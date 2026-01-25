



I think we all need a reminder that Spring will return, eventually, so thank you Dan B:

There are some bright spots in the garden just as we’re getting some mild freezes. One hard freeze is forecast for Saturday, although 27° may not seem like a hard freeze to many folks especially those that are in the Path of Storm Fern and the polar vortex.

Top photo: Some single flowered Hellebores are showstoppers despite being less floofy.

More blooms are opening on the Hellebores. And the Arum italicum pictum hybrid sports spots from one very spotted parent.

This very pink double Hellebore is sporting some rotting flowers. It’s also got some bugs as you can see here on the upper right. It’s not my favorite so I’m not too concerned.

The Camellia ‘Buttermint’ is going full tilt.

The fallen petals are coating the ground. Reminds me of light snow.

Daphne odora, appropriately named except its perfume is very sweet. It is potent. One bud opened today so it won’t be long before full bloom / full perfume.