executing his political opponents in the streets, character assassinating them, and then moving on to their next victim. This administration is waging war on the American people. Choose which side you’re on. History is watching.

      Speak the truth about what’s happening right before our eyes, damn it. The people are already there.

      Reply
    81. 81.

      cain

      Y’alls we need to stop fighting with each other.

      We have only one target. Maybe we don’t have a clear idea on what needs to be done to stop this administration. I know this though, we do not have a constitutional method of stopping this. If any action comes down to voting then we’re fucked.

      Rather than attacking Jeffries (I think Schumer is horrible at messaging and uses too many soft words, it doesn’t project anger enough) – it might be good to start calling Republican politicians and ask if they support ICE;s murder on the street. Make them own it. MAKE THEM OWN IT. Every one of them funded the big beautiful bill and are supporting murder on the streets by masked men and the adminstration lying about it.

      Ultimately, it’s not Dems who should lead, it’s us. There is no substitute. We’re going to have to roll up our sleeves and protect our democracy. It always had to be a grounds up. We are just projecting our madness to our leaders. But as some say, they can’t whip out a weapon and start attacking their colleagues while that makes for good performative action it just leads to the press who is against us to use it against us further.

      But I totally get the burn it all down. But burning it all down only gets more people killed.

      Reply
    82. 82.

      Sandia Blanca

      I just sent the following to my horrid senators (Cornyn and Cruz):

      “Vote NO to funding for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)! This corrupt and lawless bunch of thugs needs to be abolished ASAP. They are not fulfilling their mission, but are instead following the “ethnic cleansing” dreams of that unelected and unaccountable monster Stephen Miller. If you do not act to stop them, you are complicit in their crimes. Your salary, paid by us taxpayers, is wasted if you do not act to check Donald Trump’s illegal policies. Stand up for the people!”

      Then I donated to Sen. Chris Murphy’s Mobilization Fund, because he is doing more work to protect the rights of Texans than either of our senators.

      I can’t wait to vote for either James Talarico or Jasmine Crockett (whichever wins in the primary) in November!

      Reply
    84. 84.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Betty Cracker:  Anybody who’s been paying attention knows that Walz and Frey have been saying the right things. What they lack is actual power, and the next time I see an actionable idea about how they could get some will be the first.

      Reply
    86. 86.

      delphinium

      Also to the media: stop referring to what ICE is doing as ‘immigration enforcement’ or similar. It is nothing of the sort. It is untrained, unlawful, dangerous agents going into cities to create chaos and kill/kidnap/harm anyone they deem an enemy, immigration status be damned.

      Reply
    87. 87.

      PatD

      @Professor Bigfoot: nonsense. Every other post is about what Republicans are doing every day to mess up our lives. It’s only when people criticize Democratic party leadership that this lie that they never criticize Republicans starts getting toss around. It’s bullshit and you know it. Why are people not allowed to vent about their elected representatives without you policing them?

      Reply
    90. 90.

      gene108

      @O. Felix Culpa:

      Where are the Minneapolis police to help manage the situation and safeguard the citizenry? I don’t understand their seemingly conspicuous absence.

      There are more ICE/CBP/DHS agents in Minneapolis than there are MPD.

      Reply
    92. 92.

      ArchTeryx

      @different-church-lady: That’s pretty much like asking Hitler to call off the blitzkrieg. Ain’t gonna happen. He fought the war until the rubble of his country was being bounced and he murdered everyone in his bunker, including himself. And I fear that’s how it is going to end up here, too.

      Reply
    93. 93.

      Betty Cracker

      @sab: The quote was from Frey. At least, that’s my assumption. Every elected official in the party should be saying the same thing, not just the leaders of the state and city currently under the heaviest attack. That’s the point I was trying to make.

      Reply
    94. 94.

      PatD

      @Steve LaBonne: I’m still not entirely clear why state charges can’t be filed against identified ICE agents. Who cares if it gets tossed. Accumulate evidence and file charges. Tie them up in court.

      Also, I tend to see state police and local LEOs being violent towards protestors. Exercise control over state and local law enforcement. We see people’s homes being invaded. Have police at least show up in the neighborhoods this is happening.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.