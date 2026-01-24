I know it’s been a long trying day for far too many, so I’m just going to run through the basics tonight.

Apparently people are surprised that a man whose only friends on the world stage are a KGB agent & a North Korean Stalinist planned to unleash a murderous secret police on his population. Looking back, there were signs. — Darth Putin (@darthputinkgb.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 1:23 PM

Here’s Russia’s butcher’s bill from its attacks on Ukraine last night/this morning:

Another fascist Russian Blitz air raid on Kyiv overnight: 1 killed, four injured, 6,000 buildings without heating, 60-70% of the city without power, some Ukrainian news channels claiming the electricity grid is on the point of collapse. Map shows tracks of Russian missiles and drones (yellow). [image or embed] — Euan MacDonald (@euanmacdonald.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:19 AM

Unfortunately, the news of people dying of carbon monoxide poisoning or the explosion of gas tanks isn’t rare these days. People were desperate to survive the subzero temperatures. Make no mistake. They didn’t die of an accident. Damn terrorussia killed them. [image or embed] — Olena Halushka (@halushka.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 10:07 AM

President Zelenskyy’s did not make an address to the nation today. He did address Ukrainian intelligence officers and presented them with awards. Video below, English transcript after the jump.

The President Congratulated Intelligence Officers on the Day of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence and Presented Them with State Awards On the occasion of the Day of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy congratulated intelligence officers on their professional holiday, conferred senior military ranks, and presented the Orders of Bohdan Khmelnytsky, II and III class, and of Danylo Halytskyi, as well as the medals “For Military Service to Ukraine.” The Head of State thanked the intelligence officers for their daily service, thanks to which Ukraine receives vital information and in-depth analysis, as well as for their combat work and deep strikes. According to the President, the potential of the Foreign Intelligence Service is far greater. “Ukraine needs a dedicated, strong intelligence unit capable of operating abroad at a level comparable to the world’s best combat foreign intelligence agencies. Your perspective lies in external operations – not just influence, not just the collection of data or recruitment of agents, but real combat and other asymmetric operations that are essential to protecting Ukraine’s interests,” Volodymyr Zelenskyy stressed. The President separately highlighted the work of all components of the Defense Forces that are developing Ukraine’s deep-strike capabilities, noting that there are good targets and very strong results. “All our intelligence services, the National Guard, the Security Service of Ukraine, and the Armed Forces – all are working to destroy the enemy. Thank you for the fact that such a component has emerged within the Foreign Intelligence Service and has undergone such a profound transformation precisely during the full-scale war,” the Head of State said. Volodymyr Zelenskyy also expressed his gratitude for the intelligence data provided by the Foreign Intelligence Service, which helps inform important decision-making.

Georgia:

On the #InternationalDayOfEducation, Georgians are marching to defend the education system and the independence of universities. Day 423 of daily, uninterrupted protests. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:17 AM

Day 423 of #GeorgiaProtests 1. Further international isolation of the regime, which is an enabler and sanctions evasion tool in the Russia-Iran-China axis;

2. Further targeted sanctions. It works;

3. Aid to CSOs and independent media. Please amplify! Thanks! 📷 Merab Metreveli [image or embed] — Marika Mikiashvili 🇬🇪🇺🇦🇪🇺 (@marikamikiashvili.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM

A big turnout today on the 423rd consecutive day of the #GeorgiaProtests.

Despite arrests, intimidation, and winter cold, people are still showing up. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:29 AM

Two days ago, Georgian Dream sent protesters to jail for peacefully standing on a sidewalk, claiming they “obstructed” pedestrians. The streets are still filled today — day 423 of daily, uninterrupted protests in Georgia. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:40 AM

For the 423rd day in a row, Georgians are in the streets across 8+ cities, resisting an illegitimate, pro-Russian regime and demanding a European future. We continue to look to our allies abroad — especially for sanctions and international isolation of the regime. [image or embed] — Rusudan Djakeli (@rusudandjakeli.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:08 PM

Italy:

Trump: NATO is nothing without America. Meloni: Great. So what should Europe do then – shut down American bases, tear up trade deals, storm McDonald’s? Balls of steel. Exactly what Europe needs. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 8:33 AM

🇮🇹❗️🇺🇦 Meloni: Italy was astonished by Trump’s remarks claiming NATO allies “stayed back” in Afghanistan. NATO activated Article 5 in “an act of extraordinary solidarity” toward the United States, and Italy “responded immediately,” deploying thousands of troops and leading Regional Command West. [image or embed] — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:11 PM

Italy paid “an unquestionable price: 53 fallen Italian soldiers and more than 700 injured.” Statements minimising NATO countries’ contribution are “unacceptable,” and “friendship requires respect.” — MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:11 PM

India:

India’s drop in Russian oil purchases appears to be permanent. 2 major state-owned refineries, Indian Oil and Bharat Petroleum, are replacing Russian oil with oil from Middle Eastern, African, and South American countries. This will have a big impact on Russian war funding. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:23 AM

Back to Ukraine.

