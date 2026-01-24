Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Morning Open Thread

Stay safe, y’all…

"gallons of milk" is one of the weirdest unit choices I've ever seen or hope to ever see

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 9:54 AM

What else do people typically lift that's 8-10 pounds, though? If they wanted to use an everyday unit, that isn't an actual unit of measurement?
They could have gone with a twelve-pack, I guess.

— Warren Terra (@warrenterra.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 10:23 AM

Finally we can talk about ice in terms of kitchen table issues :|

— Graham Cummins (@grahamiancummins.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 11:07 AM

Speaking of major storms, the Great Move — well, Phase One — has been accomplished. Thirty-five years of Mathom Haul have been decanted into our ‘new’ house by teams of five movers and four junk guys, filling the two-car garage & most of the living room, one 5x5ft and one 10x15ft storage unit, and most of a 10ft dumpster, with no physical catastrophes and only minor property losses. Since the necessary accessibility remodeling of the new place has yet to be started (another long saga), we’ll be signing another six-month lease on the apartment here, and then I can begin the delicate / tedious project of going through all the boxes the movers packed and further reducing the bulk by (it is to be hoped) at least half. (The original plan was to put Mathom Haul on the market in the Spring, but our amazing realtor found a flipper who wanted to have it on the market by then.)

I’m like a cat: I can adjust to almost any environment, but having to do so makes me resentful & cranky. I’m trying to keep my focus on all the small treasures unearthed during our evacuation, and on planning what we can do with the new place. What I’m regretting most, at the moment, is leaving behind all the years of work & individual plants & greatly improved soil I put into the old garden; we rescued a few dozen large pots & planters, but most of the daylilies / irises, all the daffodils, and every other cherished perennial will probably be rudely discarded by the new owner to improve curbside appeal, sigh…

this is another consequence of an administration being entirely of posters, by posters, and for posters. they're incapable of planning or executing strategically productive goals, because impressing groypers on twitter is more important to them than substantive results

— GOLIKEHELLMACHINE (@golikehellmachine.com) January 23, 2026 at 4:29 PM

… but they’re not *interested* in influencing anyone outside of that demographic, because they firmly believe that they can post their own alternate reality into physical reality, because, again, they’re all terminal posters

and, like, people will say “yes, but creating content is the goal” and i am agreeing with you, what i’m saying is that this is an extremely stupid and wholly unproductive goal. it doesn’t positively influence anyone who doesn’t already have a confederate flag on their F650

if the goal were meeting their quotas, they’d be staging these massive raids in texas, where they would be surrounded by friendlies in both the state government and the courts, and they would have considerably more targets, and, probably, less organized resistance

 

So… what’s the strategic goal for the administration in Minnesota, exactly?

I’m not being cute, I don’t understand the theory of victory here and want someone to explain it to me.

fear.
they need to demonstrate that resistance is worse than useless, that it will be broken, and that their agents have impunity regardless of their actions.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 8:18 PM

they don't have the horses to do this nationally or even locally.
they need fear to be their regulator.

— post malone ergo propter malone (@proptermalone.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 8:21 PM

THEY WILL NOT BREAK US
THEY CAN NOT BREAK US
THEY DIDN'T BRING ENOUGH GUYS
FOR EVERY ONE OF US THEY TAKE, ONE HUNDRED MORE TAKE TO THE STREETS
THERE WILL FOREVER BE MORE OF US THAN OF THEM
THEY STAND FOR NOTHING, WE STAND FOR EACH OTHER
THEY WILL REGRET COMING HERE
MINNEAPOLIS WILL WIN

— Will Stancil (@whstancil.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 8:40 PM

"Oh my gosh, it was so nice to see you! Have a lovely day, fuck ICE!"
"Oh you too hon! Stay safe in that traffic, fuck ICE!'
– two older Minnesota ladies, bidding farewell after the protest

— Kelly Barnhill (@kellybarnhill.bsky.social) January 23, 2026 at 6:17 PM

