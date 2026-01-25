Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Dear media: perhaps we ought to let Donald Trump speak for himself!

Too little, too late, ftfnyt. fuck all the way off.

I’m starting to think Jesus may have made a mistake saving people with no questions asked.

Some judge needs to shut this circus down soon.

The fight for our country is always worth it. ~Kamala Harris

After dobbs, women are no longer free.

So it was an October Surprise A Day, like an Advent calendar but for crime.

The party of Reagan has become the party of Putin.

“Alexa, change the president.”

If you voted for Trump, you don’t get to speak about ethics, morals, or rule of law.

Just because you believe it, that does not make it true.

Hell hath no fury like a farmer bankrupted.

People really shouldn’t expect the government to help after they watched the GOP drown it in a bathtub.

Oppose, oppose, oppose. do not congratulate. this is not business as usual.

Baby steps, because the Republican Party is full of angry babies.

I really should read my own blog.

Of course you can have champagne before noon. That’s why orange juice was invented.

They love authoritarianism, but only when they get to be the authoritarians.

Finding joy where we can, and muddling through where we can’t.

Anyone who bans teaching American history has no right to shape America’s future.

Hey Washington Post, “Democracy Dies in Darkness” was supposed to be a warning, not a mission statement.

No one could have predicted…

If you still can’t see these things even now, maybe politics isn’t your forte and you should stop writing about it.

fuckem (in honor of the late great efgoldman)

You are here: Home / Sports / Both Football Championship Games Today!

Reader Interactions

Commenters

No commenters available.

  • CaseyL
  • cmorenc
  • Jackie
  • Kent
  • Raoul Paste
  • Redshift
  • thruppence
  • trollhattan
  • WaterGirl

Filtered Commenters

No filtered commenters available.

    Settings




    Settings are saved immediately; press X to close the box.

    12Comments

    1. 1.

      cmorenc

      Big game already happened today – Man Utd v Arsenal, and I am happy with the result (no spoilers).  Am in Colorado and will watch Broncos game too.  Out skiing with grandson today, so have recorded both games for viewing apres-ski.

      Will call Senators & reps tomorrow, per the earlier thread.

      Reply
    2. 2.

      Redshift

      Ms. Redshift just saw a TV ad urging people to join NFL-sponsored flag football leagues. I remember reading that the league expects there to be a shift to flag football because so many people don’t want their kids to have the concussion risk, but this is the first solid evidence I’ve seen.

      Reply
    4. 4.

      CaseyL

      Following the first game online, via my usual streamer (Tom Grossi).

      Going to a friend’s house for the Seahawks game, where we will hope for a huge early lead by the Hawks so we can relax and enjoy, rather than living and dying with every offensive series. That seems to be the Seahawks M.O.: either stomp the other team early and often, or slog through the game hanging on by their fingertips until the last 2 minutes.

      Don’t much care who wins the AFC Championship, though (assuming my Seahawks win their game) either way it will be a repeat of Super Bowls past. We played, and beat, Denver in 2014, and lost to New England in 2015 via the most infamous own-goal play calling in Seahawk history.

      Reply
    5. 5.

      Jackie

      Cheering for the Broncos to upset the Pats, while I wait for The Seahawks/Rams showdown! Of course I’m cheering for Seattle, but I honestly don’t know who’s going to prevail. There’s nothing better than having two division rivals fighting each other to determine who goes to the Super Bowl!

      GOOO SEAHAWKS!💙💚

      Reply
    6. 6.

      trollhattan

      @Redshift:

      We have girl’s intermural HS flag football in our region now. A fun fall sport addition, I think. Haven’t watch, in part because my kid’s out of HS but guessing it’s a fun spectator sport.

      Reply
    7. 7.

      trollhattan

      Here’s a great piece of sporting news.

      President Trump told the New York Post that he’s not going to the Super Bowl this year because “it’s just too far away.”

      The game is being played in Santa Clara, CA.

      Trump also slammed halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day: “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”

      Missing out on his Big Bay Area welcome is our Donny. TBF probably two dozen locals will actually be in the park but I can’t see the prez limo making its way through Bay Area traffic, either. They’d probably need to plop a heli on the 50.

      Reply
    10. 10.

      Kent

      I’m enjoying how we have four deep-blue cities from deep-blue states battling for the right to go to the Superbowl.    In fact, 7 of the 8 quarterfinal teams were blue city/blue state teams.  Only the Texans were the exception.

      So glad we don’t have teams from Florida, Texas, or Ohio mucking up the playoffs which would have forced us to listen to the likes of Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, JD Vance, or Ted Cruz pontificate about football.

      Reply
    11. 11.

      thruppence

      Will be watching the first half of the Broncos / Patriots game, then I have to go to work, sad face. Driving this morning saw a small (40-50 people) protest on a busy street corner, flags, signs, and shouting. Lots of honks of support. I will call my reps tomorrow. They’re all Dems, but they can be encouraged to be more vocally defiant.

      Reply

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    If you don't see both the Visual and the Text tab on the editor, click here to refresh.

    Clear Comment

    To reply to more than one person, click the X to save & close the box.