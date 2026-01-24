Part of the reason I get so angry is that in order to beat these fucking nazis, we have to accept that there is no fucking safe way to deal with authoritarian regimes run by madmen. There is no “safe” way to exist. There is no set of behaviors you can engage in that will protect you. They will kill you and lie about it even though it is all on film, and there doesn’t need to be a reason they did it. They do it because they can and they want to. That’s it.

So all this idea that we are somehow going to do this all without people getting hurt and make it all go away with some solid legislation and parliamentary tricks and just waiting for the midterms is fucking bonkers. I don’t know how to explain this to you any clearer. There is no safe way to end this. There is no way this ends without innocents being hurt. There is no bipartisan solution. There is no easy out or easy fix.

A madman and his private army with more funding than the marine corps have declared war on multiple states. There are no editorials, or stump speeches, or filibusters that change the facts on the ground or alter that. The only and, at this point, safest option is to SHUT IT ALL DONE. I mean get mad at me all you want, tell me it’s white privilege, tell me I am irrational, or a bad Democrat, or whatever. I maintain that this is not going to get it done:

This has to stop. Another person shot and killed. Another senseless loss of life. We need ICE agents out of our cities. Right now. www.startribune.com/ice-raids-mi… [image or embed] — Sen. Adam Schiff (@schiff.senate.gov) January 24, 2026 at 10:50 AM

So what are you going to do about it, Senator Schiff?