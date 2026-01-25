AFC Championship
New England Patriots at Denver Broncos, 3 p.m. ET CBS, Paramount+
NFC Championship
LA Rams at Seattle Seahawks, 6:30 p.m. ET Fox
Winners of these games will meet at the Super Bowl Feb 8th!
cmorenc
Big game already happened today – Man Utd v Arsenal, and I am happy with the result (no spoilers). Am in Colorado and will watch Broncos game too. Out skiing with grandson today, so have recorded both games for viewing apres-ski.
Will call Senators & reps tomorrow, per the earlier thread.
Ms. Redshift just saw a TV ad urging people to join NFL-sponsored flag football leagues. I remember reading that the league expects there to be a shift to flag football because so many people don’t want their kids to have the concussion risk, but this is the first solid evidence I’ve seen.
trollhattan
First game decides who loses the Superb Owl. You go, you two.
CaseyL
Following the first game online, via my usual streamer (Tom Grossi).
Going to a friend’s house for the Seahawks game, where we will hope for a huge early lead by the Hawks so we can relax and enjoy, rather than living and dying with every offensive series. That seems to be the Seahawks M.O.: either stomp the other team early and often, or slog through the game hanging on by their fingertips until the last 2 minutes.
Don’t much care who wins the AFC Championship, though (assuming my Seahawks win their game) either way it will be a repeat of Super Bowls past. We played, and beat, Denver in 2014, and lost to New England in 2015 via the most infamous own-goal play calling in Seahawk history.
Jackie
Cheering for the Broncos to upset the Pats, while I wait for The Seahawks/Rams showdown! Of course I’m cheering for Seattle, but I honestly don’t know who’s going to prevail. There’s nothing better than having two division rivals fighting each other to determine who goes to the Super Bowl!
GOOO SEAHAWKS!💙💚
trollhattan
Here’s a great piece of sporting news.
President Trump told the New York Post that he’s not going to the Super Bowl this year because “it’s just too far away.”
The game is being played in Santa Clara, CA.
Trump also slammed halftime performers Bad Bunny and Green Day: “I’m anti-them. I think it’s a terrible choice. All it does is sow hatred. Terrible.”
Missing out on his Big Bay Area welcome is our Donny. TBF probably two dozen locals will actually be in the park but I can’t see the prez limo making its way through Bay Area traffic, either. They’d probably need to plop a heli on the 50.
Raoul Paste
This is my reward for doing all that snow shoveling today. Plus a nice bottle of Vanilla Porter.
WaterGirl
“it’s just too far away.”
Words uttered by no previous president, ever.
Kent
I’m enjoying how we have four deep-blue cities from deep-blue states battling for the right to go to the Superbowl. In fact, 7 of the 8 quarterfinal teams were blue city/blue state teams. Only the Texans were the exception.
So glad we don’t have teams from Florida, Texas, or Ohio mucking up the playoffs which would have forced us to listen to the likes of Greg Abbott, Ron DeSantis, JD Vance, or Ted Cruz pontificate about football.
thruppence
Will be watching the first half of the Broncos / Patriots game, then I have to go to work, sad face. Driving this morning saw a small (40-50 people) protest on a busy street corner, flags, signs, and shouting. Lots of honks of support. I will call my reps tomorrow. They’re all Dems, but they can be encouraged to be more vocally defiant.
Jackie
“it’s just too far away.”
And in a radical Blue City in a radical Blue State to boot! (unspoken, but loudly heard)
