There are some bright spots in the garden just as we’re getting some mild freezes. One hard freeze is forecast for Saturday, although 27° may not seem like a hard freeze to many folks especially those that are in the Path of Storm Fern and the polar vortex.
Top photo: Some single flowered Hellebores are showstoppers despite being less floofy.
More blooms are opening on the Hellebores. And the Arum italicum pictum hybrid sports spots from one very spotted parent.
This very pink double Hellebore is sporting some rotting flowers. It’s also got some bugs as you can see here on the upper right. It’s not my favorite so I’m not too concerned.
The Camellia ‘Buttermint’ is going full tilt.
The fallen petals are coating the ground. Reminds me of light snow.
Daphne odora, appropriately named except its perfume is very sweet. It is potent. One bud opened today so it won’t be long before full bloom / full perfume.
I believe this is Blushing Bridesmaid but Seriously Sunburned or Mortally Embarrassed might be more appropriate.
Wedding Party, the first to bloom, is going to town.
Foliage can be very important in winter and early Spring as these groundcovers demonstrate.
And it’s important to raise one’s gaze every once in a while, because there’s beauty in distant things. This is Glacier Peak, serene far back in the Cascades, so not well known to most Seattleites. It’s had massive eruptions that spread heavy ash all the way to western Ontario and sent 50 foot deep mud flows eighty miles to Puget Sound, where there are thousands of acres of Tulips in Spring and Snow Geese in winter.
What’s going on in your gardens (planning / starting / indoor), this week?
