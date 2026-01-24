Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Saturday Night Open Thread

Yep. Still fucking hopping mad. I need you all to understand I am exponentially madder than I was over Terri Schiavo/torture/the bankruptcy bill, and the gulf war lies and the smearing of Scott Beauchamp, which, if you will remember, drove me to not only leave the GOP, but to go on a scorched earth policy against that continues unabated. So I am pretty fucking volatile, and I am sorry if I have offended you, but I simply can’t be fucking arsed with quaternary issues like someone tone policing our outrage in the comments and trying to make this about race or religion or who knows what else.

While a great number of Dems are really doing superb work, most of the ones at the top have been failing us and I will continue to call them out by name and you can tell me to go fuck myself in the comments and I’ll tell ya right back. But you know what- maybe they are starting to fucking listen to the people like me who are screaming that we can’t keep doing nothing:

Saturday Night Open Thread 47

I mean, this is the bare minimum. They should have done this before Renee Good was fucking executed. And none of them have even mentioned Keith Porter.But it’s fucking something and the firmest step he has taken. Now let’s see if he follows through.

And again, I am sorry if I am angry and mean and disjointed as volatile. I don’t know how to fucking fake it and be something else. I’m angry and emotional and feel helpless and I need the people with tons more power than me to FUCKING USE IT AND USE IT LOUDLY. Lead the way, or someone in Minneapolis is going to take things into their own hands.

God I hate this so much and I hate myself for wishing physical pain on these motherfuckers.

    68Comments

    4. 4.

      E.

      If we don’t get some real unity pretty soon it’s going to be late. Unity means the leaders are in front. Maybe that’s where they are right now but it sure doesn’t seem like it.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      E.

      Used to be, if you wanted to run a government, you had to be prepared to lay down your life for it. Queen Elizabeth I felt the need to beg forgiveness from her subjects that she could not personally sail against the Spanish Armada, because a woman. I feel like there needs to be more of that attitude amongst our right honorable betters in the legislature.

      Reply
    8. 8.

      nickdag

      How do we get our leaders to also push back against the media? This shit ain’t gonna end until there’s some control of the poison that’s constantly being constantly flung out, both from RW media and the cover given my mainstream sources. The leaders of these organizations need to feel pain like Kavanaugh felt pain from the meme popularity of the “Kavanaugh Stop”.

      Reply
    9. 9.

      Suzanne

      I have been busy today, cleaning my house, which is what I do when I’m stressed and I need to exert control. Also reaching out to my BIL and some colleagues who live in Minneapolis to see how they’re holding up. Calling my MIL, who is getting nailed by this storm and is in her house alone. Checking on my neighbor across the street, who is elderly, not in great health and speaks little English, and the police were at his house this morning. Trying to walk my dog even though it is extremely cold. Loving up the kitties, who become more outgoing and fun every day.

      There’s nothing else I can do and it feels fucking terrible.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      bbleh

      I am both 100% aligned with your utter  disgust at national Dem “leaders” AND mindful of FDR’s famous quote that was roughly “I agree, now make me do it.”

      And at this point it’s about all we CAN do (leaving out “direct action,” which imo would play right into the Nazis’ hands).  We can call and write and yell, and we can show up at protests and yell, and if the people answering the phones on the Hill break down in sobs, well, perhaps THAT will get through to the comfortable, fatally old-school, deeply donor-compromised MFers.  And meanwhile we can organize and volunteer locally, both to support lots of yelling and to establish or support organizations that will be in place come election time (and to turn anger into action, and also meet lots of fun people).

      Reply
    11. 11.

      PsiFighter37

      Shut it all down. And while I used to be able to tolerate/understand Gluesenkamp Perez and Jared Golden, they can go fuck themselves. I hope she loses reelection and Golden finds no gainful employment in Maine Democratic politics ever again. As for Tom Suozzi, fuck that guy. Long Island Democrats better have a plan set up to primary that fucker out.