🇺🇦 Today, our unity is our shield and our future. We celebrated Unity Day. Historically, this marks the 1919 unification of eastern and western Ukrainian lands. But today, this word carries a much deeper weight. [image or embed] — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 9:18 AM

For decades, the world was told a story that Ukraine was a ‘divided’ or ‘weak’ nation. International observers often viewed us through a Russian lens, assuming we were fragmented by language or geography. But as we have shown the world, our unity is our greatest strength. Glory to Ukraine! — Maria Drutska (@mariadrutska.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 9:18 AM

Abu Dhabi talks stalled on politics as Russia demands Ukraine leave unoccupied Donetsk, RBC-Ukraine reports. Military talks made more headway on troop separation, ceasefire monitoring, a coordination center, and defining violations. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 1:41 PM

❗️🇺🇦 “Ceding Donbas to Russia is a trap. Over the 4 years of war, they have captured less than 1% of our territory. They simply want to free up troops to use them in another direction or in the European theater of military operations,” – People’s Deputy Kostenko [image or embed] — The Ukrainian Review (@theukrainianreview.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 4:04 PM

Ukrainian drone operators working as a duo smoked out and eliminated a Russian drone crew. One drone forced the occupier from cover, the other finished the job. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 11:18 AM

A Russian suicidal frontal assault using a stripped-down Ural truck, roof and doors completely removed, loaded with infantry and sent straight toward the frontline. [image or embed] — 🦋Special Kherson Cat🐈🇺🇦 (@specialkhersoncat.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:14 PM

Ukraine’s SBU Alpha unit has downed over 400 Russian Shahed drones in just months using interceptor drones, protecting cities and critical infrastructure. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:55 AM

Debris recovered after a Russian attack on Ukraine shows a Kh-101 cruise missile manufactured in 2026. The finding indicates that Russia continues producing and using new long range cruise missiles despite sanctions and years of war. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 24, 2026 at 8:10 AM

Russia is firing missiles straight off the assembly line, a sign stockpiles are gone, Ukraine’s sanctions envoy Vlasyuk says. Shaheds get the same treatment, launched as soon as they roll out. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:03 PM

Kyiv:

The first minutes after russian attack on Kyiv last night were published by the Patrol Police. At one of the civilian enterprises, two workers were injured. Patrol officers quickly stopped the bleeding, applied tourniquets, and transported the victims to ambulances. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:47 PM

Irpin, Kyiv Oblast:

Kharkiv:

Russia struck Kharkiv 25 times last night, hitting 10 different locations. This is one of them.

Yesterday, this was a home.

Today, it’s ruins. 27 civilians were injured across the city. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 5:21 AM

Kharkiv was under Russian attack for several hours last night. ​This morning, my best friend sent me a video of russian drone striking her apartment building just a few meters away from her flat. ​ [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 2:23 AM

I’m mortified and angry. I don’t know what she did to deserve such horror. I’m so happy she is okay. I hate russia with all my heart for doing this to her, and to all of us. — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 2:23 AM

Russia’s overnight attack damaged 96 buildings in two districts of Kharkiv. City services have boarded up over 660 shattered windows – 75% of the total. [image or embed] — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:14 PM

Sloviansk, Donetsk Oblast:

For the second day in a row, russia is attacking Sloviansk with FPV drones. Today’s strike injured two girls — 14 and 15 years old. — Iryna Voichuk (@irynavoichuk.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:20 PM

Huliaipole, Zaporizhzhia Oblast:

Selidove, Russian occupied Donetsk Oblast:

Penza Oblast, Russia:

Murmansk Oblast, Russia:

Meanwhile, in russian Murmansk and Severomorsk, the blackout has dragged on for more than a day. These stupid bastards can’t even fix their own mess, yet they’re busy trying to murder Ukrainians. [image or embed] — Kate from Kharkiv (@kateinkharkiv.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 12:58 PM

Belgorod Oblast, Russia:

More footage emerges from Belgorod, now reportedly under a combined drone and missile attack. A power plant reportedly hit. Bryansk also reportedly under missile strikes. [image or embed] — WarTranslated (Dmitri) (@wartranslated.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 3:25 PM

Smolensk Oblast, Russia:

Dorogobuzh .. Smolensk region .. reports of a fire at the CHEMICAL PLANT … there is also a thermal power station located in the city.. busy busy

😆

#russianLosses

#UkraineNews [image or embed] — Baba Yaga Fèlla (@babayagafella.bsky.social) January 24, 2026 at 7:04 PM

Kursk Oblast, Russia:

Ukrainian aviation carried out a strike on a location used by Russians to launch attack drones. The strike took place in the northern direction, possibly Kursk region. The operation aimed at disrupting Russia’s ability to conduct drone attacks against Ukrainian cities and infrastructure. #Ukraine [image or embed] — NOELREPORTS (@noelreports.com) January 24, 2026 at 1:42 PM

Bryansk Oblast, Russia:

Oryol Oblast, Russia:

Rostov Oblast, Russia:

Perm Krai, Russia:

That’s enough for tonight.

Your daily Patron!

There are no new Patron skeets or videos today. Here is some adjacent material.

Open thread!