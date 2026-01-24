Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Black Jesus loves a paper trail.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

This chaos was totally avoidable.

A tremendous foreign policy asset… to all of our adversaries.

I swear, each month of 2025 will have its own history degree.

Following reporting rules is only for the little people, apparently.

Insiders who complain to politico: please report to the white house office of shut the fuck up.

“They all knew.”

Give the craziest people you know everything they want and hope they don’t ask for more? Great plan.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

the 10% who apparently lack object permanence

A thin legal pretext to veneer over their personal religious and political desires.

At some point, the ability to learn is a factor of character, not IQ.

One way or another, he’s a liar.

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

There is no compromise when it comes to body autonomy. You either have it or you do not.

They were going to turn on one another at some point. It was inevitable.

Within six months Twitter will be fully self-driving.

Not loving this new fraud based economy.

It is not hopeless, and we are not helpless.

Republicans are radicals, not conservatives.

Hi god, it’s us. Thanks a heap, you’re having a great week and it’s only Thursday!

I Just Can’t Today

by | 18 Comments

This post is in: 

I cannot read about another cold-blooded person being murdered in the streets by our government.  Not today.

So maybe this is a good day to pick up on what we started on Medium Cool the other week.

If you guys can add a few key words for each of these shows, then I’ll add that to the spreadsheet to help folks know if a show might be for them.

Key words:  Things like genre. Whether it’s violent.  Key actor.  What it’s about.  Why it’s great. etc.  No more than 10 words for any one show.

Anyway, if you’re up for a distraction, have at it.

Apple TV

Acapulco
Bad Monkey
Bad Sisters
Black Bird
Chief of War
Dickinson
Foundation
Lessons in Chemistry
Murderbot
Palm Royale
Pluribus
Severance
Shrinking
Slow Horses
Sugar
Ted Lasso
Tehran
The Big Door Prize
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
The Morning Show
The Studio
Truth Be Told

Netflix

A Nearly Normal Family
Adolescence
Alice in Borderland:
Ambassadors
Black Dove
Black Mirror
Blue Eye Samurai
Borgen
Call My Agent
Dark Winds
Death By Lightning
Dept Q
Derry Girls
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Fisk
Giri/Haji
Girls5eva
I Am Not Ok With This
Kim’s Convenience
Man on the Inside
Maniac
Operation Mincemeat
Pernille
Philomena Cunk
Rebellion
The Beast in Me
The Diplomat
The Great British Baking Show
The Hot Spot
The Residence
Upper Middle Bogan
Veronica Mars

Prime

Babylon 5
Bosch
Bosch: Legacy
Deadloch
Elementary
I love Dick
Jack Ryan
Monsieur Spade
Motherland (one free episode)
Murder in Provence
Night Manager
Patriot
The Boys
The Bridge
The English
The Expanse
The Gone
The Goes Wrong Show
The Good Place
Trapped
You Were Never Really Here
Beyond Paradise

Britbox

Blue Lights
Death in Paradise
Doctor Who (pre-2017)
Karen Pirie
Lewis
Line of Duty
Lovejoy
Ludwig
Midsomer Murders
Motherland
Poirot
Rumpole of the Bailey
Sherlock
Shetland
Staged
The Informer
The Last Detective
Vera
Acorn
19-2
Brokenwood
Dalgleish
Murdoch Mysteries

PBS Passport

Annika
Astrid
Bookish
Endeavour
Lovejoy
Maigret
Ridley
Rumpole of the Bailey
Unforgotten
Van der Valk

MHz Choice

A French Village
Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games
Artic Circle
Babylon Berlin
Chantal (the wild west of Flanders)
Imma Tataranni
Magellan
Marianne, One of a Kind
Money Murder Zurich
Mongeville
Montalbano
Murder In…
Murders at Barlume
Nero Wolfe
Professor T
Professor T (German)
State of Happiness
Tandem
The Art of Crime
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone
The Fox
The Sandhamn Murders
Walking on Sunshine
Captain Marleau
Homicide Hills

HBO Max

Deadwood
Flow
Heated Rivalry
Our Flag Means Death
Perry Mason
Task
The Pitt
The Sopranos
The Wire
Tokyo Vice
Veep
Peacock
Columbo
Girls5eva
MacGruber 2
Poker Face
Rutherford Falls
The Traitors

Paramount +

Lower Decks
Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Strange Angels

Hulu

Fargo
Legion
Reservation Dogs
Say Nothing
Shogun
The Bear
The Lowdown
Will Trent

Disney

Andor
Loki
Marvel shows

Strays Notes

Edwardian Farm
Tudor Monastery Farm
Victorian Farm
Wartime Farm
Babylon 5
Staged (season one is free)
lots of old British mysteries
lots of Britbox also on PBS Passport
The Goes Wrong Show

    18Comments

    2. 2.