      Defund and abolish ICE. A political winner, and President Beshear or Shapiro or whomever wins in 2028, assuming things have not gone to complete shit more than they have now, must make it their first agenda item. Fire the entire leadership on Day 1, fire anyone who signed up after the giant funding increase in 2025, and then do a deep dive and get prosecute any agent who has been credibly accused of participation in what is going on. ICE needs it own Nuremberg Trials.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Martin

      Fucking Democrats are so bad at this. Why are we calling for more training when the agent who killed Good was a lifer in the agency and a trainer. Why are we giving them the benefit of the doubt that the agency can be reformed? It’s obvious it can’t. Anyone who has worked in an organization know the rogue group, and they remain the rogue group because their culture is to be rogue. The agent who killed Good wasn’t unaware of the rules, he understood that in order to be justified in shooting a protestor, all he had to do was walk in front of a car – something he is trained not to do, because he knows that can be used as a justification, and it was, and everyone ate it up.

      And ‘Trump must end this’? Or what? You’re going to hold another presser and ask him again? You have tools. Shut down the government again, oh right, enough Dems voted to fund ICE some more. Arrest them at the state level. Oh, we’re not going to do that. If you are not willing to do anything, stop making demands. Just let them shoot us and say how sad, but the police state needs its sacrifices.

      Reply
    13. 13.

      dexwood

      Do not apologize for your righteous anger. Many here know you are not wishing for a Green Lantern solution or a magic spell to rescue this country. While it’s true the Democrats are the minority party, that doesn’t mean they can’t be loud every fucking day as they call out the crimes and intentions of this fascist administration’s ghouls and goons.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      A woman from anywhere (formerly Mohagan)

      John, you are righteously angry and have nothing to apologize for. I am sickened and furious, too. Nobody deserves to be murdered for protesting, but the man who was murdered sounds like he was a wonderful human being. An ICU nurse for veterans, for God’s sake. I hope Trump likes his visuals now.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @nickdag:

      How do we get our leaders to also push back against the media?

      Hell, ABC “News” just did their best effort to whitewash the ICE murderers, even bringing on some former cop shitweasel suggesting that having a gun and magazines elevated the situation.

      They found the gun after the victim was on the ground, contained.
      They found the two clips after he was murdered.

      You see the timeline problem here, right?
      Apparently the retired cop and ABC’s Whit McSecondBanana didn’t.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Suzanne

      I hope that Democratic lawmakers from all over the country are currently booking their flights to Minneapolis to go protest with the good citizens of the Twin Cities. Bring cameras, show solidarity. Make good trouble.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @Martin:

      Why are we calling for more training when the agent who killed Good was a lifer in the agency and a trainer.

      You noticed that, too, eh?

      Reply
    20. 20.

      HeleninEire

      John, we are all angry and mean and disjointed. I feel the same. Like I have no control over my circumstances.

      I feel that I can’t fix this. My only itsy bitsy control here is that I live in NY. I will scream against Chuck and all of them next time I vote. And by then I’ll  be retired and I’ll be looking for something to do and someone to screw (metaphorically of course).

      Reply
    23. 23.

      Sally

      How many protesters have to die for D leadership to be more aggressive? Ask them, really, how many!! Ask each of them. How many kind, caring, wonderful members of communities have to die before they do anything meaningful, before they see that these agencies have to be shut down because they are rogue terror squads. And call them what they are.

      The tree of liberty and all …

      Reply
    25. 25.

      SpaceUnit

      My response is going to be talking down to other Democrats and insisting that they don’t really understand how bad things are.

      That and demanding Chuck Schumer either whip out his magic wand or fling himself off the dome of the capital building.

      Reply
    28. 28.

      Paul in NC

      I am an old man, and no longer of helpful service, and have no right to implore others to take up arms. But damn……..

      Reply
    29. 29.

      PatD

      The squishy senators like Cortes-Masto, Rosen etc don’t come out against ICE without all the public pressure that’s built up. Holding elected Dems accountable can work in our favor, sometimes. And this is the perfect time for it.

      Reply
    30. 30.

      Sally

      And how many have to die before the city and the state send real police, national guard, to protect the citizens of the state from these anonymous, murdering thugs.

      Reply
    34. 34.

