Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

We’re watching the self-immolation of the leading world power on a level unprecedented in human history.

We are builders in a constant struggle with destroyers. keep building.

“Alexa, change the president.”

Republican also-rans: four mules fighting over a turnip.

Narcissists are always shocked to discover other people have agency.

The arc of the moral universe does not bend itself. it is up to us to bend it.

New McCarthy, same old McCarthyism.

The republican caucus is covering themselves with something, and it is not glory.

You passed on an opportunity to be offended? What are you even doing here?

Today’s gop: why go just far enough when too far is right there?

Reality always lies in wait for … Democrats.

Trump’s cabinet: like a magic 8 ball that only gives wrong answers.

Take hopelessness and turn it into resilience.

Perhaps you mistook them for somebody who gives a damn.

There is no right way to do the wrong thing.

Do not shrug your shoulders and accept the normalization of untruths.

It’s a good piece. click on over. but then come back!!

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

“The difference between stupidity and genius is that genius has its limits.”

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

Fear and negativity are contagious, but so is courage!

Tick tock motherfuckers!

There are consequences to being an arrogant, sullen prick.

One of our two political parties is a cult whose leader admires Vladimir Putin.

You are here: Home / John Cole Presents "This Fucking Old House" / There Is No Safe Way

There Is No Safe Way

by | 22 Comments

This post is in: 

Part of the reason I get so angry is that in order to beat these fucking nazis, we have to accept that there is no fucking safe way to deal with authoritarian regimes run by madmen. There is no “safe” way to exist. There is no set of behaviors you can engage in that will protect you. They will kill you and lie about it even though it is all on film, and there doesn’t need to be a reason they did it. They do it because they can and they want to. That’s it.

So all this idea that we are somehow going to do this all without people getting hurt and make it all go away with some solid legislation and parliamentary tricks and just waiting for the midterms is fucking bonkers. I don’t know how to explain this to you any clearer. There is no safe way to end this. There is no way this ends without innocents being hurt. There is no bipartisan solution. There is no easy out or easy fix.

A madman and his private army with more funding than the marine corps have declared war on multiple states. There are no editorials, or stump speeches, or filibusters that change the facts on the ground or alter that. The only and, at this point, safest option is to SHUT IT ALL DONE. I mean get mad at me all you want, tell me it’s white privilege, tell me I am irrational, or a bad Democrat, or whatever. I maintain that this is not going to get it done:

This has to stop.

Another person shot and killed.

Another senseless loss of life.

We need ICE agents out of our cities.

Right now. www.startribune.com/ice-raids-mi…

[image or embed]

— Sen. Adam Schiff (@schiff.senate.gov) January 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM

So what are you going to do about it, Senator Schiff?

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • Baud
  • cain
  • Carlo Graziani
  • cmorenc
  • Gin & Tonic
  • hrprogressive
  • Karen Gail
  • Kelly
  • narya
  • SpaceUnit
  • Steve LaBonne

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    22Comments

    2. 2.

      hrprogressive

      Elected Democrats aren’t going to do shit.

      The only results that will change things will come from citizens.

      You know, the types of results you can’t say in polite spaces on the internet unless you’re a fascist.

      “Voting them out” isn’t gonna stop this. So I don’t wanna hear it.

      Reply
    3. 3.

      cain

      I suppose we could all wait around till the election while they kill us, eh? (and by us, I mean me, I’m the target demographic, as our many of the people who are non-white on this blog and elsewhere)

      I can think bout what dem leadership is going to do, or what they are doing. I can only control my local area. If Dems can help great. But for now, Portland is going to turn into little beirut.

      Throw in a free Rush lyric “The Way the Wind Blow” cuz there always seems to be an appropriate one.

      So many people think that way
      You gotta watch what you say
      Oh, to them and them and others too
      Who don’t seem to see things the way you do
      We can only grow the way the wind blows
      On a bare and weathered shore
      We can only bow to the here and now
      In our elemental war
      We can only go the way the wind blows
      We can only bow to the here and now
      Or be broken down blow by blow

      Reply
    4. 4.

      cain

      @hrprogressive: ​

      and that is exactly what is happening in Minnesota.
      Tactics are being observed and it will spread to the other states. This is going to be a citizen led fight. It can’t be done politically. There is no political solution. There is only us.

      For every citizen that dies fighting these thugs, the greater the rebellion becomes. By the midterms come, it’s going to become dervish of images across multiple U.S. cities. Everyone will know the politicians are helpless, that congress is helpless. Where things go wrong and dangerous is when the rest of the country understand that dems and congress by extension have no agency.

