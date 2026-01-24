this seems like a great idea that will build lots of enthusiasm for the party and doesn't have any blowback potential at all, i'm really excited for them [image or embed] — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 23, 2026 at 5:19 PM

at least they've got charlie kirk to help bail them out like he did for the RNC — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 23, 2026 at 5:27 PM

Wonder which Repubs are already plotting to play Chaerea to our modern Caligula…

… The Republican National Committee approved a rule change during its winter meeting on Friday that would allow the party to hold a convention during a midterm election year. “I’m incredibly excited about the possibility of hosting midterm convention to highlight what President Trump and Republicans have been able to accomplish this year,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said after the rule change was adopted. “If the president wants us to host a convention to highlight the great work this administration has done for the American people, we are doing the work now and will be ready to act when that time comes.” The amendment was approved at the RNC’s winter meeting with no objections. An unusually high number of RNC members had already left the meeting to catch early flights ahead of winter storms bearing down on much of the country by the time the vote was brought up… National party conventions have typically been held only during presidential elections in the modern era. But President Donald Trump announced in September that the party would be holding a “Midterm Convention,” leaving the party scrambling to execute. The event would give Republicans an opportunity to message the administration’s wins and platform candidates in battleground races across the country as they fight to hold onto congressional control… Republicans have not yet announced where their convention will be held or when, though Nevada GOP leaders are pushing for Las Vegas to host.





las vegas seems like a great choice for this, they're seeing their lowest visitation levels in more than a decade, it has a high immigrant population, they've seen a 23% drop in revenues, they're going to be greeted as liberators — GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 23, 2026 at 5:26 PM

As long as the president makes sure to show up! Really make the event his own. Command the spotlight. I know that’s not really his thing but he’s the only one who can fire up the base. If they have to wheel him in on a gurney they absolutely should. — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:57 PM

I mean you’ve got to, right? The people don’t tune in to see that weenie Vance or John Thune or some bullshit like that. They want the crazy old bastard disintegrating live onstage! Make it happen! — First Wordle Problems (@fwordleproblems.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:21 PM

Bari Weiss’s own CBS News is on it:

… Friday’s vote, at the RNC’s winter meeting in sunny Santa Barbara, California, removes procedural hurdles for the party to move forward. The measure passed unanimously by voice vote. Two cities are currently being floated to host the convention: Dallas and Las Vegas. A senior GOP source said the convention would likely take place in early fall, rather than during the summer, when presidential-nominating conventions typically occur. “If we’re going to defy history, we got to do things outside the box, and one of the things is highlighting all the great things the president has done over the first year,” RNC Chairman Joe Gruters said in a brief interview with CBS News. “There is no better way than to tell the American people all the great things the president has done than over a convention. It has never been done before.” Gruters added that Mr. Trump is “by far the best messenger we have.”…

Apres Him, le deluge. Maybe a nice long ceremonial motorcade in an open vehicle, if they decide that Dallas should be the lucky city!

Special boy wants a party (and also they really want the trump-only voters to show up but won’t get them) — Prestidigitator John 🇵🇸🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@tomscud.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:57 PM

Maybe Trump doesn’t have six more months of stumping in him — timscurtin.bsky.social (@timscurtin.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:31 PM

Honestly, I think that this shit is basically like they only option they have left; If I was one of the republican strategists right now I would have signed off on this because the only pathway to victory for Rs requires low infos who typically only vote for trump to come out. — Cuddles_the_destroyer (@cuddlessmash.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:43 PM

I saw the "Trump plans to run like he's on the ballot" which is like, clearly motivated by how none of his fucking base shows up when he's not on the ballot and it's just like, yeah, dude, go ahead and keep smearing yourself all over TV when you're underwater on every issue, I'm sure it'll go great. — Fan of Buff Coach Dan Campbell Team (@motowncatscrown.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 5:35 PM