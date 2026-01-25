I wasn't sure what to expect from a group of Democratic state AGs, but I definitely was not expecting a long monologue about Ruby Ridge and the Boston Massacre www.theverge.com/policy/86588…

I started this post Thursday evening — little did we know what Keith Ellison would be facing over the weekend! Sarah Jeong, at The Verge, “The state attorneys general are as mad as you are”:

… The town hall, said Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield, was being held so the AGs could hear what people wanted them to focus on in the coming year. But there was one thing he wanted everyone to hear: “We are not backing down. There is no way in hell we are going to let this president continue to chip away at our rights and our democracy at this time. We are going to continue to fight for this entire term and do our job as attorneys general.”

This was the overall theme of the evening. “Whenever you’re confronted by a bully like Donald Trump, if you think by keeping your head down and being quiet, being sweet, nice, that he’s not gonna stomp all over you, you are wrong,” said Ellison. “The only solution is to stand up, fight back, and protect your own.”

“If the president crosses the line, violates the law, violates the Constitution, we’re gonna fight him,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta. “Period. Full stop. No passes. Every single time.”…

A year ago, a coalition of Democratic state AGs filed the first of many lawsuits against the second Trump administration, seeking an injunction against an executive order that purportedly ended birthright citizenship. Birthright citizenship is in the US Constitution. It is not possible for the president to change the Constitution by fiat. In other words, the executive order — like so many things yet to come — was complete bullshit.

The AGs sued Trump the very next day. Having gotten a good sense of what Trump was capable of in his first term, the state AGs began to work together well in advance, getting on daily phone calls. There were 23 AGs total (24, now), but they were working together smoothly, said Hawaii Attorney General Anne Lopez. “What we’re doing is too serious, too important to let our own egos get in our way.” The phone calls slowed down over time but their staffers continued to be in near constant communication…

The Democratic AGs collectively filed over 70 lawsuits against Trump in just one year. Not all of the states were parties in all of the cases (for example, California is in 54 of them; Oregon is in 53). For the most part, it appeared the court orders were working. Certainly, each of the attorneys general had secured billions in Congressionally appropriated funding for their states — even if laws aren’t real anymore, money sort of is.

Maine Attorney General Aaron Frey said he would “welcome Republican attorneys general” to join them on the cases, noting that the Republican AGs had stayed out of the fights altogether. Instead of joining the Trump administration on the other side, they had simply let the Democratic AGs sue over SNAP benefits and research dollars and more, securing nationwide injunctions that benefited Republican constituents too. “They are sitting off in the corner, just letting us do the work,” said Frey. “Democratic attorneys general are fighting for that so that Republicans can sit on the sidelines and sort of wait to pop up every now and then and say, ‘Trump, what can we do for you?’”…