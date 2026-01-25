On the Road is a weekday feature spotlighting reader photo submissions.
Albatrossity
The winter storm brushed my patch of Flyover Country, leaving about 6-8 inches of fluffy snow, temperatures hovering near 0° F (-18°C for those who don’t want to think in American any more), and thankfully, no ICE. I spent Friday (before the storm) and Saturday (during the storm) filling the bird bath and feeders, and watching the array of birds who knew the storm was coming. Here are a few of those. Other birds seen but not pictured here included Downy and Red-bellied Woodpeckers, Black-capped Chickadees, White-breasted Nuthatches, American Robins, Northern Cardinals, House Finches, American Goldfinches, and American Crows. One fly-by hawk (probably a Cooper’s Hawk) scattered the birds for a bit, but within five minutes they were all back.
All of these pictures were taken through the kitchen window, so they are a little bit “soft” in the focus category.
Prior to the storm we had a small flock of Eastern Bluebirds (Sialia sialis) visit the birdbath. This is not a species that is typically found in our yard, but there are plenty of berries (cedar, honeysuckle, Euonymus, bittersweet, etc.) here. It’s possible that they are out there in the woods and I just don’t see them until it freezes and the birdbath provides the only water source Click here for larger image.
Yellow-rumped Warblers (Setophaga coronata coronata) are frequent visitors, whether the temperatures are freezing or not. But this one seems to be practicing its jumping ability. Not an NBA prospect, I’d guess. Click here for larger image.
Cedar Waxwings (Bombycilla cedrorum) are a regular sighting here, and this one probably has figured out that the pack pf robins at the bird bath will eventually thin out enough to allow it to get a drink. Patience is clearly a virtue, at least some of the time. Click here for larger image.
Another cute crested bird, the Tufted Titmouses (Baeolophus bicolor) usually just dash in to the feeder, grab a seed, and wing off into the woods. This one stuck around long enough for me to shoot its portrait. Click here for larger image.
Yellow-bellied Sapsuckers (Sphyrapicus varius) are a winter treat in our yard. I do wish we had them around all year, but I’m not gonna move far enough north to make that happen. This female was very patiently waiting her turn, and probably silently cursing the flocks of robins. Click here for larger image.
A much less common species here in winter, this Orange-crowned Warbler (Leiothlypis celata) was here for our Christmas Bird Count in December and has been seen on and off since them. As the globe warms, these are being sighted more often in the winter here. It was eating a most unwarbler-like food — sunflower seed chips. I did see it bright and early the next day, even before I filled the feeders, so it hasn’t yet succumbed to the risks of staying a bit further north this winter. More cold nights to come, but I am rooting for it! Click here for larger image.
We are fortunate to have several Red-breasted Nuthatches (Sitta canadensis) here this winter; some years we have none, and other years we have many. This one was grabbing seeds and stashing them in the bark crevices of the walnut tree about 4 ft from the feeder. I guess it didn’t want to fly far off in the cold wind. Click here for larger image.
Saturday dawned cold and gray, with an inch or two of snow on the ground, and with a northeasterly wind that was bringing more snow. This Northern Flicker (Colaptes auratus auratus) was hunkered down and fluffed up on the southwest side of the walnut tree. Click here for larger image.
Dark-eyed Juncos (Junco hyemalis) are known as Snowbirds for a reason. And they don’t try to get out of the wind unless it is truly bitterly cold. Cute AND tough. Click here for larger image.
After the Big Freeze of 2021, while Ted Cruz was visiting Cancun, we did not see Hermit Thrushes (Catharus guttatus) in the yard for the next couple of winters. Thankfully they seem to have recovered; this is one of at least two we are hosting this winter. It had just swallowed a Euonymus berry, and probably will plant that seed, along with a dab of fertilizer, somewhere in the yard. I don’t mind that at all. Click here for larger image.
