Someone last week suggested a Medium Cool about commercials. I’m game.

So let’s talk all things commercials!

Commercials you can’t forgets even if you want to! Favorite commercials from when you were a kid. Best and worst Super Bowl commercials. The commercials you mocked in college.

Do commercials work? Personally speaking, if some web page insists that I sit through their fucking ad, I make note of the company and I make sure I never buy that thing. Ever.