      Suzanne

      @Elizabelle: Thank you….. she lives outside of Fayetteville, AR. One of my BILs lives about 30 minutes away (in the city), but her house is on a rural highway and she’s pretty far back off the road. Close to a quarter-mile of a dirt path to drive from the road up to her house. No way to plow that.

      Reply
    35. 35.

      gene108

      Senate Democrats blocking funding to DHS is the bare minimum.

      Unfortunately, Republicans have been a radical right-wing revolutionary party for decades, who will do what they think they can get away with to seize power.

      Democratic politicians and many Democratic voters are not wired to be a counter revolutionary party. This might change among our voters, but there’s no leadership emerging around our anger to figure what we want the Democratic party to do other than “do something”.

      At some point protest movements develop an agenda and use protests to force their agenda to be adopted.

      What’s our agenda?

      1. Abolish DHS and reassign necessary agencies like FEMA and the Coast Guard to another department.
      2. Reform the federal judiciary, preferably by expanding the courts at every level and stacking them full of Democratic appointees.
      3. Reproductive rights.
      4. Voting rights.

      I mean the list is long, but we need to figure out a focus for our anger.

      Reply
    36. 36.

      ruemara

      And what solves it now? Because, I see people mad at Dems but I don’t really know what makes this stop now – which is what people want. I ain’t mad at Dems. I knew this was what we were supposed to prevent. I’m mad at people who desired this and that, strangely, cuts across political divides.

      @Chief Oshkosh:  It’s an open carry state, he’s a licensed gun owner and a white man. If there’s anyone who has the benefits of authority and righteousness granted to them, it’s him. Unfortunately, MN is a lesson to white people that you will be punished. It always was and the deaths are part of that.

      Reply
    39. 39.

      Socolofi

      … in which a lot of people suddenly realize, perhaps David Hogg is right …

      When your team is losing, you’re never mad at the opponent. The opponent is doing what they’re supposed to be doing – and effectively. You’re mad at the refs, the players on your team, their coaches, their GMs, their ownership.

      I get that perhaps Jeffries and Schumer are really good at getting legislation passed, and herding their respective cats. However, at this time, they’re now the face of national Democratic leadership. At best – at BEST – they’re adopting what old-school Republicans do and just saying, “No, we don’t agree with this.” Well no shit. But even if it’s lip service, they could at least talk about what they WILL DO WITH POWER. Such as saying various people, including Noem and Trump, will be held accountable for the deaths of people in Minnesota, and that ICE officers will have no such immunity from their clearly lawless behavior, etc etc.

      The only one with any kind of power I see doing much of anything is Newsom. And I’m not wanting him to be the next leader here, but at least he is stepping up however he can. Haven’t heard from Pritzker in ages. Walz just seems to be just tut-tutting. OK he’s called out his National Guard but we now have two shootings and at least on the first one seemed they were effectively blocked from doing any kind of investigation.

      Various police chiefs are on record, in a news broadcast, that their officers who are non-white have been targetted by ICE asking for papers in Kavanaugh stops. They acknowledge it’s purely a racist move. Well… FUCKING DO SOMETHING ABOUT IT. And let’s be clear here – ICE is going to act with impunity until they come up against real power, not just words or even civilians yelling at them. This means local or state police arresting them for violatings of state and local laws, which is the power that the state has. Until that happens, this is just so much screaming into the wind, to the smiles of Miller, Noem, and Bannon.

      Reply
    41. 41.

      ruemara

      @Steve LaBonne: Based on the legalistics, Walz activating the NG takes that away from Trump because he can nationalize it if it is deemed that Walz is not responding to an emergency. If Walz has released the NG, then the conditions for nationalizing are not being met and I guess they can play footsie in court.

      Reply
    42. 42.

      Marc

      Re: Shut it all down. I’m going to keep posting this stuff as too many are trying to reinvent the wheel. There are many options available short of violence, general strike, or surrender. The problem is that all take time, work, and organization to do properly, and that is pretty much impossible without decent leadership.
      198 Methods of Nonviolent Action by Gene Sharp [posted before, we’re still at about #50]
      Civil Resistance Tactics in the 21st Century: Report and Webinar
      Disruption is a tool of non-violence, less than 5% of the populace working together can bring things to a halt.​

      Reply
    43. 43.

