Yep. Still fucking hopping mad. I need you all to understand I am exponentially madder than I was over Terri Schiavo/torture/the bankruptcy bill, and the gulf war lies and the smearing of Scott Beauchamp, which, if you will remember, drove me to not only leave the GOP, but to go on a scorched earth policy against that continues unabated. So I am pretty fucking volatile, and I am sorry if I have offended you, but I simply can’t be fucking arsed with quaternary issues like someone tone policing our outrage in the comments and trying to make this about race or religion or who knows what else.

While a great number of Dems are really doing superb work, most of the ones at the top have been failing us and I will continue to call them out by name and you can tell me to go fuck myself in the comments and I’ll tell ya right back. But you know what- maybe they are starting to fucking listen to the people like me who are screaming that we can’t keep doing nothing:

I mean, this is the bare minimum. They should have done this before Renee Good was fucking executed. And none of them have even mentioned Keith Porter.But it’s fucking something and the firmest step he has taken. Now let’s see if he follows through.

And again, I am sorry if I am angry and mean and disjointed as volatile. I don’t know how to fucking fake it and be something else. I’m angry and emotional and feel helpless and I need the people with tons more power than me to FUCKING USE IT AND USE IT LOUDLY. Lead the way, or someone in Minneapolis is going to take things into their own hands.

God I hate this so much and I hate myself for wishing physical pain on these motherfuckers.