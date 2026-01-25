Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Late Night Open Thread

This was a great clip from one of our best and brightest:

She understands the urgency of the moment. Another one of our rising stars, it turns out, was assaulted for… being brown in Trump’s Amerikkka:

Rep. Maxwell Frost said Saturday that he was assaulted at the Sundance Film Festival, linking to a news article describing a hate crime at a party for the film festival.

“Last night, I was assaulted by a man at Sundance Festival who told me that Trump was going to deport me before he punched me in the face,” Frost posted on social media. “He was heard screaming racist remarks as he drunkenly ran off. The individual was arrested and I am okay.”

Frost, a Florida Democrat, linked to a Variety story about the alleged incident, which said a party crasher allegedly “punched a person of color in the face” after telling people in the restroom that he is proud to be “white.”

Another report I read said the perp yelled about having Frost deported, reminiscent of the vitriol leveled at someone here in the comments (before being quickly banned). I’m so fucking sick of this shit. I am so sick and tired of these racist goons.

I think what I realized is, to some extent, I want my elected officials (and no you do not need to throw it in my face that I have the worst elected officials in the world as a West Virginian, by my elected officials I mean the Democrats) to be visibly fucking angry. I want them to visibly hate the fucking ground Republicans walk on. I want them to be red in the face angry like Barney Frank and others would have been. Just fucking livid. I want it to show. The next democratic presidential needs to be willing to pull the throat out of a ghoul like the hero in a monster movie. Fucking “Aldo Raine/William Sherman 2028!- This Time We Finish The Job!”

As has been noted, the most enraging thing about this is it would only take a fucking couple handfuls of elected Republicans could end all this. But they won’t, because they like it and they are paid to like it and they are awful fucking people. And there is nothing we can do to persuade them.

It’s just so surreal to live through this. Like, it is fucking happening. That thing we have all watched happen multiple times all over the world in other places but we never thought would happen here is happening. And soooo fucking many people seem to be not noticing at all. Joelle made me leave the house so we drove through Paradise Valley and went to a thrift shop and everywhere we went I saw people just walking around living their life like everything was normal and in my mind all I am thinking is how is everything just happening like normal and going about their business when they are executing people in the streets. Why is no one freaking the fuck out why are we not all out in the streets and even worse why do so many people seem to want this and think it is great?

It’s fucking crazy. It’s like watching those hospitals being built during covid in China in like 27 days or something and everyone over here is just dickdancing around and it doesn’t even make the nightly news over here. That thing we have worried about and made a bazillion scifi movies and books and there’s probably even a fucking musical and paid for everything Michael Crichton could have ever wanted, well that thing is happening and no one is noticing

Except for most of you guys. Thank god for that.

      Big R

      I won’t speak for anyone else, but I have read many accounts of people’s lives under an authoritarian regime, and one of the things that is always emphasized is how much normality there really is. Yeah, the fascists are kidnapping people. I still need to buy groceries. Yeah, they’re lying brazenly and daring us to contradict them. The power bill still shows up every month. Yeah, I’m nervous about what happens when I ask this government to remove the conditions from my spouse’s green card. Work still expects me to show up and teach. And so on, etc.

      I appreciate the fact that you, specifically, say these things out loud because you make me interrogate myself and my feelings more intently. My spouse and I canvassed for our local Congress critter last year and she won, pretty much by the number of doors we knocked. I watch the protests and the marches and then I look at my spouse who is terrified of getting detained and deported, and I just don’t have the courage to risk her life as well as mine. Call me what you want; I hate the feeling of being powerless but right now these thugs have a boot on my neck as thoroughly as if they’d tackled me themselves. All I can do is watch and thank all of you who do the hard work of protecting my family, since the only way I have to protect us is to draw no attention.

      Toeless Flenser

      It didn’t occur to you while you were out that the other people you saw, at least some of them, may have been in the same space?  They also just needed a break, while also attending to their own lives because what the fuck else were they gonna do at that specific moment?

      Yeah.  It’s surreal.  It feels unreal.  It feels like being force fed mental dog shit through a fire hose every fucking day.

      You know who doesn’t really know how to deal with it?  Almost everyone.

      wmd

      There’s a bit of the “good german” who would sweep the ash from their stoop in the morning, and not wonder about the smoke coming from the relocation camp outside of town every night in the lack of awareness.

      different-church-lady

      Yeah, I am going about my life.

      Right now going about my life includes charging the old iPhone 5c, so when the goons show up in my town I can have a sort of burner phone to take the videos with. And maybe buying a new battery for the loaner high-def full-fledged videocam a friend left me with.

      And waiting for the 18″ of predicted snow.