      Steve LaBonne

      @SpaceUnit: I am heartily sick of mouthy Internet leftists who don’t understand how anything works. Which is why I am grateful for serious left politicians like AOC and Mamdani who don’t suffer from that handicap.

      Reply
    47. 47.

      ruemara

      @Steve LaBonne:  Ok? No offense intended but, continually on the left I’ve been told the USSC isn’t enough to vote with Dems. 2000-2024. Guess what, everybody pick a religion and sacrifice the nearest conservative because we might just need that deity to intervene and give one of those motherfuckers a conscience.

      Reply
    48. 48.

      Nukular Biskits

      Agreed 100%, John.

      I’m nearly frothing at the mouth, I’m so fucking pissed right now.  And my rage is not confined to what happened in MN, but the absolute fecklessness that is the GOP right now.

      They’re either outright gone on silent running or shamelessly parroting Trump Admin lies.

      As I said elsewhere, post-Civil War Reconstruction didn’t go far enough, and I’m a native-born Southern boy saying that.

      Reply
    49. 49.

      gene108

      @Socolofi:

      But even if it’s lip service, they could at least talk about what they WILL DO WITH POWER. Such as saying various people, including Noem and Trump, will be held accountable for the deaths of people in Minnesota, and that ICE officers will have no such immunity from their clearly lawless behavior, etc etc.

      Can’t prosecute anyone while Republicans control the Executive Branch. Also, I’m not sure if any laws are being broken by Miller, Noem, etc. What they are doing is morally reprehensible, but there’s no against that.

      The problem is Trump and his people keep thinking up novel ways to stretch executive power. We don’t necessarily have laws against what they do, because no one else was evil enough to try.

      Reply
    50. 50.

      cain

      While I think a general strike is the right thing but hard to maintain for days on end, I do think all of us can do a general strike on the media.

      Sinclair stations, CBS, ABC, all of it. All of it. They are completely complicit. Use our market power. A strike against that industry is a direct strike at the oligarchs who control it.

      These are easy things to do. I have not visited or watched any of the news. I pay for talking points memo and propublica. Raise these voices up because you give them power. Pay the people who are providing even handed discourse.

      These all things we can do that is easy and does not cost you money but definitely hurts them is the movement is large enough.

      Resistance starts with you. When we are resisting we are giving Dem politician the power to resist as well.

      Reply
    56. 56.

      TS

      @nickdag:

      How do we get our leaders to also push back against the media?

      There was uproar when  Obama considered moving Fox News away from the front row (if I remember correctly) and hardly a whimper when Hegseth threw most reporters out of the Pentagon because they would not faithfully promise to only print what dear leader wanted printed. The rubbish that remains might as well be monkeys on a typewriter.

      Ban the press liars from a democratic White House. Care not about the screams from those who want the GOP back in power.

      Reply
    57. 57.

      Another Scott

      Meanwhile, Crockett and Talarico debated. WARNING – TheHill.com:

      Crockett’s entry into the race last month scrambled the political calculus for Texas Democrats, teeing up a competitive two-way primary with Talarico that tests which style Texas Democrats want to see in a senator.

      The primary race has since been seen as a battle of personality, pitting Crockett’s aggressive, anti-Trump approach against Talarico’s more measured style.

      Observers expected the candidates to make their differences clear on the debate stage, but both Crockett and Talarico steered clear of fireworks as they emphasized points of agreement and stayed respectful of each other.

      At different moments in the debate, Talarico stressed that he and the congresswoman were “on the same team” and that they “agree on a whole lot more than we disagree on.”

      “I think we’ve already seen in this debate that there’s going to be a temptation by the media to pit us against each other, but we are all focused on the same goal, which is winning in November,” Talarico said.

      Crockett at one point argued that she boasts a bigger profile than Talarico, saying he’s “not as known right now, because I have engaged in these fights,” and she passionately criticized Trump and Republicans in Washington on immigration and the economy.

      But, like Talarico, her answers stayed largely cordial, and she apologized multiple times for going slightly past the allotted time.

      Despite the scrutiny of their diverging styles leading up to the debate, their differences weren’t on particularly stark display Saturday afternoon, and the debate was mellow and generally friendly.

