I cannot read about another cold-blooded person being murdered in the streets by our government. Not today.
So maybe this is a good day to pick up on what we started on Medium Cool the other week.
If you guys can add a few key words for each of these shows, then I’ll add that to the spreadsheet to help folks know if a show might be for them.
Key words: Things like genre. Whether it’s violent. Key actor. What it’s about. Why it’s great. etc. No more than 10 words for any one show.
Anyway, if you’re up for a distraction, have at it.
Apple TV
Acapulco
Bad Monkey
Bad Sisters
Black Bird
Chief of War
Dickinson
Foundation
Lessons in Chemistry
Murderbot
Palm Royale
Pluribus
Severance
Shrinking
Slow Horses
Sugar
Ted Lasso
Tehran
The Big Door Prize
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey
The Morning Show
The Studio
Truth Be Told
Netflix
A Nearly Normal Family
Adolescence
Alice in Borderland:
Ambassadors
Black Dove
Black Mirror
Blue Eye Samurai
Borgen
Call My Agent
Dark Winds
Death By Lightning
Dept Q
Derry Girls
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Fisk
Giri/Haji
Girls5eva
I Am Not Ok With This
Kim’s Convenience
Man on the Inside
Maniac
Operation Mincemeat
Pernille
Philomena Cunk
Rebellion
The Beast in Me
The Diplomat
The Great British Baking Show
The Hot Spot
The Residence
Upper Middle Bogan
Veronica Mars
Prime
Babylon 5
Bosch
Bosch: Legacy
Deadloch
Elementary
I love Dick
Jack Ryan
Monsieur Spade
Motherland (one free episode)
Murder in Provence
Night Manager
Patriot
The Boys
The Bridge
The English
The Expanse
The Gone
The Goes Wrong Show
The Good Place
Trapped
You Were Never Really Here
Beyond Paradise
Britbox
Blue Lights
Death in Paradise
Doctor Who (pre-2017)
Karen Pirie
Lewis
Line of Duty
Lovejoy
Ludwig
Midsomer Murders
Motherland
Poirot
Rumpole of the Bailey
Sherlock
Shetland
Staged
The Informer
The Last Detective
Vera
Acorn
19-2
Brokenwood
Dalgleish
Murdoch Mysteries
PBS Passport
Annika
Astrid
Bookish
Endeavour
Lovejoy
Maigret
Ridley
Rumpole of the Bailey
Unforgotten
Van der Valk
MHz Choice
A French Village
Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games
Artic Circle
Babylon Berlin
Chantal (the wild west of Flanders)
Imma Tataranni
Magellan
Marianne, One of a Kind
Money Murder Zurich
Mongeville
Montalbano
Murder In…
Murders at Barlume
Nero Wolfe
Professor T
Professor T (German)
State of Happiness
Tandem
The Art of Crime
The Bastards of Pizzofalcone
The Fox
The Sandhamn Murders
Walking on Sunshine
Captain Marleau
Homicide Hills
HBO Max
Deadwood
Flow
Heated Rivalry
Our Flag Means Death
Perry Mason
Task
The Pitt
The Sopranos
The Wire
Tokyo Vice
Veep
Peacock
Columbo
Girls5eva
MacGruber 2
Poker Face
Rutherford Falls
The Traitors
Paramount +
Lower Decks
Star Trek Strange New Worlds
Strange Angels
Hulu
Fargo
Legion
Reservation Dogs
Say Nothing
Shogun
The Bear
The Lowdown
Will Trent
Disney
Andor
Loki
Marvel shows
Strays Notes
Edwardian Farm
Tudor Monastery Farm
Victorian Farm
Wartime Farm
Babylon 5
Staged (season one is free)
lots of old British mysteries
lots of Britbox also on PBS Passport
The Goes Wrong Show
Commenters
Filtered Commenters
Settings