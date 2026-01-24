Shout out to all you who concern trolled me about Schumer and Jeffries not whipping the vote because it was essentially meaningless.

Masked Ice goons picked a fight with an observer:

A new video appears to show the moments leading up to a fatal shooting by federal agents in Minneapolis, with the individual appearing to simply record on his phone as agents escalated the situation. 🎥 dangjessie / Threads [image or embed] — MeidasTouch (@meidastouch.com) January 24, 2026 at 10:40 AM

The man they murdered is the man in the beard:

They the dogpiled him, beat him, pistol whipped him, and executed him:

These fucking pigs watched an entire city peacefully gather in freezing temperatures to reject them, they had their feelings hurt, so they went out wilding and executed an observer, a civilian, and are as we speak spreading lies about him trying to justify the unjustifiable.

Shut the whole country down, and fuck Schumer and Jeffries and every one of those quislings until they shut it the fuck down. All of it.

If armed government gangs are roaming the street with no accountability murdering and disappearing things, NOTHING ELSE FUCKING MATTERS.

How can they not fucking get this?

*** Update ***

Another angle of the ice execution. They man they murdered was helping them with traffic: