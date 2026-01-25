Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

America is going up in flames. The NYTimes fawns over MAGA celebrities. No longer a real newspaper.

I desperately hope that, yet again, i am wrong.

Let there be snark.

Nothing worth doing is easy.

Sadly, there is no cure for stupid.

Radicalized white males who support Trump are pitching a tent in the abyss.

Republicans: The threats are dire, but my tickets are non-refundable!

Too often we confuse noise with substance. too often we confuse setbacks with defeat.

The arc of history bends toward the same old fuckery.

There are times when telling just part of the truth is effectively a lie.

The words do not have to be perfect.

Historically it was a little unusual for the president to be an incoherent babbling moron.

“But what about the lurkers?”

Compromise? There is no middle ground between a firefighter and an arsonist.

Polls are now a reliable indicator of what corporate Republicans want us to think.

“What are Republicans afraid of?” Everything.

Every decision we make has lots of baggage with it, known or unknown.

If America since Jan 2025 hasn’t broken your heart, you haven’t loved her enough.

In after Baud. Damn.

DeSantis transforming Florida into 1930s Germany with gators and theme parks.

Text STOP to opt out of updates on war plans.

Trump should be leading, not lying.

Is it negotiation when the other party actually wants to shoot the hostage?

You are here: Home / Medium Cool / Medium Cool – All Things Commercials!

Medium Cool – All Things Commercials!

Medium Cool is a weekly series related to popular culture, mostly film, TV, and books, with some music and games thrown in. We hope it’s a welcome break from the anger, hate, and idiocy we see almost daily from the other side in the political sphere.

Arguments welcomed, opinions respected, fools un-suffered. We’re here every Sunday at 7 pm.

Someone last week suggested a Medium Cool about commercials.  I’m game.

So let’s talk all things commercials!

Commercials you can’t forgets even if you want to!  Favorite commercials from when you were a kid.  Best and worst Super Bowl commercials.  The commercials you mocked in college.

Do commercials work?  Personally speaking, if some web page insists that I sit through their fucking ad, I make note of the company and I make sure I never buy that thing. Ever.

      WaterGirl

      I guess you have to set the correct date when you want this to go up on Sunday at 7pm.

      oops. Just as well, I guess, since Cole put his post up at 6:50.

      HinTN

      LSMFT (Lucky Strike Means Fine Tobacco) translated into something very different to teenage boys of a certain generation

      eta – preteen !!!

