Albatrossity

The winter storm brushed my patch of Flyover Country, leaving about 6-8 inches of fluffy snow, temperatures hovering near 0° F (-18°C for those who don’t want to think in American any more), and thankfully, no ICE. I spent Friday (before the storm) and Saturday (during the storm) filling the bird bath and feeders, and watching the array of birds who knew the storm was coming. Here are a few of those. Other birds seen but not pictured here included Downy and Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Black-capped Chickadees, White-breasted Nuthatches, American Robins, Northern Cardinals, House Finches, American Goldfinches, and American Crows. One fly-by hawk (probably a Cooper’s Hawk) scattered the birds for a bit, but within five minutes they were all back.

All of these pictures were taken through the kitchen window, so they are a little bit “soft” in the focus category.