      ArchTeryx

      When I’m not hating on women (/s) or telling people to grab their guns and get ready to defend their lives, I follow the animation industry. I actually know a Dreamworks alum who worked on the Kung Fu Panda series, and she fell in love with my Big Friendly Giant character Sylia the Halavahdon (whale-otter hybrid).

      One of the stories I was actually following was of Aaron Blaise’s Snow Bear, which was an animated short film he did almost solo. He’s one of the modern Five Old Men of Disney, designing a number of characters (Including both Scar and Nala from The Lion King) and doing a turn directing Brother Bear. Snow Bear is about a lonely polar bear who, after disastrous attempts at finding interspecies friendship, creates an imaginary friend of snow to be with. It’s precious, and had a vital message: You want to see polar bears? Stop climate change. It vividly illustrates what is happening to them due to Arctic warming.

      Snow Bear was on the short list for an Oscar nom, but it was not nominated. Another bear-centric short, Forevergreen (CGI), was nominated instead. I was pissed. I don’t get pissed off at Academy stupidity very often because I expect it. But after they refused to nominate Tron because they considered CGI SFX cheating now… they give the nom to an inferior CGI film over a hand drawn one? Done by one freaking guy?

      This really is the worst timeline.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      MattF

      I watched the first episode of Seven Dials last night on Netflix. There are two more episodes, and I will watch them. It is a genuine Agatha Christie mystery, set in England in the immediate aftermath of WW1. Rather bloody so far, a lot of vintage costumes and situations. Terrific acting, though I’m a bit concerned that the plot will turn out to be not so good. We shall see.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Professor Bigfoot

      I’m gonna act like this is a Medium Cool and say I discovered new music in the last couple of days.

      Kashus Culpepper (ain’t that a helluva name) is… not quite blues, not quite country, not quite soul, not quite gospel, and yet all of that and a bit more. I think I was halfway through this album before I realized how much I liked it.

      Kashus Culpepper, Act 1

      Reply
    6. 6.

      Phylllis

      Riot Women on Britbox is another Sally Wainwright masterpiece. A group of hard done by middle-aged women who go full f*ck you to boyfriends/exes/children after deciding to start a rock band. Lots of talent, including Joanna Scanlan, Tamsin Greig, and Lorraine Ashbourne.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      B5 fan boy here. Excellent series.

      Regulars:
      Michael O’Hare
      Bruce Boxleitner
      Claudia Christian
      Mira Furlan
      Richard Biggs
      Jerry Doyle
      Patricia Tallman
      Bill Mumy
      Jason Carter
      Stephen Furst
      Andreas Katsulas
      Peter Jurasik

      Cameos:
      Robin Sachs
      Walter Koenig
      Majel Barrett
      Bruce McGill
      Robert Foxworth
      Rance Howard
      more….

      So if you are looking for something with major talent, this is a candidate.

      Key features:
      Five year story arc: very few self-contained episodes
      Excellent (if still imperfect) space physics
      Surprisingly good special effects
      Brilliant writing
      Some interesting non-hetero subplots and moments on screen, in an era when ST was avoiding gender issues like the plague.
      Plus some warnings about totalitarianism that arrived a couple decades too early.

      I see a couple others I will chime in on as well.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      FelonyGovt

      Acapulco on Apple TV: light, silly, cute, heartwarming. Main actor is Eugenio Derbez, a Mexican actor probably not too well known here.

      The Big Door Prize on Apple TV: engaging characters, sorta fantasy (the machine can predict your future), main actor is Chris O’Dowd.

      Tandem on Mhz: police/murdershow, not overly gory. Very attractive French cops, one female, one male  (the woman is the boss) who usedto be married to each other.

      Is thos the kind of stuff youwere looking for on these, WG?

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Expanse:

      Another sci-fi banger.

      MAJOR talent. That is all.
      Excellent effects
      Even better space physics
      Four year story arc. Zero standalone episodes.

      Well worth watching.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Gin & Tonic

      For some inexplicable reason Instagram has started feeding me “reels” of the Griffin Brothers, a couple of, uhm, large-ish dudes who roller skate (very, very well) to a variety of music. Like indoor, roller-rink type roller skating. A real blast; now that I’ve watched a few, I suppose Zuckerberg will be feeding me these a hundred times a day.

      Reply
    16. 16.

      Smiling Happy Guy (aka boatboy_srq)

      Not on your list, but on Prime, Penelope Keith has a remarkable series on British villages. Something like six seasons’ worth of material, covering a number of small communities across the UK. Hidden Villages, Coastal Villages, Village of the Year, and so on.

      I confess Dame Penelope rubs me wrong sometimes, but she has chosen her material very well, and she engages the locals she meets with respect and humor.

      Also whoever did the sound engineering on some seasons has some bad settings, and the soundtrack overpowers the voices in places. Still, some amazing cinematography and material.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      MagdaInBlack

      I’m distracting myself with my love of celebrity train wrecks. Currently playing is the Victoria and David Beckham vs son Brooklyn and his wife feud.

      Reply

