I cannot read about another cold-blooded person being murdered in the streets by our government. Not today.

So maybe this is a good day to pick up on what we started on Medium Cool the other week.

If you guys can add a few key words for each of these shows, then I’ll add that to the spreadsheet to help folks know if a show might be for them.

Key words: Things like genre. Whether it’s violent. Key actor. What it’s about. Why it’s great. etc. No more than 10 words for any one show.

Anyway, if you’re up for a distraction, have at it.

Apple TV

Acapulco

Bad Monkey

Bad Sisters

Black Bird

Chief of War

Dickinson

Foundation

Lessons in Chemistry

Murderbot

Palm Royale

Pluribus

Severance

Shrinking

Slow Horses

Sugar

Ted Lasso

Tehran

The Big Door Prize

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey

The Morning Show

The Studio

Truth Be Told

Netflix

A Nearly Normal Family

Adolescence

Alice in Borderland:

Ambassadors

Black Dove

Black Mirror

Blue Eye Samurai

Borgen

Call My Agent

Dark Winds

Death By Lightning

Dept Q

Derry Girls

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Fisk

Giri/Haji

Girls5eva

I Am Not Ok With This

Kim’s Convenience

Man on the Inside

Maniac

Operation Mincemeat

Pernille

Philomena Cunk

Rebellion

The Beast in Me

The Diplomat

The Great British Baking Show

The Hot Spot

The Residence

Upper Middle Bogan

Veronica Mars

Prime

Babylon 5

Bosch

Bosch: Legacy

Deadloch

Elementary

I love Dick

Jack Ryan

Monsieur Spade

Motherland (one free episode)

Murder in Provence

Night Manager

Patriot

The Boys

The Bridge

The English

The Expanse

The Gone

The Goes Wrong Show

The Good Place

Trapped

You Were Never Really Here

Beyond Paradise

Britbox

Blue Lights

Death in Paradise

Doctor Who (pre-2017)

Karen Pirie

Lewis

Line of Duty

Lovejoy

Ludwig

Midsomer Murders

Motherland

Poirot

Rumpole of the Bailey

Sherlock

Shetland

Staged

The Informer

The Last Detective

Vera

Acorn

19-2

Brokenwood

Dalgleish

Murdoch Mysteries

PBS Passport

Annika

Astrid

Bookish

Endeavour

Lovejoy

Maigret

Ridley

Rumpole of the Bailey

Unforgotten

Van der Valk

MHz Choice

A French Village

Agatha Christie’s Criminal Games

Artic Circle

Babylon Berlin

Chantal (the wild west of Flanders)

Imma Tataranni

Magellan

Marianne, One of a Kind

Money Murder Zurich

Mongeville

Montalbano

Murder In…

Murders at Barlume

Nero Wolfe

Professor T

Professor T (German)

State of Happiness

Tandem

The Art of Crime

The Bastards of Pizzofalcone

The Fox

The Sandhamn Murders

Walking on Sunshine

Captain Marleau

Homicide Hills

HBO Max

Deadwood

Flow

Heated Rivalry

Our Flag Means Death

Perry Mason

Task

The Pitt

The Sopranos

The Wire

Tokyo Vice

Veep

Peacock

Columbo

Girls5eva

MacGruber 2

Poker Face

Rutherford Falls

The Traitors

Paramount +

Lower Decks

Star Trek Strange New Worlds

Strange Angels

Hulu

Fargo

Legion

Reservation Dogs

Say Nothing

Shogun

The Bear

The Lowdown

Will Trent

Disney

Andor

Loki

Marvel shows

Strays Notes

Edwardian Farm

Tudor Monastery Farm

Victorian Farm

Wartime Farm

Babylon 5

Staged (season one is free)

lots of old British mysteries

lots of Britbox also on PBS Passport

The Goes Wrong Show