      […]

      We can fight the monsters while keeping our eyes on the prizes.

      Best wishes,
      Scott.

      Reply
    58. 58.

      Chief Oshkosh

      @ruemara: I know all of that. I am not saying that he or anyone cannot bring a gun to a demonstration. But, again, I say: I don’t see why anyone would bring a gun to a demonstration. It was clear to me before today how that would play out, and we see this evening how that is playing out. I am certainly not blaming the victim — as I pointed out, the feds had him down and contained before they even found the gun, and they murdered him after they had his gun removed from the scene (a gun that he never reached for), and then pour 9 to 14 more shots into him after they’d shot him the first time.

      A clear execution.

      Reply
    59. 59.

      WTFGhost

      God I hate this so much and I hate myself for wishing physical pain on these motherfuckers.

      Don’t hate yourself, until you can literally see yourself doing it, if you were actually given the opportunity, arrest ’em or beat the crap out of ’em. At that point, you can take a moral inventory. But to simply be furious, and to have nothing more fury-ful in your brain than hurting someone? That’s normal. When I’m raging, I imagine punching an anthropomorphized image of my anger, which isn’t the same as punching a person, so… it’s not like “I want to hurt something now!” is something that necessarily goes away. It’s just, you master it, and do what you should, rather than what your vengeance might want.

      Reply
    60. 60.

      tobie

      I was telling my husband today that I was going to call the local LULAC chapter to see if they needed volunteers for grocery shopping. My husband thought it was a good idea but said it was too dangerous for him to join in as a brown-skinned immigrant. This is just one of the ways in which you feel the weight of this awful administration. I’m still too rattled to think.

      Reply
    62. 62.

      ruemara

      Purloined from Eric Blanc on Twitter, corporate partners with ICE:

      Amazon/Whole Foods Target Palantir Every major hotel chain Home Depot Lowe’s AT&T Aramark Eastern Airlines Global X Omni Air Flock Systems Dell UPS FedEx Motorola Solutions LexisNexis Thompson Reuters

      Surely we can hit them in the wallet. No Home Depot or Lowe’s, go to Tru Value or ACE. I already do that. Still locally owned and no joke, they hire trans, & disabled peoples. Punish them with our dollars rejecting them for 2 months. Pick 2.

      Reply
    64. 64.

      Suzanne

      @different-church-lady: Do we know anything about the woman Alex Pretti was helping at the time he was shot?

      White people have always been willing to kill each other. Conservatives have been frothing at the mouth to have an excuse to kill liberals for years. I am horrified but not surprised at all by this.

      Reading about Alex Pretti, he sounds like a wonderful man. An ICU nurse, a Democrat, an outdoorsy guy, and a dog lover.

      Reply
    65. 65.

      different-church-lady

      You know who else brought their guns to a peaceful protest?

      The guys who shot him to death.​​​

      Reply
    66. 66.

      Interesting Name Goes Here

      @SpaceUnit: My response is going to be talking down to other Democrats and insisting that they don’t really understand how bad things are.

       

      That and demanding Chuck Schumer either whip out his magic wand or fling himself off the dome of the capital building.

      The best (read: Absolutely Predictable) part of that is when the Far Left achieves that goal either figuratively or literally, they’ll just keep working their way through Democratic congresspeople like the worst possible perversion of that famous Emo Phillips bit until the only ones left standing on the rails are Bernie Sanders and Rashida Tlaib, with Hogg and Klein and Jimmy Dore and George Clooney fighting to be the ones to Spartan-kick them off and a bunch of Republicans behind them laughing their asses off at how fucking gullible all of them are.

      Reply
    67. 67.

      Suzanne

      @tobie: I saw this on X:

      NEWS: ICE is now following white people after grocery runs in Minnesota, suspecting they’re delivering food to neighbors who are too terrified to leave their homes.

      Neighborhood instructions are: don’t put the address in your phone. Don’t use GPS.

      Write it on paper.

      And if you get stopped, eat it.

      In the United States of America. 

      I have not seen any verification or community notes on this. But I figure caution is a smart strategy right now.

      Reply

