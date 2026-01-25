Come for the politics, stay for the snark.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 2
 
I think we all need a reminder that Spring will return, eventually, so thank you Dan B:

There are some bright spots in the garden just as we’re getting some mild freezes. One hard freeze is forecast for Saturday, although 27° may not seem like a hard freeze to many folks especially those that are in the Path of Storm Fern and the polar vortex.

Top photo: Some single flowered Hellebores are showstoppers despite being less floofy.

More blooms are opening on the Hellebores. And the Arum italicum pictum hybrid sports spots from one very spotted parent.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 34

This very pink double Hellebore is sporting some rotting flowers. It’s also got some bugs as you can see here on the upper right. It’s not my favorite so I’m not too concerned.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January

The Camellia ‘Buttermint’ is going full tilt.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: 33

The fallen petals are coating the ground. Reminds me of light snow.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 1

Daphne odora, appropriately named except its perfume is very sweet. It is potent. One bud opened today so it won’t be long before full bloom / full perfume.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 3

I believe this is Blushing Bridesmaid but Seriously Sunburned or Mortally Embarrassed might be more appropriate.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 4

Wedding Party, the first to bloom, is going to town.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 5

Foliage can be very important in winter and early Spring as these groundcovers demonstrate.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 7

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 6

And it’s important to raise one’s gaze every once in a while, because there’s beauty in distant things. This is Glacier Peak, serene far back in the Cascades, so not well known to most Seattleites. It’s had massive eruptions that spread heavy ash all the way to western Ontario and sent 50 foot deep mud flows eighty miles to Puget Sound, where there are thousands of acres of Tulips in Spring and Snow Geese in winter.

Sunday Morning Garden Chat: Seattle Garden in A Mild January 8

***********
What’s going on in your gardens (planning / starting / indoor), this week?