      The danger is that they will stop voting and instead pick up a weapon.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Steve LaBonne

      @Baud:  Sadly I agree with the commenter who predicted that the next big shift in public sentiment will come when they start killing cops, especially white cops.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      Carlo Graziani

      If States refuse to allow their National Guards to be Federalized, put them under the direct command of their governors, and have them team up with city police forces, and assist them in arresting ICE agents who fail to accept police authority and supervision on city streets, that would provide a bit of shock. There aren’t enough Federal agents to stand up to that level of resistance. And if the Army gets sent in, there would likely be a lot of illegal order refusal. That would definitely wake up a lot of people.

      It’s unbelievable to me that I should be writing anything like this. But I agree, John. There is no path forward under normal processes that can protect us from this sort of internal threat. We are at a Constitutional crisis. Might as well get on with it.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      cmorenc

      @Steve LaBonne:

      Which way the sentiment turns if a white cop gets shot is going to be strongly influenced by who shot him or her.  ICE, or else someone ICE can sell the public was a protester.

      Reply
    12. 12.

      Kelly

      I’ve come around to the “America after 100 million deportations” car on the beach meme. Not the same 100 million deportations.

      Reply
    14. 14.

      Steve LaBonne

      @cmorenc:  I think cops are inevitably going to get shot by ICE. Trump has been fuming for weeks about local LEO non-cooperation, and I imagine things were pretty tense at the murder scene when the thugs were trying to chase the cops away. And remember they have already been harassing Black off-duty cops.

      Reply
    15. 15.

      Carlo Graziani

      @cain: I agree, but I don’t think that invoking the IA will work out for Miller the way he thinks it will. The “Don’t Give Up The Ship” campaign has no doubt forced a lot of officers and enlisted men to start thinking about what they would do if ordered to fire upon American civilians. Including some very senior officers, who would find their fig leaf of apoliticism ripped right off their groins with the first rounds fired. Honestly, I bet a lot of them would revolt.

      Reply
    17. 17.

      Kelly

      It’s going to be a bad year. I think the breaking point will be after the midterm elections. If our fascist neighbors lose the vote they try to hold power by any means necessary. They will lose the vote. They will lose power.

      Reply
    18. 18.

      Karen Gail

      So many people are treating what is going on in Minneapolis like it is a spectator sport; as long as it doesn’t touch them personally they won’t do anything. Even worse from the comments heard by observers the thugs and goons are treating this like they are living their fantasy of being in “Call of Duty” to them it isn’t real, they won’t be held accountable. They will go back to their hotel rooms and brag about what big, strong, macho men they were.

      Politicians can’t change what is happening on the ground, the only people who can do that are the ones on the street where thugs and goons are terrorizing and killing innocents. People are getting angry, the more that official hands appear to be tied, the more angry they will get. All it will take is for one armed citizen to have gotten fed up enough to start shooting back with bullets when then next person is tackled by half a dozen “agents.”

      Reply
    19. 19.

      Karen Gail

      BREAKING: The footage of federal agents murdering Alex Jeffrey Pretti CLEARLY shows that they disarmed him before executing him on the ground.

      On the left is a photograph of Pretti’s firearm shared by the Department of Homeland Security account on X. Next to it you see a still image from a video of the killing. It shows an agent running away with Pretti’s gun BEFORE the agents opened fire.

      You can see the silver-colored slide, silver grip, and black metal receiver. The Sig Sauer sights mounted on top of the pistol are identical.

      The order of events is clear here. Agents disarmed Pretti despite him having a legal permit to carry the gun. Once they had taken his gun and he was helpless, the agents fired multiple bullets into him.

      This is cold-blooded murder.

      Reply
    21. 21.

      Carlo Graziani

      @Steve LaBonne: They are trying to create a casus belli.

      So far, they have not succeded in provoking the sorts of wide-scale rioting or armed resistance that would let them invoke the IA to the sound of a thousand Truth Social  shitposts.

      Cole’s point is that continuing to resist within the confines of legal norms exposes innocents to the depredations of agents acting out Trump’s deranged fantasies. So you can take one of two approaches, both respectable:

      1. “Channel MLK” Strategy: continue to protest peacefully, allowing unarmed civilians to get beaten and killed, on the theory that eventually enough of the public will revolt. Pros: preserves Constitutional order, worked for MLK, Ghandi, Mandela. Cons: Chancy, won’t reach the Fox News-watching crowd, lots of martyrs will get hurt and killed.
      2. “Constitutional Crisis” Strategy: Federal supremacy over states is a mutual bargain, not a tyrrany. If the Feds renege on their part of the bargain, the States are released from theirs. We relitigate the Civil War, hopefully but not neccessarily at lower cost. Pros: The bargain is obviously broken, the States do have the forces required to protect their citizenry, especially if the band together, the shock to the system is at least a countervailing one to the socks produced by Trump ignoring all norms and legal constraints. Cons: It’s a lot easier to start a civil war than to stop one.
      3. I don’t think there is a 3, short of descent into fascist tyranny.
      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.